The Rose Portfolio Muddles Through May With Value Down And Dividend Yield Up To 4.9%

The taxable account saw more than the usual activity with taking some profits from consumer staples and adding to fixed income preferred, healthcare, energy and the only newly added eREIT there.

May transactions consisted of adding to 15 companies and trimming 6 while remaining defensive, which will be shown by sectors.

February, May, August and November consist of my most lean dividend-paying months with about 20 company payments, yet had a nice of 14.9% gain from February.

Portfolio value was down 3.6% but looked better than the S&P 500, which was down 6.6%.

The Market for May and the S&P 500

Sadly the S&P was down 6.6% for May while more happily the Rose portfolio was down only 3.6%, which is sadly pleasing to report. The dividend yield on the S&P is 2.2%, while the Rose portfolio is far above that at ~ 4.9%. I am pleased to collect dividends and my plan of SICD (Stay In Collect Dividends), along with being my own manager as a DIY (Do It Yourself) investor, has its advantages.

Below is the May 31st report for the markets as shown on NBR.

Source: NBR, Nightly Business Report for May 31, 2019

The good news is the S&P 500 remains up 9.8% for the year with the Rose portfolio following close behind being up 9.6%. In general I don’t like to compare, but it seemed appropriate to explain some of the portfolio value decline along with some still good news to be up for the year.

Below is the Fastgraph of the (^SPX) or the S&P 500 showing the 2.2% yield at the price level of 2752 on June 3rd with a P/E of 18.

I placed the Fastgraph statistics box into the graph to show that at the end of this year the S&P with a price of 2912.8 will be up ~7.5% but still just remains below the high of 2954 at the end of April. This is a very cautious and realistic estimate. The 20 year normal P/E for the S&P is 18.4 which includes a recession. I am again, I repeat being somewhat cautious and neutral, but know the market is in many ways a bit over sold for certain sectors and over bought in others. Finding that happy medium is exactly why I keep a very diversified portfolio.

The Rose Portfolio of 94 Holdings

Announcements

1. The Rose accounting method has been abandoned. FIFO, first in first out, as the broker uses, will also become my method. I will stop doing whatever I had been doing, even though I liked it and had fun doing it. The broker method will rule. Therefore you will see some price changes in my cost/share column, which is an average per share price for all the accounts. I spent the last week adjusting the costs, and in some cases it hurts, but in others it turns out just a bit better. The changes are done and the cost basis on average is up a tiny bit.

2. I moved 3 companies - Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), and Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) - from Computershare to the TD Ameritrade taxable account. The broker gave some free trades and lower trading fees for moving the 3 along with some Visa gift cards too!

There are now only 6 total outside of the broker, with 4 remaining at Computershare, from which we get a direct dividend payment (please see the table below). One of my goals this year is to determine the cost basis for all of these, but primarily those 3 just moved and new to TD Ameritrade.

New TD Ameritrade Computershare EQ/ Equinti Altria DNP Fund (NYSE:DNP) Xcel (NASDAQ:XEL) Pepsico MetLife (NYSE:MET) Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Philip Morris MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

EQ does not charge any fees as yet, so I am sticking with it for now. Excel (XEL) is still being dripped and I am finally considering stopping that as well. We are also taking out the dividends from MDLZ.

3. A new section is added on my options activity. My most recent article here shows most of them, however, I do have many others, but mostly with different strike prices. I will reveal everything completed each month along with what is happening for the next month.

My last article for amazing Awesome April, here, listed the portfolio by sectors. The current list is alphabetical, including S&P credit rating, Value Line ratings, rising years of dividend streaks and the new cost/share on average, dividend per year with the % income each provides.

The following abbreviations were used in the table:

CR = S&P credit rating is from Fastgraphs a subscription service by Chuck Carnevale. The more letters in a rating the better it is, with BBB- being the lowest investment grade suggested. Most ratings are for common stock with most RICs not covered.

VL = Value Line is a subscription rating service. I obtain it from a library source for free. 1 is the best for a safety score, 3 average and 5 very sad. I own none higher than 3 and strive for mostly 1 and 2 rated companies.

Fin VL = the financial strength as rated by Value line

d yrs = number of years with a rising dividend payment, mostly for common stock. HY, high yield, such as mREITs and BDCs generally do not often raise dividends.

