A Serious Threat Is Emerging To Apollo Endosurgery's IGB Business

However, its intragastric balloons' business, good for one-third of revenues could be under threat from competition developing adjustable balloons.

We are quite optimistic about their ESS business as the company has just introduced a much better version of its OverStitch.

After divesting its surgical products, the company has two main businesses left, the ESS and IGB business.

It's sometime ago since we looked at Apollo Endosurgery (APEN), and the progress we expected hasn't really materialized.

The company divested its surgical systems (the Lap Band) in Q4 of last year to concentrate on its non-surgical products, which are:

In ESS, they launched their new product the Sx in February but it's not yet contributed to revenues in a meaningful way. Here you see how the different product lines contribute to revenues (10-Q):

Here is the 10-Q on the divestiture of the surgical products:

In December 2018, we sold our Surgical product line to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ("ReShape"). ReShape agreed to pay $17.0 million in cash, of which $10.0 million was paid at the closing of the transaction and an additional $2.0 million is payable on each of the first and second anniversary of the closing date and the remaining $3.0 million is payable on the third anniversary of the closing date. As additional consideration, we also received from ReShape substantially all of ReShape's assets exclusively related to their intragastric balloon product.

With respect to these ReShape intragastric balloons, they discontinued that product line but used the client list to market their own Obrera balloons, offering a special training program in which 44 of the former ReShape customers participated in Q1 (not yet leading to significant product sales, but it's a little early for that).

So it looks to us that the selling of their surgical products was a pretty good deal.

Q1 Results

From the 10-Q:

These GAAP figures actually still include $1.7M of surgical products (or 12.9% of revenue). The growth came entirely from ESS (+17%) while IGB (the balloons) actually declined 5% in sales in Q1 (y/y).

On a constant currency basis things are a little better with revenue growth at 7% and ESS growth at +17% and IGB flat y/y.

EPS came in significantly higher than expected but this was mostly due to a one-off cash settlement of $5.6M.

Growth

There are some reasons for optimism:

The company will gain at least some new customers from the ReShape accounts.

The introduction of the Sx, it's newest version of the OverStitch seems to have gone pretty well.

It's IGB business has stabilized and one should realize that only about 1/3d of distribution markets have regulatory clearance for the Obrera365.

Use cases can also be expanded like fatty liver disease for the Obrera and making flexible endoscopic suturing compatible with the colonoscope (although the latter exists merely in prototype).

All in all, the growth perspectives are pretty good but they have to be, given the state of the company's finances.

Threats

However, we fear for their IGB business because this field sees significant innovation. We think the emergence of private company SpatzMedical, which has developed an adjustable balloon, the Spatz3 poses a big threat to their IGB business.

Their intragastric balloons (the Spatz and Spatz3) are already selling internationally, from the company website:

They are currently in the FDA approval process which, given the number of countries the balloon is already approved, is likely to pass (within the next 6 months). An adjustable balloon has two crucial advantages:

Adjusting down when the patient turns out to be intolerant (which happens in 10% of the cases in the first month). Adjusting the volume downwards reduces rejection by 82% according to the FDA clinical trial results.

Adjusting the volume up to extent the life of the balloon and achieve better results – leads to an additional 14.7% loss of excess weight according to FDA trials.

From the company website:

Here are some testimonials from doctors, and patients. In May there was the annual DWW (Digestive Disease Week) and here is a summary slide from the presentation by Dr. Abu Dayyeh from a random study comprising five of these intragastric balloons with the Spatz3 clearly outperforming the others:

Unfortunately, that presentation isn't in the public domain but the studies on which it is based are:

FDA SSED Obalon Balloon. PMA P16001: FDA Summary of Safety and Effectiveness Data. Sept 8, 2016.

FDA SSED Reshape Duo Balloon. PMA P140012: FDA Summary of Safety and Effectiveness Data. July 28, 2015.

FDA SSED Orbera Balloon. PMA P140008: FDA Summary of Safety and Effectiveness Data. August 5, 2015

FDA SSED TransPyloric Shuttle . PMA P180024: FDA Summary of Safety and Effectiveness Data. April 16, 2019

This is pretty significant, we would say. These are FDA trials and here are some of the main conclusions:

TBL stands for total body loss, the percentage of weight loss with Spatz3 clearly outperforming the rest.

EWL stands for excess weight loss, the 52.9% that the Spatz3 achieves comes close to results from stomach size reducing surgery (roughly 60%).

You also see that cranking up the volume of the Spatz3 after 4-5 months, when balloons typically stop producing additional benefits, adds another round of benefits - a second round of weight loss. No other balloon can do this.

The response rate is perhaps the most significant statistic of all, it shows what percentage of the trial group had a positive response to the particular balloon. For instance the Obalon balloon fares particularly poorly here, failing to produce results for three-quarters of patients. Apollo's Obrera is better but the response is still a little below 50%. By far the smallest non-response is produced by the Spatz3 with just 16.3% non-response.

