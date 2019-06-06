3 Dividend Aristocrats To Outlast A Trade War

By Jonathan Weber

Trade war jitters and the announcements of new tariffs have roiled equity markets in the U.S. and around the world. Stocks with heavy exposure to international markets such as China have been particularly hard-hit on trade concerns.

But not all stocks are created equal when it comes to their exposure to trade war pressures, as some companies have less exposure to China, Mexico, and other nations affected by tariffs. Some high-quality stocks have no exposure at all. This article will take a closer look at 3 Dividend Aristocrats that should fare well in a trade war, and their dividends provide a buffer against falling share prices. You can see all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Why Some Stocks Should Perform Well During A Trade War

There are two factors that play a role in a stock's performance in a trade war between the United States and one (or several) other countries. One factor is the impact that a trade war and measures such as tariffs will have on a company's operating performance. Companies that sell a large number of items to China, for example, will suffer operationally from Chinese tariffs on the goods that this company sells, as higher prices will lead to lower demand in this important geographic market. Revenue declines in China, and, more importantly, earnings declines in China will be the result of Chinese tariffs on certain goods that a company sells there.

The impact on a company's operations is not the only factor that can pressure the share prices of affected companies, though, there is another factor at play on top of that. The market generally does not like uncertainty, which means that the shares of affected companies will be sold off, which results in a lower valuation of the shares of affected companies. This multiple compression provides short term headwinds for total returns from these stocks.

A company that is not affected operationally, due to having little-to-no exposure to the Chinese market, will likely not suffer from multiple compression. On the contrary, the market might see the shares of these companies as a safe haven, which could result in higher multiples for the shares of the companies that are not impacted by Chinese tariffs. It is thus pretty clear that the possible downside during a trade war is not distributed evenly across all stocks, it rather looks like some companies should fare much better than others during a trade war.

We have found three companies that generate either no revenues, or only a small amount of revenues in China and Mexico, relative to all revenues that these companies generate. On top of that, they are operating businesses that are not overly cyclical, are attractively priced, and have solid dividend yields plus annual dividend increases. We believe that the following three companies will fare well during a trade war.

Trade War Stock 1: AT&T Inc. (T)

AT&T is one of the largest telecom companies in the world, right now it is valued at $230 billion, marginally below Verizon's (VZ) market capitalization of $232 billion. AT&T operates a range of businesses, including offering communication services such as wireless and broadband, but also video, to customers in the US. Following the acquisition of Time Warner, AT&T now also operates a large entertainment business called WarnerMedia.

AT&T has a 6.5% current yield and has increased its dividend for over 30 years in a row, making it among the most attractive stocks in our high-yield group. You can see our full list of 5%+ yielding dividend stocks here.

AT&T has a unit that is focused on Latin America, but this does not mean that AT&T is overly exposed to a trade war with Mexico. The unit provides video services to customers in Latin America and the Caribbean through Vrio, and it offers wireless service to customers in Mexico.

The AT&T Latin America business generated revenues of $1.7 billion during the first quarter, which is equal to less than 4% of AT&T's company-wide revenues. EBITDA generation of the business totaled $130 million during the first quarter, which is less than 1% of AT&T's company-wide EBITDA of $14.4 billion during Q1.

Even if a trade war between the United States and Mexico somehow resulted in AT&T Latin America earnings being wiped out completely, which seems highly unrealistic, the impact on AT&T as a whole would still be negligible, as the segment generates less than 1% of EBITDA and no positive operating income.

AT&T thus seems highly insulated from trade troubles with both China as well as Mexico, even though one of its business units is focused on the Latin American markets. AT&T does, unlike retailers, not have to import large amounts of goods, thus tariffs on goods that are imported to the United States are not of relevance, either.

AT&T's share price performance has not been strong over the last couple of years, primarily due to the market's worries about the company's high debt levels following two large acquisitions.

Source: AT&T investor presentation

AT&T is making continuous progress in reducing its leverage, though, while profits are rising at the same time. The company plans to achieve a 2.5 times debt to EBITDA multiple at the end of the current year, which would be a healthy leverage level for a non-cyclical business such as AT&T.

The company continues to generate vast free cash flows that easily cover AT&T's 6.5%-yielding dividend. This dividend is one factor for the company's strong forecasted total returns, but we believe that growing earnings-per-share and multiple expansion will play a role as well. Debt reduction, which will result in lower interest payments, and acquisition synergies should continue to drive AT&T's profits, while the valuation could easily expand to the low double digits, whereas AT&T's shares are trading for less than nine times this year's profits right now. All in all, we believe that AT&T could generate annual total returns of 16% over the next five years, through dividend payments (6.5%), earnings-per-share growth (3%), and multiple expansion (7%).

Trade War Stock 2: Target (TGT)

Target is a brick and mortar retailer that sells a wide array of goods in its store fleet as well as online, spanning apparel, beauty goods, food and beverage items, and other products.