SPGMI = S&P Global Market Intelligence rating presented along with CFRA by the broker. Any “A” rating is above average, with B+ being just average. Many are not rated so any company with an A rating or higher is nice reliable quality.

C/shr = broker accounting of cost with a Rose average cost per share for all accounts.

19 Div Est = The yearly average dividend projected or known for 2019.

%19E Inc = % portfolio income using the dividend shown in previous column for each stock

Sold Inc = The income from sold stocks as a % of total income

Fin 19-Div Stock Name Ticker CR VL VL d yrs SPGMI C/Shr Est %19E Inc AbbVie (ABBV) A- 3 A 7 B 68.16 4.28 2.88% A Data Proc (ADP) AA 1 A++ 44 A 20.01 3.16 0.23% Great Ajax (AJX) 13.93 1.33 1.47% Amgen (AMGN) A 1 A++ 9 B+ 149.72 5.8 0.59% AMLP ETF (AMLP) na 10.38 0.78 1.14% AMZA ETF (AMZA) na 9.2 0.96 2.09% Ares (ARCC) BBB- 3 B+ 15.6 1.68 1.61% Ares Bond ETF (ARDC) 14.93 1.29 0.56% Broadcom (AVGO) BBB- 9 210.36 10.6 0.65% Boeing (BA) A 1 A++ 8 A+ 128.73 8.22 1.06% BCE is CDN (BCE) BBB+ 3 B++ 9 B+ 40.78 2.38 1.25% B-Dickinson (BDX) BBB 1 A++ 47 A 162.84 3.08 0.08% Brookf Infr P (BIP) BBB+ 2 B++ 12 39.24 2.01 0.74% Blkstone (BXMT) 30.75 2.48 0.64% Cardinal H (CAH) BBB+ 1 A++ 23 B+ 66.04 1.92 1.11% CBL pref d (CBL.PD) 18.56 1.84 1.80% Celgene (CELG) BBB+ 3 A+ B+ 91.44 0 0.00% TCG BDC (CGBD) 13.55 1.68 1.24% Cherry Hill (CHMI) 18.02 2.11 2.34% Chimera-pB (CIM.pb) 25.52 2 1.72% Cummins (CMI) A+ 2 A+ 13 B+ 110.98 4.64 0.90% Corr Energy (CORR) 34.65 3 0.66% Cisco (CSCO) AA- 1 A++ 9 B+ 28.91 1.38 0.81% Covanta (CVA) BB- 3 B 13.73 1 0.39% Cenovus Energy (CVE) BBB 3 B 8.44 0.15 0.03% CVS (CVS) BBB 1 A++ froz A+ 75.08 2 0.57% Chevron (CVX) AA 1 A++ 31 B 66.83 4.76 0.53%

