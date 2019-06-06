Anthem Is Being Sued, So I Will Wait For The Outcome

Anthem is a profitable company with solid growth expectations, but until the court case is finalized, I’m on the sidelines.

Anthem attempted to takeover Cigna back in 2015, but the deal was blocked by the antitrust division of the U.S. Justice Department.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is a profitable company in the health benefits industry that is currently engaged in a court case for the failed takeover of Cigna (NYSE:CI). Anthem is being sued by Cigna for $16 billion, which includes a $1.85 billion breakup fee. Anthem is counter-suing Cigna for $20 billion claiming that Cigna refused to provide information, which caused the deal to be blocked. Until the court case is finalized, I’m going to be cautious and sit on the sidelines.

Financials

Anthem has a demonstrated history of growth with more growth expected heading into 2020. The company operates profitably, but with low profit margins of around 4% and modest returns on equity of around 14%.

The balance sheet shows that Anthem operates with moderate debt levels. The company’s long-term debt is currently $17.9 billion which represents 24% its total asset value and its total liabilities represents 59% of its total asset value.

Based on earnings from net income (rather than operational), Anthem’s 2020 forward PE multiple is 13.1x with a stock price of $278. The company’s full year trailing PE multiple is 19.1x and its book value multiple is 2.4x. These multiples imply that Anthem is reasonably priced.

The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 1.22% and a trailing yield of 1.10%. The dividend payout ratio is 20% (which is little on the light side as dividend-paying companies usually pay out 30% or more).

Anthem has a history of revenue growth with its revenue increasing 5.1% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Anthem’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts. The earnings per share used are net income (they are not operational earnings which some forecasts state).

Anthem data from Annual Reports

As the above chart shows, Anthem’s revenue has generally increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The earnings have broadly increased after a drop in 2010 and surged higher in 2017. The analysts are expecting Anthem’s earnings to increase heading into 2020.

To sum up, the financials shows that Anthem is a slower-growing company that operates profitably with moderate debt and modest returns on equity.

The Court Battle

In 2015, Anthem was to acquire Cigna, which if finalized would have created the largest health insurance company in the United States, but two years later, the deal fell through amid antitrust concerns. The U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust division sued in 2016 to block the merger, arguing it would further consolidate an already concentrated market and lead to higher costs for employers and consumers.

It seems to me that companies nowadays expect takeovers and mergers to be automatically approved by the regulatory authorities. As Anthem found out, this is not necessarily the case. From a personal viewpoint, I agree with the antitrust division as a monopoly (or close to it) gives the company too much power to set the prices charged. However, from an investing viewpoint, monopolies (or close to it) are good for the monopolizing company’s profits and its stock price.

As a result of the failed takeover, both companies are now seeking compensation from each other. Cigna is claiming around $16 billion in damages from Anthem. Anthem is claiming $20 billion from Cigna alleging that Cigna's CEO sabotaged the deal because he would have had a reduced role as chief operating officer in the newly merged company.

Cigna’s $16 billion claim includes the $1.85 billion termination fee which it says has not yet been paid. The remaining $14 billion or so is the premium Cigna claims its shareholders would have received if the deal were completed. Personally, I don’t agree with the claim for a premium on the stock price. If you sell something and it doesn’t go through, then how can anyone justify any costs above what was agreed upon – which in this case is the $1.85 billion breakup fee. I would be very surprised if Cigna were awarded $16 billion as Anthem did not do anything to try and block the deal – in fact, Anthem wanted the deal to be approved. Personally, I think Cigna would only be awarded the $1.85 billion breakup fee as agreed upon in the takeover offer.

The claim from Anthem seems to be in response to Cigna’s claim as a countermeasure. A quote from a Bloomberg article reads:

Cigna refused to turn over data Anthem executives needed to convince U.S. Justice Department attorneys of the merger’s value to customers, Thomas Zielinski, Anthem’s top lawyer, testified Monday in the opening of a damages trial tied to the transaction’s collapse.

