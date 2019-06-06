WWE Shareholders Should Expect A Smackdown

Thesis

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is a very straightforward business. WWE is a production company that is the leader in wrestling entertainment. WWE is a niche company that is growing revenue despite waining viewers and popularity.

Source: Fightful

Ratings for WWE's shows have continued to fall as media contracts have risen. This trend will continue until at least 2024 when WWE's contracts begin to expire. Until then WWE's profits will be insulated from declining popularity.

Huge TV contracts for live sports is the new normal for now. WWE's TV contracts are lucrative to networks for selling advertisements. The risk is a reversion to the mean at some point in the future. With less viewers and popularity, these properties in theory should not be worth as much.

I expect as streaming grows in popularity and cord cutting becomes more prevalent competition will actually increase for live sporting events. Core content rights is the biggest portion of WWE's business. Networks will be under pressure to overpay for sports because it's one of the few competitive advantages the legacy networks have over streaming services provided by companies like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN).

Take for instance, the NFL's Thursday Night Football contracts. Fox (FOX) and CBS (CBS) paid a combined $450 million per year or $45 million per game to broadcast Thursday Night Football over 2016 and 2017. Meanwhile, Amazon paid $65 million per year to stream the games over Amazon Prime. This rate was 30% higher than Amazon paid the year before; rates will rise for company's that want skin in the live broadcasting game.

With companies like Amazon paying up to draw consumers further into its ecosystem, this irrational valuation of TV contracts could continue for some time, with entities like WWE being the beneficiary. I doubt that these TV contracts have the same intrinsic value that companies are paying for.

I believe the entire sports/live entertainment TV rights industry is in a bubble. The networks are desperately trying to hold on to live content such as sports. This phenomenon is across the board, but it's difficult to believe declining popularity should be worth more money. Perhaps this corrects over the long term, but I could easily see this content continuing to demand a premium. Companies like Amazon will pay whatever it takes to draw consumers into the ecosystem.

Even with the explosion of TV contracts, WWE stock has outrun itself.

The stock is up sevenfold over the past few years. I will break down expectations for different sources of revenue to assume how revenue will grow into the future. Using generous margin assumptions we can come to a fair value for the stock. Due to the contractual nature of much of the company's revenue, I think modeling these future cash flows will give us a good sense of what the intrinsic value is.

Revenue

WWE has three separate segments in its business, media, live events, and consumer products. Looking at the past trends, the live event and consumer products segments are virtually flat. WWE is a very unique property, it certainly has competitive advantage in its brand. That brand could be facing increasing competition from the AEW. There is always room for different organizations like this to exist. I think it would be best to think ticket and merchandise sales will remain constant. These segments only represent about 25% of the business.

The largest component of revenue is in relationship to the company's media distributions. The company's media segment can be further broken down into network, core content, advertising/sponsorship, and other.

Source: WWE Form 10-K

The network segment is in reference to the WWE Network. This platform is $9.99 per month direct-to-consumer streaming of WWE content. This platform makes up about 20% of the business, but its growth is also flat with subscribers only up 4% year over year from 2017 to 2018. Considering the overall decline of viewership, I would expect this flattish trend to continue. It's unlikely the WWE will all of a sudden be adding subscribers. WWE is a well known amongst consumers; those who want to watch already are.

The core content segment is made up of the company's Smackdown and Raw shows. We can fairly easily calculate future cash flows from these contracts. The Smackdown contract is estimated at $1 billion over five years beginning in October of 2019. The Raw deal is estimated to be worth about $240 million per year.

The company's advertisement business consists of running ads on content on YouTube and Facebook (FB). WWE offers advertisers a variety of platforms to which it can market. This is a small part of the business, but has grown strongly. This is quite surprising considering a mass exodus of sponsors from sports leagues like NASCAR, which arguably provides a stronger branding opportunity. I do think that growth will likely slow to a halt into the future. This segment was down year over year in the first quarter. As viewers continue to decline, advertising on the WWE's platforms will be less valuable.

The company's other media segment is intriguing. This segment grew from $49 million in 2017 to $145 million in 2018. On the conference call, management indicated this was largely due to live, in-ring programming in international markets. This was the biggest cause for growth in the media segment over the previous year. While this growth is impressive, it was flat over the first quarter of 2019. This too is a small portion of total revenue and as we will see, modeling moderate growth in these segments will make little differences in the total business.

Discounted Cash Flow

WWE has a very consistent business that is fairly easy to model considering the contractual obligations. Much of the business is flat. We can expect $250 million from the ticket and consumer segments in revenue per year.

The company expects revenue from TV contracts from Raw and Smackdown to grow from $311 million in 2019 to $462 million in 2021. It's not disclosed how the contract is structured, but considering the estimated total value of the contracts, I am assuming $440 million in yearly cash flows from the TV contracts.

I modeled 20% growth in the company's other and advertising businesses for good measure. It really has very little impact on the total overall business. The market is expecting some kind of growth to somehow appear after 2019, with Wall Street estimating $1 billion in revenue for 2019 which rises to $1.3 billion in 2020. I find this scenario highly unlikely, considering most of the business is fairly stagnant, but being valued for growth. I think modest growth of 10-15% can be expected.

The company expects its OIBDA to grow to about 20% of revenue in 2019. Again, being generous I will assume a 20% profit margin moving forward, as margins have been slightly expanding. Operating margin for 2018 was 15%. I use a terminal multiple after 5 years of 15 as the company's valuation should return to market average. Due to the duration of TV contracts, we can better forecast this time period.

I discounted these cash flows at just a 3% rate. Due to the contractual nature of much of the company's revenue, I think the risk to these future cash flows is quite low. Even so, this model turns up a fair value of $4.1 billion or $58 per share, representing about 20% downside. I think this is a fair assessment considering the nature of the business. I don't expect impressive growth into the future.

Conclusion

I believe WWE is overvalued by about 20%. The WWE brand peaked a long time ago in terms of overall popularity. That being said, revenue has grown on the back of large TV contracts. As growth for the company's WWE Network has slowed, we can infer that WWE has saturated the market. The company is the dominant player in a very specific niche.

Even modeling in the large TV contracts and some growth in other segments, we can come to the conclusion that the company is overvalued. With the massive number of opportunities in the market, I don't believe WWE presents investors with a good opportunity at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.