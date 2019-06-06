These 5 Blue-Chip REITs Are Very Strong Buys

However, rising recession risk means you want to keep in mind that tightening credit conditions might cause problems for junk bond rated IRM, and QTS, and potentially slow BPR's growth rate. KIM and SPG are the better choices for highly conservative income investors.

Each is 20% to 34% undervalued today, and capable of generating 13% to 20% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10-years according to analyst consensus growth estimates (or management guidance).

Kimco, Brookfield Property REIT, Simon Property Group, Iron Mountain and QTS Realty are the five most undervalued blue-chip or higher quality REITs on my 182 company watchlist.

Buying quality REITs at steep discounts to historical fair value is a great way to enjoy generous, safe and growing income, as well as double-digit total returns over time.

Stocks are the best performing asset class in history, and REITs are the best performing sector.

(Source: imgflip)

Over my more than five years as a professional analyst/investment writer I've learned five fundamental truths about good long-term investing.

proper asset allocation/portfolio construction is the first step to success (it's what protects you from mistakes and inevitable market downturns) stocks are the best performing asset class is history (which is why you want to own as much of them as your risk tolerance can stomach) something great is always on sale (even during roaring bull markets) dividend growth blue-chips are one of the highest probability/lowest risk strategies you can use (because they pay you exponentially growing safe income to wait patiently for the thesis to play out). usually, it's best to keep putting discretionary savings (that you won't need for three to five years) to work immediately, rather than waiting for a market decline that might not happen.

(Source: Vanguard)

Fact five is courtesy of a Vanguard study looking at 160 years of market data in the US, UK, and Australia. That study found that being fully invested (in whatever your ideal equity allocation is) was the smartest long-term strategy 62% to 70% of the time, and outperformed dollar cost averaging (which takes advantage of periodic market declines).

That is the reason that my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings) is still steadily buying undervalued blue-chip dividend stocks (including three great buys in the last two weeks).

It's also why I publish a weekly watchlist series highlighting the best dividend stocks you can buy right now. This is based off my 182 (and growing) blue-chip watchlist and ranks companies via several time tested valuation metrics (like PE, PEG, discounted cash flow, dividend yield theory and price/operating cash flow).

However, some readers have said they are overwhelmed by the large number of blue-chip recommendations from those articles. So to help provide great long-term ideas tailored for individual tastes I've decided to also start a series highlighting individual sectors, which I'm kicking off with the top 5 REITs you can buy in June.

That's because, while stocks are the best-performing asset class in history since 1960 REITs have been the best-performing equity sector (globally in terms of inflation-adjusted total returns), as well as over the last 20 years.

Buying quality REITs, at historically undervalued levels, is a great way to not just enjoy generous, safe and growing income over time, but also double-digit total returns.

How I Build This List

All my article recommendations (and retirement portfolio buys) are driven by one core mantra "quality first, valuation second, and patience and discipline always." My recommendations are derived from my watchlist where I rate all the companies I monitor (as an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends I cover about 200 companies annually).

(Source: Google Sheets)

Each time I write up a firm for SSD I add it to my watchlist, looking at three factors

dividend safety (1-5 points): based on payout ratio, balance sheet, and cash flow stability

business model (1-3 points): disruption risk, moatiness, ability to generate ROIC above cost of capital, long-term growth potential

management quality (1-3 points): capital allocation track record and corporate culture dividend friendliness

The total quality score (3 to 11) determines how I classify a company

6 or less: high risk, avoid no matter the price (likely value/yield trap)

7: dirty value: only buy in small amounts and at extreme discount to fair value (to compensate for the higher risk)

8: blue-chip (the minimum I require to own a stock myself)

9-10: sleep well at night or SWAN stock (a higher caliber of blue-chip)

11: Super SWAN, perfect score and as close to an ideal dividend growth stock as you can hope to find on Wall Street

The reason I also consider valuation is because historically (since 1954) dividend stock total returns follow the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or total return = yield + long-term dividend growth (a proxy for cash flow growth that ultimately determines share prices). The GDGM is what Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has used for decades as the basis for its total return forecasts.

The model assumes that valuations cancel out over time (they usually do). However, that's only over very long periods of over 10 years. For five to 10 year time frames (what I and most long-term investors focus on) valuations reverting to fair value can have a significant CAGR effect on returns.

