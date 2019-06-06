Tesla: Why China Poses High Risks

On June 4th, the Chinese government claimed that Tesla has been engaging in questionable discounting practices. This brings back memories of Chinese government bullying of Japanese and Korean car makers in 2012 and 2017.

China has, in fact, become a huge risk to Tesla and its capacity build-out there, as US-China trade tensions have already led to China singling out Tesla for bullying.

Last week's price announcement of the locally made Model 3 was met with disappointment among Chinese consumers, who feel Tesla is trying to rip them off.

In my last update on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), I forecast that the company would generate a $3.5bn net loss in 2019 due to the halving of sales of the Models S and X (over 60% of 2018 gross profits), and the plateauing demand for the Model 3 (see report here). I see the company struggling to top last year's revenue growth in the 2H of 2019 - which I estimate should lead to -$3.46bn in negative free cash flow - and upcoming debt obligations of $731m by November, leaving the company with only $1.3bn in cash on hands by year end.

Many Tesla bulls would point to China as Tesla's next pillar of growth. Morgan Stanley's Tesla analyst, Adam Jonas, published a note on May 21st, saying that "Tesla may have over-saturated the retail market for BEV sedans outside of China", and added that, "tapping into new demand could require aggressively expanding into the Chinese domestic market", among other things.

In this report, I try to show how much of a potential minefield of further losses the Chinese EV market could be for Tesla and present my view in three parts: (1) recent Tesla sales trends in China, (2) the fiercely competitive landscape Tesla faces in China's EV market, and (3) the risks of Chinese boycotting US brands amid escalating US-China trade tensions.

Section-1: Tesla's Q2 Start in China Is Weak

In March, the Model 3 finally arrived in China in full force and helped Q1 revenue at Tesla rebound by +53% YoY to $779m, albeit from a very low base last year. Q1 registration growth in China was much higher at +174% YoY, as the lower-priced Model 3 made up 72% of deliveries, leading to a 29% decline in average selling price (see Figure 1). But Q1 sales numbers in China - according to the Chinese industrial research house, JL Warren Capital (pay-blocked) - were a fraction of those in the US and Europe, with the Model 3 registrations at only 7,748 units (US was 29,900 and Europe 19,555), while the Models S/X came to only 2,994 units (-24% YoY) versus 7,475 in the US and 3,132 units in Europe.

Figure-1: Tesla Sales Volumes & Average Prices in China

Source: JL Warren Capital & Bloomberg for yuan/dollar exchange rates

Q2 saw a significantly weak start in China, with April deliveries coming to only 2,685 units. This is particularly stark in light of the fact that Tesla had 2,005 units of inventory at March end, implying pure, new sales of only 680 units in April. While registrations were still much higher at 536% versus April 2018, volumes last year were only 422 units. Furthermore, April sales of 2,685 in China was significantly lower than 11,925 in the US and 4,401 in Europe.

Tesla has a tendency to focus most of its deliveries in the last month of the quarter, so the drop-off in April for all regions was to be expected. While the US only saw an -18.5% month-on-month decline in April, Europe was the worst at -74.8% MoM, but China was not far behind at -71% MoM.

However, when it comes to Tesla's share of the EV markets in each of these major regions, Tesla's share in China saw the steepest decline among all major regions in April (see Figure-2). And, this is a concern, as China's EV market is the world's largest and China, along with Europe this year, is supposed to be picking up the slack in Model 3 demand seen in the US, compared to the burst in production seen in the 2H of 2018.

Figure-2: Tesla's Share of Major EV Markets in March & April

Source: InsideEVs TMC, Marklines, & JL Warren Capital

Section-2: Competition In China's EV Market Is Intense

The Chinese passenger car market has seen 10 months of consecutive sales declines, but the EV market is growing powerfully. Passenger car sales have fallen by -15% year-to-date through April, while EV sales have surged by 84% YTD, according to Marklines (pay-blocked). While Tesla is nearly unrivaled in the American EV market, the competition in China for Tesla is of gargantuan scale.

