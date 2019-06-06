In Case Ferrari Needs A Pit Stop

Portfolio Armor is currently bullish on Ferrari based on its analysis of total returns and options market sentiment, which is also consistent with the quant rating, as I elaborate here.

Scuderia Ferrari preparing for the Montreal Grand Prix (photo via Scuderia Ferrari's Twitter account).

Ferrari: Time For A Pit Stop?

In a wittily titled article last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart argued that Ferrari (RACE) was "due for a pit stop." Although Dart saw the possibility of Ferrari making new highs over the next 12 to 18 months, he wrote that the stock was "priced to perfection" above $136 per share. Seeking Alpha Essential's Quant rating on the stock seems to agree with Dart on that last point, giving it an "F" on valuation.

My own site, Portfolio Armor, eschews valuation, and instead ranks securities (both stocks and exchange traded products) on total returns momentum and options market sentiment over the next several months. It's bullish on Ferrari now, which was one of its top ten names on Wednesday. That is also consistent with Seeking Alpha's quant rating, as you can see from the "A" and "A+" Ferrari gets for momentum and EPS revisions above.

Despite my site's bullishness, it's possible Ferrari shares will tumble due to an earnings miss later this year, or as part of a general market correction. For shareholders who want to stay long while limiting their downside risk, below are a couple of ways of doing so.

Downside Protection For Ferrari

For these two examples, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of RACE and can tolerate a decline of as much as 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. As a reminder, before we get to the hedges: hedging is for cautious bulls, not bears. If you're bearish on Ferrari now, you shouldn't own it.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to protect 1,000 shares of RACE against a >20% decline by mid-January.

The cost of this protection was $3,900, or 2.69% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). Attentive readers may have noticed that the last field in the screen capture above is annualized cost as a percentage of position size. The next version of this app will offer users the ability to choose different expiration dates for their hedges; that last field is a way to compare hedges of different duration on an equal footing.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 17%, this was the optimal collar, as of Wednesday's close, to protect against the same, >20% decline by mid January.

This hedge uses a different strike for its put leg: After an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use less expensive put options, ones where the cost was $2,800, or 1.93% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask). The income generated by selling the call leg was higher though: $3,900, or 2.69% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,100 when opening this hedge, assuming you had placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Which Hedge?

If you're price sensitive, you would obviously prefer the second hedge, which has a net credit of $1,100, over the first hedge, which has a cost of $3,900. Portfolio Armor's portfolio construction tool seeks to maximize returns rather than minimize cost, though, and it knows that, historically, securities hedged with optimal puts outperform those hedged with collars. So, in determining which hedge to use, it weighs the incidence of outliers that drive outperformance for positions hedged with optimal puts versus the lower hedging cost of the collar. In this particular case, it would have selected the optimal put hedge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.