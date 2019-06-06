Palatin Technologies: The Future Of Peptide Drugs

Introduction: The availability of peptide drugs is still limited

All or most all of the FDA approved and commercially available drugs are targeting proteins. In the natural environment, these proteins can be stimulated by small molecules, peptides, and other proteins. However, while the field of small molecules has been researched extensively in the past, newer molecule classes are slowly evolving and becoming commercially accessible.

Proteins are large macromolecules made up of peptide chains. They often have a very characteristic tertiary structure, which offers specific recognizable docking sides for other molecules. One of the central biological dogma is the lock and key model, which describes the interaction of the enzyme with their specific counterpart. Here, the proteins and its substrate have a specific low energy state that enables chemical reactions at a very efficient rate.

Peptides are also made up of amino acid chains, but only have a sequence size of around 50 units or smaller. In nature, peptide hormones play an important role, with the most famous example as insulin. However, the availability for commercial use of peptide drugs is still limited at this point. Recognizing this gap, Palatin Technologies (PTN) sets its focus in making peptide drug commercially available.

Update on Stock price

After the pullback of the stock price in December 2018, many investors investor had the opportunity to buy more Palatin shares before the FDA decision in 06/23/2019. As written in my article Palatin: What To Do After The Share Pullback? in Feb 2019, while the FDA demanded more data for a small Phase I, it was likely that the drug has a good chance to pass the approval. These were expressed by both the executive of Palatin (Q3 earnings transcript) and AMAG (Analyst day). In the event of the approval of Vyleesi, Palatin Technologies will receive $60 M from AMAG and $7.5 M from Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical. Also, the company will profit from sales-related milestones. Another important aspect is a possible licensing deal for Europe, which would bring another double-digit million amount for the company.

Facing a binary decision

In the last AMAG presentation on the analyst day, AMAG's CEO William K. Heiden mentioned that the company is in negotiation with FDA for the labeling and is "fairly optimistic about the approval ability" of Vyleesi. However, investors should be aware that a binary decision is incoming for Palatin Technologies. Also, the additional Phase I results were not published, so it is still unclear whether the drug will receive a clean label or not. So far, the information from AMAG representative Julie Krop (Chief Medical Officer) to the question "Can you give any feedback on how the ABPM study turned out?" is that:

"We feel that is very consistent to our prior data".

Note here, that the FDA demanded an additional trial because the drug was once formulated in intranasal treatment. Because of the intravenous formulation, the drug showed only transient signs of high blood pressure, which could be a side effect of sexual excitement. Palatin Technologies has done a large Phase 2 trial to prove this with the conclusion:

"We found a transient rise in the BP (Blood pressure) accompanied by a reduction in the HR (Heart rate) following bremelanotide. The levels of BP were not related to drug exposure and persistent moderate or severe hypertension did not occur on any dose of bremelanotide."

The final FDA decision will have a strong impact on future sales and on the licensing deal for Europe. Another important point would be the extended label for men, as the drug does work for both genders. Here, it is important to understand that the drug works on the central neural system, which is a different mechanism from the existing ED (erectile dysfunction) drugs and therefore targets unmet medical needs.

Investors of Palatin Technologies like myself are now facing a hard decision to either divest the stock or to hold it through this binary event. Depending on the entry point, or the price at which you buy, it would be wise to sell a certain amount to relocate the capital. For example, I myself bought Palatin at $0.69, and I sold 50% of the position when the share reached $1.41 (+ 100%). By doing this, I was able to collect back my initial investment, and the remaining was just a bet - either to win big or to win small. In either case - whether Vyleesi receives a clear label or not - I can still make a profit. Besides that reason, many other good biotech stocks are also currently cheap, providing a good buy opportunity. AMAG (AMAG), the licensing partner is obviously a rational choice, especially with the current low price. Therefore, relocating your capital might be a good option. Nevertheless, it would also be interesting to value Palatin's remaining portfolio to elucidate whether this is a one trick pony or might offer further upside potential in the future.

