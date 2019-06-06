Stryker Priced Accurately For What It Is - 'The' Best Large Med-Tech

I believe Stryker is the best-of-breed in larger med-tech, but I don't find the prospective returns good enough to own the shares now.

I've made no secret of my abiding respect for Stryker (SYK) and its ability to leverage M&A and disruptive internal R&D to target and deliver on above-average growth opportunities in med-tech. In the roughly seven years Kevin Lobo has been the CEO, the company has spent $14 billion on M&A but has stayed away from "scale for scale's sake" deals in favor of purchasing potentially disruptive assets like Mako, SBI, and K2M, and has managed to deliver organic growth rates (over 7% in Q1) comfortably ahead of its peer group.

Trees don't grow to the sky, but Stryker has growing room. The company is under-leveraged to Europe and emerging markets relative to its peers and Mako continues to drive share gains in knees, while trauma and neuro still offer room for growth. Valuation is still my main hang-up, as I'm not all that excited about the mid-single-digit prospective returns that the stock would seem to offer at today's prices.

Refusing To Bend The Knee

Within about six months of each other, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) both executed deals that had significant implications for the large joint replacement market. Zimmer went the traditional route in buying Biomet in a fairly typical scale-building move that made it the leading knee and hip company by a fairly wide margin. Stryker bought Mako, a maker of robotic surgery systems for knee (and hip) replacement operations.

Since then, Stryker has been a share-gainer and Zimmer Biomet hasn't. In fact, Stryker has outgrown Zimmer Biomet in knees in every quarter going back to Q1'16, and it may even be longer (that's where my notes run out). In fact, Stryker has been beating everybody over that time, beating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in every quarter and Smith & Nephew (SNN) in all but a few quarters.

It's overly simplistic to pin everything on the acquisition of Mako, but Mako procedures were up 58% in the U.S. in the first quarter, with 80% growth in total knee procedures. Moreover, clinical data is building that indicates that Mako produces better outcomes and the system has been a gateway for Stryker taking share from competitive accounts. Add in other innovations like cementless knees, and Stryker is making hay in this market.

Are the good times coming to an end? After all, Zimmer Biomet is launching its Rosa robotic system and it has the advantage of still being the leader. While I do believe that Rosa will help Zimmer's business, I think Mako is a better system with a better ecosystem around it (including a custom-designed implant and a building database of clinical papers).

A Renewed Spine Effort Only Just Starting

Stryker has owned K2M for a little while now, but the integration process is still ongoing and this combination really hasn't shown what it can do yet. In acquiring K2M, Stryker decided that if at first you can't beat the big boys in core spine (Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic (MDT), and NuVasive (NUVA)), best give it a rest and do something else. With that, it chose to acquire K2M and refocus its efforts around innovative new offerings in complex/deformity, degenerative, and trauma where J&J and Medtronic haven't been nearly as active and where it can likely grab share by virtue of bringing new solutions to market.

Beyond this, Stryker has also been building its ortho-trauma business and its extremities. It looks like the share gains in lower extremities have stalled out with Wright Medical (WMGI) back on track, but Stryker has built itself into a legitimate player in lower extremities and is looking to replicate that process in shoulder over time, with a potentially repurposed/redesigned iteration of Mako.

Far From A One-Story Story

Part of what interests me about Stryker is that it's never just one thing. This is a diverse business with no real long-term laggards now that Spine has been bulked up and improved with the K2M deal.

Consider the first quarter results. While the impact of Mako on Stryker's knee business gets a lot of attention, the MedSurg instruments business was up about 16% this last quarter on strong power tool and waste management sales - and to be honest, Medtronic, Zimmer, and CONMED (CNMD) are so far behind Stryker in overall share terms in power tools (Stryker has about a third of the market) that the company has little to worry about. Endoscopy, too, was strong (up over 7%), and Stryker has only just started to leverage the potential of its Novadaq acquisition with its new 1688 platform.

Beyond all that are share gain opportunities in hip (Mako can help here, though not as dramatically) and ongoing double-digit growth in neurovascular as Stryker's stroke-prevention/treatment products see continued uptake and procedure growth.

The Outlook

Stryker did what I expected in Q1'19 and I've made no substantive changes to my model. So, I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth on the high end of the mid-single-digits and double-digit FCF growth. Expecting FCF margins to grow into the 20%s is ambitious, but I think there is still a lot of leverage potential, particularly if and when Stryker can generate better sales growth and scale in ex-US markets.

The Bottom Line

With no substantive changes to my model, there's also no substantive argument for a higher fair value, and I already thought Stryker shares were pricey. I don't necessarily argue with the idea that Stryker's superior quality should mean that it gets a higher-than-normal multiple, but how far do you want to push it? That argument used to be made for Medtronic and there was a painful correction process when that unwound; Stryker may still be far from that process (strong organic growth will do that), but it is a risk. As is, I just don't see a large enough prospective return in these shares to want to own them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.