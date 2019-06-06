The Asset Allocator: Pound Headed Toward Parity With Dollar (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
The pound’s dismally low level suggests that the UK is in financial crisis. Realize though that Brexit hasn’t occurred; it’s uncertainty over Brexit that is killing the British economy.
This podcast (4:49) argues that Brexit is actually not inherently bad for the British economy; the big mistake was rather the failure to simultaneously create a low-tax, high-growth business haven along Europe’s border. Investors should expect a long-term devaluation of British assets.