To adjust for valuation I mostly rely on dividend yield theory or DYT. This is what asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has used since 1966 to recommend blue-chip dividend stocks. IQT has managed to achieve decades of market-beating returns, and with about 10% less volatility to boot using this very simple valuation/investing approach.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

Over the past 30 years not just has IQT's model outperformed the market across all time frames, but according to Hulbert Financial Digest (which tracks newsletter performance), IQT has the #1 risk-adjusted total returns over the last 30 years of any investing newsletter in America. Basically, DYT is the most accurate valuation method I've yet found for blue-chip dividend stocks, which is why it's one of the cornerstones of my valuation and investing approach.

DYT compares a stock's yield to its historical norm. As long as the business model and cash flow growth rate remains relatively stable (thesis remains intact) the yield is likely to return to its historical average, which is a proxy for fair value.

For example, if a REIT normally yields 5%, and grows AFFO/share (and dividends) at 5% per year, then at fair value you can expect long-term total returns of 5% + 5% = 10%. If the REIT is yielding 6.25% (and its fundamentals are intact) then it's 20% undervalued meaning that a return to 5% yield (within five to 10 years) will represent 25% upside or 2.3% to 4.6% CAGR depending on how long it takes to happen. All dividend stocks can remain undervalued for long stretches of time (I've seen entire sectors beaten down for as long as six years). But over a decade share prices become purely a function of earnings and cash flow, from which dividends are paid.

The 25% undervalued REIT in our example would thus have a long-term total return potential of 6.25% yield + 5% cash flow/dividend growth + 2.3% to 4.6% valuation boost = 12.3% to 14.6%. I've backtested this valuation-adjusted total return model for about two dozen companies in several sectors and found it has a 20% margin of error (which is excellent for a long-term return model).

So now that you know where I get my investing ideas from, and how I value a company and estimate its long-term return potential, here are the five best REITs to buy in June.

The 5 Best REITs To Buy In June

REITs are a great source of generous, safe and growing income, but a slow growing sector. Thus if you want to earn double-digit total returns you need to buy quality REITs at historically undervalued prices.

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Here are the five most undervalued REITs on my watchlist, sorted by discount to historical fair value, as calculated by DYT.

I've also included my quality score rating and each REIT's credit rating, to help you select an appropriate investment for your individual risk tolerance. As I'll explain next in the risk section, more conservative income investors might want to stick purely with investment grade rated REITs, because these will face the smallest dividend cut risk in a recession.

Risks/Things To Keep In Mind

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession."

In a follow-up August 2018 study the San Fran Fed summarized that "The best (recession risk) summary measure is the spread between the ten-year and three-month yields.”

That's also the opinion of the Cleveland Federal Reserve and likely because, according to a bank loan officer survey by the Dallas Federal Reserve, banks partially use an inverted 10y-3m yield curve to determine lending policies (thus causing the recession they fear it might signal).

Since September 20th, 2018 the yield curve has plunged from about 1.0% to nearly -0.3%. The 10y-3m curve is at -26 basis points as I write this (meaning the bond market isn't nearly as excited about Powell's dovish statements on June 4th as the stock market was).

However, there are two important things to know about the yield curve and its historical recession predicting power. First, the lead time between recessions starts and inversion can be highly variable and as long as 20 months.

Second, as with all things in finance, analysts/economists have varying models that use different recession confirmation signals, based on the duration and severity of the inversion.

5 Frequently Used Yield Curve Inversion Recession Confirmation Signals

10 consecutive days of inversion (Bianco Research model)

1 consecutive month of inversion (David Rice, aka Economic PI, who runs the BaR economic grid)

10 straight weeks of curve inverted at least 15 basis points (Blackstone model)

1 consecutive quarter of inversion (according to Campbell Harvey, a professor of finance at Duke University)

6 months of inversion (Morgan Stanley)

The countdown to confirmation is now ticking on all five of these signals (which I use in my retirement portfolio recession capital allocation plan for what to do with new weekly savings).

As of Thursday, June 6th's close, the yield curve will have been inverted 10 consecutive business days, triggering the first recession confirmation signal.

(Sources: Bianco Research, MarketWatch)

While no historical analysis can tell us precisely when a recession is sure to occur, based on all seven recessions since 1969 a good estimate might be 10.5 months (so early 2020). But since investing is always probabilistic, I'm personally waiting until at least four confirmation signals trigger before I stop buying undervalued blue-chips on a weekly basis and start putting my savings into bonds (which I'll sell to buy stocks when the bear market becomes official).

