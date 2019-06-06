Brookfield Property: Why I Just Bought More

I just substantially boosted my position in Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and its economic equivalent Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) for the following reasons:

Strong performance momentum Diversified and differentiated business model Strong growth prospects Compelling valuation

In the remainder of this article, I will discuss each of these reasons in more detail while also reminding readers of some of the main risks involved in this investment.

#1 Strong Performance Momentum

Management reported that Q1 FFO and realized gains per unit came in at 38 cents, flat year-over-year. The company saw strong gains from realizations in its LP Investment strategy, increased investment in core retail vs. the year-ago period, and continued same-property growth in its core office operations. However, the results were flat year-over-year due to higher interest rates, a strong U.S. dollar, and a higher unit count (due to the GGP acquisition). Core office operations generated company FFO of $140M in Q1 vs. $153M in the year-ago period (the decline was due to dispositions), core retail operations generated company FFO of $184M in Q1 vs. $116M in the year-ago period (due to same-store growth plus the GGP acquisition), and LP Investments company FFO of $146M increased from $96M a year earlier (due to increased investments and gain realizations).

Strong performance momentum in the office business was evidenced by the 4.2% same-property net operating income growth and 26% year-over-year growth in fee income. Furthermore, occupancy in the core office portfolio finished the first quarter at 93.3%, up 70 basis points year-over-year. Pointing to strong continued growth was the fact that leases signed in the first quarter were at rents 16% higher on average than leases that expired in the period.

This momentum carried over to the core retail operations as well with 2.2% same-property net operating income growth in the quarter. Additionally, same-property occupancy remained very healthy and flattish year-over-year at 95.3% and average initial suite-to-suite rent spreads were 7% on an NOI-weighted basis. NOI-weighted tenant sales per square foot of $765 grew by an inflation and GDP growth beating 4% rate year-over-year, reflecting growing economic power for the company's properties.

#2 Diversified and Differentiated Business Model

Thanks to Brookfield Property's close relationship and shared economic interest with its parent Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) (which owns the majority of the company), BPY/BPR enjoys exclusive access to a huge deal flow through its enormous global network. Additionally, BPY benefits from BAM's strong management and institutional expertise obtained over decades of managing and owning real estate. Topping it off, unlike many other REITs which pursue more passive buy-and-hold strategies, the company invests in private equity real estate funds that are involved in aggressive value-add and capital recycling initiatives that generate out-sized returns in the neighborhood of 20% annually.

Additionally, by joining in large investments sponsored by BAM, BPY/BPR is able to take stakes in world-class assets at what it believes to be attractive valuations and then adding value through its operational and development expertise. Management also enhances returns by routinely selling assets at rich valuations and recycling the capital into higher yielding opportunities in order to repeat its virtuous cycle of value-add operations and dispositions.

Source

Another differentiator for its business model is the fact that the company has broad geographic and asset class diversification. This gives BPY/BPR the opportunity to continuously deploy capital at attractive valuations. It also tends to level overall operating results similar to how a diversified stock portfolio experiences less volatility over time. As such, BPY/BPR is perhaps more accurately viewed as a closed-end-fund/REIT/LP hybrid, rather than a pure REIT/LP.

#3 Strong Growth Prospects

Another factor that makes BPY/BPR stand out to us and leads us to make it one of our top holdings is its strong growth outlook. The company has a target of achieving a 7-9% FFO per unit/share growth rate over the next five years. While this might seem over-optimistic to many investors who see fellow mall REITs like Macerich (MAC), Washington Prime Group (WPG), and CBL Associates (CBL) and even many office REITs such as City Office (CIO) struggling to maintain FFO per share, much less grow it at a high single-digits rate, it is not for the following reasons:

Brookfield has a proven track record of achieving these kind of growth rates across its limited partnerships (in particular Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)) by using a very similar business model. The company has an active and aggressive capital recycling program that sells mature assets at low cap rates and purchases new properties at much higher cap rates. Its global business model and deal-flow from BAM give it access to a large supply of buyers for its assets and attractive investment opportunities for capital recycling. It employs its operational expertise to drive organic revenue growth in its assets. It has a large development and redevelopment pipeline across its multifamily, office, and retail portfolios that is currently not accounted for in FFO numbers. Management is not afraid to sell properties at premiums to IFRS book value and use proceeds to aggressively buy back units/shares at a steep discount to NAV.

