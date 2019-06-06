JPMorgan's Global PMI - Growth Is Slowing, Not Stopping

The big worry, as everywhere at present, is what is going to happen to trade.

As ever a PMI is a guide to what is going to happen to the economy - here it's sponsored by JP Morgan, not one about the company or stock.

A PMI Is A Guide To Future Economic Activity

As investors we obviously want to have a window onto the future. If we know what's going to happen then we can position ourselves to benefit from it. Thus the value of indicators like a purchasing managers index. This is not, as with GDP, a reading of what has just happened - it's at least an attempt at telling us what is going to.

So, the global PMI - the JP Morgan part is because they sponsor it, not because it's about that specific stock - tells us that global economic growth is continuing, even if slowing. This should make us slightly hesitant about the economic background but not despondent. Not yet.

What Is A PMI?

The logic here is that GDP, the number we're actually interested in, is a reading of what has already happened. But for people to produce something then someone, somewhere, must have gone and bought what they produced from. So, if we go and ask purchasing managers what they've bought we can gain a good guide to what will be produced.

We put this into an index, set it so that a reading of more than 50 means more economic activity than last month, less than 50 is less. This gives us - hopefully at least - a guide to what the actual GDP numbers will be after all the economic activity has taken place.

PMIs are good guides, markets move on the basis of them because they are good guides.

So This PMI, The Global One

There is a large selection of PMIs that we can choose from. If you're into the Czech economy, there are three only there - manufacturing, services, composite. And so on across most of the major economies, China, India, UK, US and so on.

Here we're looking at the global economy. The value of such a high altitude indicator is, well, possibly minor. There's too much specificity to each national economy. Except it's that very altitude that allows us to look at trends, not specifics. Is there something going on that tells us that all economies are going to be suffering? Or not, as the case may be?

The Numbers:

(JP Morgan Global PMI from IHS Markit)

Given that we set the PMI to say that over 50 is expansion then we've still got global economic growth going on. But then, actually, we should. Not just because we like to have growth, but because the poor countries should be growing. All they've got to do is copy the rich ones, after all. So, this number shows economic expansion, yes, but we're getting to the sort of levels where we'd say that, given the catch up growth, we're actually looking at something akin to a recession.

As you can see the things that look weak, even falling, are to do with trade.

The Trade War

There's little in the domestic numbers of places outside the eurozone - unlike Germany - which indicates that there are any local reasons for an economic slowdown. And yet every time we look at either external or global numbers we see this worry - what is happening to trade?

Well, obviously, the answer is that we've a trade war going on. We appear to have two sides, the Trump Administration and China which are both mercantilist. OK, this isn't the place to discuss the politics of why that belief is wrong. But we are seeing how their reactions to each other's movements is reducing trade. And thus global economic growth simply because that's what economic growth is - more economic activity. "Trade" is just the name we give to that which happens across national borders.

Our Investor Takeaway

The eurozone seems to be having its problems. But outside that there's no domestic worry that we can see in the general figures from the world's major economies. Which is great, obviously, full steam ahead for economic growth and greater riches. We as investors can and should be in equities which benefit from such growth. Except, except.

The one area that's looking troublesome is those trade numbers. It's politics, obviously, that's the worry here. And if there's going to be a reason why that global economy slows substantially, it'll be this political battle.

Thus our decision about whether to move out of equities, into bonds to be defensive, this depends upon our views of how that political trade war is going to work out.

My personal view is that Trump is using this all as negotiating fodder, that it will be reversed once political capital has been gained. Thus it's nothing very much to worry about. But that's an entirely personal view - and I'm worried that Peter Navarro, the trade adviser, really believes.

What governments do about trade is the big question facing us. Views will vary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.