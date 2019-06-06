Teck Resources: Operational Outlook Indicates Suitable Growth

Teck Resources (TECK) has recently posted Q1 2019 results that exceeded expectations in terms of revenues and earnings. The company has a poor dividend profile, but its operational strength and outlook indicate that TECK is a suitable growth investment.

TECK's operational front shows improvement in its energy and steelmaking coal business units. In contrast, the zinc and copper business units face some challenges. But with the recent development on TECK's QB2 (read: Quebrada Blanca Phase 2) copper project, there's room for improvement in its copper business. This indicates an overall strong operational profile for the company. Moreover, based on the technical analysis, we can expect reasonable growth in share prices in the medium-to-long term.

Figure-1 (Source: Biv)

TECK's Q1 revenues of $3.11 BB witnessed slight Y/Y improvement and exceeded consensus estimates by $100 MM. The company's GAAP EPS of $1.11 saw a Y/Y decline but exceeded expectations by $0.06. Despite its higher Y/Y revenues, the company's margins were affected due to higher operating costs, and there's a noticeable Y/Y decline in its gross profits and EBITDA (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Q1 News Release)

TECK's diversification of products (commodities) acts as a hedge against volatile price movements in the prices of its products. On that note, there has recently been a decline in the prices of metals produced by TECK (including copper and zinc). This was offset by the improvement in the prices of steelmaking coal (Figure-3) and oil (Figure-4).

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation)

Figure-4 (Source: Presentation)

This would reflect positively on the company's revenues attributable to these two segments since TECK expects Y/Y production growth in its coal (Figure-5) and oil business segments together with improvement in costs. As noted earlier, lower operating margins had landed heavily on TECK's profitability. With lower costs (Figure-6), I think this situation could improve going forward.

Figure-5 (Source: Presentation)

Figure-6 (Source: Presentation)

In contrast, we can see a downside in Y/Y production guidance for TECK's zinc business. The downside emanated partly due to disturbed weather conditions and unplanned maintenance activities. With declining zinc prices, we cannot be very optimistic about this segment. Nevertheless, Q1 2019 production costs of $0.44/lb saw a Y/Y improvement (from $0.55/lb). Have a look at Figure-7.

Figure-7 (Source: Presentation)

Similarly, TECK's copper business is also expected to remain under pressure on account of Y/Y decline in production; together with higher costs (Figure-8). In tandem with the declining copper prices, I believe TECK's copper segment will remain disturbed at least in the short term.

Figure-8 (Source: Presentation)

Nevertheless, TECK's QB2 (Figure-9) copper project is expected to deliver initial production in H2 2021 (two years from now), and this would improve TECK's copper portfolio going forward. This is because the QB2 project has a long mine life of ~28 years and is expected to produce ~316 Mtpa of copper at an average AISC of $1.38/lb. If we could see copper moving above $3/lb then the QB2 project would become a big positive for TECK's operational profile (and particularly its copper business).

Figure-9 (Source: Company Website)

In my view, TECK also has a strong liquidity position to provide funds for the timely development of its projects. The company reported ~CAD $2.45 BB in cash at the end of Q1 2019 (Q1 2018: CAD$ 1.21 BB). Moreover, it has signed a $2.5 BB financing facility with its partners for the development of the QB2 project.

The above discussion highlights TECK's appeal as a growth investment. Nonetheless, it's not recommended for the income investor. Its 5-year dividend growth rate stands at a negative 30%, with a yield of less than 1% and a meagre payout ratio of 5.5%. Seeking Alpha's dividend scorecard shows that even though TECK has the ability to pay healthy dividends supported by its strong liquidity position, it retains its earnings for business growth (Figure-10).

What's more, the company's technical picture (Figure-11) shows potential upside in share prices since the stock is trading below the mid-point of the 52-week range (at ~$24.06/share). Figure-10 (Source: Seeking Alpha Essential)

Figure-11 (Source: Finviz)

In short, TECK's operational strength in its steelmaking coal and energy businesses together with the production growth opportunity from its QB2 copper project makes room for potential upside in share prices. The company has a weak dividend profile, nevertheless, its strong liquidity position supports the prospects for business expansion that, I believe, will fuel business growth. Moreover, the technical chart indicates that TECK is set for a rebound after having had a prolonged bearish run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.