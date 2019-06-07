Omega Healthcare Investors: A High Dividend REIT Chugging Along To Safety

At a P/AFFO of 13, the stock is reasonably valued - we would buy this for the dividend as short-term price appreciation is limited.

Earlier this week, I published an article To Play it Safe or Not: A Comparison of Two REIT ETFs, where we compared two ETFs - one investing in safe, low-yielding REITs, and another investing in not-so-safe high-yielding REITs. The conclusion was that the higher-yielding REITs were cheap enough relative to the safer REITs that the additional risk was worth the higher potential return. The higher yielding REIT was the KBW Premium Yield Equity Portfolio ETF (KBWY) and some its top holdings are Uniti Group (UNIT) with a 17% dividend yield, New Senior Investment Group (SNR) with a 10% dividend yield, and Washington Prime Group (WPG) with a 24.7% dividend yield.

One stock I particularly liked but isn't in the top 10 holdings so doesn't show up in many fact sheets is one that's coming out of a challenging time and is poised to generate asymmetric returns for shareholders.

OHI Seeing Light At The End Of The Tunnel, Buy The 7% Dividend

In recent years, some healthcare REITs have faced challenges to maintain profitable operations within their skilled nursing facilities (SNF). Many SNF tenants started defaulting on rents due to their own challenges with changes in the regulatory environment and specific operational issues. The current environment for SNFs became difficult due to industry headwinds that included low government reimbursement rates and higher wages and operating expenses.

The financial difficulties faced by these SNF operators has spilled over into the performance of healthcare REITs, particularly when SNF tenants have filed for bankruptcy. Despite a pessimistic outlook, there are healthcare REITs like Maryland-based Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) that are seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

In our previous article, we talked about how OHI was gaining momentum and how it beat analyst estimates. We removed our Sell rating on the stock in late December and the stock has been rangebound ever since, hitting $40 early this year, but now trading around $37.

In the long run, I believe OHI will benefit from a growing senior population, the new Medicare Payment Model and its foray into the luxury senior housing segment, and even though its tenant woes aren't completely resolved, there seems to be an end in sight.

Portfolio

Until now, the REIT has managed to weather the industry downturn due to the sheer strength of its geographically diversified asset portfolio that comprises 891 operating facilities located in 40 U.S. states and the U.K. It's the largest SNF-focused healthcare REIT and many of its assets are in markets with high barriers to entry. In 2018, the REIT has made considerable progress in its strategic asset repositioning program and now, in 2019, it has begun to pursue growth through acquisitions.

Acquisition of MedEquities Realty Trust

At the start of Q1 2019, OHI announced that it will acquire all the outstanding shares of MedEquities Realty Trust under a definitive merger agreement. OHI’s acquisition of MedEquities will be an all cash, all stock transaction that's valued at $600 million. As part of the acquisition, OHI will acquire 34 MedEquities facilities that are located across seven states. The acquisition represents an opportunity for OHI to further diversify its portfolio, add new asset types to its portfolio and establish relationships with 11 new operators. MedEquities portfolio is made up of diverse asset classes including nursing facilities, long-term acute-care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, sober living facilities, outpatient centers and a medical office building.

From a strategic perspective, the MedEquities acquisition is indicative of OHI’s commitment to strengthen its position in the SNF segment. The acquisition also highlights OHI’s optimism in benefiting from several trends that will affect the SNF industry in a positive way.

The chief among these trends is the growing population of the baby boomer generation that will drive the growth of SNFs. Since 2016, the people in the baby boomer generation have begun to turn 75 and it has been found that Medicare utilization of SNFs increases from the age of 75 through the late 80s. In recent years, the percentage of hospital discharges to SNFs has remained steady and the trend indicates that SNFs will benefit from the demographic changes in the senior population for at least the next 20 years. The demands of a rapidly-growing aging population also will drive the need for senior living and ALFs, property types that were part of the MedEquities acquisition.

One other trend that will benefit OHI is the emerging role of SNFs as high-quality rehabilitation centers that provide post-acute care services. As the healthcare system transitions to value-based care, SNFs that are well equipped in handling higher acuity patients will benefit by positioning themselves as alternatives to other post-acute care settings like HHAs, LTACs and IRFs. Being a REIT whose SNF operators provide state-of-the-art facilities to their resident patients, OHI is poised to capitalize on the emerging trend.

Focus on luxury senior housing

Apart from diversifying its asset portfolio, OHI also is increasing its focus on the senior housing sector which is being highlighted as an important segment by the REIT’s management. To achieve its objectives, OHI has partnered with Maplewood Senior Living, an operator that provides luxurious options for the elderly seeking senior residences. OHI has previously partnered with Maplewood in all its 13 senior housing facilities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Ohio and it's highly likely that the REIT will continue to provide financing to Maplewood for its other senior housing projects in the pipeline. OHI’s 14th project with Maplewood is Inspir Carnegie Hill, a luxury senior living community located in the affluent Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City. The project is expected to be completed in 2020 and its overall cost including the accrued rent is approximately $285 million.

