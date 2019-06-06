6 Undervalued Dividend Champions

Adding any of the following six companies to your portfolio at the their current prices will help increase your chances of positive results over the long run.

The S&P returned more than 17% through the first four months of the year, then May 2019 happened and erased approximately 50% of those gains.

S&P Returns

From 1/1/2019 through 4/30/2019 the S&P returned 17.51%. This price appreciation caused many stocks to become overvalued and not worthy of consideration for investment.

Then May 2019 came along which included the beginning of the trade war between the United States and China. Since this feud began it has created an unlimited amount of uncertainty for the foreseeable future and sent markets tumbling on almost a daily basis. Approximately 50% of the gains in the first four months of the year were erased in May.

Opportunity Awaits

Dividend champions are known to be stable companies with an incredible track record of raising their dividends and creating value for shareholders. The following six dividend champion companies should be considered for investment for a few reasons.

They are established well run companies with a solid history of returning capital and creating value for shareholders.

These companies are undervalued based on a comparison of their current yield and their 5 year historical average, as well as a comparison of their current P/E ratio to their 5 year historical average.

Each company has a 5 and 10 year dividend growth rate that exceeds 10%.

5/31/2019 Price Current Dividend Yield 5 Year Dividend Average Estimated Fair Value** Percent Undervalued Projected 5 Year Growth Company Name General Dynamics 160.82 2.54% 1.87% 185.00 15% 8.39% Hormel Foods Corporation 39.49 2.13% 1.65% 43.00 9% 6.40% Illinois Tool Works 139.64 2.86% 2.03% 167.00 20% 4.24% Lowe's Companies 93.28 2.06% 1.64% 100.00 7% 14.85% 3M Company 159.75 3.61% 2.43% 201.00 26% 4.16% Parker-Hannifin Corporation 152.32 2.31% 1.84% 163.00 7% 9.56%

Source: Self created using data from the CCC list.

**A 15% margin of safety was used in this calculation.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics (GD) is one of the largest defense contractors of the United States Government who provides approximately 65% of revenues to GD. The other 35% is from a mix of international defense customers and U.S. airline companies. In early March General Dynamics announced a dividend increase of 9.7%. This is a healthy increase for a company that has been increasing their dividend for more than 25 years and whose payout ratio has remained in the mid 30's on average for the past 5 years. General Dynamics boasts a current yield of more than 2.5% while its 5 year average is south of 2%. This presents a potentially excellent buying opportunity as the yield is more than 25% above it's 5 year average after the recent market sell off and the near 10% dividend increase earlier this year.

(Source: self created by the author)

General Dynamics' 5 year price to earnings ratio chart indicates the stock is undervalued as well. The last time this stock traded this low was the sell off in December of 2018. However, before that the stock had not traded this low since the first quarter of 2016, approximately 3 years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on the US and China trade issues as General Dynamics has some exposure to China but not as much as some of the other companies on this list.

(Source: self created by the author)

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods (HRL) has been in business more than 100 years and is a food manufacturer and meat producer. It has increased its dividend for more than 50 years, actually making it a dividend aristocrat. Hormel's stock price has dropped off about 10% since it's peak in mid December. The company is currently yielding about 2.1% which is just under 20% higher than it's 5 year average of 1.78%. As can be seen from the chart below, it's yield has actually exceeded its 5 year average for the majority of the past 2 years going back to February 2017.

(Source: self created by the author)

Hormel Foods' P/E ratio has remained relatively close to it's 5 year average with the exception of a time period between 2015 and 2016. There was also a brief time in mid to late 2017 where it drifted further away from it's 5 year average but it has more or less remained stable.

(Source: self created by the author)

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is a diversified manufacturer with a variety of business units worldwide. It has been significantly affected by the trade issues between the United States and China. Due to the uncertainty of the issues between these two countries Illinois Tool Works should be looked at with more caution than the previous 2 companies mentioned. ITW currently yields almost 30% more than it's 5 year average, 2.87% compared to a 5 year average of 2.21%. This could be related to a few things, the previously mentioned trade war between the US & China, but also their increase last year in August was a staggering 28.2% which is also when the yield shot up on the chart below.