Dominion (D) BBB+ 2 B++ 16 B 68.61 3.67 2.84% Dominion p (DCUD) BBB+ 47.48 3.37 0.50% Diageo (DEO) A- 1 A+ 104.9 3.6 0.27% Digital Realty (DLR) BBB 3 B+ 15 A- 66.51 4.25 0.51% Duff N Phelp (DNP) silver ~10.00 0.78 1.32% Enbridge En (ENB) BBB+ 3 B+ 23 B+ 36.38 2.22 0.93% EPR (EPR) BBB- 9 A- 57.27 4.49 0.36% FS-KKR Cap (FSK) BBB- 7.58 0.76 0.56% Fortress (FTAI) B 3 B 18.3 1.32 0.73% GEO Group (GEO) BB- 3 B- 18.4 1.96 0.53% Gen Mills (GIS) BBB 1 A+ 14 A 51.97 1.96 1.37% Gen Parts (GPC) A+vl 1 A+ 62 A 71.77 3.01 0.72% Home Depot (HD) A 1 A++ 10 A+ 141 5.44 0.90% Hershey (HSY) A 2 B++ 9 A 103.99 2.89 0.28% Intel (INTC) A+ 1 A++ 5 B+ 38.01 1.26 0.30% Iron Mt (IRM) BB- 9 B 32.91 2.44 1.16% J & J (JNJ) AAA 1 A++ 56 A 89.05 3.75 1.87% Kraft-Heinz (KHC) BBB 2 A 5 unk 1.6 0.14% Kimco (KIM) BBB+ B++ 8 B+ 19.01 1.12 0.91% Kimberly-Clk (KMB) A 1 A++ 46 A 106.63 4.09 2.11% Coca-Cola (KO) A+ 1 A++ 56 B+ 32.2 1.6 1.42% Kite Realty (KRG) BBB- 5 B- 15.57 1.3 0.48% Lockheed M (LMT) BBB+ 1 A+ 16 A 277.54 9.02 1.03% Alliant (LNT) A- 2 A 15 A- 21.88 1.42 0.42% Mastercard (MA) A+ 1 A++ 7 A- 82.98 1.32 0.29% Macerich (MAC) 3 B+ 43.27 3 0.36% McDonald's (MCD) BBB+ 1 A++ 43 A 90.57 4.64 0.69% Mondelez (MDLZ) BBB 2 A 7 B unk 1.04 0.30% Met Life (MET) A- 3 A 6 B+ Unk 49 1.74 0.10% Madison Gas (MGEE) A-vl 1 A 43 A- unk 1.35 0.81% 3M (MMM) AA- 1 A++ 60 A+ 169.55 5.76 0.73% Altria (MO) BBB 2 B+ 49 A- 28.48 3.33 1.91%

NGL-pref b (NGL.pb) 24.09 2.25 1.42% New Res (NRZ) B+ 6 15.41 2 2.36% Nu Star LP prf b (NS.PB) 20.79 1.91 0.71% NY Mort prf n NYMTN 22.81 2 1.54% Occidental (OXY) A 3 A 15 B- 72.84 3.14 0.85% Pepsico (PEP) A + 1 A++ 46 A- unk 3.82 0.67% Pfizer (PFE) AA 1 A++ 9 B+ 33.02 1.44 1.28% Pennant Pk Fltg (PFLT) 12.2 1.14 1.45% Philip Morris (PM) A 2 B++ 11 B 53.32 4.71 2.41% PennyMac-pb (PMT.pb) 25.04 2 0.87% Brkfield RA (RA) 23.2 2.39 1.57% Ready Capital (RC) 14.83 1.64 0.63% RD Shell-B (RDS-B) AA- 2 A+ 56.75 3.76 1.53% JM Smucker (SJM) BBB 1 A++ 21 A- 105.05 3.4 0.45% Southern Co (SO) A- 2 A 18 B+ 34.64 2.46 2.54% Simon Prop (SPG) A 2 A 10 A- 165.87 8.32 0.81% STAG (STAG) BBB 9 18.86 1.45 0.75% ATT (T) BBB 1 A++ 34 B 30.42 2.04 3.31% Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) A+ 38.04 0.11 0.02% Blkstone-TCP (TCPC) BBB- 14.06 1.44 1.28% Teva (TEVA) BB 3 B 18.32 0 0.00% Teekay prf b (TGP.pb) 23.71 2.125 1.74% Target (TGT) A 2 A 51 B+ 62.98 2.65 0.98% Triple Pt (TPVG) 12.87 1.44 1.81%

Union Pac (UNP) A- 1 A++ 13 A 75.04 3.52 0.26% Visa (V) AA- 1 A++ 11 B+ 65.84 1 0.17% Valero (VLO) BBB 3 A+ 9 B+ 76.28 3.6 0.96% Vodafone (VOD) BBB+ 3 BB+ 17.74 1.09 0.12% Ventas (VTR) BBB+ 3 B+ 8 B+ 55.51 3.17 1.87% Verizon (VZ) BBB+ 1 A++ 14 B 45.44 2.44 3.24% Wec Energy (WEC) A- 1 A+ 16 A 48.01 2.36 1.05% WP Carey (WPC) BBB 3 B+ 22 B+ 63.54 4.14 2.29% Wash Prime (WPG.ph) 18.06 1.88 1.30% Xcel Energy (XEL) A- 1 A+ 16 A- unk 1.61 1.51% Exxon (XOM) AA+ 1 A++ 36 B+ 59.5 3.43 1.65% 94 Sub-Tot 99.34% SOLD Inc OXLC UNIT PG CL SKT 0.66% Total Income 100.00%

I apologize if the columns do not line up perfectly. The system will not take 94 holdings without difficulty, so I must do it in 4 parts.

