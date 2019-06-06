Walking Away In May Worked - June Depends On Developments

For as long as economic weaponry is employed for the sake of trade and other policy, expect volatility to be elevated and equity market upside to be capped.

The old market adage, “Sell in May and go away” would have worked for you this year. The SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) declined by 6.3% through the month of May. So how does June shape up then? Whether the market recovers its losses or completely collapses will have a lot to do with trade policy developments. If the Administration continues to wage economic warfare on a worldwide scale, then I expect the decline seen in May to accelerate. However, if recent rhetoric regarding tariffs on Mexico and China prove to be just words, and developments swiftly trend toward amicable resolution, then stocks should recover quickly. Given the uncertainty, heightened volatility is our only guarantee, and so perhaps your best bet is no bet for now, or on volatility. Long-term investors can wait out fluctuations caused by tumultuous tongues and maintain their holdings in a diversified manner. However, make no mistake that the most recent trend toward asymmetric trade warfare bears a cost, and could be the cause of a premature end to the economic expansion.

Data by YCharts

The one-month chart of these major market index ETFs shows equity losses in May were widespread. Everything was down by nearly the same degree, though at the fringe of risk in the technology and small cap ETFs, the losses were greater. As stocks decreased on global trade concerns, we see that volatility intensified; the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) was up 18.5% in May.

Market Index ETF Through May 2019 Year-to-Date Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) -6.4% +10.8% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) -6.3% +10.7% SPDR Dow Jones (DIA) -6.3% +7.4% Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) -8.2% +13% iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) -7.8% +9.3% iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX) +18.5% -35%

The month closed out poorly as well, with the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) dropping by 1.3% on Friday May 31st. The same catalysts behind May’s mayhem remain in play in June, with trade war rhetoric and actions escalating through the close of May. In fact, on its final day, President Trump shocked investors by using tariffs as an economic weapon, and against a nation most believed the United States had just worked out a trade deal with. Mexico will face tariffs that will escalate by 5% per month, for every month within which the President does not notice a tangible reduction in illegal immigration from our southern neighbor.

Trade War Escalation

The finish line is fogged now, as it becomes far less certain we will ever see a final trade policy we can count on for stability. A deal with China does not necessarily mean there will not be some sudden economic strike like the one just witnessed with Mexico. Perhaps a trade-weapon-strike would result from some policy violation on China’s part or some non-trade related offense. Beyond China, it seems the Administration will soon more aggressively target another major and proud trading partner in Europe.

The Empire (China) Strikes Back

Friends and foes are striking back now, trading trade fire with us in an escalating and less predictable fashion. After the U.S. targeted China-based Huawei Technologies recently, China returned fire by singling out FedEx (FDX) as an “unreliable” operator within its borders. The blacklisting of the company was because of its “wrongful delivery of packages.” FedEx is first on a blacklist it seems China will manage to fight back against U.S. trade actions. Pay attention Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT) and Apple (AAPL) holders. It appears to me that the investigation of FedEx is a veiled threat of what asymmetric warfare China is capable of, and the reaction of investors has been noted. FedEx shares were down 2% at the open of trading Monday, but the broader market steadied after Friday’s collapse.

Buy Sell or Hold in June?

After such significant monthly declines, we might expect equities to bounce back in June. This is especially so given their apparent marking of what appears to my novice technical eye as maybe an important technical base.

1-Year Chart of SPY via Fidelity Active Trader Pro (Fidelity.com)

In the month ahead, we will get a few other catalysts for stocks, including an important Federal Reserve meeting that will offer new economic projections. I wonder whether those projections, which extend out a couple years, will reflect increased trade uncertainty and the recent escalation of tariffs and other actions. Thus, we could see GDP projections lowered from where they were in March. If so, then improved Fed rate expectations might not matter much to stockholders.

At least one major Wall Street firm sees a greater risk of near-term recession because of the trade war escalation. Morgan Stanley (MS) Monday reported that a recession could occur as early as three fiscal quarters out. J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) raised the probability of recession this year to 40%, from 25% previously.

With expectations lower and uncertainty higher, it appears the upside for stocks is limited for now. In mid-May, I warned that the possibility of a near-term market correction was heightened on a reweighting of the trade war factor. I maintain that concern today and would approach most equities with caution near-term. However, if by some miraculous Twitter exchange, a trade deal is worked out between the U.S. and China, then all is well in Wall Street world. Look for volatility to remain elevated and for equities to be capped for as long as new economic weaponry continues to be employed for the sake of trade policy, both here and abroad.

Long-term investors should probably just avoid the news for now and hold on to their hopefully well-diversified portfolios. Dips in the market can present opportunities for investors to add to their stakes of favored holdings for the long-term. But make no mistake about it, the ugly shift in trade policy, with the use of economic weaponry against friend and foe alike, is a cause for concern. It could bring about an early end to the economic expansion and certainly is a weight against global growth. Thus, raising cash stakes for use to acquire investments on market declines, or including hedging instruments, or widening asset and geographical diversification to include precious metals like gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) or other currency alternatives like bitcoin might further diversify risk and enhance performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.