However, as Moody's Analytics pointed out in its most recent market outlook, while a recession may not be coming very soon, a bear market could begin within about a year.

(Source: Moody's Market Outlook)

That's because the market is forward-looking and ultimately stock prices are a function of earnings and cash flow. Yield curve inversions, because they typically signal future recessions, generally mean corporate profits are about to decline significantly.

(Source: Moody's Market Outlook)

Of course, anyone who properly constructed their portfolio (diversified and the right asset allocation) doesn't necessarily have to worry about short-term price declines. Dividend investing is about safe and rising payouts, in all economic/market conditions.

But this is where I need to point out the importance of balance sheets and credit ratings to all dividend stocks, but especially REITs. During the Financial Crisis the median debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio for S&P 500 REITs hit 8.8 and the median interest coverage ratio hit 3.1.

(Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation)

With credit markets tightening, 87% of REITs had to suspend or cut their dividends (just 13 avoided this fate). The good news is that today the overall REIT sector's balance sheet is the strongest it's ever been. REITs like Kimco, Simon Property and Brookfield, should have little risk of another dividend cut (KIM and SPG both cut during the Great Recession).

However, junk bond-rated REITs like Iron Mountain and QTS might face harsher financial conditions due to significant increases in bond spreads (bond yield minus risk-free 10-year yield).

(Source: Moody's Market Outlook)

Historically, junk bond credit spreads rise about 2% within 12 months of an inversion. This is because, during recessions, weaker business and rising credit costs result in a spike in junk bond default rates.

(Source: Moody's Market Outlook)

Brookfield Property, while enjoying a BBB credit rating, does have significant non-recourse debt, about 30% of which is floating rate. Thus while I'm not worried about the safety of its dividend, its ability to execute on its growth plan (not reliant on equity issuances but requiring access to cheap debt and profitable asset sales) might be hit during a recession. Management's 5% to 8% long-term dividend growth guidance might not be possible during an economic downturn, depending on its severity and duration.

But while recession risk is now the highest in a decade, it's important to remember that all economic models are merely probabilistic. Moody's has studied the historical causes of recession and found that since 1946 there have been six major ones.

(Source: Moody's Analytics)

Moody's points out that none of the traditional causes of recession appear to be very high right now.

None of these appear overly threatening now. Better inventory management and a structural shift from manufacturing to services significantly reduce the odds that an inventory imbalance will trigger the next recession. An oil supply shock is also less likely with the U.S. shale revolution and recent experience that a sharp drop in global oil prices won't lead to a recession. Overheating in the economy is a threat but not immediate, as the slope of the Phillips curve is flat and the Fed appears to be open to stomaching some above-target inflation. Financial imbalances are also a concern, but this is difficult to identify in real time. No glaring financial market imbalances are apparent that would be enough to trigger a recession. Finally, fiscal policy is likely behind some of the recent slowing, but there would have to be a policy mistake (full-blown trade war, sudden shift to austerity) to push the economy into recession...All told Q2 GDP growth is still tracking at a 1.3% annualized rate" - Moody's Analystics (emphasis added)

Of course, we've also not faced a significant trade war since the Smooth-Hawley Tariffs of 1930, which most economists blame for significantly worsening the Great Depression. However, thus far the financial markets are not signaling significantly rising financial stress.

(Source: Moody's Market Outlook)

The first place to look for evidence that corporate America and the stock market might be in trouble is the credit spreads between various grades of corporate bonds. Thus far investment grade bond spreads are still at levels that show little bond investor concern with significantly higher default rates in 2020.

Only the lowest quality junk bonds (C rated) is showing a large spike that means the weakest corporations might be cut off from credit and face much higher bankruptcy risk.

(Source: Moody's Market Outlook)

Which is why corporate bond issuances are tracking the same as they have for the past three years. Another place I'm watching for signs of financial distress (which will likely determine the severity of the next bear market) is the St. Louis Financial Stress Index.

This is set so that the average since 1993 is zero. During normal recessions, the stress generally rises to about 1, and today's -1.24 level signals no major risks of a 2007-2009 style credit meltdown. If you see this rise above 2.0 that could be a troubling sign that excessive corporate debt is going to trigger a domino effect that makes any recession (and thus bear market) more severe.

In terms of KIM, BPR, SPG, IRM, and QTS, I don't foresee any of them having to cut dividends during the most likely future recession. However, you might want to keep in mind that QTS and IRM are most at risk should the trade war trigger a worse than average recession and especially tight credit market conditions.

