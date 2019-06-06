Ford Motor Company (F) Presents at UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference (Transcript)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference Call June 6, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joseph R. Hinrichs - President, Automotive

Conference Call Participants

Colin Langan - UBS

Colin Langan

Good morning everyone. Very excited today to have Joe Hinrichs. He is the President of Automotive at Ford, a recent position given. He's been at Ford since 2000, has worked in various parts of the business. There are very few people who know Ford as well as Joe. He is currently responsible for all the global auto operations and is responsible for reaching the goal of 8% margin, I guess at some point in the future. Thanks, Joe for joining us today.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Thanks for having me. Good morning everyone.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Colin Langan

And just like yesterday if you have any questions, definitely log it in the ask [ph], and I am happy to ask. Why don't you just kick it off broadly well maybe just the announcement today and how that fits into the Ford business plan, with couple of minutes ago your plant closing on the engine side.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

So yeah, for those of you who just joined us this morning, a few minutes ago, we announced in Europe that were starting the consultation process to work to close the Bridgend engine plant, which is in Wales in the UK. Again it's part of our restructuring that’s been going on for a while now in Europe, and very important part of the next phase of our restructuring. If you look at what Europe's been doing throughout the year, methodically working closely with all of our stakeholders to redesign the business and this is just another big step in that.

Colin Langan

And that plant you were saying just before this supports Jaguar as well, and the capacity here will be filled [ph] by other plants.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

So it makes engines for Ford, that we have capacity available locations in our locations. It also has been producing and still produces engines for Jaguar and Land Rover and that will be coming to an end. That's part of the contributing factor here as well as we have more capacity on this engine derivative than we need globally. So we can rationalize that.

Colin Langan

So some of it may come from outside of Europe?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yes.

Colin Langan

And how does this fit into some of the numbers that you've already given? There were 5,000 in Europe and 7,000, globally salaried. This is incremental to that?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yeah, the numbers are starting to get a little complicated. I apologize for that. The 7,000 salaried number, which was largely addressing the management structure of the company, is irrespective of this. We announced earlier this year 5,000 in Europe. And this is an incremental decision that we've made as a part of that and we will continue to, as we said throughout the year we’ll continue to announce the decisions as we work with our partners to give to be able to do that.

Colin Langan

And this is quite a large plant. The media said it was something like 1,700 if I got that right.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yeah, that's right.

Colin Langan

Headcount?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

It is. It’s -- a number of the -- some of the volume of that plant goes to North America, actually. So there will be some regional rationalization when this is all finished.

Colin Langan

Maybe if we just sort of switch now, but maybe we go on to just the Fitness Plan update. Broadly, how is, how does this fit into the Fitness Plan? And how is the plan trending? You obviously had some good start in Q1.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yeah, well, as you recall, there's 19 different initiatives that make up what we term the whole fitness initiative. And I'm very pleased, we're actually all very pleased with the progress we're making in those different areas. Some of the key highlights, the highlight areas were like product development and the redesign of our five architectures and the speed to market. That's going very well, what we called best cost job one for material costs, I just reviewed those numbers in the last two days.

We're actually ahead of progress there for the business plan period. CapEx reductions are ahead of plan as far as those kinds of things. A lot of work still to be done on our complexity reduction, global order delivery process. But I'd say that we're certainly on plan, in many cases ahead of plan on the fitness. As we said it was going to be a multi-year journey to redesign -- fundamentally redesign fundamentally a number of our core processes in the company. And we're continuing to make that happen, and it's continuing to go very well.

Colin Langan

And so the news today, what is the plan for Europe, what additional things should we be thinking about? I think I heard [ph] something like by midyear we get more updates on Europe.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yeah. Well, this is one of the -- obviously, again, remember in Europe, we have the consultation process. We're going to counsel everything. So this was part of our plan this year to continue to work with those key stakeholders to move forward. I think the way you should think about it is our European team is -- has been and is continuing to be committed to restructuring the business on that path to 6% EBIT margin and some of that's capacity. Some of that is rationalization of the product portfolio, which we've talked about. And some of that is just where we focus our attention in the future. We've emphasized commercial vehicles as one of our key strengths in Europe. And you'll see that to continue.

