Soybeans Recover - Can It Last?

The soybean is the agricultural product that has been in the crosshairs of the trade dispute between the United States and China since last year. After trading to a high at $10.71 per bushel in early 2018, the price fell to the lowest level since 2008 in May when it reached a low at $7.8050 per bushel. The price came within 4.25 cents or the decade low.

Before last year, China typically purchased the soybean yield from one out of each four acres of US production. However, tariffs and retaliatory measures sent China to other suppliers around the world to fulfill their oilseed requirements. The weather in the US is always the primary driver when it comes to the path of least resistance of the price of soybean futures each year, and we are now in the season where uncertainty over the 2019 crop will reach a peak. The Teucrium Soybean ETF product (SOYB) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the soybean futures market.

A new low on a breakdown in trade negotiations

May 13 was an ugly day for the soybean futures market as the price fell to a new low and the lowest price since the final quarter of 2008. During that year, the low was at $7.7625 per bushel. On May 13, the nearby CBOT futures contract hit a low at $7.8050, and July futures reached $7.91 per bushel. Before May 13, the bean had not traded below the $8 level since 2008.

On May 10, President Trump slapped new tariffs on China as frustration over the progress of the negotiations and Chinese backtracking caused the US to escalate protectionist measures. On May 13, China retaliated with tariffs. Since the US is the world's leading producer and exporter of the oilseed, soybeans remain in the crosshairs of the trade dispute. Last year, soybean futures prices fell like a stone when China canceled purchases from the US for 2018 and 2019. The market had become optimistic that a trade deal was on the horizon earlier this year, but the escalation of the dispute caused another wave of selling in the soybean and agricultural futures markets sending the price of a lower low on May 13. However, the price action on that day was premature, considering that there is still lots of uncertainty surrounding the 2019 crop.

Soybeans recover on planting delays

As the price of soybeans dropped below $8 per bushel, the market suddenly realized that even though trade would weigh on the price of the oilseed, the weather conditions across the fertile plains of the US remained unusually wet. Flooding was delaying planting, and the all-important growing season for soybeans would only get underway once the seeds are in the ground. Farmers planted fewer soybeans in 2019 than they did in 2018 because of the price relationship between beans and corn. However, if the weather does not cooperate, the anticipated glut in soybean supplies could quickly turn into a deficit where demand is higher than supplies. The delayed planting and uncertainty over the weather caused the nearby July soybean futures contract to settle above the $8 level on May 13, and a price recovery followed.

As the daily chart of July futures shows, soybeans rose to a high at $8.9450 on June 4 and were trading at the $8.6825 level on Thursday, June 6. The May 13 low led to a rally of 13.1% in the soybean futures market at the recent high. Both price momentum and relative strength metrics have risen into overbought territory, and daily historical volatility moved from 8.32% on May 13 to 23.34% on June 6. The higher level of the price variance metric came as the market suddenly experienced a price recovery, and daily trading ranges widened. At the same time, the open interest metric rose from 762,933 contracts on May 13 to 767,208 contracts as of June 5. Even though the rise in the total number of open long and short positions in the soybean futures market was marginal, rising price alongside increasing open interest is typically a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. The recovery in the price of soybeans, and other grain futures markets, came on the back of planting delays and concerns that the 2019 crop may not be at the level analysts expect.

Tariffs on Mexico could cause problems for the beans

On Friday, May 31, an unexpected announcement that President Trump will slap tariffs on Mexico over frustration surrounding the Mexican government's lack of assistance when it comes to immigration and the flow of drugs over the border. The new tariffs will take effect next week on June 10 at 5%, but they will rise by 5% each month, putting increasing pressure on the Mexican government.

Many products flow back and forth across the border between the US and Mexico, including agricultural products. Tariffs and protectionist policies interfere with the flow of commodities around the world and distort prices. When it comes to soybeans, time will tell if the tariffs on Mexico and the increasing likelihood of Mexican retaliatory measures will cause even more price volatility in the oilseed futures market. As the beans move into the 2019 growing season over the coming months where the weather will be the primary price driver, the expanding protectionist environment around the world could add a new dimension of volatility to the futures market on the CBOT division of the CME over the coming weeks.

The June WASDE report will reflect the current supply and demand picture

On Tuesday, June 11, the US Department of Agriculture will release its June World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The last report came out on May 10, so it did not take into account the events in May surrounding US-Chinese trade negotiations. At the same time, the May report did not focus on the flooding across the US grain belt that delayed planting. Therefore, the June report will provide the latest data and projections above crop progress, inventories, and exports in the aftermath of the escalation of the trade dispute, and the weather-related delays in planting. It is likely that we will see an increase in price volatility as we go into the June WASDE report next week and in the aftermath of the release.

SOYB for risk positions away from the futures market

The weather across the fertile plains of the US will be the primary determinate of the path of least resistance for the price of soybeans. However, at the end of June, President Trump and President Xi will meet at the G20 meeting in Japan to discuss trade. While the rhetoric has been flying back and forth between Washington and Beijing since mid-May, it is possible that the leaders could make concessions that would get the negotiating process back in track. The optimism surrounding trade earlier this year lifted the price of soybeans, but when it shifted to pessimism on May 10, the price of the oilseed fell to a new low. Any breakthrough from the Trump-Xi summit on June 28-29 could cause significant buying in the soybean futures market.

On the other hand, it is not impossible that the current environment could lead to a cancelation of the summit. Therefore, the potential for volatility in the soybean market will reach a crescendo with the WASDE, summit, and the all-important weather over the summer, on the horizon. The most direct route for a trade or investment in the volatile soybean market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the highly leveraged and volatile world of futures, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product provides an alternative. SOYB is a reasonably liquid product with $30.88 million in net assets and an average of 50,506 shares trading each day. The expense ratio for SOYB is 1.15%. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Soybean Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.

The most recent top holdings of SOYB include:

Active month July soybean futures rose by 13.1% from the May 13 low to the most recent high.

As the chart shows, the SOYB ETF rallied from $14.15 to $15.65 over the same period, an increase of 10.6%. The underperformance of the ETF compared to the July soybeans futures contract was because the ETF holds three contracts, which reduces the roll risk. While SOYB is likely to underperform during price increases, it should outperform the price of the oilseed futures during corrective periods to the downside.

Soybeans have recovered from their lowest price in a decade on May 13. A continuation of the rally is in the hands of Mother Nature as the weather conditions across the US over the coming weeks and through the summer will determine the 2019 crop. At the same time, next week's WASDE report, and the summit in Japan at the end of this month could inject lots of price variance into the soybean futures market throughout June.