Local makers like BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Geely (OTCPK:GELYY) are the two dominant players, with BYD's new Yuan SUV taking the number one spot so far in 2019 at 30,874 units, which is 3 times that of Tesla's Model 3 at only 10,072 units. Geely's Emgrand sedan, at 15,902 units through April, is seeing nearly 60% higher sales than the Model 3 (see Figures 3 & 4).

Figure-3: Tesla's China Sales Vs. BYD & Geely's EV Sales (Vehicle Units)

Source: Marklines & JL Warren Capital

While Tesla is a coveted brand in China, its prices are more than double than top-selling models like the BYD Yuan due to 15% import duties and 17% value-added tax. This is why, a Model 3 SR+ in China starts at $54,575 (377,000 yuan), which is 37% more than its $39,900 price in the US. China's top-selling EV this year, the BYD Yuan, gets a range of around 210 miles (336 Km) on one charge, with a price tag of only $20,252 (139,900 yuan, more details here), which is less than half of the Model 3 SR+ price in China.

Figure-4: China's Top-Selling EV Brands

Source: Marklines & JL Warren Capital

China-Made Model 3 Price Announcement Met With Skepticism: On May 31st, Tesla announced the price tag of its "made in China" Model 3 SR+ of 328,000 yuan or $47,475. Here are some key points about the announcement:

China-made Model 3 SR+ price of $47,475 is 19% more than the same model sold in the US for $39,900, despite Musk's claim that the "unit cost of production" in Shanghai would be 50% less than at Fremont (second to the last paragraph in this article) - something I see as implausible, as mostly labor costs are 50% cheaper in China, according to plant engineers in China whom I've spoken with. This sounds positive for profits on the Chinese-made Model 3 and, by my estimates, would generate a gross margin of 35.4% versus the Fremont-made Model 3 SR+ at 14.6%. Charging more than the US-version in China could be seen as aggressive pricing by Chinese consumers, despite the much lower production costs in China. Apparently, there was a lot of negative chatter on the Internet regarding the high price of the locally made Model 3, given the domestic version with Autopilot would only be $3,000 cheaper than the imported Model 3, which gives Autopilot away for free (second to the last paragraph here). In my opinion, Tesla will eventually have no choice but to lower the price. While Tesla received 180,000 orders in the US in the 24 hours after Model 3 orders opened up in 2016, there has been no such news out of China since the price announcement last Friday. Chinese EV maker Xpeng's CEO said that the price needs to come down by $10,000 (here). Given the low-end interior of the SR+, I think he's right - despite him being a Tesla rival - given all the choices Chinese consumers have in the local EV market. The Chinese will line up hours for bargains, and the China-made Model 3 SR+ is no bargain compared to local competitors' EVs, as can be seen in Figure-5. Of note is the upcoming ES6 luxury SUV from NIO (NIO), which has many modern bells and whistles (see the fun voice activation functions in this short clip and specs here). Like the US, SUVs are much more popular in China than sedans, and the NIO ES6 price tag is only 9% more than Tesla's China-made Model 3.

Figure-5: China-Made Model 3 Vs. Chinese Rivals in Same Price Range

Source: EO Auto

Section-3: The Heavy Risks For Tesla From a US-China Trade War

The risk of how China will mobilize its people in the face of a full-on trade war with the US is a serious cloud looming over Tesla's Gigafactory 3 (GF3) project in China. When the Communist Party of China (CPC) wants to express its discontent towards a country by which it feels wronged, it mobilizes its citizens very effectively. On June 4th, China's Global Times - the English language mouthpiece for the CPC - singled out Tesla for a muck-raking story about Tesla's "possibly illegal" discounting practices in China (here).

This comes 15 days after Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin publicly announced he's ditching his iPhone for a Huawei phone (see this YouTube clip) and just 2 days after Chinese authorities launched an investigation into FedEx China (here). On June 5th, Chinese authorities fined Ford (F) for $23.6m on "monopoly" charges (here). Having covered the auto industry for over two decades, I've seen this before, and it is havoc in slow motion. Here are two recent examples that remain emblazoned in the memories of the receiving ends of China's wrath: Japan and Korea.

