Mallinckrodt: Lawsuit Worries Massively Overblown

Current valuation seems to be pricing in a doomsday scenario of maximum lawsuit payout and key product revenue falling off the cliff.

Investors have to buckle up for a rough ride with upcoming competition in the coming years and upcoming binary lawsuit verdicts.

Since my last article, Mallinckrodt's stock price (NYSE: MNK) has taken a huge dive. The correction was a result of 2 key factors: 1) emerging lawsuits and 2) general sector correction. Investment thesis still remains intact; the company is still on track to reduce $700 million in debt (combined entity perspective) and remaining pipeline opportunities have a high probability of success. Current valuation grossly undervalues a company with strong cash generation potential. I recommend a strong BUY with a conservative $16 price target, which represents an 85% upside.

Lawsuits

MNK faced 3 major lawsuits:

1) Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Services (NYSE:CMS) Lawsuit: The company has filed for injunctive relief on May 20. In the injunctive relief, the company does seem to have a strong case as the CMS had provided written confirmation twice regarding Acthar being qualified with a new base date.

CMS's justification that the new base date was not valid as the baseline data of a purchased product should be the same as the baseline data of a product marketed under the same NDA. In my opinion, CMS's justification makes no sense. The new base date was confirmed by CMS in 2012 before the company acquired Acthar.

Additionally, the company also cited precedences of retroactive charges requested by government agencies being unlawful. No specific similar precedence of retrospective charge case against CMS has been cited.

The worst case scenario is a 10% drop in Acthar sales (~$100 million) and $600 million retrospective charge. EBITDA hit would be in the range of ~<$70million.

A permanent injunction was granted in a filing for injunctive relief regarding payment policy changes against CMS. Additionally, given previous precedences and CMS written confirmation of the new base date, I believe an injunction will be granted. An outcome would likely be announced by August 18.

CMS lawsuit has no direct relevance to Medicare Part D coverage or pricing. Medicare Part D does not work on the base date pricing structure like Medicaid.

2) Legacy DOJ lawsuit: DOJ decided to intervene in two past whistleblower claims on illegal promotional practices. There are two parts to the case: 1) marketing practices and 2) sell through via charity foundation. For part 1, the company has announced a $15.4 million settlement with no admission of wrongdoing. For part 2, the charity kickback investigation will take relatively longer (~3 years) and a settlement is likely in the range of ~$10-60 million. Potential for a larger settlement remains given the highest amount paid out for a similar lawsuit was $360 million by Johnson & Johnson.

DOJ seems to have dropped the lawsuit regarding illegal promotional practices which seem to be the crux of the whistleblowers' complaint and going after the company on charity kickback. This might potentially imply the DOJ did not have a strong case for part 1 and bode well that Questcor has acted within the lines of legal boundaries in their charity giving.

3) Opioid lawsuit: Given over 1,600 opioid-related lawsuits against the company, it will take a considerable amount of time to resolve. Recent opioid cases seem to revolve around marketing practices which provide the company with a strong basis to resolve the cases with minimal payout. Till date, the only concrete case seems to be a failure to report suspicious opioid order, which has been settled for $35 million. Though opioid-related settlements have been compared to that of tobacco settlements, potentially exceeding $126 billion in total and potential for a huge settlement remains albeit remote.

Impact of CMS's lawsuit

The immediate impact of the CMS's lawsuit was a sharp drop in not just share price but bond price. Higher bond yields likely constrained the amount of debt that could be raised at the spin-co level. Consequently, the company moved Amitiza back to Sonorant Therapeutics (NYSE: SRTX) to ensure a healthier net debt to EBITDA level.

Given $300 million debt and $150 million EBITDA, net debt to EBITDA will be below 2x. Combined with top-line growth of 3.5%, the new spin-co has a solid capital structure and well-positioned as a turnaround opportunity.

Sector valuation correction

Table 1: Overview of sector valuation

Source: Company's Q1 filings and guidance releases*, stock price as of 31 May 2019

*Bear case assumes 10% drop in Acthar revenue, $70 million EBITDA, net income hit and $600 million retroactive charge is added to the debt; FY19 FCF is based on guidance or an approximate based on EBITDA guidance and FY18 FCF

Despite none of the companies dropping their guidance (Mallinckrodt and Bausch have increased their FY19 guidance), valuations in this "controversial and highly levered" pharmaceutical sector have fallen significantly (refer to Table 1). Mallinckrodt had the highest reduction in net debt (2.4%) in Q1 '19 versus peers, some of which had a higher net debt (-5.9% to 1.8%).

Emerging lawsuits and controversies likely caused the sector re-valuation, but this correction seems overblown given the already lower than typical industry average valuation. For comparison, the pharma sector EV/FY19 EBITDA is 14x.