#4 Compelling Valuation

Perhaps the strongest argument in favor of an investment in BPY is that it appears undervalued based on numerous metrics. First, BPY's current NAV (IFRS accounting) per unit valuation is ~$29 (recently, validated by billions of dollars of dispositions in 2018 and Q1 2019 at prices above IFRS valuations), meaning that unit-holders have the opportunity to purchase equity in its high-quality and well-diversified portfolio at a steep discount. Management has recently reaffirmed its conviction in its steep discount by repurchasing hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of units.

Another major argument for longs is the fact that BPY's distribution is very attractive. With a distribution yield of ~7% backed by 5 straight years of mid-to-high single digit growth rates, it packs a powerful punch as a dividend growth stock.

Additionally, using the dividend growth rate model and the low end of management five year growth guidance (7%) in combination with its 7% yield, I project 14% total returns. Adding on top of that my expectation that commitment to unit buybacks from management will yield multiple expansion by at least 25%, adding nearly 600 basis points to projected annualized total returns, pushing our annualized total return expectation to roughly 20% over the next five years. Therefore, our view that BPY is materially undervalued seems to have a significant margin of safety.

Risks

No investment is risk-free, of course. One of the factors tempering demand for units is the recent GGP acquisition. Due to the market's general wariness of U.S. retail real estate, many investors prefer to steer clear of BPY units/BPR shares. However, we believe that with the deal in the rear view mirror and the dust settling, investors will begin to overcome their initial reservations as they see the tremendous value proposition in these units. In particular, it is important to remember that even though BPY/BPR has substantial exposure to malls, unlike many mall REIT peers, it has a very robust growth outlook.

The most significant risks in our mind, however, stems from BPY's extremely high leverage as well as its exposure to international currency and geopolitical risks. However, there are several caveats that keep us highly optimistic about the safety of this investment.

While the company's debt to EBITDA ratio is well over 10x (making it one of the most leveraged real estate investments available in public markets), the structure of that leverage is conservative enough for it to maintain a solid BBB credit rating. 95% of the debt is in the form of non-recourse and self-amortizing mortgages. Additionally, the debt to asset ratio is only a little over 50%, which is pretty average for a REIT. This means that the reason the leverage ratio is so high is due to the low cap rate nature of the properties rather than the fact that the company has a high amount of debt relative to its real estate holdings. The reason that the cap rates are so low is because the properties are of such high quality. As a result, they enjoy strong occupancy and growth rates driven by long-term leases with high quality tenants, further reducing their debt risk profile as they are more likely to weather a recession and, therefore, be better able to service their debt payments. Ultimately, as management executes on its deleveraging plan through bringing its extensive development pipeline online, we expect shares to be increasingly viewed favorably by investors.

Finally, the geopolitical/macroeconomic risk that comes with its global portfolio is mitigated by the fact that most of the economies in which Brookfield operates continue to be strong/strengthening, liquidity remains plentiful, interest rates remain low, and the flattening yield curve portends low upside for further rate increases. Moreover, leasing contracts typically have inflation increases built into them, only 26% of assets are generating rent in foreign currencies, and BPY employs currency hedges to further reduce this exposure.

Investor Takeaway

Brookfield Property owns world class properties, has world class management, has an ambitious growth plan backed by a proven track record, and is prudently allocating capital in light of their current valuation. While leverage, retail, and geographic/ForEx exposure pose risks, at its 7% yield and 20%+ total return potential, the company offers one of the most attractive risk-reward propositions today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPR, BPY, BAM, BIP, MAC, CBL-E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.