(Source: self made by the author)

The company gave weak guidance earlier this year; however, the stock continued to climb until earlier in May when the it began to decline to its current level around $145 marking an 8% drop in the stock price in less than a month. There is opportunity with Illinois Tool Works if you are a long investor, you can collect a nice yield while waiting out the uncertainty surrounding the trade talks.

(Source: self made by the author)

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies (LOW) is a home improvement store selling lumber, appliances and hardware. It operates more than 2,000 stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Similar to Hormel, Lowe's has been yielding more than its 5 year average for the better part of 3 years. Currently, their yield is 2.06% while its 5 year average sits closer to 1.7%. The majority of this difference is due to their most recent earnings report where they mentioned their margins were contracting and the stock tumbled as much as 10% in midday trading. Something worth noting surrounding that large drop in stock price was 2 days after their earnings release and consequent price drop, their CEO Marvin Ellison purchased 10,000 shares; that's a big bet on the company he should know inside and out.

(Source: self made by the author)

Lowe's P/E chart is almost a mirror image of the yield chart when flipped down over the 5 year average line. Lowe's has traded at about 21.5 times earnings over the past 5 years and is currently trading at about 18 times earnings. As previously mentioned a lot of their drop off is related to their most recent earnings release (May 22). This is something to keep an eye on moving forward if margin pressures push the stock lower, you might be able to get Lowe's at a bit better price.

(Source: self made by the author)

3M

3M (MMM) is a diversified global manufacturer with a large number of business units including health care, industrial and consumer products. Similar to Illinois Tool Works, MMM has been hit hard by the uncertainty of the trade wars and also lost about 8% of its value following a huge Q1 earnings miss, they cut guidance from $10.45-$10.90 per share down to $9.25-$9.75 per share as well as mentioned plans to cut approximately 2,000 jobs. 3M is currently yielding 3.61% while its 5 year average hovers closer to 2.50%. Echoing what was mentioned regarding Illinois Tool Works, there is value even with the issues surrounding 3M. The company has raised its dividend for the past 60+ years, is now offering a yield more than 100 bps above its 5 year mean and has a payout ratio just above 50%. Unfortunately, any upside will take time to materialize and will likely depend a lot on the issues between the United States and China.

(Source: self made by the author)

Until the recent earnings miss, the company traded just slightly below its 5 year average P/E ratio of 21.5. After its drop off it now trades at less than 17 times earnings. The stock as a whole has lost approximately 25% of its value since April 24, or in just over a month. 3M has quite a bit of exposure in regard to the trade war as well. This is important to note because I do believe whenever the United States and China can come to an agreement a lot of the companies mentioned in this article and the markets as whole will rebound from the lows of May.

(Source: self made by the author)

Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin (PH) is an industrial manufacturer of a variety of items including filters, diagnostic systems, vacuum and motion control systems among many others. The company has lost about 15% of it's value over the past month, that paired with 15.8% dividend hike has sent the yield about 40 bps above it's 5 year average to 2.3% compared to a 5 year average of 1.9%. Similar to 3M and ITW, Parker Hannifin is subject to the trade tensions between the United States and China and the uncertainty that comes with it. This is another stock that could rebound relatively quickly if a trade agreement is reached in the near term but if it does not materialize a generous yield could be gathered in the mean time.

(Source: self made by the author)

Parker Hannifin has traded on average at about 17.5 times earnings over the past 5 years; however, it now trades at just 13 times earnings. As mentioned above and multiple times in this article, the China and United States trade pressure will have an impact on how long it will take some of these companies to recover from their recent price drops.

(Source: self made by the author)

Final Thoughts

Dividend champions are usually great investments worth considering regardless of the current market environment but even some of the most trustworthy companies go overlooked at times or face uncertainty. Sometimes market conditions outside their control effect how the markets reacts; however, over time the market generally tends to revert to historical norms which is why I think these companies are worth a closer look especially if the United States and China trade issues resolve sooner rather than later. In the mean time, they all offer generous yields compared their historical average and if you as an investor can weather the storm and have patience you should be rewarded in time.

The above mentioned information should not be construed as investment advice. Every investor's situation is different and you should only invest in a company after doing your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, LOW, itw. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.