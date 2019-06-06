Amgen Breaches Hurdle For Decades Of Research To Bring A New Drug To Reality

Amgen (AMGN) announced positive results from a phase 1 study evaluating patients with KRASG12C mutant solid tumors using AMG 510. These results were presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2019 meeting. This caused Amgen's stock to surge higher, because this was a drug in the making for a few decades and has finally started to take shape. Even though this mutation occurs in a certain subpopulation, it offers a more solid treatment approach for patients. Especially, since it was noted that patients didn't even experience any major side effects as a result of taking treatment with AMG 510.

Phase 1 Data Makes Groundbreaking Advance For Lung Cancer Patients

The non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market is a large one. It accounts for about 85% of lung cancers. The KRASG12C mutation is found in a couple of types of cancer, including NSCLC. Matter of fact, this mutation is found in about 13% of NSCLC cases. On top of that, it is found in about 3% to 5% of colon cancer and then 2% of solid tumor cancers. This phase 1 study was an open-label study that enrolled a total of 35 patients with different types of tumors. These are broken down into:

14 patients with NSCLC

19 patients with colon cancer

2 other tumor types

One item to point out is that patients were heavily pretreated before entering the study. They ended up being pretreated with at least 2 or more lines of therapy. The primary endpoint was safety, which makes sense, considering this was a first-in-human study for AMG 510. The secondary endpoint, on the other hand, had several parts to it. These included: objective response rate (ORR), pharmacokinetics, progression-free survival (PFS) and duration of response (DOR). When looking at the NSCLC population alone, there was a disease control rate (DCR) of 90% or 9 out of 10 patients. This is broken down into 5 achieving a partial response (PR) and 4 obtaining stable disease (SD). When looking at the colorectal cancer population, 13 out of 18 evaluable patients had stable disease when given drug. About 9 patients have discontinued treatment, while 26 have stayed in the study. These results look impressive, but there are three reasons that make them that much more special for these patients specifically. The first being that the targeting of KRAS has been an ongoing research project for several decades. Due to limitations of the targeting of KRAS, treatment was not able to be delivered to patients adequately. That's why it was lingering for 30 years. Secondly, despite advancement of certain targeted treatments, patients with KRAS mutated cancer have not benefited from these types of approaches. Now, with AMG 510, there is a very good chance as you can see with the data above. Finally, the last reason is because of the fact that AMG 510 can be explored with other types of immunotherapies. The ability to have a synergistic effect with other immunotherapies could mean an improved clinical outcomes profile.

Potential Expansion Opportunity

Analysts are hopeful that, based on initial data, AMG 510 has a good chance at possibly being given accelerated status. In addition, they believe that the drug could produce upwards of $1 billion or more. Another analyst even believes the drug could bring in $2.3 billion by 2028. This would be a huge win for Amgen, which really needs to spruce up its pipeline. The ability for AMG 510 to reach blockbuster status would help the pharmaceutical out a lot. Especially, when you consider that Amgen isn't doing well in terms of its sales. It reported earnings per share of $3.56 which beat expectations by 11 cents. However, sales came in at $5.56 billion, which were flat. The problem even lies with the top-selling drugs for the company. For instance, its second top-selling drug Neulasta grew by 12% year over year to $1.02 billion. However, it missed analysts' expectations estimate. The ability for Amgen to potentially get AMG 510 approved would be a monumental win for the company. The problem is that Amgen is not alone in developing this drug that targets solid tumors with the KRASG12C mutation. Another biotech by the name of Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) has its own similar drug known as MRTX849. However, this biotech is a bit behind because it just dosed its first patient in January of 2019.

Conclusion

Amgen achieving positive results for a phase 1 study using AMG 510 to treat patients with KRASG12C mutant tumors is a major win for multiple reasons. The first is that patients have no treatment options currently available for it. The second reason is that it was a research effort spanning over a 30-year period where the oncogene was known, but a valid effort to develop an adequate drug for it was futile. The final reason is the market potential that would become available for AMG 510 should it reach the market. It could become a multi-billion dollar drug, which would definitely help out Amgen improve its overall sales. The risk is that Mirati Therapeutics is developing a similar drug that targets KRASG12C mutant tumors as well known as MRTX849. That means how well Amgen's drug sells, if and once it reaches the market, will depend on Mirati's efficacy once it is reported. Another risk would be the FDA itself. The drug still has to go through the scrutiny of being closely inspected by the FDA in terms of safety and efficacy. Plus, there are still additional studies that will need to be completed with a larger patient population to determine if the drug really works in its intended targets. I believe Amgen has something special with its AMG 510 drug.

