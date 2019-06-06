Apollo Investment Corp.: Why I No Longer Recommend This 11.3%-Yielding BDC

AINV is one of the cheapest BDCs in the sector. However, the Fed has implied a willingness to cut rates, which would hurt Apollo's net interest income potential.

Apollo Investment Corp., however, is repurchasing stock below book value, which is a good use of capital.

Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV) is an average business development company and not a preferred income vehicle anymore for investors that want to bet on rising interest rates. The business development company covers its payout with net investment income, but only narrowly. Though shares are priced at a discount to net asset value and are one of the cheapest in the sector, I no longer recommend AINV as a "Buy" for income investors. An investment in AINV at today's price point yields 11.3 percent.

Apollo Investment Corp. - Business Structure And Portfolio Review

Apollo Investment Corp. is structured as a business development company and, therefore, is required by law to distribute the majority of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. Apollo Investment Corp. is externally managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P., which is an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, LLC.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is an alternative asset manager with an international presence and expertise in private equity, real estate, and credit. The company has its own origination platform and deep relationships in the industry that helps in the sourcing of investment deals.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

The affiliation with Apollo Global Management, LLC with its deep relationship network and access to capital is a big asset for Apollo Investment Corp., especially when the air gets thinner and the market contracts. Apollo Investment Corp. is part of Apollo Global Management, LLC's direct origination business which ensures a continues flow of new deals.

Apollo Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio itself was valued at $2.41 billion at the end of the March quarter. The BDC's core business, the corporate lending portfolio, was valued at $1.52 billion and included first lien debt (65 percent) and second lien debt (35 percent). Apollo Investment Corp.'s corporate lending portfolio is defensively-positioned with its strong focus on relatively secure first liens.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp. Q1-2019 Earnings Supplemental

Apollo Investment Corp. has repositioned its portfolio in the last three years in an attempt to reduce risk. The business development company, for instance, increased its investments in first lien debt from 29 percent at the end of December 2016 to 65 percent at the end of the most recent March quarter. Over the same time period, Apollo Investment Corp. aggressively raised its exposure to floating-rate debt from 84 percent to 100 percent.

The company further seeks to increase its allocation of funds to lower risk assets by investing in relatively secure first liens and reducing the size of non-core/legacy assets.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp.

At the end of the March quarter, Apollo Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio included 113 different portfolio companies (previous quarter: 103). One hundred percent of Apollo Investment Corp.'s corporate lending portfolio is linked to floating rates.

Here's a portfolio snapshot as of the end of March 2019.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp.

As far as net investment activity in the first quarter is concerned, Apollo Investment Corp. made investments in 12 new portfolio companies. Gross investments (investments before exits and repayments) were $250.2 million in Q1-2019, which was about the same level as in Q1-2018. Due to lower repayments in the March quarter compared to last year, Apollo Investment Corp.'s net Q1-2019 net investment activity was positive at $98.1 million.

Here's an overview of Apollo Investment Corp.'s net investment activity during the most recent quarter.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp.

Besides a corporate lending portfolio, Apollo Investment Corp. has a larger investment in Merx Aviation Finance, LLC which is a global aircraft leasing, management, and finance company based in New York and Dublin. Apollo Investment Corp. founded Merx Aviation Finance in 2012, and the investment today accounts for 17.7 percent of the BDC's investments.

As part of the BDC's portfolio repositioning, Apollo Investment Corp. seeks to reduce its investment in Merx Aviation Finance to 10-15 percent going forward which would be a smart move for the company.

Having just one company account for almost 20 percent of investments is a big risk for Apollo Investment Corp., especially when the portfolio company operates in the cyclical global aircraft leasing business.

Here's a snapshot of Merx's aircraft leasing portfolio.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp.

Credit Quality

Apollo Investment Corp. did neither experience a significant deterioration nor a significant improvement in credit quality in the first calendar quarter. Non-accruals, which reflect the amount of loans where the payment of interest and repayment of principal are at risk, remained moderately low at 2.4 percent (based on fair value) and 2.9 percent (based on cost).

Apollo Investment Corp.'s non-accrual trend (depicted quarters are calendar quarters).

Source: Achilles Research

Apollo Investment Corp.'s non-accruals amounted to $56.9 million in the first quarter and included companies in the metals, energy, automotive, and packaging industries:

Source: Apollo Investment Corp.

Right now, Apollo Investment Corp.'s non-accruals are not yet concerning, but non-accruals (non-performing loans) could definitely rise going forward if the U.S. economy runs out of steam.

Distribution Coverage

One reason why I have avoided buying Apollo Investment Corp. for my income portfolio in the past is because the business development company has consistently had a very thin margin of dividend safety.

Apollo Investment Corp. essentially paid out 100 percent of its net investment income in the last five quarters (average of $0.45/share in NII and quarterly dividends), and that's in a rising economy with low default/non-accrual rates.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Apollo Investment Corp.'s shares are lowly valued based on net asset value, but the BDC does not make a compelling value proposition, in my opinion, due to growing downside risks and the possibility of a rate cut.

Apollo Investment Corp.'s shares are currently priced at 8.5x Q1-2019 run-rate net investment income which is a moderate NII-multiple.

More often than not, however, P/B-multiples are used to value BDCs. Today, Apollo Investment Corp.'s shares are priced at a 16 percent discount to net asset value which places the BDC at the lower end in its peer group. Only Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) is currently cheaper than AINV in terms of P/NAV-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Should Apollo Investment Corp. see an increase in non-accruals and portfolio losses, the BDC's NAV is at risk, which, in turn, could point to a lower net asset value and a lower P/NAV-ratio going forward.

Stock Buybacks

Apollo Investment Corp. is buying back its own stock in the open market which makes sense since the company's shares are priced at a discount to net asset value. If a stock trades below net asset value, a company can raise its NAV/share through stock repurchases which is a good use of investor capital.

In Q1-2019, Apollo Investment Corp. repurchased 310,818 shares of common stock for $4.8 million. The stock buybacks happened at a weighted-average transaction price of $15.38.

In the previous quarter, Apollo Investment Corp. repurchased 1.5 million shares at a cost of $22.1 million. The BDC's Board of Directors also authorized a new $50 million stock repurchase plan last quarter.

Why The Air Is Getting Thinner

The worst thing that can happen to business development companies that have aggressively pushed floating-rate investments is a U.S. recession and a potential interest rate cut which would negatively impact Apollo Investment Corp.'s net interest income potential. Since Apollo Investment Corp. has invested heavily in the origination of floating-rate debt, a rate cut poses a significant risk factor to the company, especially because it has a narrow margin of dividend safety.

A rate cut was not even discussed two months ago, but the Fed has now implied that it is willing to cut rates in order to support the economy in the trade war with China. Pro-cyclical BDCs like Apollo Investment Corp. will have a much harder time to move higher and sustain their distributions in an environment of slowing economic growth, lower interest rates, and a potential deterioration in portfolio quality during a downturn.

Since risks have risen greatly since I last covered the BDC in February, especially in terms of interest rate policy, I no longer recommend AINV as a "Buy" for income investors. I have discussed my previous stance on AINV in my article titled "Apollo Investment: 11.7% Yield And Upside".

Your Takeaway

I no longer see Apollo Investment Corp. as a moderate "Buy" now that the Fed has essentially guided for a rate cut. Business development companies with large floating-rate asset bases are no longer preferred investments for income investors, in my opinion, especially if the current rate cycle reverses and the Fed proceeds to slash interest rates in a bid to stimulate economic growth. Apollo Investment Corp. further has a very thin margin of dividend safety and pressure on the distribution could build quickly in case the U.S. economy slides into a recession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.