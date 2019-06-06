Hess Corp. Could Be On Its Way Down

A descending channel pattern is a short-term bearish pattern, and any uptick should be considered as an opportunity to sell for profit.

In the first quarter of 2019, Hess Corp. posted a net income to common shareholders of $28 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, up from a net loss of $117.

Courtesy: Hess Corporation

Investment Strategy

The New York-based Hess Corporation (HES) is a US-based independent oil and gas producer with substantial revenue primarily originated from the USA (onshore and offshore), which represented 67.9% of the total output in 1Q'19. The company also has a midstream segment focusing on the Bakken region.

Hess Corporation can be considered as a secondary long-term oil investment because of its diversified revenue streams and its ability to enhance total returns through a modest dividend ($1.00 per share or a yield of 1.85%).

Hess's business model relies heavily on two main segments:

First, a strong presence in the Bakken shale with production expected to increase to 200K Boe/d by 2021 and an actual 133K Boe/d achieved in 1Q'19.

Second, an ongoing effort focusing on the company's Guyana massive offshore project conducted in collaboration with Exxon Mobil (XOM), which will begin producing commercially (Phase I) in 2020. I have recently written an article explaining the extent of this massive project and recommend you to read it here.

Hess Guyana Exploration, which is a subsidiary of Hess Corp., owns 30% working interest, while Exxon Mobil is the operator of the prolific Stabroek block and owns 45% working interests.

Hess and Exxon announced their 13th discovery in the Stabroek block called the Yellowtail-1 well on April 2019.

Exxon Mobil revealed in its fourth quarter results presentation an update from 3.2 MMoe/d in resource in March 2018 to 5 MMoe/d at the end of 2018; it is now around 5.5 MMoe/d recoverable resource.

The company expects that it can install up to five production platforms in the block over the coming years with a total production of 750k Boe/d by 2025.

HES owns a working interest in the Stabroek block but also acquired 15% interest in the Kaieteur block which is adjacent to Stabroek:

Blocks XOM HES Nexen TOTAL S.A. Ratio Petro. Cataleya JHI Mid-Atlantic Repsol Tullow Eco Atlantic O%G Stabroek 45% 30% 25% - - - - - - - - Kaieteur 35% 15% - - 25% 15% - - - - - Canje 35% - - 35% - - 17.5% 12.5% - - - Orinduik - - - 25% - - - - - 60% 15% Kanuku - - - 25% - - - - 37.5% 37.5% -

From XOM Presentation

John B. Hess, the CEO, said in the 1Q'19 conference call:

Our portfolio which is balanced between our growth engines in Guyana and Bakken and our cash engines in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of Thailand is positioned to deliver approximately 20% compound annual cash flow growth and more than 10% compound annual production growth through 2025 at a $65 per barrel Brent oil price. In addition, we project that our portfolio breakeven will decrease to less than $40 per barrel Brent by 2025. A key driver of our strategy is also our Guyana and extraordinary investment opportunity that is uniquely advantaged by its scale, reservoir quality, low cost, rapid cash paybacks and superior financial returns.

Hess Corp. 1Q'19 Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Hess Energy 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.25 1.20 1.64 1.29 1.39 1.57 1.83 1.68 1.60 Net Income available to common in $ Million −324 −449 -624 -2,689 -117 -142 -53 -16 28 EBITDA $ Million 512 398 -1,729 -1,751 528 569 712 693 765 EPS diluted in $/share −1.07 −1.46 -2.02 -8.57 -0.38 -0.48 -0.18 -0.05 0.09 Cash from operations in $ Million 349 165 88 343 210 425 423 881 238 Quarterly CapEx in $ Billion 390 480 513 554 400 493 540 664 671 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −41 −315 -425 -211 -190 -68 -117 217 -433 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.69 2.49 2.53 4.85 3.73 2.91 3.00 2.69 2.30 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 6.79 6.73 6.71 6.98 6.57 6.44 6.69 6.67 6.56 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 313.9 314.4 314.5 313.5 309.5 297.5 294.3 291.5 299.7 Oil Production 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 311 300 299 300 255 265 297 289 299 Global liquid price ($/b) 48.61 45.74 46.97 55.44 61.82 66.28 66.08 55.24 55.91 Global Natural gas price ($/M Btu) 3.20 3.19 3.35 3.69 3.86 4.12 4.11 4.82 4.43

Note: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream/Downstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income Note: Total revenues indicated above are "Sales and other revenues" not including gain on asset sale net and other. For the 1Q'19, total revenues, including all items, were $1,599 million, and, revenues from sales and other operating revenues, were $1,572 million.

