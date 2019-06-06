Mirati's Stock Gaps Higher On Amgen's Data, Opens Up Massive Opportunity

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) shares surged recently, mainly because of positive data that stemmed from Amgen (AMGN). That's because Amgen reported positive results from its Phase 1 study using its drug AMG 510. The reason why the stock of Mirati traded higher is because Amgen established proof of concept in patients for a class of a drug known as a KRAS inhibitor. Since Mirati has a similar type of drug, its stock traded higher based on Amgen's positive data.

Golden Opportunity

With Amgen reporting positive Phase 1 results from its study using its KRAS inhibitor AGM 510 to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer (CRC), it opens the door for Mirati. That's because Mirati Therapeutics has its own clinical candidate known as MRTX849, which also targets the very same type of KRAS mutation in cancer. The drug MRTX849, like AMG 510, targets the KRASG12C mutation. This type of mutation is found in several types of cancer like non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer. Amgen's drug showed that out of 10 patients, 5 had achieved a partial response (PR) to treatment. Then about 4 patients had stable disease (SD).

Why would Mirati Therapeutics gain 44% or more in just a few days after Amgen's data? There are two answers on why I believe this happened. The first of which is that it proves that targeting the KRASG12C mutation solicits a response. Secondly, the belief is that Mirati's drug MRTX849 could possibly achieve superior data. That's not guaranteed to happen, but that's what may have driven the stock higher. The biotech dosed the first patient for a Phase 1/2 study using MRTX849 against KRAS solid tumors in January of 2019.

There are no drugs approved to treat this patient population. That means it will be a race between Mirati and Amgen on who can successfully achieve a regulatory first for KRAS-mutant cancer. Mirati is running the study as an open-label study and the estimated primary completion date is set to be April of 2020. Being that the study is open-label, it's quite possible that preliminary data could be released a bit earlier than the expected completion date. It is even said that preliminary data could probably be released by the 2nd half of 2019.

A Solid Backup Plan

The ability to target KRAS-mutant cancer would be good for patients who don't have an approved treatment option. However, there is another solid program by Mirati that holds massive potential as well. This is a Phase 3 study that was initiated in the 1st half of 2019. However, this program is far more advanced compared to MRTX849 noted above. In addition, it is going after a larger patient population. This study is using sitravatinib to treat patients with second line NSCLC who have progressed following a prior therapy. Specifically, Mirati developed a partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) for this study.

Sitravatinib will be explored in this late-stage study in combination with Opdivo. Mirati will be responsible for sponsoring and funding the study. Bristol-Myers Squibb will only be responsible for supplying Opdivo at no cost. Initial data from the Phase 2 was mixed, in which there was a response rate of 29% or 16 out of 56 evaluable patients. These responses were observed over a median of over 9 months. While initial data is disappointing, the way I view it is that a small sample size can't really determine if the drug works or not.

I believe it will take data from a Phase 3 study to determine whether or not sitravatinib in combination with Opdivo can elicit a solid overall response rate (ORR) and overall survival (OS) for these patients. The first hurdle will be to see if the sitravatinib combination can beat out docetaxel. I think it's possible because docetaxel in this patient population achieves a historical 7% to 11% response rate. The second hurdle will be generating enough data to potentially receive approval. The good news is that the biotech won't have to wait until trial completion of this Phase 3 study to possibly do so. That's because it intends to do a planned interim analysis, in which it will know whether or not it has enough data to obtain accelerated approval.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Mirati had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $301 million as of March 31, 2019. The big reason for the big influx of cash was because the biotech had a public offering back in January of 2019. It sold 1,854,838 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $62 per share. This also includes additional shares that were exercised in full by the underwriters for their option to buy up to an additional 241,935 shares of common stock. The offering generated approximately $115 million before deducting underwriter discounts and other expenses.

Conclusion

Mirati Therapeutics stock soared on the back of Amgen's positive results from its Phase 1 study targeting KRASG12C mutant tumors using AMG 510. This opens up a massive opportunity for Mirati. That's because the targeting of the KRASG12C mutation has been validated. In other words, Amgen's study proves that such a drug can effectively treat this patient population. Another reason is because Mirati expects to release preliminary data from its Phase 1/2 study using MRTX849 in the 2nd half of 2019.

This creates another catalyst opportunity, which could potentially provide further upside. The risk is that there is no guarantee that MRTX849 will achieve similar or better data compared to Amgen's drug. If for some reason Mirati doesn't deliver on data in the second half of 2019, that could cause the stock to tank by 30% or more. Having said that, it appears as though the KRAS target has been validated.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.