Broadcom May Rally Following Its Quarterly Results

Broadcom's (AVGO) stock has been battered in recent weeks, falling by as much as 21.5% from its April highs. But things are looking better for the chip stock heading into results based on a technical and options market analysis. Based on that analysis, the equity could rebound by about 8% to nearly $290 in the weeks following its quarterly results on June 13.

The last time I wrote on Broadcom was on March 1 at the time my analysis had suggested the stock would rise to $320 from its then price of about $275. The company ended up producing robust quarterly results and called for a bottom in its semiconductor business in its fiscal second quarter, sending the stock to as high as $322 in the weeks that followed. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Technical Improvement

The technical chart for Broadcom has turned from bearish to bullish in recent days as the semiconductor sector as a group is attempting to bottom. The stock is currently trading around $269 on June 6 and is approaching a significant level of technical resistance at $274. Should the stock rise above that level of resistance it has the opportunity to fill a considerable gap up to approximately $290.

More importantly, two major downtrends in the stock have been broken over the past few days, another sign the stock is likely to continue to rebound. Additionally, the RSI has risen above a significant downtrend as well, and that would suggest that bullish momentum is now rotating into the stock.

Heighten Volatility

The options for expiration on July 19 suggests the stock rise or fall by about 10% from the $270 strike price, using the long straddle strategy. It places the stock in a trading range of approximately $245 and $296 by the middle of July.

Bull Spread

But more interest is that the September 20 $270 calls have seen an increasing amount of activity with the open interest rising to around 2,700 open contracts. The calls trade for about $18 per contract, and for a buyer of those calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $288 by the expiration date. Additionally, it's not a small wager, because the dollar value for the open interest is currently is about $6.5 million.

(Trade Alert - September 20 $270 calls)

It would appear that the options trade was part of a spread transaction where the buyer of the $270 calls, also sold the $300 calls for the same expiration date, according to data from Trade Alert. If that were the case, it would suggest that the trader does not anticipate Broadcom rising above $300 by the middle of September.

(Trade Alert September 20 $300 calls)

Big Set of Results

It will be a big quarterly report for Broadcom because on the first quarter conference call the company said it expected its fiscal second quarter to be the bottom of its semiconductor business, which is the current quarter it will be reporting for on June 13. What Broadcom says about its semiconductor business is likely to reverberate through the sector.

After the company reported its fiscal first quarter results on March 14 the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) went on to rally by as much as 17% until peaking in late April following Intel's (INTC) dire forecast. The ETF then plunged by about 20% after the trade tensions between the US and China picked back up and the US government effectively said US companies could no longer sell to Huawei.

Risks

The significant risk for Broadcom going into this report is what impact the trade war is having on margins and if it's potentially slowing the business down. If the company has to come out and say that the fiscal second quarter will not be the bottom of the cycle due to rising trade concerns, it would be a big blow to the stock and the sector. Additionally, Broadcom is a prominent supplier to Apple (AAPL) and its iPhones. Weakness in iPhone unit sales will be reflected in Broadcom's results as well. That means if Apple has seen a further slowdown in its China iPhone sales, Broadcom could be badly hurt as well.

The one piece of good news is that the company has not had to come out and preannounce the quarter like other chipmakers such as Skyworks (SWKS), Lumentum (LITE) and Qorvo (QRVO). So that would suggest the fiscal second quarter may not have seen a significant impact. However, the big risk will come on how Broadcom guides its fiscal third quarter and what it sees for the rest of fiscal 2019.

As of right now, the technical and options would suggest that the stock continues to recover from its steep May losses. Hopefully, it's a good omen for fiscal second quarter results and beyond.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS, AAPL, SMH CALLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.