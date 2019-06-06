Check Point: The Secure And The Insecure

I am more comfortable with the economic moat, able management, and valuation at Check Point than with the growth prospects of the business.

Overview

As one of the global leaders in securing the Internet, Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) provides corporate enterprises and governments with solutions protecting customers from 5th-generation cyber-attacks. The company claims to secure more than 100,000 businesses and millions of users worldwide.

Check Point’s products contain the world’s most advanced security technology. The company currently holds more than 70 U.S. patents with more issued in other countries.

Although it's been a long-time outperformer, the stock has lagged the S&P 500 by a moderate margin for the past 2 years.

Investors have become cautious as growth has slowed down (see below) and competition has intensified.

Meanwhile, the valuation of Check Point did not join the price-multiple expansions of the overall equity market. EV/EBIT and P/FCF for CHKP have gone sideways or slightly down (see below).

Actually, according to Morningstar below, the current valuation is slightly lower than its historical averages, pricing in some bearish sentiment.

The company has been consistently delivering above-industry returns on capital with no debt and converting more than 100% of its net profit into free cash flow for owners.

However, investors interested in the long-term value play here may need to figure out the secure (i.e., the highly predictable) and the insecure (i.e., the risk) of the business before holding a position in CHKP.

Financials

By examining the long history of financial performance at Check Point, we noticed that the return on tangible equity (one of Warren Buffett's favorite ratios) trended down since the 1990s but stabilized at between 20% and 30% since the 2008 financial crisis. There was then the momentum of improving returns during recent years. Overall, the management demonstrated decent capital allocation skills.

The business also maintained its high margin over the years, thanks to the high quality of products and services.

In terms of cash generation, Check Point is one of the rare species that is able to derive more free cash flow out of sales every fiscal year (for the past 10 years at least), as demonstrated by the FCF/NI ratio below.

This means that its TTM operating cash flow seldom (if any) drops below its TTM net income (see below). Such a strong cash generation comes from its software subscription and service contracting revenue models, where revenue recognition is often deferred (after cash inflow), as well as the low CapEx requirement to run the business (usually less than 1% of total revenue is needed every year).

The stock does not pay a dividend, but the company has been aggressively reducing its shares outstanding by more than 1/4 in total for the past decade.

With the P/E hovering around 20x in the past 10 years (see below), it appears that the management at least did not overpay when buying back the company's own shares.

Economic Moat - the Secure

I think that the durable advantage of Check Point mainly comes from its superior quality of products and services, high switching cost involved in the cybersecurity space, and its recurring revenue model.

Remember that I previously covered the topic on recurring revenue in terms of reducing equity risk. In recent years, the management at Check Point has committed greatly to converting the majority of its businesses to subscription-based.

Source: Annual Report 2018.

As displayed in their annual reports, the growth of security subscriptions has been substantial. The subscription segment also has the highest margin (see the operating expenses below).

Source: Annual Report 2018.

What is more important is that the subscription base leads to recurring revenue streams resulting from renewals and updates/maintenance over the long haul.

At the end of 2018, only less than 28% of Check Point's total sales are one-off (i.e. through product and license sales). Going forward, I believe that the high margins and superior ROIC of the business are here to stay.

Source: Annual Report 2018.

Additionally, I appreciate the spending of 10% out of annual revenue on R&D, which should hopefully keep up the leading position of Check Point in its domain in the foreseeable future.

Able Management - the Secure

The current CEO and also founder of the company, Gil Shwed, is considered the inventor of the modern firewall and authored several patents, such as the company’s Stateful Inspection technology. Mr. Shwed has received numerous accolades for his individual achievements and industry contributions, including the prestigious Israel Prize last year for his contributions to the Israeli technology industry.

At Check Point, Mr. Shwed has amde a committed effort to build the business methodically by focusing on building a recurring revenue foundation via its subscription-based model and managing overhead, and he has been delivering so far.

One more point worth mentioning is that Mr. Shwed requested to forego his salary and bonus for the past several years. As we can see below, major insiders own roughly a quarter of the company in aggregate.

Source: Annual Report 2018.

Growth Prospect - the Insecure

Wall Street analysts estimate a 3-4% annual increase in EPS, which I think is a bit short-sighted.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 6/5/2019.

For the near term, the deferred revenue could be a good leading indicator for future growth and has increased YoY by high-single-digit or low-double-digit rates for several quarters now.

For the longer term, however, there could be some uncertainties regarding sustainable growth due to competitions. The market for information and network security solutions is intensely competitive and competition is expected to continue to increase in the future.

Major competitors include Cisco Systems (CSCO), Juniper Networks (JNPR), Fortinet (OTC:FNTN), and Palo Alto Networks (PANW). Check Point also competes with many niche players with specialized focuses on specific Internet and data security needs with better adaption to emerging technologies and changes in customer requirements.

The cybersecurity market is estimated to grow at low-teens to mid-teens CAGR in the near future. Many players in this space, like Palo Alto, choose to pursue an aggressive growth strategy by spending heavily on sales and marketing.

Unlike many of its peers, Check Point pays more attention to its steadily increasing profits, and therefore, does not post ridiculously high YoY revenue gains. Of course, the management should be fully aware of the situation and has increased their spending on sales and marketing, which caused some margin pressure for recent quarters. However, whether the initiative would revive the top-line growth while keeping costs under control remains a wait-and-see question.

There are plenty of examples in terms of value destruction in a rapid-growing market/industry. Competition is for losers. I just hope that cybersecurity will not be one such case.

Valuation - the Secure

With a less than 20x P/FCF, CHKP is traded at a fair price to me. The two-stage DCF model at SimplyWallSt confirms this judgment as demonstrated below.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 6/5/2019.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 6/5/2019.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 6/5/2019.

However, I would like to build a bear case to gauge the margin of safety in this case. Let's assume the current FROIC (29%) will decay at 80 basis points a year, no dividend to payout, no debt to leverage, a discount rate of 18%, and a terminal P/B of 3x (vs. 4.7x at the moment).

If we pay $16.4 on $1 of FCF, which is currently implied by the price multiple, then by Year 7, we should have all the initial investment paid back by the new free cash flow generated by the business. If we count in the terminal book value, then at the end of Year 5, we would have the total cash inflow presently valued at $24.4 - a 33% margin of safety.

Summary

I am more comfortable with the economic moat, able management, and valuation at Check Point than with the growth prospects of the business in a highly competitive industry.

The current price level already presents a sizable margin of safety for long-term buy-and-hold investors. For those who want more security, a P/FCF of less than 15x or waiting for a clearer growth outlook may work better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHKP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.