OHI’s focus on high-end senior living communities comes at a time when luxury senior living communities are rising in popularity around the U.S. It's estimated that the market potential for upscale senior living communities is huge because about 20% of the aging baby boomer generation has saved enough to afford private continuing care. Moreover, many of these seniors are expected to demand a very high standard of living. In addition, plenty of active baby boomers are seeking out urban or urban-style living in walkable neighborhoods without the hassle of actually owning or maintaining the property.

Currently, OHI’s senior housing portfolio comprises 124 ALFs, independent living facilities and memory care assets in the U.S. as well as the U.K. OHI also increased its senior housing portfolio by achieving geographical expansion in the U.K. It has acquired 55 ALFs/ILFs in the U.K. where the long-term prospects for senior living real estate are improving. Within the U.K., the demand for healthcare assets remains strong and the occupancy rates in the ALFs and ILFs are continuing to rise.

During Q1 2019, OHI invested $47.6 million in new construction and strategic reinvestment projects. Out of the total investment, $41.8 million was utilized to fund the REIT’s active construction projects and the remaining $5.8 million was utilized for the REIT’s capex reinvestment program.

Opportunities due to policy changes

In April 2019, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued its annual proposed SNF payment rule and the proposal has been received optimistically by OHI. The proposed rules will be effective from Oct. 1, 2019 and the proposal confirms that the PDPM (patient-driven payment model) will be the new payment system for SNFs.

The PDPM model stipulates Medicare payments depending on the patient condition and the quality of care rather than the quantity of care. In addition, the CMS has proposed a 2.5% net increase in Medicare payments related to inpatient care in SNFs. The increase has resulted from a market basket (or a fixed weight index) increase of 3% which is reduced by a mandated multi-factor productivity adjustment of 0.5%. The 2.5% net rate increase compares favorably to the earlier proposed rate of 1.8% and it provides an additional $887 million for payments to SNFs. The inflation-based payment rates coupled with incentive payments will help operators keep pace with the escalation in operating expenses.

OHI’s optimism about the new PDPM model is based on the premise that the proposed payment system provides opportunities for operators to achieve cost efficiencies during the provision of therapy services. In addition, the new system will enable operators to admit a broader disease cohort of patients. OHI does not expect any problems while transitioning to the new system as its operators have started the necessary training simulation, technology enhancements and retooling efforts in anticipation of the new payment regime.

In an another proposed change, CMS has allowed SNFs to have two to six patients in a group therapy session. Currently, CMS allows exactly four patients for group therapy sessions at an SNF. The proposed change will make SNF group therapy rules more consistent with other post-acute care settings and provide therapists with the flexibility to assign patients for group or concurrent therapy protocols for up to 25% of total therapy treatments. The selection of the most appropriate care based on patient needs further provides opportunities for increasing cost efficiencies.

Operator Woes

Even though it continues to see near-term upside and long-term optimism, OHI still faces challenges with regard to operators who are affected by the reimbursement system. In the past, OHI has been troubled with issues related to operators who weren’t able to pay rent due to financial problems. Much of the downward pressure faced by OHI was due to financial woes of Orianna and Signature, two of its key operators. By the end of 2018, OHI made substantial progress in resolving the issues related to these operators by transitioning most of the Orianna facilities and restructuring the Signature portfolio. However, it appears that the worst is not over for OHI as the REIT is reportedly facing issues with the Daybreak Venture, one if its top 10 operators in terms of revenue, which has been falling behind on rent. During Q4 2018, Daybreak underpaid about $4 million in rent and the rent shortfall immediately impacted OHI’s revenues.

Daybreak is experiencing financial difficulties due to the low Medicaid reimbursement rates prevalent in the Texas where Daybreak operates more than 65 facilities. Texas has one of the lowest Medicaid reimbursement rates in the country and even the largest nursing operator in the state has sought bankruptcy protection. In addition, the near-term operating environment in Texas is proving to be even more challenging due to the steady erosion in occupancy and to a robust labor market that's causing wage pressure. In the absence of adequate reimbursement, nursing homes are finding it difficult to make improvements related to care quality.

To help Daybreak meet its challenges, OHI has provided near-term liquidity relief by granting a $2.5 million rent deferral in each of the first two quarters of 2019. OHI’s granting of the rent deferrals serve two important purposes. First, it allows Daybreak to implement operational improvements that will boost its operating performance. Second, the deferral permits Daybreak to have sufficient time for participating in Texas’s Quality Incentive Payment Program (QIPP) that provides supplemental payments to nursing facilities which improve the quality of their services. Out of the 57 OHI properties operated by Daybreak, 16 facilities have enrolled in the Texas QIPP and an additional 31 facilities will be enrolled in the program. Daybreak’s participation in the QIPP is expected to increase the operator’s annual revenue by $5-7 million. The outcome of Daybreak’s performance improvement initiatives might be uncertain at the moment but the temporary rent deferral allows the initiatives to reach their full potential.

