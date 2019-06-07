Two 7% To 10% Yields, 25% Below Book Value, Near 52-Week Lows, 23%-35% Below Targets

These two income vehicles yield 7% and 9.78%, with 1.14 to 1.40X coverage.

Looking for bargain basement values in the high yield space? Maybe you should take a look at Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) and Global Self Storage (SELF) a self storage REIT, both of which offer attractive yields, but are languishing near their 52-week lows:

Profiles:

ENBL: Enable is a mid-cap midstream firm which owns, operates and develops strategically-located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. ENBL was formed as a joint venture by affiliates of CenterPoint Energy, Inc., OGE Energy Corp and ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC in May 2013. Its general partner is equally controlled by CenterPoint Energy and OGE.

As of 12/31/18, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 13,900 miles of gathering pipelines, 15 processing plants with 2.6 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines, approximately 2,300 miles of intrastate pipelines, and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. ENBL works on long-term, fee-based contracts with its customers.

ENBL has leading market share for processing capacity and active rig count in the Oklahoma-based SCOOP and STACK plays and is well positioned to benefit from falling Barnett Shale production, increasing natural gas exports to Mexico, growing South Florida gas demand, and the ramping up of US LNG exports.

SELF: SELF is a micro-cap in the self-storage industry, with a $29.64M market cap. It currently owns and operates, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, 11 self storage properties located in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. The main strategic difference between SELF and the major self-storage REITs is that the big firms concentrate on the major metro areas, whereas SELF's management emphasizes smaller cities, where there's less competition and more regulation, which creates a better moat. For example, Millbrook, NY, where SELF is currently expanding its storage space, is a small rural town noted for its concentration of wealthy residents. The company's average tenant duration of stay was up 3.5% to about 3.0 years at the end of Q1 '19:

The US self-storage market is projected to grow from $33.8B in 2017 to over $40B in 2022:

(Source: Self site)

Distributions:

At $3.70, SELF yields just over 7%. Management has held the quarterly payout steady, at $.065, since its IPO three years ago, and it pays in a March-June-Sept-Dec. schedule. SELF has the highest yield in the self-storage industry, and goes ex-dividend next week, 6/14/19, with a pay date of 6/28/19. As a REIT, SELF uses Adjusted Funds From Operations - AFFO - as its distribution metric. The quarterly payout ratio jumped to 108% in Q1 '19, primarily due to increased property tax expenses, and general and administrative expenses, and has averaged 86.67%, (or 1.14X coverage), over the past four quarters.

ENBL pays in the usual Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle for LPs and should go ex-dividend next in mid-August. Management has kept the quarterly payout flat, at $.318, since Q4 '15.

ENBL has very strong distribution coverage, hitting 1.51X in Q1 '19, and averaging 1.40X in its most recent four quarters:

ENBL's management has a history of maintaining good distribution coverage - its annual coverage has been at least 1.18X since 2016:

(Source: ENBL site)

Taxes:

SELF issues a 1099-DIV form for taxes. It website states that, "distributions are paid from ordinary income and any net capital gains, with the balance representing return of capital."

ENBL issues a K-1 at tax time.

Earnings:

ENBL has continually put up strong growth numbers over the past four quarters, with revenues averaging 20.55%, net income up 25.13%, EBITDA up 16%, and DCF up 8.49%.

With the unit count and the distribution flat, ENBL improved its distribution coverage by 12.88% to 1.40X in its trailing four quarters, from 1.24 in the previous four quarters:

Valuations:

ENBL has a much lower price/distributable cash flow of 7.30X than other high-yield midstream companies we cover, which average 8.76X.

ENBL's price/book is only .75X, vs. a peer average of 2.27X, and its P/sales and EV/EBITDA also are below peer averages:

SELF's price/book of .76X is also much lower than the peer average of 8.36X, and it has a much more attractive yield of ~7%, vs. the ~4% peer average yield:

Analysts' Targets:

SELF is undercovered, with only one analyst rating currently, whose price target is $5.75, which, at ~$3.73, SELF is currently ~35% below.

ENBL has more analyst coverage, and is currently 13.33% below analysts' lowest target of $15.00, and 23.53% below the average $17.00 price target:

Financials:

ENBL ROA, ROE, and operating margin are lower than peer averages, but it has much lower debt leverage, with net debt/EBITDA of 3.23X, vs. a peer average of 3.88X, and total debt/equity ratio of .48, vs. 1.81 for the midstream average.

SELF's ROA, ROE, and operating margin are also lower than group averages, but its debt/equity leverage of .52X is much lower than the group average of .99X:

Debt and Liquidity:

ENBL's management is targeting total debt/EBITDA leverage of ~4X , with interest coverage of at least 5.19X and distribution coverage of 1.3X to 1.45X, in 2019.

ENBL has a five-year senior unsecured Revolving Credit Facility of $1.75 billion which under certain circumstances may be increased from time to time up to an additional $875 million, in aggregate. The Revolving Credit Facility is scheduled to mature on April 6, 2023, subject to an extension option, which could be exercised two times to extend the term of the Revolving Credit Facility, in each case, for an additional one-year term. As of March 31, 2019, there were no principal advances and $3 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Restated Revolving Credit Facility. ENBL has ~$18M in unrestricted cash as of 3/31/19.

(Source: ENBL site)

SELF's management secured a new $10M line of credit in December '18, which will enable them to expand SELF's asset base and earnings power. The revolving credit facility has a three-year maturity and is secured by the company's Millbrook, NY, Lima, OH, Fishers, IN, and Clinton, CT properties.

It bears interest on withdrawn funds at a rate equal to one-month LIBOR plus 3.00%, and matures in 2021. The company intends to use the revolving credit facility for the acquisition of additional self storage properties and potential expansions at the Secured Properties. The $10M line was untapped as of April 1st, 2019.

Options:

We feature options for ENBL in our legacy www.DoubleDividendStocks.com service. If you're new to options, we have an Options Glossary page which defines the various terms you'll run across in options selling.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beaten the market by over 4X since its inception.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SELF, ENBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We covered SELF in more detail in our Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service, prior to the release of this article.