Genocea's Positive Cancer Data Leads To A Potential Catalyst Opportunity In 2020

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) presented some outstanding immunogenicity data at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2019 medical meeting. It highlighted initial data from its phase 1/2a study using its neoantigen vaccine GEN-009. While this was just immunogenicity data, it was quite promising. Especially because it sets up for another potential catalyst in 2020. In order to diversify its neoantigen platform, the biotech is even advancing a neoantigen T-cell therapy known as GEN-011. This should act as a backup product, along with another neoantigen vaccine known as GEN-010.

Immunogenicity Data Sets Up Catalyst In 2020

The phase 1/2a clinical trial is known as GEN-009-101 and is using GEN-009 to treat patients with multiple types of cancer. These include: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), and urothelial carcinoma. A total of 5 patients were evaluated for immune responses when treated with GEN-009. With about 5 patients who were evaluated to date, 91% achieved T cell responses when given GEN-009. It was further established that the neoantigen vaccine by Genocea was able to elicit strong CD8+ T cell responses both ex vivo (cultured outside the body) and in vivo (stimulated T-cells within a person's body). These CD8+ T cell responses were 47% and 53% respectively. This immunogenicity data above is a good preliminary data.

That's because GEN-009 achieving a 91% T cell response bodes well when further efficacy data is released next year. This is where one risk comes into play. The risk is that this was only observed in 5 patients, which is a small sample size to draw upon. That means it is prudent to see if such T cell responses hold up once additional patients are added. On the flip side, there were no dose-limiting toxicities observed. That means the dosage can easily be adjusted still. The way I view it is that this is just an early-stage study. These studies are typically built on getting a glimpse at initial efficacy while choosing an appropriate dose to advance for the next study. Considering this was immunogenicity data for GEN-009, this opens the door for a potential catalyst opportunity. It is expected that the biotech will release additional data from this same study in 2020. However, the next set of data should be a bit more in depth than what was recently reported.

Solid Partnership For Potential Combination

Genocea seems to have done well thus far proving good immunogenicity data. The use of neoantigens could prove to be a huge game-changing science for treating different types of cancer. Therefore, the biotech thought why not put its ATLAS neoantigen selection tech together with Iovance Biotherapeutics' (IOVA) tech. That's why Genocea formed a partnership with Iovance. The premise for Iovance's technology is that it makes use of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). These TILs are another part of a person's immune system. When modified using Iovance's technology, they are able to counteract against the tumor's ability to evade the immune system. ATLAS neoantigen selection is used to pick and incorporate appropriate targets for enhanced selectivity. I believe these two different types of technologies being put together have massive potential when it comes to multiple oncology indications.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Genocea Biosciences has cash and cash equivalents of $29 million as of March 31, 2019. It expects that its cash will be enough to fund operations into the first quarter of 2020. Typically, biotechs tend not to wait until the last few months to raise cash. That means I anticipate a possible cash raise in the coming months. Probably a cash raise may possibly be needed by Q4 of 2019.

Conclusion

Genocea Biosciences had positive immunogenicity data shown at ASCO 2019. A 91% T-cell response to the neoantigens implemented is good. The risk is that it remains to be seen if the immunogenicity data observed translates into substantial efficacy data in 2020. There is no guarantee that this will happen. If the next set of data fails to be validated, that could cause the stock to be cut by 50% or more. Another risk is the cash position itself because it may have to raise towards the end of this year. That could significantly dilute existing shareholders.

There are several other risks to be aware of. Genocea has a market cap of $94 million and is easily susceptible to price manipulation in either direction. Another item to note is that the 50-day average trading volume is 614,707 shares. That means the stock is not as liquid as it could be, which is another risk for investors to be aware of. Still, it seems that the biotech has a diversified pipeline. Besides the neoantigen vaccine GEN-009, it has another clinical product known as GEN-011 which is a neoantigen T-cell therapy. An investigational new drug (IND) application for GEN-011 is anticipated in the first half of 2020. This is another immunotherapy product that may hold massive potential in the oncology space.

