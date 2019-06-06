Fed Meeting June 18-19: Impact Of A Rate Rise

Counter-intuitively a reduction in the FFR will contract the money supply and shrink GDP due to the way it is calculated.

The largest impact of an FFR decrease is the loss of treasury income to bondholders and means less income overall.

A larger share of GDP goes to bankers' profits and less to household and business with each rate rise and a reduction will help Main Street if not the banks.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged at its last meeting on April/May 2019. Recent Fedspeak points to a rate reduction this time around in line with the latest Reserve Bank of Australia decision to reduce their equivalent of the Federal Funds Rate (FFR). This could well be the start of a global trend in downwardly moving interest rates as they have to move inversely with the stock of private debt as they have done in Japan since the early 1990s.

This article provides an impact assessment of the FOMC June 18/19 2019 meeting and a possible reduction in the Federal Funds Rate to 2.25% from 2.5%

The chart below shows the current FFR situation.

A movement of the FFR has four broad impacts:

Bank lending costs on required reserves. The interest burden on private debt. The Interest on newly issued Treasury deposits. Interest paid on excess reserves, also known as the support rate.

These four impacts will are looked at in turn.

The table below shows the impact of the rates on bank reserves advanced by the Fed, via the discount window, when a bank makes a loan.

(Source: Author calculations based on Trading Economics GDP measure)

Highlighted in green is the new level.

Loans create deposits and generate reserves at the Fed. The Fed creates the reserves on demand as part of the federal payments system. If not able to access reserve funds from other commercial banks on the interbank market, a bank can always access reserves from the Fed at the FFR. The interbank rate is shown in the chart below and shows that at present commercial banks can get their funds in the interbank market at the same price as at the Fed's discount window or a fraction cheaper. The rate has been naturally trending down since January 2019.

Every 0.25% rate movement changes the cost of loan funds by $10 billion. The private banks then pass on this rate change to the customer if they can.

An FFR increase is a giant, economy-wide tax on borrowers and lenders. Each time the Fed raises 0.25%, it moves $10 billion from the private sector to the government sector.

The Fed is the national government's bank and remits its profits to the federal government. The national government is the issuer of the dollar; it has as many dollars as it wishes to create, and does not need to get them from an outside source. The $10 billion income stream to the government from a Fed rate rise is deleted from existence in the same way as national taxes. It is a net reduction in the money supply. It exists on no measure of any money supply after remittance, not M1, M2 or M3, and is a contractionary and deflationary impact at the macro level.

If the FFR is lowered at the next Fed meeting, it means that this $10B will not be deleted from the economy and is an expansionary move in this respect.

The next aspect is the interest burden on private debt.

The following table shows the impact of the FFR on the stock of private debt in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP.

The chart shows that with each 0.25% FFR change, $98 billion, or 0.53% of GDP, is transferred from the household and business sector to the finance sector in a macro intersectoral income transfer or vice versa.

At present, just over 5% of GDP goes to banks as interest on loans.

At the macro level, this has no impact on the net money supply, as it stays the same. The most significant effect is the transfer of income from businesses and households to the banking sector when rates rise.

This transfer of income causes what Professor Michael Hudson terms debt deflation and is also known as secular stagnation:

Debt Deflation: The financial stage following debt-leveraged asset-price inflation, which leaves a residue of debt once new lending stops and repayment time arrives. The term was coined in 1933 by Irving Fisher to explain how bankruptcies and the difficulty of paying debts wiped out bank credit and hence the ability of economies to invest and hire new workers. Paying debt service diverts spending away from consumer goods and new business investment.

It is this factor that leads to Fed-induced recessions from rate rises.

A lowering of the FFR will give businesses and households in the real economy a big break and cause a flow of $98B to go back to the real economy and out of the banking sector. Good for the economy and deflationary in the right way as it lowers the general price level given that an element of credit exists in nearly every good and service in the marketplace. Now one can have the same product or service for less and leaves more purchasing power over for new goods and services and as response businesses will increase output.

Treasury deposits are the next major area of impact from a change in the FFR.

The following table shows the generalized impact of the rate rise on the stock of Treasuries.

(Source: Author calculations based on Trading Economics Government Debt measure)

The table above shows that with each 0.25% rate rise, some $55 billion of new money enters the private sector from the government sector. The positive side of the equation is that more dollars in the economy grow the economy.

An FFR decrease means that the economy receives $55B less each year by way of interest payments from the Federal Government to bondholders. Overall this is a net loss of income to the economy given that the Federal Government is a net payer of interest.

This interest payment decrease removes income from banks as well. As part of the Fed's monetary operations, it is required to swap bank reserves for Treasury deposits until reaching its new lower target rate of 2.25% as opposed to 2.5% before.

Government Debt in the United States decreased to 22027668 USD Million in April from 22027880 USD Million in March of 2019. The reason for this decrease is that the Treasury has reached the artificial debt ceiling limit, and this legally prevents it from issuing debt to match government spending. Accounting games are going on to maintain government operations while staying under the debt ceiling, and this has led to the recent decline across the yield curve illustrated in the chart below produced for this report by Mr. Robert P Balan of the Predictive Analytic Models service.

