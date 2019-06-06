Chesapeake Energy Is Transforming Into An Oil Play

Significantly, Chesapeake has extended the maturities on its debt to give itself time to execute its strategy over the next few years.

Chesapeake's acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development has given the company enough oil acreage to transform the company from primarily a natural gas company into a balanced oil and gas company.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) recently acquired WildHorse Resource Development, which owned substantial acreage in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Texas. This acquisition gives Chesapeake three different major oil fields to develop. The other two are the company's existing acreage in South Texas and in the Powder River Basin. The company is dropping its rigs in its natural gas fields and focusing on drilling primarily for oil.

According to the company's first quarter earnings release, oil represented 22% of production, up from 17% of production in the first quarter of 2018. If Chesapeake successfully executes its plans, then the percentage of oil in the production mix is poised to grow substantially. The slide below is a look at the company's plans to further transition to oil growth in 2019:

With the acquisition of WildHorse in the first quarter of 2019, oil production is forecasted to grow from 22% of the production mix in the first quarter to 26% of the production mix in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake expects to see its natural gas and natural gas liquids to start declining in the fourth quarter and its oil volumes to start growing substantially in the fourth quarter.

Chesapeake has named the fields acquired from WildHorse the Brazos Valley. The company acquired 470,000 net acres and 47,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (75% oil). The company anticipates its Brazos Valley operation will become cash flow positive in 2019, assuming of course that oil prices stay in their average range during 2019. Here is a look at the where the field is located:

The real value in the acquisition for Chesapeake comes in the company's ability to apply its more advanced drilling techniques to the Brazos Valley operation thereby enhancing well performance. Chesapeake gained a lot of Eagle Ford drilling knowledge from its South Texas Eagle Ford acreage. The company is now positioned to apply that expertise to its Brazos Valley operation. Let's look at some of the success they already are having in just a few months:

As can be seen above, Chesapeake has already increased the early production performance of its Brazos Valley wells by 35% over the average well production performance in 2018. This is being achieved by using longer laterals per well, and enhanced completion techniques. Chesapeake has also been able to achieve a 20% decrease in the cost of per lateral foot drilled in 2019 versus 2018. By the fourth quarter of 2019, these accomplishments will start to show themselves in the income statement has higher margin oil growth begins to ramp up. It is important to note that the Brazos Valley operation is near Houston and therefore gets a premium price for its oil versus West Texas Intermediate prices.

Chesapeake is also focused on its two other main oil plays. The first one we will look at is the company's Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk acreage in South Texas:

Right now this acreage is the crown jewel of the company's portfolio. It is an oil portfolio throwing off significant free cash flow after spending money to run 4 rigs and 2 frac crews. Chesapeake's experience with this acreage is what is allowing the company to improve the drilling results in its new Brazos Valley operation.

The company's other main oil play is its acreage in the Powder River Basin:

Chesapeake is currently running 6 rigs and 1 frac crew on its Powder River Basin acreage. The company has been focused on the Turner formation. They also have started experimenting with the Niobrara formation. They anticipate this acreage will achieve a 100% growth rate in oil production in 2019 versus 2018.

While Chesapeake is poised to grow its oil production, the company still has some challenges. The most significant is Chesapeake has a lot of debt. Here is a look at the company's debt profile:

After the acquisition of WildHorse and the assumption of their debt, Chesapeake now has approximately $10 billion in debt. The good news for the company is it has extended the maturities of most of its debt. Assuming the company can renew their revolving credit agreements with their banks, then they will not face any significant repayment challenges until 2024. This means the company has time to grow its oil production and improve its cash flow. Current cash flow is also a challenge for Chesapeake. In the first quarter the company had capital expenditures of $559 million. However, after adjustments the company's cash flow after all cash expenses including interest was only $240 million. Interest expense alone was $161 million in the first quarter. Furthermore, natural gas prices are lower now than they were in the first quarter placing more pressure on cash flow. The company does have hedges in place for 2019 and 2020.

The big question for investors is can Chesapeake grow its higher margin oil production enough to become free cash flow positive before 2024? If they can, then over time the company can reduce its debt and provide a better return to shareholders. The company's projections for oil production growth accelerating in the fourth quarter of 2019 should give the company real momentum on improving their financial performance in 2020. Investors should consider buying Chesapeake now before it becomes obvious that Chesapeake is transitioning itself into a profitable growing oil company. All investors should do their own due diligence before making any financial investment.