In the first quarter of 2019, Hess Corp. posted a net income to common shareholders of $28 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, up from a net loss of $117 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to the same quarter last year.

The Midstream section had a net income of $37 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $32 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Midstream EBITDA before non-controlling interests was $129 million in the first quarter compared to $127 million in the previous quarter.

Source: HES

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestiture) and net debt HES free cash flow yearly is a loss of $401 million with a loss of $433 million in 1Q'19.

Meanwhile, HES is paying around $300 million annually for the dividend and is also implementing an aggressive share repurchase program. However, net debt (including the Midstream) was up this quarter to $4.26 billion. Net Debt to Capitalization Ratio is now 38% compared to 36.1% a year ago. CapEx for Guyana was $181 million in 1Q'19.

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.30 billion, total liquidity was $6.7 billion, including available committed credit facilities, and total debt was $6.562 billion on March 31, 2019. The debt-to-capitalization ratio at the end of the first quarter was 39.4%.

John Reilly said in the conference call:

At quarter end, cash and cash equivalents were $2.3 billion excluding Midstream, and total liquidity was $6.7 billion including available commented credit facilities, while debt and finance lease obligations totaled $5.7 billion. In April, Hess entered into a new fully undrawn $3.5 billion revolving credit facility that matures in May 2023 and replaces our previous credit facility that was scheduled to mature in January 2021.

3 - Quarterly production analysis

The company produced 299K net Boe/d in 1Q'19 (including Libya).

Production in details below:

Production in the Bakken was 133K Boe/d in 1Q'19 with 65.4% oil. However, in the conference call and the Presentation, it is indicated 130K Boe/d, which seems a mistake.

Greg Hill said in the conference call:

In the first quarter, net production averaged 278,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day excluding Libya, which was above our guidance of approximately 270,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, reflecting strong operating performance across our portfolio.

In the Gulf of Mexico, net production came in at 70K Boe/d.

Full-year and 2Q'19 guidance 2019

For the full-year 2019, production will average between 270K and 280K net barrels of oil equivalent per day (excluding Libya,) or approximately 10% above 2018 production. In the second quarter of 2019, the company forecast production to average about 275K net Boe/d.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Hess Corp.'s first quarter results were better than expected. The reliable first quarter results were possible by higher production, in the Bakken and Gulf of Mexico and a still comfortable price of oil of $55.91 in 1Q'19.

Note: Oil price includes the impact of Hedging

The big story here is that Guyana is on its way with a breakeven portfolio decreasing to $40 per barrel by 2025.

we project that our portfolio breakeven will decrease to less than $40 per barrel Brent by 2025. A key driver of our strategy is also our Guyana and extraordinary investment opportunity that is uniquely advantaged by its scale, reservoir quality, low cost, rapid cash paybacks and superior financial returns.

However, oil prices have entered a new bearish cycle due to concerns about the world economy and demand, and the market used the last "good news" as an opportunity to sell. While HES is a good company with a solid balance sheet and growth potential, we cannot go against the bearish sentiment, which is affecting the entire oil sector.

However, one critical remark is that I see the company as an excellent acquisition potential for Exxon Mobil for two apparent reasons:

XOM and HES are already teaming up in Guyana HES has a significant US Shale that could be an excellent addition for XOM assuming a decent acquisition price.

Hess Corporation - Technical Analysis (short-term and mid-term)

HES experienced a breakout of its symmetrical wedge pattern around mid-May and should retrace to its next line support that I see at $51 (I recommend accumulating cautiously at this level depending on the price of oil). Assuming that the support holds at $51, the new pattern is called a descending channel pattern with line resistance (violet) at $66 (I recommend selling between 30% and 50% of your position at this level unless oil prices are turning very bullish again).

A descending channel pattern is a short-term bearish pattern, and any uptick should be considered as an opportunity to sell for profit.

Warning: The risk of lower oil prices in H2 2019 is high, and it could affect the stock significantly and push it to re-test the low 40s as a possible double bottom.