So think of this as another step in the journey of rationalizing the product portfolio and restructuring the capacity to meet the demand in segments where we want to play long term.

Colin Langan

And how should we think -- just stick on here, before we go around the world, how should we think about your product portfolio? I mean, you've just launched the [indiscernible] that runs its life. What major changes should we see? Are we going to see more SUVs in that market? And do we think of getting to that 6% as we're smaller but at a 6% profitable margin, or we're the same size and we're just switching the mix high again.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Sure. I don't want to forecast volume, but certainly, first of all, to reiterate, we’ll emphasize the commercial vehicle strength of our business, think about our transit family of vehicles, the Ranger, which is very successful. We will definitely have passenger vehicles in Europe. The Kuga's is one of our very successful product for us. We're launching the Puma coming up. So we have some of those are SUVs. Yeah, the Puma is kind of a B-sized crossover, really exciting product for us. And the Focus and Fiesta have been well received and actually the volumes in the last couple months have been healthy. So we’ll balance the portfolio and but we will rationalize just as we did with the announcement on the C-Max that we will rationalize the product portfolio where we think the opportunity to get the successful returns are, and you'll see more of that come out over time.

Colin Langan

I mean, should we think about capacity in Europe eventually coming -- could more assembly plants come out, I mean a lot of stuff there --?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yeah, I don't want to forecast that. We will take the actions we think are necessary. You don't have to necessarily close a plant to continue to restructure the business. You can take shift actions, you can man the plant accordingly. There are a number of levers we can pull to make those things happen.

We have the two plants in Germany, a plant in Spain, a plant in Romania, assembly plants. So we don't have the enormous amount of assembly capacity, of course we have the Turkey capacity as well. But so we will rationalize it appropriately, but most importantly, we're committed to continue to see growth in our margins and restructure the business to support that.

Colin Langan

And one of the -- my last question here. Lot of people are talking about compliance costs in Europe. I mean how do you think you're going to get there, and how do you think the industry will get there? Is that going to be a challenge as you're trying to get to a 6% margin and maybe having to add more technology to get there?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yeah, I mean, it's fully incorporated into our plans. And we have plans in place to deliver on the targets that we have established. I mean for us, we've been on this path for so many number of years is not new news. And we're on a good trajectory to make that happen. We don't see the compliance costs being something that gets in the way of us achieving our end goals over the next several years. So we think we're in a pretty good place. It's gotten a lot more attention lately, to your point. But for us, we've been planning for this for years. And this is incorporated into all our plans. And it has been for quite some time and we believe there's a way to make that happen and consistent with our goals for our margins.

Colin Langan

Is it more challenging having a truck heavy portfolio though, is that a way the U.S. to be a weighted average, the U.S. both under contract and [ph] Europe is a combined. So does the strategy to move to more --

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Obviously it is different to your point, I mean that the U.S. system is footprint based, as you noted, but again, our transit family vehicle is very important to us and very successful for us. And we have a plan to be able to be compliant, make that happen. The absolute levels are so much lower in Europe, it is a bigger task to achieve. But I don't see us having obstacles that can get us there.

Colin Langan

Do you need a lot of battery electric vehicles to get there in your view?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

We certainly believe that over time, just in all markets, including Europe, that there will be increased electrification. There's number of ways you can do that. You can do mild hybrid you can do full hybrid, you can do plug in hybrids, of course, battery electric vehicles and other ways. And I think all those tools will probably be part of the toolset. But there's no question over time to meet these requirements everywhere, electrification is going to have to grow.

