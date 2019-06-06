Endeavor Begins U.S. IPO Process

EDR has grown topline revenue but its operating metrics have worsened and the firm has a heavy debt load.

The firm provides talent management for individuals and related services for brands.

Endeavor has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO although the final figure may be higher.

Endeavor (EDR) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a global entertainment agency.

EDR is a private equity-controlled firm that is growing topline revenue but showing worsening operating metrics and has plans to pay distributions to nearly everyone but the new public shareholders.

Company & Customers

Beverly Hills, California-based Endeavor was founded in 1995 as a global celebrity sports, and brand agency.

Management is headed by CEO Ariel Emanuel, who was previously Senior Agent at International Creative Management.

Besides providing access to talent, such as actors, musicians, models, athletes and writers, Endeavor also provides access to various consumer product companies, sports federations and properties, global broadcasters, digital companies, television shows, films, books, podcasts as well as video games.

The firm’s assets include UFC, Professional Bull Riders, as well as the Miami Open and Frieze.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenue has increased, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 45.2% 2017 45.9% 2016 50.2%

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.4 in 2018, lower than in 2017, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 2018 0.4 2017 0.5

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by IBIS World, the US celebrity and sports agents market was expected to reach $11 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5% between 2013 and 2018.

The main factor driving market growth is the increase in disposable income from consumers of media and products.

The market depends on the vitality of many entertainment and sports industries, which depends on the aggregate consumer spending on various disposable items, such as movie and sports tickets as well as artist merchandise.

Major competitors that provide talent management services include:

Creative Artists Agency

United Talent Agency

Financial Performance

Endeavor’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Increased operating losses and negative operating margin

Fluctuating cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 3,613,478,000 19.6% 2017 $ 3,020,116,000 27.6% 2016 $ 2,366,960,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2018 $ (107,419,000) -3.0% 2017 $ (58,125,000) -1.9% 2016 $ 2,846,000 0.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2018 $ 316,545,000 2017 $ (61,249,000) 2016 $ (39,899,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ 121,131,000 2017 $ 216,028,000 2016 $ (37,658,000)

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $499.7 million in cash and $7.0 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($66.8 million).

IPO Details

EDR intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, not including customary underwriter options, although the final amount will likely be higher.

There will be four classes of stock, Class A, B, X, and Y, with voting rights described below:

The Class A common stock offered hereby and the Class X common stock will have one vote per share. The Class Y common stock will have 20 votes per share. The Class B common stock will be non-voting. Our Chief Executive Officer, Ariel Emanuel, and our Executive Chairman, Patrick Whitesell, and their affiliates, together with affiliates of Silver Lake Partners will hold a majority of our issued and outstanding Class Y common stock, Class X common stock and, in the case of affiliates of Silver Lake Partners, Class A common stock after this offering and, as a group, will control more than a majority of the combined voting power of our common stock. As a result, they will be able to control any action requiring the general approval of our stockholders, including the election of our board of directors, the adoption of amendments to our certificate of incorporation and by-laws and the approval of any merger or sale of substantially all of our assets.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, KKR, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Deutsche Bank Securities.

Commentary

Endeavor is likely seeking to go public for capital to pay off its private equity firm Silver Lake, which is a 5% or greater stockholder.

The firm’s financials are curious in that they show topline revenue growth but growing losses from continuing operations and a decreasing operating margin.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are lower, which is a good sign for its scaling metrics, but cash flow from operations has been highly uneven.

EDR has a heavy and growing debt load which is common for private equity-owned firms. Furthermore, the company intends to pay distributions but not to the Class A stockholders.

While we don’t know the proposed pricing and valuation of the IPO, this looks to be a neutral to poor deal for public (Class A) shareholders, who are last in line for profits, if any, from a company with worsening operating margin.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn additional details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

