Tesla Is Going To Sacrifice Profits For Delivery Numbers, Again

These measures help Tesla to get closer to its delivery target but lead to a Q2'19 loss that is going to be even wider than in Q1'19.

Three weeks ago, I published an article called "Tesla Trapped Itself With A 90,000+ Deliveries Guidance For Q2 2019". I think now it's a good time to check the progress and update my Q2'19 delivery and profit estimations.

The key idea of my previous article was that Tesla is going to miss its delivery guidance if it didn't introduce any significant price cuts and discounts, while such measures will further deteriorate Tesla profits. The next day after this article was published, Tesla made the opposite move - it increased the price for Model 3 in the USA by $400. Later, the carmaker made several steps that help to boost delivery numbers but hurt margins and profits. Let's check them out.

Model S/X

The same week (I don't know the specific date, but guess it happened about May 14th), Tesla sent up discounts for Model S/X new inventory cars. I track Tesla inventory data for about a year, and I'd never seen discounts for inventory cars at such a high level.

This hike helped Tesla to unfreeze Model S/X sales that dropped in Q1'19. You could see the change in the sales trend on the following chart representing the cumulative numbers of Tesla cars registered in Norway in Q2'19.

Out of 312 new Model S/X cars registered in Norway in May 2019, at least 222 (71%) were listed as inventory cars at the end of March 2019, so we can be sure this discount jump doubled May S/X sales in Norway. Some of the other countries witnessed a similar boost as Norway, but in others like the Netherlands, even 30%+ discounts were unable to revive Model S/X sales.

As you may remember, Tesla introduced new drive units and suspension for Model S/X cars in April, and EV carmaker expected it to revitalize the interest for these cars. However, just a week after raising discounts for inventory cars, Tesla reduced prices for newly configured S/X cars (recently refreshed), so we can assume that not this refresh nor increased discounts returned S/X sales to the desired level. Another week brought us the news of another Model S/X refresh coming in September.

Model 3

In the first half of Q2'19, prices for Model 3 did not show any signs of decline (besides from "natural" ASP slide caused by the introduction of cheaper versions of Model 3). However, at the end of May, Tesla started to reduce base prices for Model 3 cars in some of the countries. Here, you can see discussion topics for price cuts from Tesla fan forums from Switzerland, Sweden, and Norway. In the UK, Tesla set the price for Model 3 Performance cars at an unexpectedly low level, just at the moment of its late-May announcement.

We should not be surprised by European Model 3 price cuts as Model 3 sales in May were even weaker than in April (which was 77% lower than March). June could be a little better due to expected SR+ arrival, but these cars have thin margins.

Other incentives and stealth discounts

Besides direct price cuts, Tesla introduced a bunch of other incentives to support sales activities. On the last day of May, the carmaker once again offered unlimited free Supercharging for all inventory S/X vehicles. There were several moves around Autopilot and FSD prices - Tesla included Autopilot in the base Model 3 configuration in April.

In China, Tesla offered 3-year 0-interest financing for high-end imported Model 3 cars. Inexpensive financing options were also provided in Norway (0.49% for three years or 1.49% for ten years).

Also, there are some anecdotal pieces of evidence about discounts offered to customers directly. Here are just two random examples from Tesla fan forums:

Updated delivery estimations

In my previous article, I made a Q2'19 estimation based on the assumption that Tesla won't do any additional price cuts. Let's check if I was right and update the previous estimate with the latest data.

April May (old est.) May (approx. actuals) June (new est.) Q2 '19 total (new est.) USA Model 3 10,050 12,000 13,950 17,000 41,000 Model S/X 1,875 2,000 2,400 3,500 7,775 Europe Model 3 3,670 3,600 3,050 5,000 11,720 Model S/X 731 800 1,100 1,500 3,331 USA + Europe 16,326 18,400 20,500 27,000 63,826

You see that S/X sales in the US and Europe were higher than my forecast, but this was the outcome of inventory discount hike. Also, I underestimated US Model 3 deliveries, but on the other hand, my European Model 3 prognosis was too optimistic.

I've adjusted the June estimates based on the changing trends, but my total forecast for US+Europe still rests below 65,000 cars. Adding 10,000 to 15,000 sales from the rest of the world (though I doubt that China can contribute as much as I initially expected, and now we know that Tesla sold about 2,200 cars in two months in Canada and Mexico combined), I still get the figure that is 10,000-15,000 below the 90,000 (the lower end of Tesla's guidance).

The mix

Before going straight into the financials, we need to understand what's happening with the Model 3 variant mix as this factor heavily impacts financial results. Tesla's focus on cheaper Model 3 trims adds a lot of delivered units but leaves the carmaker with widening losses.

We have limited public information about US trim mix, so we need to analyze several sources to get some estimates. Mark Johnston recently published on Twitter his data on Model 3 ASPs, based on the actual sales in one of the states. Here are his figures:

Source: Mark Johnston's Twitter

Twitter user TeslaCharts uses a different source - NMVTIS registrations and he translates VINs to trim using the data from his long-term studies of Tesla VINs. While his analysis is an educated guess, its results correlate well with the other sources.

Source: TeslaCharts' Twitter, note that "AWD" line here also includes Model 3 Performance cars.

In Europe, I use my own eu-evs.com website to get very detailed information on Model 3 trims in three European countries that publish daily EV registration data - Norway, the Netherlands, and Spain. Here we see the same trend, but in the earlier stage - SR+ is not yet introduced, RWD cars appeared in May for the first time.

Data source: eu-evs.com

Financials

Now let's check how all previously discussed measures and data translate into the most critical - Tesla financials.

I want to show you a simplified model showing the difference in gross automotive profits emerged from different Tesla's price adjustments, discounts, and incentives, between two quarters - Q2'19 and Q1'19. I omitted some incentives for which I couldn't estimate the outcome.

Driver Region Est. impact on profit per car Est. cars affected Est. impact on Q2 gross auto profit (vs. Q1) Additional Q2 sales (80k Q2 vs. 63k Q1), 15% automotive gross margin Worldwide $8,400 17,000 +$142.8M $400 price increase USA $400 24,000 +$9.6M Cheaper Model 3 mix (incl. effect on production costs) USA -$5,200 41,000 -$213.2M LR RWD introduction (incl. effect on production costs) Europe -$3,500 600 -$2.1M SR+ introduction (incl. effect on production costs) Europe -$6,000 2,000 -$12.0M S/X price cuts - inventory cars USA -$10,000 2,000 -$20.0M S/X price cuts - newly produced cars USA -$2,500 4,500 -$11.3M S/X price cuts - inventory cars Europe -$10,000 1,500 -$15.0M S/X price cuts - newly produced cars Europe -$2,500 1,800 -$4.5M M3 price cuts and discounts Europe -$2,000 2,400 -$4.8M TOTAL -$130.5M

Source: author's calculations based on previously presented data

In the very end, I expect that Tesla's gross automotive profit, excluding regulatory credits, will be worse in Q2'19 than in Q1'19. Please consider that we don't know how many subsidies Tesla receive in Q2'19, and what adjustments it will make to financial reporting.

Investor takeaway

With the current level of discounting, Tesla can deliver 75,000-80,000 cars in Q2'19. With some potential extraordinary late-June fire sales, it could even get very close to its guidance, but does it matter if additional volume won't bring more profits (or I'd better say "fewer losses")? The Street currently expects Tesla to have an operating profit of $78.7M, while my estimation guides for a $500M+ loss.

Following the same path, Tesla could burn all the money it recently raised in just three quarters or so. We can only guess what happens next.