Colin Langan

Why don't we move on to South America? Because from the Fitness Plan it seemed to be the one region where there wasn't [ph] very profitable, I think, based on those charts you've had in the past? How should we think about that? I mean, should we expect some major product? Is that a market where we should think you're going to be smaller, maybe more downsizing in addition to the one you only have two plants left, I guess after this closure.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Right. We have the large, complex in Kamasiri [ph] and then we quickly have the Pacheco plant in Argentina, and the [indiscernible] plant is intended to close here this year. So I do think that there will there continue to the rationalization of our private portfolio in South America. We're taking the necessary actions.

South America is interesting. It was profitable for like nine straight years on the strength of the EcoSport, which kind of led the SUV movement in Brazil, and frankly, Venezuela during that timeframe, was healthy business for us, which we all know what's happened to the Venezuela business.

And the Brazilian market's gotten a lot more competitive, especially in the SUV segment where the EcoSport was dominant years ago. And so the Ranger continues to do very well. And so what you'll see is, you will see a rationalization of our product line. Obviously, you're seeing capacity being taken out. And it's probably another instance where you rationalize the product portfolio, rationalize the capacity, get yourself stable and profitable, and then you can look at opportunities to grow. That's the way I would look at South America.

Colin Langan

How should we think about SUV strategy down there, because the EcoSport, I think has actually lost some traction as competition came in? Is that a big opportunity? Is that a part of whole?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

There is no question, it's a big opportunity. EcoSport brand name is very strong still and there is lot more competition. It\s South American market, especially Brazilian market is very right for SUV, especially BSE segment size SUVs. So I am sure you will see continued growth in that portfolio, both from others and potentially us as well.

Colin Langan

And why not just exit South America as a strategy I’m sure there is something else to be considered?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Sure I get that question frequently and it's a fair question. I mean the cycle, remember, you have to think about these businesses over a multiple economic cycles. I reminded you that we had a -- from what 2003 to '11, we're profitable every year and some significant profits. We're in a cycle now where there's been a lot of challenges certainly with devalued currencies as well as economic challenges et cetera. And so you have to think about the long-term number one. Number two, there are significant costs associated with exiting any market, doesn't mean that we wouldn't do that, if it was the right business decision because we have the capacity to do that and we have shown the willingness to do that in several markets. But we believe that our historical strength there and some of our footprint, which gives us a cost advantage it's something that can be used if we have the right portfolio and the right cost structure going forward.

Colin Langan

Let me switch to North America, it wouldn’t be a meeting without talking about Mexican tariff, I think they come up at every meeting that we have. What color can you provide on that, how impactful will that be, are you relatively better positioned than the peers?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Well, it's not a secret, that others some of our competitors produce more in Mexico than we do and import in the US more from Mexico than we do. So on a relative basis we are probably not as exposed as some others. That being said, if we were to see 5% and then rising tariffs coming from both auto parts and vehicles for Mexico, it would have a significant impact on the industry and ourselves included. It's kind of important to know this is not a trade issue. That the core issues is not a trade issue. It's illegal immigration or immigration in general. But of course the trade tariffs get tied up in this topic, which makes a little more complicated.

You know I am optimistic that what we are seeing already is good cooperation between the Mexican government and the U.S. government and that people will work together to find a solution that isn’t harmful to the U.S. economy and certainly the auto industry specifically. So it’s something to watch. I think I will be surprise if this went on for a long period of time. But certainly we're going to have to watch every day how this goes on.

Colin Langan

And can you remind everyone what you have done to -- Fiesta I think ended, right?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

No, it hasn’t ended yet. So we produce the Fiesta and Ka [ph] plus the Fusion and the Lincoln MKZ in Hermosillo. We also have diesel engines in Chihuahua for the super duty.

Colin Langan

So it's all cars down there.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

It's cars on the vehicle side, yes. But we also have gas engines in Chihuahua, we have some transmissions in Hermosillo.

Colin Langan

Where we -- traditionally I know you make the most money is actually mostly U.S and the biggest maybe [Technical Difficulty] actually just the parts that get tariff.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

The risk is probably equal.