In the bear case scenario of a 10% Acthar decline and $600 million, the company will still fall below the 5x net debt to EBITDA covenant (if more than $225 million of revolver credit is drawn). Actual net debt to EBITDA will likely be even lower if the company used the recent opportunity to buy back more bonds at a discount.

Investment Thesis

Original investment thesis has not changed. The company is still on track and better positioned to significantly reduce debt (given the lower bond prices). Potential near-term pipeline products have been reduced to two, but the remaining two have the highest probability of approval.

Debt reduction on track

Chart 1: Debt reduction progress in FY19 and net debt projection for FY19

Source: Individual estimate assuming the spin-off happens at year-end^

^Gain on bond repurchase of the remaining quarter is assumed to be 10% higher than Q1 due to the sharp drop in bond prices (~10% lower vs Q1)

Bond repurchase has been more aggressive than before, the company has repurchased $172 million in bonds in Q1 '19 versus $81.8 million for the whole of FY18. The company booked a gain of $14.9 million on the repurchase translating to a ~9% discount on principal. Discount is lower than the previous year of 16% due to the larger purchase size.

Apart from bond repurchases, the company has also paid off $190 million of its 2025 term loan. In general, debt reduction has been strategically aligned to pay off the higher interest debt either via free cash flow or utilizing the cheaper revolving credit facility (~$500 million to tap on). Paying off higher interest debt will translate to a positive debt repayment cycle i.e. lower interest paid, higher cash flow to repay debt, in turn, lower interest further and so on.

Net debt to EBITDA target for SRTX will be ~4.1x as per management's guidance in a base case scenario.

Two shots on goal remain with a potential surprise upside

It was disappointing to see that CPP-1X program failed and the company decided to discontinue the program. Given the similarity in phase 2 and phase 3 endpoints, Terlipressin and Stratagraft remain compelling (high success rate) opportunities with peak sales >$425 million.

VTS-270 might also be a potential surprise opportunity. Though overall results were likely worse than Arimoclomol, sub-group or longer-term results might indicate a statistically significant difference from placebo. Given the lack of treatment option, a drug that could improve the quality of life (albeit limited) could potentially still be approved. Final results and the path forward will likely be announced in the coming weeks. Approval is likely a coin-toss.

Risk

Negative lawsuit outcomes

Lawsuit verdicts will remain a constant overhang for the coming years. Though verdicts will be incoming for DOJ marketing suit and CMS lawsuit. The company does have sufficient cash flow prowess to pay off the projected worst case of $600 million retroactive charge. But the higher debt load will hinder the recapitalization and future business development efforts.

Also, unquantified charity kickback charge and opioid settlement fees will tamper investor enthusiasm in the near-term. The potential of a crippling charge remains albeit remote.

Inbound competition

From 2020, the company will likely face headwinds of branded competition to Inomax and Acthar, following by Ofirmev generics. With the loss of CPP-1X and time required to realize peak sales for Terlipressin and Stratagraft, the company will likely experience a near-term revenue decline. It will take ~2-3 years for the new products to reach peak sales and make up the shortfall from the emerging competition.

On the upside, new Phase 4 data for Acthar being released over 2019-2020 could potentially bring Acthar sales back to growth and make up the shortfall.

Valuation

Table 2: Overview of price target based on sector valuation in Table 1

Source: Calculation based on Table 1's peer valuation (**lowest valuation of 0 used in bear case as the lowest EV/FY19 FCF valuation results in negative equity value)

Using a conservative 50-50 coin flip outcome, MNK remains grossly undervalued versus its peers. Note these peers are also facing similar controversies with high drug pricing, opioid marketing and high leverage. At the lowest peer valuation, there is still an 85% upside potential.

Lower than industry valuation is justified given the controversies and projection of revenue decline from 2020 to 2022. But there comes a point when valuation becomes unreasonably low. Even in the doomsday scenario of Acthar sales cut by 50% and InoMax by 30%, the company will still generate ~>$800 million in free cash flow (NYSE:FCF).

Investment strategy

Different investors have different risk appetites. Currently, MNK presents a compelling investment opportunity for both conservative and aggressive investors.

Conservative investors: 4.875% 2020 bonds at 95.971 represent a compelling value with minimal business risk to yield 5.8% if held to maturity.

Neutral investors: By taking on an additional 3 years of business risk, 5.625% 2023 bonds at 68.76 has a good risk to reward profile with a yield of 14% if held to maturity.

Aggressive investors: Investors who are willing to tolerate the high volatility should buy the stock. At the current price point, investors will be richly rewarded with a baseline upside of 85% and potential for a multi-bagger once the lawsuit overhang is resolved over the coming years.

Conclusion

The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent. This saying is especially true when investing in a company like MNK. Investors who are averse to volatility and/or need immediate liquidity should stay away from the stock or invest in the 2020 bonds. With the rock bottom valuation, the market has clearly overblown any lawsuit impact. I am calling a bottom here with a conservative $16 price target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.