Another thing to keep in mind, at least in terms of short-term stock price risk, is the threat of rising China tariffs, and what that might mean to the retail industry (KIM, SPG, and BPR all have significant exposure to retail trade war risk).

Coresight Research recently pointed out that by the end of May retailers had announced 5,524 net store closures (about equal to what occurred in all of 2018) and the final $300 billion round of threatened China tariffs would likely make that much worse.

"We think potential 25% tariffs on Chinese imports could accelerate pressure on these [companies'] profit margins to the point where major store closures become a real possibility." - Coresight Research

The good news is that KIM, SPG and BPR all own top quality properties (Class A+ malls for SPG and BPR, and grocery-anchored shopping centers in thriving cities for KIM). Even in a worst-case scenario, their cash flow shouldn't be disrupted to the extent that a dividend cut becomes necessary. However, the stock prices might take a beating, as the media is likely to hype its "retail apocalypse" theme to even greater levels.

And as far as stock price volatility during corrections and bear markets, readers should potentially keep in mind the relative volatilities of these five REITs and bake that into their relative position sizes.

(Source: Ycharts)

Kimco, Simon and Iron Mountain are the least volatile REITs on this list, with BPR and QTS being more volatile. This proved true during the late 2018 correction, which was the most severe since 2009.

(Source: Ycharts)

BPR and QTS underperformed the market while SPG, KIM, and IRM outperformed, but only by falling less. This is why I keep reminding readers that NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A BOND ALTERNATIVE. All stocks are risk-assets that tend to decline during corrections/bear markets, just to lesser or greater degrees.

(Source: Ycharts)

If you need stable or appreciating assets to sell (like retirees living on the 4% rule) you actually need to own cash equivalents or bonds. During times of peak market fear these tend to increase in value, depending on the duration of the bonds. During bear markets, when the stock market is gripped with terror, bonds are the ultimate port in the storm.

Even blue-chip dividend stocks, like aristocrats and kings are likely to fall during recessions and bear markets (just three aristocrats/kings managed to post 0+% total returns during the Great Recession).

Which is why proper risk management and portfolio construction is the first step in successful long-term investing.

Dividend Sensei Risk Management Rules Of Thumb

ALWAYS maintain proper asset allocation (with periodic rebalancing) meaning owning enough cash/bonds to avoid having to sell stocks during inevitable market downturns.

Own a diversified stock portfolio (ETFs or 20 to 30 stocks in most sectors works best for most people)

Limit individual holdings to 5% to 10% of your stock portfolio (my personal long-term goal is 5%)

Limit sector concentration to 15% to 25% (my personal long-term goal is 25%)

Here are the risk management rules of thumb I've created and adopted for my portfolio based on the advice of several fund and asset managers.

Bottom Line: These 5 REITs Are Great Long-Term High-Yield Investments For Patient Investors Willing To Wait Out Market Pessimism

As a reminder, I'm not a market timer, just a value-focused long-term dividend growth investor and analyst. If you're looking for stocks that are guaranteed to go up in the short-term none of my articles are right for you (actually no one can guarantee you this).

Despite the rising recession risk, I remain confident that America's long-term growth prospects appear sound, and that buying undervalued blue-chip REITs remains one of the best strategies conservative income investors can pursue.

Thus the reason I'm pointing out five blue-chip quality REITs today. While all of them are likely to decline in a future recession (whenever that might occur) I consider Kimco, Brookfield Property REIT, Simon Property Group, Iron Mountain and QTS Realty to be good choices for anyone with discretionary savings to put to work for at least five years.

Just remember that successful investing isn't just about good stock picking, but begins with proper portfolio construction and asset allocation. None of my recommendations are ever meant to be used as bond alternatives because even the bluest of blue-chips tend to fall significantly during strong market declines.

If your risk tolerance is especially low (such as retirees concerned primarily with dividend safety during recessions) then I'd recommend Kimco, Simon and Brookfield Property. All three have strong investment grade credit ratings that minimize business model disruption risk during a future recession when credit markets will tighten and could make it harder for junk bond-rated REITs (like IRM and QTS) to access reasonably priced debt.

If you really want to get defensive, then Simon and Kimco are the top two choices, since Brookfield Property's large amount of non-recourse debt (about 30% of it floating rate) could also cause trouble for that REIT's growth plans (though it shouldn't put the dividend at risk).

Disclosure: I am/we are long irm, spg, BPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.