Colin Langan

I don't think that -- yes, there's -- it's probability right.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

From Mexican government, coming up yesterday to DC to work together to find a resolution. Hopefully, it works for everybody and I'd be surprised if this thing went on for extended period of time.

Colin Langan

Got it. Is 10% growth in the North America target margin?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yes.

Colin Langan

And how about your electrification strategy in the U.S. goes on. I think I was there in an event with Mark Leigh [ph] and he was very bullish on the EV, SUV as the Mustangs inspire is that's next of 2020?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yes.

Colin Langan

And any color you could share on your EV strategy and the launch?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Sure well, I mean it's multifaceted, so we want to remind people that the first and foremost we're going to offer it as a power of choice on a number of our vehicles for consumers, hybrid, plug in hybrids, for example, or Explorer, and the Escape our two highest volume SUVs, which are all new this year will have hybrid versions. And so we have a significant increase in hybrid power train technology coming to our vehicles. We think it's no compromise.

It's become very fuel efficient, but also accepted technology and you get better fuel economy, you can get a 550 mile range on Explorer hybrid, which think about that 10 years ago. So that's the first step. There will be a number of introductions of plug in hybrid, like The Aviator coming out this year.

We have the battery electric SUV, Mustang inspired SUV next year, which -- those who have seen it really like it. And that's why people are excited about it. We haven't shown it yet. We're not going to talk about its design, but it's Mustang inspired. So you can kind of figure out what that means.

And so that's the first bi-electric battery vehicle off our new electrical architecture just for battery electric vehicles. And then we've also announced that we're working on a battery electric F150. And of course, we have some other vehicles in the portfolio we haven't talked about yet.

So what we have said is it will lean in heavily to our strong nameplates where we have strength, because one of the challenges about electric vehicles is obviously profitability and margins. So you want to go where you've been, already have strength and where you can add value to the consumer experience with that vehicle, like an F150 battery electric vehicle can be can do even more things for the, for the construction worker for the generator, for anyone because of the electrification.

And so that's what we're working on. And we're really excited about that. But just remind people that there will be a significant growth in our hybrid volumes, as well as introduction of that electric vehicles over the next few years.

Colin Langan

So I think other automakers are talking about EV ICE. You're definitely kind of keeping all three prongs with the hybrids. Why do you think that's the right approach? And are you bit more cautious than on when EV get to that parity point?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

I wouldn't say we're more cautious only we have said we're investing $11 billion in electrification over the next several years. And we have a number of battery electric vehicles coming out globally. There's still the challenge of profitability on battery electric vehicles. And so we want to make sure that we're offering the right options to consumers. And with a good business model behind them.

And that being said, often times we get asked the question, What if fuel prices spike, and you've decrease the number of sedans you offer in the marketplace? Well, the hybrid SUV, which is what actually these are what people really want the demonstrated by what's happening in the marketplace.

Hybrid SUVs are very much an alternative to a sedan, in a high fuel price environment. So there's a number of scenarios and ways we're looking at the market and want to make sure that we're doing a lot of scenario planning, and we're prepared for different things can happen.

Also, frankly, there are benefits that come from having hybrid power trains that -- so I think, those who aren't really invested heavily in hybrids are saying one thing and those who are invested in hybrids, and believe it's a good choice for consumers. It's a very rational, cost benefit choice for consumers. Whereas the trade-off of savings in electric gas, versus the cost of battery electric vehicle is still not to a level where the cost benefit on just purely economics is where consumers are.

Of course, the driving dynamics are great. And no, CO2 emissions are great. There are number of reasons why battery electric vehicles are very attractive to people, including the packaging, you can do it thing. So I don’t want to minimize that at all. But there's a there's a -- no one knows exactly how this is going to phase in. So we want to make sure that we give consumers choices, so they can make the right choice for them.