In the article, Anthem’s lawyer Thomas Zielinski also stated:

Cigna Chief Executive Officer David Cordani expressed unhappiness with his role in the combined company.

It appears to me that Cigna's CEO was deliberately trying to sabotage the deal and in response to this Anthem has filed a counter-suit for $20 billion.

To me, this all seems childish. As I see it, in the end, Cigna didn’t want the deal to go through, but Anthem did. I’m not clear on why Cigna thinks it would be awarded $16 billion for the deal not completing. The takeover proposal had included a $1.85 billion breakup fee payable to Cigna if the deal was not completed, so I would have thought that Cigna would be happy with that.

The $1.85 billion breakup fee that’s owed to Cigna is quite manageable. Anthem’s 2018 net income was $3.75 billion with revenue of $92.09 billion. While Anthem’s annual earnings will take a decent hit from the breakup fee, this can easily be absorbed with just one full year’s earnings. In reality, the breakup fee is nothing more than an inconvenience. I think that investors’ initial reaction was to dump the stock until they realized that the impact is minor with no lasting effect. After all, the court case is really nothing more than Anthem not having paid Cigna the breakup fee that Cigna is owed.

Stock Charts

Anthem’s long-term stock chart is shown below giving investors a feel for how the stock has performed over the last decade.

Anthem long-term chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Anthem’s stock price has trended higher and peaked in 2018 where the stock pulled back along with the pullback in the stock market. After bottoming in late 2018, the stock rallied along with the rally seen in the stock market so far this year, but the stock then pulled back again. The current pullback was in response to the court case with Cigna.

The recent price action for Anthem is shown below in more detail with a daily stock chart.

Anthem short-term chart by StockCharts.com

As the above daily stock chart shows, as news of the court case with Cigna emerged, Anthem’s stock price declined and dropped 35% before showing a rebound rally. I think the fall was a typical response from investors. It’s a case of get out first and check it later. The impact of the court case is likely to be short-lived as investors’ begin to understand what the court case is actually about. In a nutshell, Cigna is owed a $1.85 billion breakup fee payable by Anthem and that’s it. I think that the market has realized this as the stock is now rallying again.

Over the long term, I think that the court case will be long forgotten and Anthem will continue trading higher in line with its earnings growth potential.

Stock Valuation

Anthem has a history of growth with its revenue increasing 5.1% per year and its earnings increasing 4.8% per year over the last decade. The analysts’ forecasts are showing strong earnings increases of 19% heading into 2020; however, I’m not confident with such a high future growth rate as its historical trend is more like a 5% rate. The company’s revenue is expected to increase 9% and I think this is a more reasonable growth rate to use.

The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth. Using a 9% growth rate gives a forward PEG of around 1.5 with a 2020 PE multiple of 13.1x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Anthem is slightly overvalued with a stock price of $278. Its fair value would be around $190.

A forward PEG of around 1.5 is actually quite reasonable as a lot of growth stocks have forward PEGs of 2 and higher.

Conclusion

Anthem is currently engaged in a court battle with Cigna over the failed takeover. Cigna is claiming around $16 billion from Anthem, which comprises $1.85 billion from a breakup that is yet to be paid by Anthem for the takeover deal not completing. In a counter-suit, Anthem is claiming $20 billion from Cigna for intentionally not providing information that could have supported the deal. I think that the likely outcome is Cigna will be awarded the $1.85 billion breakup fee as was agreed upon in the takeover offer. Anthem can easily absorb the breakup fee within one year of annual earnings.

The short-term reaction was to drive Anthem’s stock price down 35%, which has since bottomed and the stock is rallying again. The stock is reasonably priced and the company operates profitably with moderate debt and modest returns on equity. Investors may be hesitant to buy the stock at present and that’s understandable. I don’t think the court case will have any lasting effect on the company’s profitability, but there’s always that nagging feeling that if Cigna was awarded the full $16 billion, this would take years for Anthem to absorb. While I think this is unlikely, the possibility is always there and will remain so until the court case is finalized. So until then, I’d prefer to be on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.