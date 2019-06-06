Six Flags: High Yield, Insider Buying, Turnaround Taking Shape

Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it's someone else's witch being hunted.” ― Walter Kirn

Today we take a look at theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) whose stock over the past year. Delays and uncertainty have plagued its international expansion. However, with the stock offering over a six percent dividend yield, insider buying in March and a stock purchase program in effect, the name merited deeper investigation.

Company Overview:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a Grand Prairie, Texas headquartered regional theme park and waterpark operator. With 23 locations in the U.S., two in Mexico, and one in Canada covering ~5,900 cumulative acres, the company serves an aggregate population of ~230 million within a 100-mile radius of its properties. Opening its first theme park in 1961, Six Flags went through several owners before emerging from bankruptcy in 2010. In addition to its parks, Six Flags holds exclusive licenses for theme park usage of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Superman, and Wonder Woman. The company is currently valued at ~$4.3 billion, employs 2,400 on a full-time basis and 52,000 seasonally.

The common thread through most of Six Flags parks are thrill rides. During 2018, ~32 million guests sampled its venues’ ~920 rides and ~150 rollercoasters. Although the company has no flagship location, its property in Jackson, NJ encompasses ~2,200 acres and features the country’s 19th largest – in terms of attendance – theme park, 14th largest waterpark, and a safari. Six Flags also owns an additional 456 acres of real estate adjacent to its NJ assets.

Source: Earnings Slides

Five-Pronged Strategy:

Up until its earnings call of February 14, 2019, the company’s stated goal was to achieve Modified EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA plus money paid out to partners at a couple of parks – ~$40 million in 2018) of $750 million by 2020. Its strategy to achieve that goal involves five tactics. First, management is focused on increasing active seasonal passes and memberships, which grew at 8% and 31% in 2018 over 2017, respectively – constituting ~63% of total attendance in 2018. Growth of membership – currently ~2 million – is important as they typically spend more per visit than day trippers. Memberships – after year 1 – are paid monthly, which should dampen the seasonal nature of Six Flags’ business, where currently ~75% of the revenue is generated in the warmer 2nd and 3rd quarters.

Second, the company plans to raise ticket prices 3%-5% annually for the foreseeable future. Management has confidence in its ability to execute these hikes without a hit to attendance, citing nine continuous years of improved value-for-the-money ratings from its customers. Third, Six Flags looks to drive higher in-park spend mostly through improved dining experiences.

Fourth, management intends to grow through strategic acquisitions, where it can leverage its brand name and cost efficiencies to increase profitability; and lastly, the company expects to grow by expanding the Six Flags brand internationally. A more detailed discussion on these last two approaches ensues in later paragraphs.

With the free cash flow from operations, the company dedicates 9%-10% of revenue to capex while returning the balance to shareholders in form of dividends – slated at ~$275 million in 2019. Any remaining balance is spent on share repurchases.

Amusement/Theme Park Industry:

The Amusement/Theme Park vertical is a substantial player in the chase for the disposable income dollar. Globally, the top 25 theme parks attract over 230 million visitors annually while the top 20 waterparks see ~30 million guests per year. The top 20 North American theme parks and waterparks are attended by ~150 million and ~16 million per annum, respectively. Six Flags is the largest operator worldwide in terms of number of parks run and third in North America with regards to attendance, trailing only The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) Disney Parks and Comcast’s (CMCSA) Universal Parks & Resorts.

Source: Earnings Slides

The barriers to entry are large as the limited supply of real estate near densely populated areas acts as a significant headwind to would-be operators. Six Flags management estimates it would cost $500-$700 million and four years to build a facility comparable to one of its major theme parks. Owing to this dynamic, most of the properties in the company’s portfolio are the result of acquisition. The most recent purchase occurred in May 2018 when Six Flags obtained the lease rights to operate five properties – four of which feature waterparks – owned by EPR Properties (EPR) for ~$23 million less net working capital. The company also announced a lease agreement for Magic Waters Waterpark, a 43-acre waterpark located in Rockford, Illinois that had been owned and operated by the Rockford Park District since 1988. The agreement is slated to commence in Spring 2019.

International Strategy:

Also, under the heading of “all of the good U.S. real estate is taken,” the company embarked on an international expansion plan that was kickstarted in 2014, which to date has been plagued by delays and uncertainty. The first announcement was a strategic partnership with DXB Entertainments (then Meraas Leisure and Entertainment) in 2014 with a plan to open a Six Flags-branded theme park in Dubai. This was technically Six Flags' second try in Dubai, the first botched attempt occurring pre-bankruptcy. Initially slated to open in 2017, the company stated in October 2018 that the future of the theme park was uncertain owing to financial issues at its partner, as the financial performance at DXB’s other parks has been underwhelming.