Pipeline

Drug approvals are critical turning points for biotech companies since they will provide important revenue streams. One approved drug might be able to fund the operation for decades. Besides that, biotech companies often focus on specific research areas and often bring new technology platform to the market. In the case of Palatin Technologies, the company's portfolio mainly focuses on peptide drugs.

PL-3994 NPR-A

Palatin's pipeline comprises of five candidates, of which Bremelanotide has passed Phase 3. Another drug is PL-3994 NPR-A, which is a so-called natriuretic peptide. This candidate is developed for the treatment of heart failure and has undergone a Phase 2a trial conducted in 2008. Overall, the peptide has shown to be well tolerated in the study in all tested doses. The initial data showed that the peptide is able to significantly reduce cardiac hypertrophy, prob-fibrotic and inflammatory gene activation. Palatin will be conducting another Phase 2 trial, sponsored by the American Heart Association, with the beginning of enrollment in the second half of 2019.

Heart failure is a serious issue that is affecting a large population. According to Global Data, the heart failure market across US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan is expected to grow from $3.7 billion in 2016 to around $16.1 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.7%. Thus, targeting at this space might be the next strategic move for Palatin. The question now is whether it can provide such an efficient treatment to compete with some main competitors, such as Novartis' Entresto, Amgen, AstraZeneca, and Bayer.

PL-8177

PL-8177 is another candidate in the company's pipeline. It seeks to provide treatment for ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). This candidate just met all the primary and secondary endpoint in the previous oral trial. This might seem to be unspectacular, as it is only at an early stage. However, the oral formulation has been always an issue with a peptide drug.

Normally peptide drugs don't reach their targets because they are digested in the stomach. This is one of the reasons why insulin has to be injected. Palatin has managed to reformulate and use a polymer to deliver the drug to lower gastrointestinal tract. While it might be a disadvantage, since peptides are degradable in the human body, this might be a strength in new therapeutic areas. Side effects of these drugs are limited as they have a certain duration of effect.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market reached $10.52 bn in 2016. With the expected steady CAGR of 2.6%, this space is likely to value $14.83 bn by the end of 2025, with North America being the largest market. Nearly 3.1 million American were either diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis or Crohn's Disease. It is also estimated that nearly 70,000 new IBD cases are reported in the US every year. Thus, we can see the growth prospects for the IBD treatment market.

The third interesting peptide in Palatin's portfolio is PL-8905, which is a highly selective melanocortin receptor-4 receptor (MC4r) agonist. This drug is still in the preclinical stage but might be able to add value to the obesity and diabetes market.

Obesity is a global public health concern. The incidence of obesity population worldwide remains very high because of the limited efficacy of existing drugs. Thus, it offers huge opportunities for drug manufacturing companies to develop innovative and effective drugs. According to GlobalData, the obesity market generated around $407m in global sales in 2012. Over the next decade, this market is expected to reach $8.4 billion, representing a CAGR of 20.9%. Major growth is expected in main obesity markets, including the US, Canada, and Brazil. Thus, if Palatin succeeds in entering this field, it might generate high revenue in the future.

Obesity is also associated with chronic diseases such as diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation report, as of 2015, around 400 million people were living with diabetes. This number rose to 425 million in 2017 and is expected to further increase to 629 million by 2045. In 2014, diabetes was listed as the seventh leading cause of death, but it is expected to climb to the third position by 2050.

The increasing incidence of diabetes offers a huge opportunity for companies like Palatin to develop an effective drug. Of course, the company will also have to face some big competitors, including Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

Conclusion

By looking closely at the company's pipeline, we see that Palatin Technologies doesn't look like a one trick pony. If the company receives the FDA approval of Vyleesi, it will be able to gain more resources for the development of promising peptide candidates. While men have a lot of alternatives and on-demand drugs, women had until now not many alternatives. With the approval of Vyleesi, this might change, and the world might become a bit more just for everyone from a biological point of view. Besides, successful developments of peptide polymer formulation will enable oral treatment, which will add additional value to the peptide portfolio. So, it is your decision whether to collect a part of your investment back or to wait for the upcoming event on 23rd June.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.