Portfolio Income

Dividend payments received were up 14.9% from the February 20 companies, with 17 being the same. The 3 gone are Colgate (CL), Procter Gamble (PG), and Tanger (SKT). As previously mentioned the new monthly payer is Ares bond fun (ARDC). Great Ajax (AJX) and Fortress (FTAI) are odd ball payers in February that also happen to be HY and therefore helped with generating more income this month.

This quarter is definitely slighted from last year and continues to be less than 2018 for the month of May by 17.2%. I expect it be made up for in June, just as March made up for February this year. The portfolio is still on track for a minimum 11.5% income increase for 2019 and possibly 13.27% if all remains as is. Now, that is a big if with me, but I do hope easily to maintain that increase.

MAY Dividends

There were no raises this month.

The dividend is listed as per share:

The first six are monthly payers, along with DNP, which is listed last. DNP is the only one here where the dividends are removed. Most all are considered HY = or > than 5% yield with generally VZ, GIS, CVS nearer to 4% yield, LNT near 3% and with MA very low, being a growth stock.

MAY STOCK AMZA 0.08 EPR 0.375 PFLT 0.095 RA 0.199 STAG 0.1192 ARDC 0.1075 ABBV 1.07 AMLP 0.195 CORR 0.75 CVS 0.5 DCUD 0.84375 GIS 0.49 LNT 0.355 MA 0.33 FTAI 0.33 SPG 2.05 T 0.51 VZ 0.6025 AJX 0.32 DNP 0.065

I somewhat expect SPG to possibly raise the dividend twice this year as it did it last year and GIS and CVS have a frozen dividend for now. Frozen is fine for now as the yield is acceptable.

MAY Transactions

There were 15 Add on Buys and 6 Trims.

More than one column is used for multiple transactions on different days or in a different account.

The table below uses the following abbreviations:

Price/sh = $ price paid per share for add on buy or price sold per share for a trim.

T = T after any price means it was done in the taxable account.

c/sh = Rose cost per share using the broker accounting method for that account.

net/sh = amt of gain or loss (-) for that share lot.

MAY 2019 Add on Buy Stock Ticker Price/sh Alerian ETF AMLP 9.83 Enbridge ENB 36.91 Pennant Flt PFLT 12.11 11.825 11.69 NY Pref N NYMTN 24.22 24.52 P Mac pref b PMT.b 25.58 T Cim b Pref CIM.b 25.84 T Occidental OXY 53 51.54 3M MMM 166.66 Macerich MAC 40.99 Iron Mt IRM 31.4 Vodafone VOD 15.82 Valero VLO 77.68 T 72.78 Amgen AMGN 169.04 T Simon P Grp SPG 166.04 T Teva TEVA 15.17 w/put option TRIM T = taxable account c/sh net/sh Digital Realty DLR 117.6 67.12 50.44 JM Smucker SJM 127.63 106.52 21.11 T Intel INTC 45.04 40.84 4.2 T Hershey HSY 128.86 108.98 19.88 T Gen Mills GIS 53.04 55.89 -2.85 T Cisco CSCO 53.29 28.11 25.18

There was above average activity in the taxable account with trimming consumer staples GIS, SJM and HSY and the tech stock Intel. I stayed defensive by purchasing healthcare stock Amgen, and the preferred shares. The retail REIT Simon Property Group was chosen for its “A” credit rating and relatively nice yield near 5%. Energy remains a difficult sector to predict, and VLO was looking good with its ~ 5% yield as well. I am also watching MAC, and did add some into my hubby's IRA for $37.60 and it just keeps going lower. This quality retail shopping center eREIT with grocery anchors is very much under valued and unloved. I probably have enough of it and will watch for now. I need to collect June dividends to get more anyway. A note about my hubby's IRA is that I will write an article soon about starting to take RMDs (required minimum distributions) from it.