Anti-Japanese Boycott: In August 2012, Tokyo's Governor bought 3 parcels of the Senkaku Islands (referred to as the Diaoyu Islands in China) from a private Japanese owner, which sent the CPC leadership into "war" mode. The state-run media ran non-stop anti-Japanese campaigns, advocated the boycotting of Japanese products, and by September, not only did Toyota (TM) and Honda (HMC) dealerships get burned down (see details here), but Chinese citizens driving Japanese cars were attacked (see image here).

Japanese car sales went into a nosedive (see Figure-5). In the end, China established a "no-fly zone" above the islands, and both the US and Japan made no counter measures, which led to a simmering of tensions. However, in the one-year period since the outbreak of the dispute in August 2012, the Japanese Big-3 auto makers' vehicle sales in China plummeted by -17% YoY, and market share struggled. If Tesla underwent the same, it would do so with the heavy start-up costs of the Shanghai Gigafactory weighing on its small revenue base in China, which made up only 17% of global revenues in Q1.

Figure-5: Japanese Big-3 Auto Makers' China Market Share Sinks

Source: Marklines

Anti-Korean Boycott: In February 2017, China launched a boycott against Korean products due to Korea allowing the US military to set up its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system on Korean soil for protection against a potential nuclear attack from North Korea. China felt that THAAD had advanced radar systems that could be used for surveillance of Chinese military operations and protested vigorously. This time, with the 2012 anti-Japanese boycott experience under its belt, the CPC ran a more sophisticated strategy, launching over 40 retaliatory acts (details here) against Korea. This included not only bans on the purchasing of Korean cars and cosmetics but cancelling K-pop concerts and tourist packages from China to Korea.

In the process, the boycott on Korean products led to the Hyundai Group seeing a -36% drop in car sales in China during 2017 and sagging market share (see Figure-6). While the anti-Korea boycott ended in November 2017, after Korea agreed to halt certain joint-military exercises with the US, Hyundai and Korean retailer Lotte Group still suffer a tarnished brand image to this day.

Figure-6: Hyundai Group's Market Share Suffers From China's Boycott

Source: Marklines

US-China Trade War Could Severely Harm Tesla: If Tesla were to undergo any bullying by the Chinese Communist Party like the Japanese and Korean auto makers underwent, it would not only be negative for its growth story but also harmful to Tesla's fragile balance sheet, due to the costs associated with the ramp-up of the Shanghai Gigafactory. And given US President Trump's belligerent stance toward China and China's refusal to give in, it could only be a matter of time before China mobilizes its citizens in a full-blown boycott of US brands.

China has yet to declare a full boycott on US products, but the way things are unfolding, it's very reminiscent of the build-up to the Chinese aggressive boycotts towards Japanese and Korean products in 2012 and 2017, respectively. Here are the main risks Tesla faces under current conditions:

China could halt construction of the Shanghai GF3. China could force the local lenders of $520m in funds for the GF3 construction to call in their loans. China could impose tariffs on imported parts and components from the US, which would jack up production costs for Tesla, as the China-made Model 3 will contain a significant portion of components and modules from the US. China could launch a boycott of all US brands, which would leave Tesla high and dry with huge start-up costs weighing on its Shanghai Gigafactory amid little demand for its Model 3.

China is the fastest growing EV market in the world at the moment and the most logical country for a company like Tesla to grow in. This is most likely why Musk chose to make Tesla's second auto plant in Shanghai. While many Tesla bulls look at Tesla's Shanghai project as one of its larger engines of growth, the competitive landscape of the EV market, and the political risks in China are largely being overlooked.

If anything, China is one of Tesla's biggest potential liabilities at the moment. Any disruption to the Shanghai Gigafactory project, before or after it is completed, would cause write-offs that Tesla could not handle well, given its extremely weak balance sheet. Even if trade tensions simmer between the US and China, Tesla still faces more competition in China's EV market - where fierce discounting is normal practice - than any other region of the world. It's highly likely, in my view, that with only one local-production model on offer there for the meantime - the Model 3 - Tesla will struggle to earn money and possibly see wider losses because of its China exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.