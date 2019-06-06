Eni: Continuing The Growth In Angola

The company is also well positioned for growth from other areas and will likely be able to grow its production by more than 13% this year.

Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. (E) continues to have a great deal of success in the African nation of Angola. We saw that earlier this week when the company announced yet another oil discovery, its fifth in a year, in the nation. As we have come to expect given the nation's rich reserves, the discovery was also quite large and therefore certainly has the potential to drive some forward growth for the company. This is certainly the kind of thing that we like to see from a major energy company, particularly given that making new resource discoveries is such a critical function for the success of these businesses.

About The Discovery

In past articles on Eni, such as this one, I discussed the Angolan offshore Block 15/06 that has been the site of several large discoveries recently. Thus, it should come as no real surprise that the latest discovery was also located in this block. The latest find came from the Agidigbo exploration prospect, one of the sites inside the block.

One of the nicest things here is the sheer size of this discovery, which Eni estimates at 300-400 million barrels of oil in place. This size alone makes this one of the largest discoveries worldwide in recent years as most of the really giant fields are several decades old. Perhaps more importantly than just the sheer size of this field though is the fact that this discovery brings the total amount of oil discovered in the Block 15/06 region to approximately 1.8 billion barrels.

In the past, I have discussed the fact that having multiple large discoveries in a single area can be an advantage when it comes to developing them. This is due to the fact that fields in close proximity to one another can frequently share infrastructure such as pipelines, floating production and storage units, and other things. This helps to keep down the costs of developing an individual field, which is quite nice given the fact that oil prices have been rather volatile over the past year. The sheer amount of all of the resources in the area will probably help Eni boost its production levels if they are developed, so if the company can keep its costs down and thus maximize economic viability, it makes it more likely that we will ultimately see incremental cash flow growth from its operations in Angola.

With that said, Eni has not provided any projected timetable for the development of Block 15/06 nor do we have any estimates of projected costs or similar things. Thus, we have no real way of projecting the financial return on the development of the field or any insight into when Eni will begin to benefit from the development of these resources. We only know that it almost certainly will happen, and this latest discovery makes this even more likely.

Eni's Growth Prospects

Fortunately, the company's prospects in Angola are far from the only growth project that Eni has. In fact, the company has a number of projects that it will be bringing online this year that will drive its growth. A few of the major ones are Area 1 offshore Mexico, Baltim SW in Egypt, North Berkine in Algeria, and Trestakk in Norway. These projects are all scheduled to come online in the second half of 2019. In addition to this, work continues to increase the production at the massive Zohr field in Egypt and Kashagan field in Kazakhstan, which will also help to add to the company's production levels.

The Kashagan field in particular represents a very real opportunity for the company. The field was discovered in 2000 in Kazakhstan's part of Caspian Sea and could represent the largest discovery in more than 30 years. The field itself contains about 13 billion barrels of recoverable oil, or clearly a multiple of the total of all of the company's resources in Angola. However, Kashagan has had somewhat of a troubled history due mostly to mismanagement and disputes over ownership. The field did finally begin production back in 2013 after years of delay, and its more recent history has been nowhere near as troubled. Since that time, it has been steadily ramped up, although it has not yet reached full production.

All in all, the new projects and ramp-ups discovered above should have a positive impact of about 250,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day on the company's production by the end of the year. As Eni produced an average of 1.832 million boe/day in the first quarter, this would represent a 13.65% growth rate this year. While this will be offset somewhat by natural production declines from its older fields, it should be fairly obvious that Eni is fairly well positioned to deliver strong production growth this year. All else being equal, this should also result in earnings growth.

Valuation

It is always critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we will generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a major energy company like Eni, one metric that we can use to value it is known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's forward earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 could be an indication that a stock is undervalued relative to the company's forward earnings growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Eni is expected to grow its earnings per share at a 4.71% rate over the next three to five years. At the current share price, this gives the stock a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 2.56. Thus, according to this metric, Eni is rather overvalued at the current stock price. Therefore, investors may want to wait until a more attractive entry price presents itself.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eni is continuing to have great success with its exploration program, which positions the company quite well for forward production growth. In fact though, Eni is already fairly well-positioned for growth as it has several major projects that are scheduled to come online this year. The company is thus solidly positioned to deliver better growth than many of its rivals, and this is something that is quite appealing. Unfortunately, the stock may be a bit overvalued at the present level, so a potential investor may want to wait until we get a better price before buying in.

