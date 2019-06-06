Weibo: A Sound Company In A Rough Environment

Metrics and financials for the company have continuously improved, but the stock has gone from $130 down to $40 within a couple of years.

Another Chinese stock has been battered and it's probably not the last. It is earnings season for many Chinese companies, and the result always seems to be the same - decline. Weibo (WB) reported earnings:

Seen above and below, shares were in free fall. This is not new as WB stock has declined by more than 50% in the past year, currently trading in the low-$40s. I say this often, but the decline is ultimately unwarranted.

Report Highlights

Top & Bottom Line Growth

Total revenue for Q1'19 grew at 14% YoY to $399.2 mil. Breaking this out, Advertising/Marketing grew 13% to $341.1 mil and VAS (value-added services) grew 24% to $58 mil. The majority of the Advertising/Marketing revenue was derived from SMEs which have been on a growth path within China. Within the VAS segment, revenue was driven by a boost in live streaming. However, this is what also drove up costs. This is following a macro trend within the tech sector, which is seeing video platforms continue to gain popularity, especially short-clip videos. Weibo's bottom-line saw a massive increase for the quarter, increasing 52% YoY to $150.4 million.

Popularity

Weibo is one of the most popular social networks within China and is the most popular microblogging site. MAUs as of the quarter were 465 million and DAUs were 203 million. YoY, this was an addition of approximately 54 million and 19 million users respectively.

Guidance

From my understanding and interpretation, everything up to this point in the report was actually very positive. It was not a blowout quarter that warranted a massive rally but it was a strong quarter that demonstrated that Weibo is still a very efficient and popular company. However, there were some real negatives. Such as an oversupply of advertising inventory within the market, along with the game ban that we saw last year which has caused a spillover effect into other markets.

That being said, the guidance for the second quarter was rather negative but is rational. Management is forecasting a 7% YoY growth rate for revenue, the slowest rate yet for the company. I am not as concerned about this as it was cited that the main reason for the low growth is from currency risk. This is a macro-level headwind that is not Weibo specific. Thus, investors should be less concerned with actual operations as opposed to Chinese economic conditions.

The Bull Case for Weibo

The bull case for Weibo is dependent upon a multi-year time horizon. Given the current geopolitical environment, we are seeing very rough waters for Chinese investments. However, based on a long-term time horizon, the negative events provide an excellent base to beef up a position.

WB stock performance has drastically suffered over the last year, a trend that is seen across most Chinese stocks. However, we have seen what the market has valued it in the past and the company has grown since reaching those highs. User base is up, revenue is up, net income is up, yet the market cap is down.

Based on the past 10 quarters, Q1 appears to be the slowest for Weibo. We can see a consistent rise in revenue from 2017-06 through 2017-12 and then a dip for 2018-03. The same pattern is seen for the 2018 year ending with 2019-03. This gives me hope for the remainder of the year despite the headwinds that management foresees.

Valuation

Financially, metrics are improving. Over the last few years, margins have continuously improved. Along with this, profitability metrics for investors (such as ROE, ROA, and ROI) have also increased.

2018 2016 ROE 38.93% 15.73% ROI 24.32% 15.73% ROA 19.59% 11.52%

As demonstrated above, operating efficiency has vastly grown in just two years. ROE has more than doubled while ROI and ROA have both increased by more than 60%. All of these metrics directly benefit the investor.

Over the years, WB stock has only gotten cheaper and cheaper. Only recently has this slightly reversed which I will explain later. First, as mentioned earlier, the earnings yield has greatly improved and is 50% higher than last year. Along with this, the price has been declining thus increasing the discount.

P/E and P/FE are at their lowest ever and the stock is trading 50% cheaper based on book value compared to last year. P/S is a third of the 5-year average as well, and this has been the most consistent metric.

The catch, as I alluded to earlier, is that PEG has actually increased. A PEG below 1 indicates an undervalued stock based on earnings growth. Obviously, WB has experienced a major growth slowdown, a lot of which can be attributed to currency fluctuations. However, even with the growth slowdown, the stock is still trading at a PEG of 0.85.

Conclusion

If we were to isolate Weibo, then the stock would be a no-hesitate buy. However, not everyone has the same strategy and thanks to the macro-environment that China is experiencing, lag in gaming licenses, currency fluctuation, etc., WB is likely to continue its bumpy road. That being said if Q2 is a blowout expect a major rally.