Colin Langan

So you believe you're playing catch up on the EV, is that the perception from investors?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

We don't believe that. I mean, we certainly believe we have the capability and know-how and knowledge. We've been a second largest hybrid producer for many years in North America, which is again, electrification, managing the battery, energy all those kinds of things are very important learnings on the way to battery electric vehicles. We're just making sure there were timing in the right is good for the business at the same time, good for the environment in the consumer.

Colin Langan

Maybe we could talk a little bit about alliances. I mean, what is the status of the VW and Mahindra alliances there is there still more progress to come in particular?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Sure. On the Volkswagen side of course, we have announced that we have projects

Of course, we have announced that we have projects working on through the alliance on large vans, steady vans, smaller vans, and the compact or mid-size pickup trucks. Those are going well, those conversations are going well. And they're progressing.

The -- we also have said that we're engaged in other conversations involving other topics, and those continue to go very well. I think the relationship between Ford and Volkswagen is strong and getting stronger. And there's big opportunity for both of us to work together in a way that allows us both to get savings but also still be independent, and still recognize the difference in our brands. But I think we're encouraged by the conversation.

So we announced today, of course, but they continue, and number of us are deeply involved in them. And we're optimistic that the relationship with Volkswagen will continue to bear fruit.

Colin Langan

There's a lot of chatter and one of the discussions about the sharing on the BEV platform with DW has actually been announcements and ton of other companies partnering on EVs. Do you think partnering on EVs an expense given the amount of investments going forward, I mean, is that going to be a problem when you talk about keeping brands distinguished [indiscernible].

Joseph R. Hinrichs

I think that, on many topics, the auto industry is becoming much more accepting of the notion of partnering and working with others, given the capital demands for business but also where's differentiation really, in the consumers eyes? And is the battery pack for any consumer a differentiation of any vehicle. The answer is, likely no. So given the capital investment, and the uncertainty of the volumes, given where consumers be any given point in time, the next few years, I think there is logic to continuing to have dialogue around how do you share in those risk and share in that upside as well.

That's something that Ford continues to discuss openly with other people. We're obviously developing our own battery electric vehicles, and we have a lot of our own capability. And we're excited about that, and proud of that. But I think when you think about both autonomy and electrification, there's not clarity and certainty around when inflection points will happen, and when and what the volumes will be. So in those scenarios, given the heavy capital investment required in both engineering and in CapEx, it makes sense to have conversations around how do you share that risk, and also again share on the upside, when and if it that takes off.

Colin Langan

So what becomes -- in an EV world the vehicle design becomes even more critical, because the power trains not as distinguishing features, is that your general view potentially?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yeah, so I think -- so several factors. First of all, of course, you're right, the design it's always important, when you're buying something, especially a vehicle that continues to still be near the top or at the top of almost every segments, consideration set for buying a vehicle. And then what's ever evolving, of course, are the experiences you can offer the holistic experience with the vehicle, which is inclusive of the driving dynamics, but not limited to that.

Everything from the infotainment system to everything else now with the connected vehicle that you can do, and so there are a number of ways that brands can and will differentiate based on the how the whole experience feels, and not so much around what kind of power train is in the vehicle.

And so there are great benefits that come from battery electric vehicles, as you know, compartment package inside, certainly is one benefit, the driving dynamics, instant torque all those things as well. People are still concerned about the charging network and of course, the range. But there are a number of ways you can differentiate yourself. And we're excited about that actually, with the work we're doing in our company in our Human Centered Design and really thinking about the experiences.

We think there's many way there are many ways Ford can differentiate itself as a brand and Lincoln as a brand, with how your whole experience goes, not just the power train system in the vehicle.

