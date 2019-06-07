Can China Hold The U.S. Hostage With Rare Earth Metals?

We have been hearing a lot about rare earth metals these days as they could become the next tool or weapon in the escalating trade war between the United States and China. Rare earth metals are a group of seventeen elements that come from the crust of the earth and are a challenge to find and extract. Fifteen lanthanides that have atomic numbers from 57 to 71, and two others, scandium, and yttrium, are members of the group. These metals have unique properties that make them magnetic, resistant to heat, and are phosphorescent, which makes them critical in the production of products for the technology and defense industries.

The metals also have applications in medical devises and products. Products like batteries, car engines, LCD TVs, cellphones, computers, and many others all contain traces of rare earth metals. China is a dominant force in the production of these metals, which could present problems for US businesses and the defense industry in the coming months if trade negotiations do not get back on track after Presidents Trump and Xi meet in Osaka, Japan on June 28 and 29.

Unlike many other commodities, rare earth metals do not trade on futures markets, so price transparency is a challenge. One of the few instruments that move higher and lower with the prices of the rare earth metals is the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX).

The trade dispute escalates

On May 10, US President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States after he became frustrated with the trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing after China backtracked on several issues where the US thought they had agreed. The increase in the tariff rate to 25% caused China to retaliate on May 13 as the trade dispute escalated into a trade war. Since then the rhetoric has been flying back and forth between both nations as they each posture before the next significant event which will be the meeting between the two leaders at the end of this month in Japan. There is no guaranty that the meeting will even take place given the current environment. However, with the Chinese economy suffering under the weight of tariffs and President Trump's desire to achieve a deal that moves the needle on trade with China to fulfill a campaign pledge from 2016 before he stands for reelection, the odds favor a summit.

The trade war now has two components as China has been devaluing its currency to combat the domestic economic slowdown and make its exports more competitive on the global markets. Protectionist measures and lower Chinese interest rates and yuan amount to both a trade and a currency war between the two nations with the world's leading GDPs.

The Chinese issue a threat

Recently, President Xi Jinping and Vice Premier Liu He toured a factory in Jiangxi province that processes rare earth elements into permanent magnets required for electric cars, wind turbines, and guides missiles.

The Chinese newspapers seized the visit as a response to the escalation for the trade dispute by the US, calling the rare earth metals, "an ace in Beijing's hand." An article in the Chinese Communist newspaper, the People's Daily, referenced the rare earth metals when it said, "Don't say you haven't been warned." The threat of using rare earth metals as a tool in the trade war has a precedent. In 2010, when China and Japan were at each other's throats over the ownership of the islands in the East China Sea, China halted shipments of rare earth metals to Japan which causes production disruptions for manufacturers like Toyota and Panasonic. A coalition of nations, including the US, appealed the move to the World Trade Organization which ruled that the Chinese cannot put limits on rare earth exports in 2014.

However, China could reduce its production of the metals as it sets quotas twice each year. During the first half of 2019, the cap was at 60,000 tons, up from 45,000 tons in the second half of 2018. A reduction in the quota would cause the price to rise and supplies available for export to fall. A move to reduce output could be via a smokescreen of environmental concerns which they could argue is part of President Xi's program to reduce pollution in his nation. The environmental initiative was one of the primary policies announced during the last

Party Congress, where the leader cemented his position as leader of the world's most populous and second-richest country.

China dominates global rare earth metals supplies

China is a dominant force when it comes to rare earth metals. Low labor costs and generous environmental regulations led to China's control of the market for the metals. While the country has around 40% of the global reserves of rare earth metals within its borders, it controls over 80% of the global supplies. China has made investments in other nations, which increased its market share. China produces around 120,000 metric tons of rare earth metals each year. The second-largest producer, Australia, has an annual output of about 20,000 tons.

In the short-term, rare earth metals could become a strategic tool or weapon for the Chinese when it comes to the ongoing trade dispute. US technology, defense, and many other industries that rely on the metals could find themselves with the production disruptions suffered by Toyota, Panasonic, and other businesses in Japan experienced in 2010. Additionally, China could choose to exit the World Trade Organization in response to any appeals. While a move by Beijing to ban exports of rare earth metals to the US or much higher prices will cause short-term problems, the market would likely adjust to the new environment, and higher prices could make it possible to increase output from other areas of the world that are not under China's control.

A higher price would cause more production and eat away at China's control

The only rare earth mine in the United States is in California's San Bernardino County at a site called Mountain Pass. In 2017, MP Materials purchased the mine from Molycorp, which went bankrupt because of China's ability to undercut the company's prices. MP Materials is a consortium, which includes a Chinese shareholder. The mine will likely focus on extracting higher grade ores to lower its production costs.

At the same time, Blue Line Corp, a Texas chemical manufacturer and Australian mining company Lynas, which is the top holding of the REMX ETF product, are in discussions to open a rare earth processing plant. Congress is currently working on legislation to safeguard US strategic mineral supplies. In Japan, recent discoveries of rare earth metal deposits could do for the industry and supply side of the fundamental equation what the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US did for the natural gas business.

The bottom line is that using rare earth metals as a tool in the trade war with the US would inflict short-term pain on the US. However, since necessity is the mother of invention, and higher costs and lower availability in commodities markets leads to new supplies, China could be shooting itself in the foot in the long-term by weaponizing its rare earth metals supplies. The move would likely cause their dominant position in the market to erode.

REMX is an instrument that moves higher and lower with rare earth metals

The VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is one of the only tools that track the prices of the metals. The fund summary for REMX states:

The investment seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVISÂ® Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the fund's benchmark index. The index includes companies primarily engaged in a variety of activities that are related to the producing, refining and recycling of rare earth and strategic metals and minerals. It is non-diversified.

The most recent top holdings of REMX include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The price action in REMX on the long-term chart reflects that the high in the ETF product came in 2011 when commodities prices were on the highs and during the standoff between China and Japan over rare earth metals exports.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that REMX hit its high in April 2011 at $115.64 per share. The low at $11.07 occurred in January 2016 when most commodities prices were at bottoms. The price of REMX dropped as China ramped up production of the metals, causing competitive pricing pressures on many of the companies that REMX holds in its portfolio.

Source: Barchart

Recently, REMX fell to a low at $13.34 per share in mid-May, but the threat of weaponizing the metals in the trade war led to a rally to a high at $15.65 on May 21, a rise of over 17% from the low. At $14.37 per share on June 6, REMX was at the midpoint between the recent low and high.

China may only be able to hold the US hostage over rare earth metals for a short time as higher prices and low availabilities will lead to new production. However, we could see lots of volatility in REMX, leading into the meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi in Japan later this month. I believe the current environment presents a compelling case of a price rise in the rare earth metals and the stock prices of companies involved in production refining, and recycling. The current trade environment is likely to limit the downside potential for REMX, while the upside has become a lot more attractive. Risk-reward favors a long position in REMX at its current price level.