Target has been founded more than 100 years ago and has grown into one of the largest brick and mortar retailers in the US over that time frame. The company is valued at $44 billion right now.

Target has attempted to expand internationally in the past, putting the focus on Canada, but that has not worked out well, which is why Target is operating its stores in the US only. The company is thus not selling any items in China, and is thus not impacted by Chinese tariffs on goods that are imported from the United States.

If Target imports goods from China that are sold in the US, it is possible that these goods are tariffed, but that is not necessarily a problem for the retailer, as Target can increase the prices on its goods to offset higher costs for its goods. Target's first quarter earnings results show that the company's gross margin has remained almost constant over the last year (30.7% in Q1 of 2019 versus 31.0% in Q1 of 2018), which showcases that tariffs on imported Chinese goods, which have been in place since 2018, have not had any meaningful impact on Target's results so far. The company thus seems relatively insulated from any trade war fallout.

This is not the only positive about the company, though, as Target also offers a range of other benefits to its owners: It is one of few retailers that has delivered a strong pace of comparable store sales over the last couple of quarters, which shows that the company is operating a business model that is relatively safe versus the rise of Amazon (AMZN) and other online retailers.

Source: Target investor presentation

Target has been reinventing itself to some degree over the last couple of years, through measures that included the remodeling of stores, the opening of new smaller-scale stores, and offering very competitive online shopping and delivery services. These have resonated well with the company's customers, which has resulted in positive store sales growth and a strong pace of online sales growth (42% in the most recent quarter).

Target expects that its earnings-per-share will grow by ~10% in 2019, and even though the earnings-per-share growth rate will slow down to some degree, we still expect annual total returns of roughly 10%, through a combination of earnings-per-share growth of 6%, a dividend yield of 3%, and a small positive impact of multiple expansion.

Trade War Stock 3: Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's is the second largest home improvement retailer in the United States, with Home Depot (HD) being the only peer that is larger than Lowe's. These two retail giants more or less control the home improvement retail market in the United States alone.

Lowe's has a tremendous dividend track record. The company has increased its dividend for over 50 years in a row, placing it on the exclusive list of Dividend Kings. There are just 26 stocks on the list. You can see all 26 Dividend Kings here.

Lowe's has a long and successful history, the company was founded more than 70 years ago and has grown into a company valued at $76 billion since. Per its most recent 10-K filing, Lowe's operates 1720 stores in the United States, 280 stores in Canada, and 13 stores in Mexico. Lowe's does thus not sell any goods in China, and only ~0.5% of its stores are located in Mexico, which means that tariffs by either China or Mexico will have a negligible impact on Lowe's operations.

When it comes to tariffs that the US levies on imports from Mexico or China, Lowe's is not impacted significantly, either. The company imports a significant amount of goods from China, but so far this has not impacted the company's operations to a large degree, as Lowe's can always increase prices on its merchandise to offset higher costs due to tariffs.

Since the US home improvement retail market is more or less a duopoly, and since Home Depot faces the same question regarding the items that it imports from China, there is a very large chance that the two dominant players will continue to protect their margins by passing on price increases to consumers. Consumers, in turn, have to pay up if they want to purchase the respective goods, as there are no relevant peers where these goods could be purchased otherwise.

Lowe's expects that its margins will rise by 20-50 bps in 2019, versus 2018, which shows that profitability will expand, not contract, during the current year, despite trade war jitters.

Source: Lowe's investor presentation

Lowe's has announced that the company would make some operational changes over the coming years, aimed at increasing its market share, drive comparable store sales, and increase profitability and returns on capital further. Lowe's strategy includes a larger focus on sales to professionals, and the expansion of its online business to supplement sales at its stores. The company aims to achieve returns on invested capital of more than 35% in the long run.

During the first quarter, Lowe's has grown its same-store sales by 3.5%, which is attractive, and further same-store sales growth is forecasted for the remainder of the year. With forecasted earnings-per-share of $5.55, Lowe's is trading at ~17 times this year's net profits, which is not a high valuation for a quality dividend growth stock such as Lowe's. We believe that Lowe's will grow its earnings-per-share at a high-single digits pace going forward, share repurchases will play a large role in that. Compared to the earnings-per-share growth rate during the last five years - 19% - our forecast does not seem aggressive at all. When we factor in a dividend that yields 2% and some potential for multiple expansion, Lowe's could return 10%+ per year over the coming years.

Investor Takeaway

It is not yet known what the outcome of the trade war with China, and to a lesser extent with Mexico, will look like. But it is likely that investors will do well if they hold shares of Target, Lowe's, and AT&T in a potential trade war, as we believe they will be less affected than many other global companies with significant international exposure. They also have attractive dividend yields, and proven track records of annual dividend increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.