Colin Langan

Maybe if you can talk a little about your -- was it by the end of this year, 100% of developed market cars will be connected in the US. I mean, how much work has gone into that? In terms of what may we see rolling out and where do you think you stand in sort of the connected car opportunities, because we did a report a couple years ago talking about the diagnostic data that comes out of the car, the potential to market things to consumers, but all of that required people we talked to a lot of pre planning, make sure the right motive is in there and you're pulling the right data in efficient way. Where do you think you -- do you see a lot of opportunities there and do you think your -- how do you think you might stack up versus peers because that maybe a big factor over the next three to five years?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Sure, we see tremendous opportunity. In fact, we think this is one of the most important developments in the auto industry and for Ford today. You are right and there are number of pieces that come together to be able to make it really, just putting a motive in the vehicle and in itself doesn’t create that much opportunity. The electrical architecture has to be designed in a way that can take advantage of the flow of data in and out of the vehicle and the ability to then control to be able to talk to modules inside the vehicle. There is a modem connectivity itself and there's what do with the data and how do you process that data in a way that both on the vehicle and in the cloud that allows you to serve the customer better.

And we believe I know a lot of focus over the last many years has been on the revenue opportunities or on the opportunities to serve the customer either marketing information or whatever, but there's equally exciting opportunities for the diagnostics updates usage of the vehicle, to more knowledge of what people really do use and don't use and then you can better design the vehicle accordingly.

There are number of ways for quality diagnostics service that we think can be really important to our company and also to serving the customer. And it's all about what do people want. They want less hassle. They want time back, they want convenience and so a number of these capabilities will allow us to do -- make some those things happen better for the consumer.

Colin Langan

I know that the 100% are you getting some of those data today?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yes we're getting lot of, there are number of ways we get it obviously over the next several years, you'll see us introduce increased capability in electrical architecture to take advantage of that. But guess we're getting data today and we have over million vehicles connected this year and so were adjusting that data we're using it to diagnostics and for other things as well. And importantly, we have introduced this FordPass Rewards.

So consumers reports our vehicles, they get points in their FordPass Rewards, due to the FordPass app when then allows them when they're connected to be able to do use those rewards for service. Early on in their ownership cycle but also has connected to the vehicle so we can continue to learn and serve them better.

Colin Langan

You mentioned electrical architecture. So is that a big overhaul that’s going to be required from the core system today and how far along are you, so that going to be a pretty big process. Understand early what a mess of wiring systems it could be?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

You would be amazed at how much electrical architecture, electric wiring is in a vehicle through. Yes there is a big undertaking. We are far along in the process for rest and we're very encouraged by where we are. And it's really important part of taking advantage of the connectivity of the vehicle. So don't have much to say about that today, but we'll be rolling out significant upgrades to our electric architectural over the next several years. It's all part of our plans, it's been our plan for a while.

Colin Langan

And is that part of the Caribbean investments because I understood, from my conversation said they have done some interesting things on the architecture side in addition to the EV development and what is the logic there?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

So we believe, and I think you're seeing this hopefully repeatedly from Ford that were taking a humble approach to everything in the auto industry these days and we can learn from everybody. And so we see you know a lot partnerships with Volkswagen and Mahindra and Rivian and others as opportunities continue to learn and enhance our knowledge but also go faster.

In the case of Rivian, we are working with them and we will work with them to see if there are ways that we can share learnings on electrical architecture and modules. Maybe we can bring scale collectively to the organization at the same time we believe them done something faster as sooner than we have that we can take advantage of. That's a partnership that will continue to embrace and work together on.

Colin Langan

Talk a little bit about full-size pickup how are you seem to have been kind of generally holding your share new competitors, I mean are you pleased that out, that’s better than your expectations are you worried about maybe as the rollouts continue that the second half might not --?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Sure, we're very pleased with our F series performance this year. Obviously, we've known for quite some time that our major competitors are going to have new trucks. And our F series business continues to be extremely healthy and very strong. And something that we're very proud of, we watch it every day, as you might imagine. It's a big deal to our company.

We have continued to invest significantly in our trucks over the last several years, starting in 2014, with the, launch of the new F-150. And then subsequently doing some more actions on a faster pace and some of our competitors, and the Super Duty has been done extremely well in the marketplace, continues to do very well in the marketplace.