The rent deferral will also allow Daybreak to benefit from the Nursing Facility Reinvestment Allowance (NFRA) bill which is due to be passed in the Texas state legislature. If the NFRA legislation is passed, all Texas SNFs will have to pay a reinvestment allowance based on their nursing home revenues. The allowances will be collected by the Texas government to obtain additional Medicaid funds which will be returned back to the nursing homes through a rate increase. In addition, the NFRA will allow SNFs to get additional funding from the state government if they meet certain quality metrics.

Q1 2019 Financials

For Q1 2019, the REIT reported operating revenue of $224 million which is $4 million more than the revenue that was reported in Q1 2018. The increase was primarily attributed to the revenue generated due to completed and capital renovations that are worth $450 million and also due to the lease amendments made since Q1 2018. The revenue increment in the first quarter has been partially offset by the revenue reduction due to asset sales and transitions that occurred in FY 2018. The $224 million of Q1 2019 revenue includes approximately $15.8 million of non-cash revenue. The company reported $1.2 million as a provision for uncollectible straight-line revenue that has resulted from the transfer of assets from one tenant to another.

For Q1 2019, OHI’s G&A expense was $11.8 million and it included approximately $1 million in restructuring charges. The company projects that its G&A expenses for Q2 2019 will be consistent with its first quarter after normalizing for restructuring charges. OHI expects to decrease its legal expenses in the second half of 2019 after which the REIT’s G&A expense will decrease to $9 million to $10 million. The REIT’s non-cash stock-based compensation expense will continue at approximately $4 million in the remaining quarters of 2019. OHI’s interest expense for Q1 2019 was reported as $48 million and it was same as Q1 2018 because the lower debt balances were offset by higher blended cost of debt that has been brought about by higher LIBOR rates.

Regarding the merger with MedEquities, OHI plans to issue approximately 7.5 million common shares and borrow approximately $350 million of additional debt for completing the acquisition in May 2019.

Besides issuing stock for the MedEquities acquisition, OHI also will continue to issue a modest amount of equity per quarter. The stock will be issued through the company’s dividend reinvestment and common stock purchase plans that are consistent with the REIT’s issuance history. In addition, the REIT may issue equity under its at-the-market program to reduce its dependency on debt and to fund potential acquisitions. During Q1 2019, OHI raised $111 million in gross proceeds by issuing approximately 3.1 million shares. The shares were issued through a combination of the REIT’s at-the-market offering program as well as its dividend reinvestment and common stock purchase plans.

OHI continues to maintain significant liquidity, a conservative leverage level and a consistent as well as steady free cash flow. At the end of first quarter, OHI’s net funded debt to adjusted annualized EBITDA was 5.2x and its fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.9x. About 81% of the REIT’s $4.5 billion debt remains fixed and it has minimal short-term debt maturities.

For Q1 2019, OHI has reported an AFFO of $0.76 per share which is $0.03 more than the AFFO reported for Q4 2018. The growth can be attributed to the REIT’s asset repositioning and restructuring activities in 2018. OHI’s reportable FFO for Q1 2019 has been reported as $0.67 per share as compared to $0.71 per share for Q1 2018. OHI has declared higher payout ratios in Q1 2019 and it has announced a dividend of $0.66 per share. The REIT has been paying healthy dividends since 2003 and its AFFO has grown by 21.2% since 2005.

In terms of payout ratios, the first quarter dividend payout was 87% of AFFO and 97% of FAD. The REIT expects these payout ratios to further improve in FY 2019. The company projects that its full-year AFFO for 2019 will be in the range of $3 to $3.12 per share and its AFFO for Q4 2019 will be in the range of $0.78 to $0.81 per share.

My Take

While challenges with operators raised doubts about OHI's ability to maintain its dividend, I believe the bulk of those concerns are in the past. While the payout ratio is still slightly elevated, the company has proven it's capable of working through challenges. The stock isn't terribly cheap, but after stabilizing this year, I believe AFFO growth will resume in the high single digits, with upside risks if acquisition activity proves to be accretive. The stock currently pays a dividend yield of 7%, which I believe will hold steady at least until 2020, when there's a possibility of an increase. The company hasn't raised its dividend since late 2017 because of the challenges it faced with operators, but as these issues are resolved, I believe management will look to restart dividend increases. I believe the stock is reasonably valued and would suggest investors add to their positions for the dividend but do not see compelling upside in the stock price over the next 12 months.