MAY OPTIONS

TEVA

I sold a May put on TEVA and got these shares through it for $17.30 each. I also have a $19 call that should defray some of this cost. It ends in September and knocks another $2.20 or so off this cost. The lower price I show in the above chart and believe in good faith I will bring that premium home.

Teva is being hit hard as a generic drug company that also is involved with the opioid drug issues as well, a double down whammy. I paid too much, but one never knows the future. I still believe it will be a valid great company with better value in time, but for now I watch and also believe it might possibly be a take over candidate or merge.

Cenovus (CVE)

I had an $8 put on some CVE that expired and I did not get the shares, but it was close. I did the option in March with a 55c premium, not much, but was fun to do. I now watch to decide if I want more on a straight buy or to just leave what I have to improve hopefully in time.

This was an idea at The Wheel of Fortune and I thank them for providing it.

Options are just one part of the total picture at

where many income ideas can be found. I recommend trying it out for a wholes-tic view of investing and not just for one sector.

JUNE OPTIONS

The following expire June 21st and were shown in the options article as mentioned previously.

Strike = the price I chose for the option.

Pr w/Opt = the price or approximate price I will achieve with doing the option and removing fees. This is not exact, but gives a good idea at what I wanted to achieve.

Pr ATW = Price At the Time of Write of the option

Date = the date the option was written

# days = ~ the # of days from the time of write to the end date of the option.

%yield = the annualized return on cash frozen in the account to do the option.

Ends Strike Pr w/Opt Premium Net Pd Pr ATW Date #days % Yld 21 Jun INTC call 60 61.3 1.38 132.34 50 8-8 ABBV Put 80 74.4 5.6 554.33 80.5 1-25 150 16.9 VLO Put 75 72.2 2.95 289.33 82.75 2-8 140 10.1

Today it looks like I might get the puts exercised, but much can still happen in 3 weeks. I will be happy with the shares or taking home the premium.

Defense Maintained

The 4 sectors of Consumer Staples, Healthcare, Comm, or Communication-tele, and Utility are considered by me and many to be defensive. I include fixed income, cash and puts in the total shown below.

%PV = % of total portfolio value

%P Inc = % of total portfolio income

Defensive % PV %P Inc Sectors Cons Stapl 15.75% 12.87% H-CARE 10.24% 7.83% COMM 7.24% 7.95% UTILITY 14.52% 11.72% sub total 47.75% 40.37% Fixed 6.23% 11.14% Cash & Puts 1.49% Total 55.47% 51.51%

I maintain %PV here at > 55% and %P Inc near 51%.

The goal is to keep both near 50%, which has been met.

The tech sector may also be included by some, but for now I leave it out.

The Whole Portfolio Statistics by Sector

Next is the total same type of statistics by sector holdings for the whole portfolio:

It shows the 59 common stock first at ~73.5% of the total portfolio value with income from it as ~ 57%.

The 35 RIC (Regulated Investment Companies) are divided by:

Real Estate, Miscellaneous and Fixed at ~25% of PV and ~42.5% of income.

Note Fixed is 11% and is considered defensive with the cash, at least by me.

Sector Sector Common Value Est Inc 59 73.47% 56.78% as below 13 Cons Stapl 15.75% 12.87% 3 Cons-Discr 4.02% 2.31% 7 ENERGY 6.38% 6.44% 3 FINANCE 4.13% 0.56% 8 H-CARE 10.24% 7.83% 7 INDustrl 7.69% 5.09% 5 TECH 3.50% 2.02% 4 COMM 7.24% 7.95% 9 UTILITY 14.52% 11.72% RIC/Fixed 35 RIC/Fixed 25.04% 42.56% see below 12 RE Real Estate 9.25% 10.67% 15 Misc 9.56% 20.75% 8 Fixed 6.23% 11.14% 94 CASH & opt Puts 1.49% 100.00%

Conclusion

Nothing has changed in the actual 94 holdings, but no doubt some of the values and income will change month to month. I have deliberately been lowering consumer staples to more preferred fixed income which will keep the portfolio defensive and even increase income. I am also attempting to increase the cash position and don’t seem to be very successful with that. It seems I can always find something of value for the portfolio, which is also worthwhile and a goal.

Be happy when others are sad, collect dividends.

Happy Investing

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long all 94 stocks shown in the tables/charts.