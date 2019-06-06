The Government Should Fix LIBOR

Clearly, the regulators have not “backed off” from their hard-line position that LIBOR must go. I misjudged the situation, earlier, here. On the contrary, regulatory positions have hardened as the Bank of England explained in a letter sent to large bank Chief Executives. According to Reuters, “BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said it was ‘last orders’ for Libor and responses to the letter showed good progress in migration [to proposed LIBOR replacements], which could ultimately mean cheaper funding.” (My insertion.)

New regulatory responsibility

However, the facts about the role of LIBOR in financial markets and implications of LIBOR’s function for regulators and regulated have not been altered by regulators’ renewed determination to eliminate the index. If regulators take this more aggressive tack, demanding a LIBOR replacement, there is an implied regulatory responsibility for the health of the thus-coerced financial system.

There are fundamental conditions that a LIBOR replacement must meet to avoid a disaster for banks in the event of a flight to quality. Now that regulators have the responsibility implied by their demand that financial markets forsake LIBOR, these regulators may want to defend themselves from the risk that this decision will precipitate another financial crisis.

A crisis might result when banks’ funding costs rise while yields on US Treasury debt fall. The regulators will thus likely find it desirable to provide a mechanism to prevent flight-to-quality-inspired financial crisis resulting from the inability to finance LIBOR replacement-indexed loans at a positive net interest spread. Ideally, regulators will introduce a market mechanism that maximizes assurance of sufficient wholesale funding, while minimizing the cost of this assured funding to indexed borrowers.

If not, financial chaos will follow LIBOR replacement. If regulators generate this sorry state of affairs by demanding a specific LIBOR replacement without some plan to protect the system’s integrity, there will be hell to pay.

However, if the regulators choose to commit fully to a LIBOR replacement that meets the fundamental objectives for which LIBOR was designed, they can solve the problems created by the death of the old index.

Using the methods that enabled Fannie Mae (OTC:FDDXD) and Freddy Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) to bulwark the market for housing finance following the last financial crisis, the financial regulators could handily resolve the LIBOR impasse.

The LIBOR fundamentals: What does LIBOR do?

LIBOR is an index that enables financial institutions and markets to manage inflation- and credit risk-induced uncertainty in financial markets.

The LIBOR replacement must be forward-looking to do that, incorporating short-term inflation expectations and anticipated private financing conditions.

There must regularly be sufficient funds available at the replacement rate to finance LIBOR replacement-based lending. Ideally, regulatory actions will address this crucial issue, now that regulators have forced the system to abandon LIBOR.

The function of the LIBOR index is to adjust nominal payments to reflect both real asset values and real financial market conditions. The carrying value of real assets ideally co-determines LIBOR along with the cost of short-term funding.

Markets originally introduced LIBOR and Eurodollar futures to manage the permanent increase in inflation and nominal interest rate volatility following the collapse of Bretton Woods in 1970. Thus, LIBOR and its related financial instruments have traditionally bridged the source of funds, in the period in which the rate of inflation is relatively predictable (three months to one year) to the use of funds over longer periods, where inflation is uncertain.

LIBOR replacement cannot be a tick box exercise

If we are to rescue the borrowers that pay interest based on LIBOR while simultaneously protecting the lenders that finance these loans, and if LIBOR-based derivatives such as Eurodollar futures and interest rate swaps are to meet their hedging objectives after LIBOR replacement, LIBOR replacement selection should be something other than a tick box exercise. The LIBOR replacement must meet the fundamental LIBOR objectives above.

A good short-term forecast of the nominal cost of wholesale money, incorporated into the yield on index-based loans, is essential to the survival of our financial system. Moreover, the forecast must have teeth, in the sense that financial institutions must have the ability to raise substantial amounts on a routine basis at this replacement rate to assure the health of the system.

The root of the LIBOR problem is the lack of term financing in the aftermath of the Financial Crisis. A solution must address this root issue.

Bad language

In an earlier piece, I argue that Eurodollar futures are less “derivative” of London wholesale deposits than the reverse. LIBOR has become a guesstimated rate, more dependent on the money market conditions gauged daily by Eurodollar futures than on conditions in the London deposit market.

Moreover, an awareness that the markets can reverse the direction of derivation – Eurodollar futures or futures-like risk management tools can be used to determine the cost of short-term money – allows us to consider a replacement for LIBOR that would otherwise be ignored.

Indeed, the word “derivative” is itself a poor choice of language wherever used in financial market terminology. The definition of derivative fits every financial instrument. “A derivative is a contract between two or more parties whose value is based on an agreed-upon underlying financial asset (like a security) or set of assets (like an index).”

What? Are the values of shares of common stock determined some other way?

Stinking thinking

Worse, the term “derivative” inhibits our ability to see that we do not price the important derivatives by reference to the value of some “underlying” asset. In reality, prices of “derivative” instruments such as Eurodollar futures, interest rate swaps, and “underlying” London wholesale dollar deposits are co-determined in a single market with a common consensus about the underlying financial forces determining the cost of short-term private debt now and later.

Particularly in the case of the short-term debt market, to dismiss the $7+ trillion/day Eurodollar futures price as “derived” from the $500 million/day London deposit market yield is simply absurd.

Worse, to assume that traders could not price Eurodollar futures but for the existence of the wholesale London deposit market closes our minds to the possibility that the futures markets’ liquidity and vitality could inspire a renaissance in the cash market for short-term debt.

A government-developed safe source of short-term liquidity

The word derivative, applied to Eurodollar futures, blinds us to the reality that one way to both give added substance to futures market prices, and to resuscitate the market for short-term money, is to generate short-term debt directly from futures contract settlement. In other words, futures markets could generate the funding they price themselves by using the futures settlement process to raise money.

A troubling aspect of both Eurodollar futures trading and LIBOR determination is that neither futures nor cash yield calculations require a money market trade as matters stand today. The fact that the joint determination of LIBOR and Eurodollar futures prices does not depend on either cash markets or futures markets to raise short-term money has always left these yields open to manipulation. My earlier proposal was to borrow the liquidity the futures market has already created and to apply it to live trading of short-term debt.

However, a government regulator might worry that using futures markets to bulwark the financial system might appear to be less than cautious and conservative. If so, the regulators could create a liquid short-term financing instrument themselves, as described here. The regulators could protect the integrity of the sourcing of short-term financing for LIBOR replacement-indexed assets by providing the same kind of back-up protection that the Federal housing agencies provide mortgage finance.

The regulators might thus create their own not-for-profit exchange, which would bring term money to market regularly, borrowing the methods of Treasury financing. Bank deposits are no longer a significant source of wholesale bank funding. Bank deposit rates, therefore, cannot be the basis of a LIBOR replacement.

The term money market instrument needed to replace LIBOR could be the joint product of futures-like margining and asset-backed funds management that is the source of mortgage-backed securities. A government managed or government-private sector co-managed exchange could provide a hands-on focus of financial market management analogous to the role of the Federal Reserve in financial institution management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.