Bank reserves that enter the payment system and that are not able to be absorbed by treasury bonds put downward pressure on the FFR which is maintained by buying and selling bonds to the FFR target level. This is why bond yields have been falling lately. It is a technical hitch.

One can see this from the Treasury statement extract below how the Federal Government has reached its debt ceiling. With a Democrat-controlled Congress, the Republics could have quite a fight on their hands getting it raised again without significant horse trading and concessions and in the meantime bond yields will fall not because the economy is weak but because there are not enough bonds to satisfy demand and so the face value rises and the yield falls.

This situation will reverse in time and will be a good time to short bonds using the following ETFs:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT)

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares ETF (TMV)

Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares ETF (TYO)

(Source: US Department of the Treasury)

The fourth and last impact of a change in the FFR is the reciprocal adjustment of interest on excess reserves (IOER). A phenomenon coming out of the 2007 Global Financial Crisis boom/bust was the Federal Reserve would pay interest on excess bank reserves (IOER) held by commercial banks that had beforehand received no interest payment. This aspect gets almost no press coverage, and yet, the implications are enormous.

At the last Fed meeting, the Fed left the headline FFR rate alone however a little known fact is that one thing they did do was to lower the IOER as shown in the chart below and discussed in this article.

Each time the FFR rises or falls, the IOER set to just underneath it. Most likely a decrease in FFR will lead to a fall in the support rate to 2%, and this will remove approximately a further $6 billion of money from the economy and bring the total paid per annum to $30.66 billion.

The recent changes to the IOER are summarized in the table below.

This loss of income decreases the bank's capital base, which, in turn, means it must reduce its lending to remain within the limits of its capital ratio. Overall, therefore, this has negative ramifications on the creation of private sector credit, which has flatlined lately, as illustrated in the chart below.

Loans to the private sector in the United States decreased to 2343.34 USD Billion in April from 2347.18 USD Billion in March of 2019. The represents a deflationary shrinkage in the money supply.

There are winners and losers from changes in the FFR and IOER, and these can be assessed in terms of key actors in the credit markets.

Banks: On the one hand, banks must pay less for their borrowed reserves from the Fed when they make a loan. This rise is good news for those that hold a lot of fixed-rate loans, as their margin is eased. On the other hand, those banks that have a lot of Adjusting Rate Mortgage (ARM) loans will not enjoy an automatic rate rise when the trigger rate is hit.

Banks slowly devour a larger and larger share of GDP with each rate rise for no additional effort and no actual production of a good or service. A lower rate reverses this process.

Bank stocks can be expected to fall due to the reduced income from:

Decreased loan interest from households and businesses on the existing loan book of over 200% of GDP. Interest on treasuries bought in exchange for excess reserves by the Federal Reserve goes down. Interest paid on excess reserves by the Federal Reserve bank goes down.

Borrowers: They suffer when rates rise and benefit when they fall. Borrowers in the household and business sector get slowly squeezed with each rate rise. More and more income is devoted to debt service, and the appetite for more debt reduced. Aggregate demand falls, and unemployment and recession follow. This unhappy process gets reversed and breathes more life into Main Street when the FFR goes down.

Macroeconomy: Gains income overall when rates rise and loses it when rates go lower due mainly to the size of the stock of treasuries. The following table shows the impact on the macro money supply at an FFR of 2.25%

(Source: Author's calculations based on FRED statistics and Trading Economics dot com statistics)

Contrast this with the present situation at 2.5% shown in the following chart.

(Source: Author's calculations based on FRED statistics and Trading Economics dot com statistics)

The net change to the money supply is minus -$51B (plus the drop in private credit creation) and deflationary overall and shrinks the economy. One can expect a decline in GDP and also the inflation rate but that Main Street will counterintuitively do better because the fiscal drag from the banking sector by way of the interest burden will be less.

One could argue that GDP should not include the fiscal drag from the banking sector as it represents a cost of business for no productive output. Rent seeking is well defined in the following quote from Professor Hudson (linked to above):

Instead of producing a real product, the FIRE sector extracts transfer payments from the economy in the form of rent, interest and dividends. Most consumer price inflation is caused by the FIRE sector, led by housing (rising rents and/or mortgage debt service), healthcare costs (insurance fees and rising costs, including monopoly products such as pharmaceuticals) and bank debt (including student loans, which have made education part of the FIRE sector). The effect is to raise prices above the costs that would characterize socialist economies. For these reasons the FIRE sector should be treated as a subtrahend from Gross Domestic Product. It does not produce real output, but is an extractive zero-sum activity. This perception is blurred by FIRE sector lobbyists using part of that sector's gains to sponsor neoliberal deregulatory policy and deception to dull public opposition to the sector's rising overhead burden.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TYO, TMV, TBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.