In short, the Spatz3 appears to simply be in a different league. While the study with the results of the Spatz3 aren't easy to find, which is why we reproduce the abstract here:

Pivotal Randomized-Controlled Trial of the Adjustable (Spatz-3) Intragastric Balloon System for Weight Loss

Abu Dayyeh, Noar, Lavin, Hisham, Chapman, Popov, Acosta, French, Rizk, Huseini, Grothe, Clark, Vargas, Thompson Background: Lifestyle and behavioral interventions remain the foundation for obesity management. However, as standalone therapies, the rates of success are limited with marked heterogeneity in response. We aimed to determine the efficacy and safety of the 32 weeks adjustable fluid-filled intragastric balloon system (Spatz 3, Spatz FGIA, Great Neck, NY) for weight loss. Methods: This was an open-label randomized-controlled trial of an 8 months adjustable intragastric balloon system plus lifestyle therapy compared with lifestyle therapy alone for weight loss in 288 participants (187 device and 101 control ), aged 22-64 yo, BMI 30-40 kg/m², across 8 sites in the US. Primary weight loss endpoints included difference in percent total body weight loss (%TBL) in treatment group (NYSE:TG) vs control group (NASDAQ:CG) greater than 4.5% at 32 weeks, and a responder rate > 35% in the TG. Weight maintenance secondary endpoint was defined as maintenance of > 40% of the weight loss in at least 50% of the TG at 56 weeks. Results: Percent total weight loss in the TG utilizing intention to treat analysis (NYSE:ITT) at 32 weeks was 14.9±7.2% compared to 3.6±5.8% in the control group for a difference of 11.3% [97.5% lower confidence bound (LCB) 9.1%]. TG responder rate was 90.7% [97.5% LCB 86.1%] with 72% of subjects achieving ≥ 10%TBL compared to 13% in the CG (figure). Seventy five percent of the TG maintained > 40% of the weight loss at 56 weeks. The downward adjustability feature of the balloon was useful in minimizing intolerance and early removal rates; 28 subjects (15%) required downward adjustment of which 23 (82%) continued therapy. The upward adjustability feature of the balloon was effective for management of weight loss plateau; an additional 4.7% TBL was observed after upward adjustment between weeks 18 and 32. Serious adverse events rate was 5.3% and mostly related to persistent accommodative GI symptoms. Uncomplicated gastric ulcer rate with the balloon was 4%. All adverse events fully recovered. No mortality, perforation, pancreatitis, or balloon hyperinflation reported. Conclusions: The adjustable intragastric balloon systems enabled patients to achieved significant weight loss and maintenance after balloon removal with a good safety profile. The adjustability feature of the balloon offers significant advantages to maximize tolerance and manage weight loss plateaus.

The company also has a number of important partners:

Margins

Gross margin has been declining which is a result of the shifting product mix as OverStich is growing faster than the Obrero. The operating margin graph looks to have some problems, but operating costs have declined.

Excluding a non-cash gain, total operating expenses decreased $1.4M due largely to lower amortization expense resulting from the reduction in the intangible assets after the recent divestiture of the Surgical products.

This non-cash gain of $5.6M resulted from the resolution of a dispute regarding amounts charged for inventory purchases and transition services through 2016 following the company's December 2013 acquisition of the obesity intervention division of Allergan, Inc.

Cash

Things have materially deteriorated last year but at least they've sort of stabilized. The sale of their surgical product hasn't produced sufficient cash so the company entered into a $35M term loan facility (10-Q):

In March 2019, the Company entered into a Term Loan Facility (the "Facility") with Solar Capital Ltd. ("Solar") to borrow $35,000. The Facility is due on September 1, 2023 and bears interest at LIBOR plus 7.5%. Interest only is payable in arrears until March 1, 2021 (or September 1, 2021 if certain revenue milestones are achieved). The Facility may provide an additional $15,000 upon the Company's request subject to further credit approval.

Stock based compensation isn't terribly high although it has increased markedly, as has the share count:

Fully diluted there are 1.8M additional shares, which at under 10% isn't too bad.

Valuation

Valuation isn't extreme, but this isn't a company with high revenue growth generating high margins. It's still loss making and bleeding cash.

Analysts aren't very hopeful the company will achieve profitability anytime soon with EPS expectations at -$1.35 this year and -$1.43 in 2020.

Conclusion

There is little doubt that the company's prospects are improving with the launch of the Sx, the conversion of ReShape accounts and the stabilization in its IGB business after a little turbulence last year.

However, the company still produces significant losses and is bleeding cash, and we don't see that turning around anytime soon even if it's likely to be reduced, which makes the company still dependent on financing and dilution.

And now there is a new threat in the form of adjustable balloons which look like they are conquering all in front of them and could very well start to eat into its IGB business overseas and after FDA approval also in the U.S.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.