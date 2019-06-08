Randstad: A 5.5% Dividend Yield If The Economy Doesn't Go Down The Drain

Introduction

Randstad (OTCPK:RANJF) (OTCPK:RANJY) is one of the world's largest HR firms with almost 5,000 branches in 38 countries. Although the company is less than 60 years old, it actually is the world's number one in the sector, a place it has earned since it acquired Monster Worldwide. Randstad is currently paying a very healthy dividend (with a current yield of 7.25% but very likely declining to 5.5% this year), but how sustainable is this dividend given the current situation of the world economy?

Randstad's listing on Euronext Amsterdam is much more liquid than its US listings, so I would recommend you to trade in the company's shares through its Dutch listing. Randstad is trading with RAND as its ticker symbol and has an average daily volume of 530,000 shares. The current market capitalization is 8.5B EUR, and this makes Randstad a large position in the iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN), with a 1.31% weight.

A good first quarter sets the tone

Although Randstad's financial performance is usually stronger in the second half of the year (as the seasonal effects have a profound negative impact on the Q2 financials), its performance in Q1 was very satisfying. Although the reported revenue increased 0.6% compared to the restated results of Q1 2018 (thanks to a positive FX contribution of 1.3%), the revenue per working day increased by 0.5% to 5.72B EUR as there were fewer relevant working days during the quarter.

Randstad's gross margin slightly increased from 19.6% to 19.7%, and the operating margin increased even faster thanks to lower selling and impairment expenses, and despite a 5% higher G&A expense. In Q1 2019, the operating margin was approximately 3.29% compared to the 3.17% margin in the first quarter last year.

Thanks to the ultra-low interest rates, the net finance expenses in the first quarter of the year decreased by 40% to just 7M EUR, while Randstad also reported a 1M EUR income related to its share of the net income of an associate. The tax pressure increased from 22.6% to 26.9%, but despite this, the bottom line still shows a 2.5% net income increase to 133M EUR or 71 cents per share. If we would exclude the non-recurring expenses (like impairment charges and other one-off hits), the adjusted net income would have remained flat at 86 cents per share.

Randstad reported an operating cash flow before interest payments, changes in working capital, and taxes of 295M EUR, and after deducting the 7M EUR in finance expenses (only 2M EUR were effectively paid due to the seasonality of the interest payments) and 49M EUR in taxes, the adjusted operating cash flow was 239M EUR in the first quarter. Considering the capex remained limited to 28M EUR, Randstad's first quarter generated 211M EUR in free cash flow, which is more than 50% higher than the reported net income. A large part was spent on making a 56M EUR payment on the lease liabilities as well.

The dividend remains safe, but be aware of the current economic circumstances

When it announced its 2018 results, Randstad immediately declared a dividend of 3.38 EUR per share, which results in a total cash outflow of approximately 620M EUR based on the current share count of 183.3M shares. Keep in mind this included a special dividend of 1.11 EUR, and it's unlikely Randstad will declare an additional special dividend this year. The average consensus for the dividend appears to be 2.58 EUR per share, which will cost Randstad 473M EUR.

Considering Randstad generated an adjusted free cash flow result of 808M EUR, the dividend was fully covered with a payout ratio of 77%. However, the main question now is whether or not this dividend is sustainable when the world economy (and labor markets) are going sour.

A coverage ratio of approximately 130% may sound positive (and it is), but a slightly lower result of Randstad's financial results could lead to either a dividend cut or just making the dividend unsustainable.

Fortunately, Randstad's balance sheet is in an excellent position to absorb potential economic shocks. As of the end of March, Randstad had 263M EUR in cash in the bank while its total amount of borrowings (including lease liabilities which isn't 'real' debt) was 1.95B EUR resulting in a net debt + lease liabilities of 1.7B EUR which is the equivalent to approximately 1.5 times its 2018 EBITDA result.

As it's perhaps a good idea to be safe now instead of being sorry later, I think Randstad should use this year's 'excess' cash flow (the net free cash flow minus the dividend) to further strengthen its balance sheet. I realize debt is quite cheap at the moment, but this doesn't mean it will still be cheap when Randstad has to refinance existing debt. In fact, two bonds (for a cumulative total of US$400M) will mature in October 2020, and this refinancing could already have a slightly negative impact on the total amount of interest expenses especially now the short-term interest rates are increasing again.

Investment thesis

Randstad pretty much is a call option on the well-being of the worldwide labor market as the company is the world's number one in HR solutions and is ranked at least third largest in about half of the markets it's active in. If you think the current turmoil in the world economy and the ongoing trade wares are just a bump on the road, you may be very interested in Randstad's current 5.5% dividend yield.

Otherwise, it might make sense to remain on the sidelines a bit longer just to see how everything plays out. The recent return of volatility may also make writing put options more appealing as well.

