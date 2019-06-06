FedEx's Dividend At Risk From Rising Trade War Tensions?

Image Source: FedEx Corporation - IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Shipping and logistics giant FedEx (FDX) recently stepped into the limelight due to China alleging that the company diverted packages meant for a key domestic technology company to a location in America, raising the ire of Beijing which prompted the central government to launch a probe into FedEx. These events appear to be part on the ongoing escalation in global trade tensions, particularly between America and China, which could put FedEx's current dividend policy at risk. FedEx shares yield 1.6% as of this writing.

Reportedly, in FedEx's bid to comply with the Trump administration's crackdown on Huawei (the Chinese telecommunications and mobile handset giant that Western governments believe is way too close with China's central government), the firm sent two packages meant for Huawei's offices in China to one of FedEx's global hubs in Memphis, TN. Where the Chinese investigation might end up is unknown, but that's likely going to be dependent on how US-China trade talks progress over the coming months with both sides looking to gain leverage over the other.

Trade Wars

With relatively weak dividend coverage, a product of its sizable net debt load and capital-intensive business, rising macro headwinds will be hard to circumvent if things don't change. The company cut its earnings guidance for fiscal 2019 due to trade war complications. Here is a choice excerpt from FedEx's FY2018 10-K report, and the only time 'China' is mentioned in the filing;

Changes in international trade policies could significantly reduce the volume of goods transported globally and adversely affect our business. The U.S. government has made significant changes in U.S. trade policy and has taken certain actions that may impact U.S. trade, including imposing tariffs on certain goods imported into the United States. To date, several governments, including the EU, China, and India, have imposed tariffs on certain goods imported from the United States. Any further changes in U.S. or international trade policy could trigger additional retaliatory actions by affected countries, resulting in "trade wars" and increased costs for goods transported globally, which may reduce customer demand for these products if the parties having to pay those tariffs increase their prices, or in trading partners limiting their trade with countries that impose anti-trade measures. If these consequences are realized, the volume of global economic activity may be significantly reduced. Such a reduction could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition.

As a company that lives and dies by the volume of goods being transported all over the world, a decline in world trade and a retreat from globalization poses a major risk to FedEx's financials. Not so much as to represent an existential risk, but as trade tensions continue to escalate, that will weigh heavily against expectations of FedEx's future performance and likely its stock price as well. Keep in mind its FY2018 annual report covers the fiscal year that ended May 31, 2018, indicating management should have a lot to say in FedEx's upcoming 10-K filing for FY2019 regarding the firm's trade war risks.

Weak Dividend Coverage

In FY2017, FedEx generated $4.9 billion in net operating cash flow on a consolidated basis while spending $5.1 billion on capital expenditures, resulting in negative free cash flow generation. A similar story played out in FY2018, when FedEx generated $4.7 billion in net operating cash flow, which was outstripped by $5.7 billion in capital expenditures. The firm spent $0.5 billion on dividend payments in FY2018, on top of $1.0 billion in share repurchases, all of which was funded by its balance sheet.

At the end of FedEx's third quarter FY2019 (which ended February 28, 2019), it was sitting on $2.9 billion in cash & cash equivalents versus $18.4 billion in total debt, resulting in a net debt position of $15.5 billion. The company's Dividend Cushion ratio is a mere 0.4 (anything below 1 should signal caution). While FedEx shares are currently trading well below the low end of our fair value range (derived from our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis), keep in mind that's likely due to major exogenous threats to its business model.

We don't think share repurchases are the call right, and instead FedEx should direct cash towards deleveraging and maintaining its dividend. The firm still has investment grade credit ratings for its unsecured debt (BBB/Baa2) with stable outlooks, which indicates that it retains access to debt markets at competitive rates for now. Here are our thoughts on FedEx from our 16-page Stock Report;

FedEx provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. The company operates under various segments including: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. It was founded in 1971 and is based in Memphis. The company lowered its earnings guidance for fiscal 2019 due to the significant weakening of its international business, specifically in Europe. Ongoing trade disputes have played a role in a slowdown in China's economy as well, and management is taking action to reduce costs given the level of macroeconomic uncertainty. FedEx's acquisition of TNT Express gives it access to TNT's European distribution network. Integration costs have come in higher than projected, but it is on track to achieve annual pre-tax synergies of $750 million after 2020, which should help drive $1.2-$1.5 billion in additional operating profit by fiscal 2020. An investment in FedEx is not without risks. Its operations are capital intensive, characterized by significant investments in aircraft, vehicles, technology, facilities, and package-handling and sort equipment. Capital expenditures are generally 7%-9% of sales. FedEx's net debt position of $15.5 billion at the end of the third quarter FY2019 is sizable. FedEx's long-term financial goals are: 1) achieve 10%+ operating margin; 2) increase EPS 10%-15% per year; 3) grow profitable revenue; 4) improve cash flows; 5) increase ROIC; 6) and increase returns to shareholders. We like management's focus, especially on ROIC, but keep in mind that this forecast is heavily dependent on certain factors outside of FedEx's control, especially if trade wars ended up rolling back the progress of globalization (at least in the medium-term).

As FedEx is a company that already had a high degree of operating leverage, on top of a large net debt load (creating hefty interest expenses), downward pressure on its shipped volumes pose a major downside risk that needs to be monitored. Synergies realized through its TNT Express acquisition over the coming quarters will help offset some of those concerns.

Concluding Thoughts

We are actively monitoring the ongoing trade turmoil and any effects it might have on both our discounted cash flow models and capital markets at-large. The FedEx story will likely be one of many as China searches for less conventional ways to punish American companies in retaliation for the tariffs the Trump administration has levied against its exports. A dividend cut isn't necessarily imminent, but it's important to note that FedEx's current dividend policy is backed by weak fundamentals (limited free cash flow generation, large net debt load, worsening macro outlook, downward guidance revisions) and faces major exogenous threats.