Later in 2014, Six Flags announced a strategic partner with Riverside Investment Group to develop multiple facilities in China. Since then, the company announced plans to open several theme parks and waterparks on properties in or near Zhejiang (2019-2020), Chongqing (2020), and Nanjing (2021). However, on its 4Q18 earnings call of February 14, 2019, management stated that owing to the slowest GDP growth in China in 30 years, policy changes making it more difficult for private companies in China to obtain loans, and new government officials in Chongqing and Nanjing forcing a review of its respective theme park development plans, it was going to push out the timelines for the park openings by approximately a year at each location.

In a 2016 press release, Six Flags pronounced a partnership with NaVi Entertainment to construct a theme park and waterpark in Vietnam. This project was soon derailed when NaVi failed to fulfill contractual commitments to the company in 2017.

In April 2018, the company announced a partnership with the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia to develop a Six Flags-themed park in Riyadh that was expected to open in 2022. Then on the 3Q18 conference call, the company said it expects the property to open in 2023. Combine that ‘delay’ with the tepid attendance at DXB’s Phase 1 offering in Dubai and it is easy to see how investors would be uncertain about Six Flags' prospects in the Gulf States.

As a result of the setbacks in China and Dubai as well as disappointing results stateside, Six Flags stock has stumbled ~30% in the past six months, currently trading near three-year lows.

4Q18 And FY18 Results:

On February 14, 2019, the company reported 4Q18 Adj. EBITDA of $95 million on revenue of $270 million, representing 9% and 5% increases over 4Q17, respectively. Guest spending per capita was up 6% to $40.25 and attendance increased 3%.

For FY18, Six Flags reported its ninth consecutive year of record revenue, which rose 8% over FY17 to $1.5 billion. FY18 Adj. EBITDA also reached record levels at $554 million, up 7% from FY17. FY18 attendance increased 5%, owing mostly to the five new parks added mid-year, and revenue per capita increased 2%.

Despite record numbers, the market chose to focus on the delay in China, the 4Q18 revenue figure that was $15 million shy of expectations, the 3% 4Q18 attendance increase which was well short of the 11% consensus, and the $750 million 2020 Modified EBITDA goal being pushed into 2021, driving shares of SIX 13% lower in the subsequent trading session. This was actually an improvement over the 3Q18 earnings release that featured revenue, EBITDA, and attendance misses, Dubai uncertainty, and a one-day 16% drop in market value.

Management provided no guidance except to say that it was committed to its $750 million Modified EBITDA goal by 2021, which would suggest a CAGR of 6% 2018-2021.

1Q2019 Results:

In late April, the company posted a loss of 82 cents a share on just over $128 million for traditionally the slowest time of the year for this sector. Both top and bottom line results were slightly above the consensus.

Here is how the company opened up its first quarter conference call 'The 2019 season is off to a great start with all-time high guest spending per cap, and a record high Active Pass Base. First quarter revenue nearly reached our prior year record level, even with the later opening of several of our parks due to the late April Easter holiday, placing us solidly on track to achieve our tenth consecutive record year.'

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary:

In November of last year, the company increased its quarterly dividend 5% to $0.82 for a robust yield of over six percent. It also repurchased 1.8 million shares of its stock in 2018. The company has $232 million left on that stock purchase authorization program.

Net leverage at the end of the first quarter was 4.1 times adjusted EBITDA, which the company expects will soon decline and Six Flags generates higher levels of adjusted EBITDA and cash flow.

The tough sledding for the company over the past few quarters has generated caution in the analyst community for the time being. Since late March, three analyst firms have reissued on initiated Hold ratings including Jefferies. Both Oppenheimer and B Riley FBR have maintained Buy ratings on the stock.

Two directors are apparently bullish on Six Flags long term based on their combined ~$1 million investment in SIX shares that occurred earlier this March.

Verdict:

The company still has 11 parks slated to open in three locations in China, one in Saudi Arabia, and (possibly) one in Dubai over the next four to five years. The design, development, licensing, and management fees should generate per park EBITDA of $2-$10 million pre-opening and $4-$20 million post-opening. Cash operating expenses, SG&A, and COGS have been ~59%-60% for the past six years. Capex is slated at ~9% of revenue, where it has been, give or take a percent, for the past eight years, putting Modified EBITDA less CapEx around ~31%-32%, which continues to be a couple of hundred basis points better than its competitors. And given its value for the money proposition it provides its customers with, price increases seemed assured.

Source: Earnings Slides

Although Six Flags’ international segment has hit a snag, domestic operations continue to grow and with the investor getting paid over six percent to wait for some clarity in China and Dubai. Given the dividend yield, insider buying and potential turnaround situation I have accumulated a small stake in Six Flags. I have done so via buy-write orders to capture some option premium as well as to mitigate some risk given the cautious current market environment.

