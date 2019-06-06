United Parcel Service Is Trading At A Discount And The Yield Is 4%

Thesis

United Parcel Service Inc Class B (UPS) is trading at a discount to its historical valuation and the broader market. In addition, the yield is now ~4% and has grown for 20 straight years. It is likely that UPS will become a Dividend Aristocrat in five years. The company is the largest parcel delivery company in the world ahead of both FedEx Corporation (FDX) and DHL Worldwide. I believe that the market is undervaluing UPS due to the Q1 2019 earnings miss, tariffs and trade wars, and expected competition from Amazon (AMZN). But these issues are either transitory or will not have as much as impact as expected. Hence, UPS’ below market average P/E (FWD) multiple of ~13.0 combined with the roughly 4% dividend yield makes me a buyer of this stock.

Overview of UPS

UPS is the world’s largest parcel delivery company. The company operates three business segments that are Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight. About 61% of revenue is from Domestic Package, 20% from International Package and 19% from Supply Chain and Freight. Supply Chain and Freight includes less-than-truckload freight delivery, freight forwarding and logistics services. UPS is an integrated international shipping company that has express, ground, air, ocean and freight capabilities. The company’s network includes drop boxes, retail locations, transportation hubs, sorting sites, and IT infrastructure.

What’s Pressuring UPS' Stock Price?

UPS’ stock price has been trending down since it hit an all-time high in early 2018. After some recovery, the stock price hit a low of ~$90 per share in early 2019. Recently the stock price has been below $95 per share. A stock price near $90 was last seen in early 2016. Why is UPS’ stock price testing 52-week lows? Let's examine the reasons I outlined above.

UPS missed Q1 2019 earnings by a wide margin. Revenue was ~$627M less than estimated while diluted EPS was off by $0.04. However, this miss was partially attributed to planned costs for transformation (or restructuring). Notably, UPS is spending heavily to automate its facilities, further its online capabilities, strengthen its global network (larger aircraft) and focus on healthcare delivery. In addition, severe weather impacted the Domestic Package segment operations. Saying that, the Domestic Package segment increased volume by 2.2% led by strong growth of 7.8% in average daily volume of air shipments. Domestic Package revenue increased 2.5% to $10.5B. But on the other hand, the International Package segment had flattish growth in package volume. The Supply Chain and Freight segment revenue declined by (3.9%) but operating profit increased 17.6%. Transformation costs impacted diluted GAAP EPS by $0.11 and severe weather impacted EPS by $0.07. In addition, the company’s tax rate will be higher at an estimated 23% to 24%. Saying that, the transformation initiatives should increase efficiencies and provide for volume and revenue growth in the future. The effects of severe weather are only temporary the UPS' earnings will bounce back from weather-related headwinds.

The trade war will likely affect UPS’ business through lower International Package segment shipments. This may already be showing up in the flattish volume growth for the International Package segment and revenue declines in the Supply Chain and Freight segment. Tariffs and trade wars seem to be resulting in slower manufacturing worldwide. In turn this will likely lead to lower parcel shipments and also lower freight forwarding and logistics services. In any case, tariffs and trade wars will be a negative going forward for UPS. The tariffs have been in place for over one year and are affecting businesses that have greater international exposure. Furthermore, they seem to be expanding in scope and quantity rather than being reduced. It seems that tariffs and trade wars and their impact on UPS’ top line will be here for the foreseeable future.

The last headwind affecting UPS’ stock price is the emergence of Amazon as a viable competitor in the parcel delivery market. However, I do not think that Amazon is as large a threat to UPS as thought for two main reasons, despite Amazon’s competency at execution and financial strength. First, e-commerce and online sales and thus parcel delivery are broadly growing. Yes, Amazon has dominant market share for online sales. But saying that, other retailers’ online sales are growing rapidly as well. In addition, it is now possible to fulfill orders using readily available tools from other tech companies meaning that small third-party retailers do not need to rely on Amazon. Second, most other large retailers will not willingly provide Amazon revenue and data if Amazon moves into parcel delivery. I think many large retailers would direct business to UPS and FedEx to avoid partnering with Amazon. There is some indication that this has occurred for cloud services, as Amazon’s competitors in this area have benefitted from large retailers migrating away from AWS. Lastly, UPS has indicated that no single customer accounts for more than 10% of revenue so the loss of future business from Amazon would be limited.

Valuation

Now let’s examine UPS’ valuation. From the perspective of P/E ratio and expected 2019 EPS of $7.30 and $7.60 (from Seeking Alpha) the stock is undervalued. The P/E ratio (FWD) is roughly ranging from ~12.9 to ~13.4. This is much lower than the S&P 500 average of ~20.8. The forward P/E ratio is also much lower than the company’s 10-year average of ~18.3. The P/E ratio has been trending down since 2018 and the yield has been trending up due to the aforesaid issues making this stock a relative bargain.

Using $7.45 for expected 2019 EPS and a P/E ratio range of 14.0 and 16.0, we get an estimated value ranging from $104.30 to $119.20. I use a slightly lower range than the 10-year average due to the aforesaid issues. This is higher than the closing price as of June 4th, 2019 of $97.66. The market is currently pricing in lower earnings per share due to the poor quarterly results, tariffs and trade wars, and the possibility of increased competition.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 14.0 15.0 16.0 Estimated Value $104.30 $111.75 $119.20 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 94% 87% 82%

Final Thoughts

UPS essentially has a duopoly in North America with FedEx for parcel delivery. It is also a major player in the rest of the world. Few companies can match its capabilities and strengths in parcel delivery. These reasons make me interested in the stock. Furthermore, UPS has consistently returned cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The current dividend yield is ~4% and the payout ratio is ~53%. The dividend has grown for 20 years and should continue to increase in the foreseeable future. The stock is undervalued based on P/E ratio compared to the broader market and historical valuation. Since I want to buy low and hold my DGI stocks, I recently added to my position and I am a buyer of this stock.