What you've seen, actually in the course of 2019, so far as the commercial side, the fleet side of the business in North America, especially U.S. has been stronger than people expected and the retail industry has been down a little bit. And Ford has great strength in the commercial, government, commercial, we own work. And we're that's where you've seen a significant strength in the industry this year, and that we've been able to take advantage of that with our strong shares in those in those segments.

So very good business for us. And we're really proud of the F series and will continue to invest in it. We have investments going in Super Duty this year, more investments going in Super Duty this year. And where you can rest assure that our plan has us continuing to keep our F series trucks competitive on a very regular basis.

Colin Langan

Any worry about peak truck, and the ability to keep ATPs rising and things like pricing has been phenomenally good over the last decade.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Well, I think, it's fair to say that we've all been a little bit surprised at how strong ATPs have grown over the last 10 years, post the financial crisis. It just shows you the value people attribute to the capabilities of these trucks. We watch it very carefully but we continue to also upgrade the capabilities and get and so far people continue to want the additional capability. And they're willing to pay for it, which is which is great to see.

On the industry front, I mean, there are a number of factors that are contributing to the commercial business being strong in the U.S. Think about the delivery, market is continuing to grow. Telecom has -- gets significant, there's significant infrastructure investment, significant infrastructure investment, hopefully more to come. But there's certainly a lot of infrastructure investment already going in. These are all contributing factors to why we think the commercial business continues to be strong in the U.S. and why it's good for Ford.

Colin Langan

Can you talk a little bit about China? Are you is your inventory kind in good shape at this point, and any sign of stability in that region?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

It’s a very important topic Colin. Thanks for asking me. Our inventory is in very good shape. Matter of fact, it's, probably one of the lowest in the industry, as far as day supply goes. We've seen significant improvement in dealer profitability last couple months. We've seen some stability in our sales the last couple months.

So I think Chen and the team over there are doing a really good job of, kind of trying to stabilize the business and get all the stakeholders together in a partnership. We have a lot of work to do. Our business has fallen from a volume standpoint significantly. As you know, -- well I'll say the last couple of months, we've been able to stabilize things. And we have reason for optimism for both products that we've recently launched. And for what we have coming to be able to show some growth.

We will see, as we've said, significant financial progress this year versus last year, but we have a lot of work to do still on the China market. And we have a great team over there. It's working hard to make it happen.

Colin Langan

What about consolidated China, that's a huge loss last year showed great progress in Q1. I imagine the tariff helped being that they were -- went from 14 to 15. To be clear, they're still assisting through all the trade issues. So you are still -- I mean, and if they go to 40 would that derail your plan, or do you think you could price for that? Or how would (multiple speakers)

Joseph R. Hinrichs

It's really hard to price in China at this market right now. You're seeing, as you know, this pricing, downward pricing pressure in China for the last couple years, given all the competition and capacity. Certainly, if the tariffs were to be increased, they would have an impact on our business. That being said, we're in the process of localizing a lot of product into China. We're going to localize Explorer, the Lincoln Corsair, is going to be localized this year.

So we're on the path to minimize some of that over time, some of the risks associated with that, but it's not something that we watch very carefully. And because we are one of the leading exploiters from the U.S. to China in autos and so we watch that very carefully. But our localization plan will help mitigate that in the not too distant future.

Colin Langan

Got it. No one did want to ask about China, so I guess I came alongside. I think one question about against competitors, hybrid SUVs, I think may be referring to EV SUVs that are no longer offered. I mean, why a hybrid SUV or you concerned that maybe, or hybrid or an EV SUV, I mean, is that -- do you think that's the right vehicle for the markets and you need a bigger battery for this EV I think, (multiple speakers)

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Electric vehicle or hybrid?

Colin Langan

I think the question was hybrid, but I think might be relevant.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

So you look at what's happened in the marketplace. I mean, in Toyota, the Prius sales have dropped significantly, in RAV4 hybrid sales have increased significantly. So this is consistent with what we see which is consumers want SUVs but they also still want fuel economy. And so that's why we think hybrids allow for that good solution for those customers. And so we talked about earlier.

On the battery electric vehicle side, you have to target -- you have to target certain ranges. And we believe our SUV coming next year has a 300 mile range, 300 plus mile range, which will be very sufficient. That's the kind of number most people are looking for. So we feel really good about the capacity and capability of that vehicle and that seems to be the right spot to be in.

Colin Langan

Okay, and then as this falls under your purview, any thoughts on your autonomous strategy there, is that on track?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yeah, I mean, that does fall -- in Jim Farley's world, but I certainly can talk about it. We're very pleased with the progress that Argo has made and continues to make. And Brian Saleski, and Pete Render, and the team there have done a really good job of not only creating an organization, but really developing a capability that we're really proud of. We said -- we showed in November in Miami that we probably have more capability than people probably realize that the feedback we got.

So we're very pleased with the progress we're making. This is a difficult challenge, I think you're already starting to see people start to waver from their somewhat aggressive timelines they laid out the last couple years. We've always said this is a very difficult technical challenge, but one that we believe can be solved and one that is worth solving. So we're very pleased with the progress Argo is making and Jim and the team are working really hard on where do we play, how do we win and so I don't have anything more to add there. But we feel really good about where Argo is right now.

Colin Langan

And we're getting close to the end. Where do we stand in the spending on the fitness plan is $7 billion I think it's the total spend. Very little done so far.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

So that what we said was $11 billion restructuring charges, $7 billion cash. Yeah, well, clearly, the announcement this morning is a contributor to a component of that. Sao Bernardo was another big component of that. So especially in certain parts of the world, closing manufacturing facilities is a costly endeavor, but necessary to rationalize the business and restructure the business.

So we're not -- I don’t have in my head the kind of cume to-date numbers. But certainly as we announced these rationalizations of our capacity and some of the things we're doing, you'll see more and more of those charges hit, we have said that we've accelerated some of that work. And so you should see a lot of those charges hit in 2019, and ‘20.

And so you've already seen some of those announcements this to-date, think of this year, the salaried restructuring, the Bridgend announcement, Sao Bernardo announcement, some of the rationalization going on with the portfolio in Europe at the C-MAX and other things. So you're starting to see a number of significant actions consistent with what we said we were going to do.

Colin Langan

Got it. I guess one question that just came in, any color on how much you're spending on steel and do you think that's going to be a benefit in the second half of this year?

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yeah, more benefit year-over-year because of the tariffs and obviously we spend a lot of money on steel. We were pleased, obviously, to see the steel and aluminum tariffs go away for Section 232, with Canada and Mexico. The actual steel curve was starting to bend down and started to come down in November, when the US MCA was announced, and they've been coming down since. So the market was anticipating this was going to get resolved, I think and you can see that in the prices. So we have seen on a year-over-year basis well, second half of last year, first half of this year, improvement in steel prices, given all of this. And so I'm not sure that we think it goes down dramatically from here forward. But we are pleased obviously to see those pressures off and got the market dynamics play as they should.

Colin Langan

But the end of the headwind is likely in the second half of the year.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Actually, I would say the end of the headwind started in November. And then this was, this took some of the risk of that trade, if you will, in the commodities market. And so you're starting to see -- you've seen it come down, and now it should stay down.

Colin Langan

There's usually like a six month lag, though.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yeah, for us..

Colin Langan

But you still have some…

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Correct, Colin, for us, we negotiate our three major steel contracts. Three of the four quarters, well, every quarter, but one we staggered the contract so that we can get the benefits and the costs associated with where the market is. So you're correct in that, now that they've come down we will obviously, as part of our contract negotiation every year have those conversations.

Colin Langan

All right. Think that's it. We're out of time. So thank you very much.

Joseph R. Hinrichs

Yeah, thank you, Colin, appreciate it. Thanks, everybody.