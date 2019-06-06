Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) CEO John Thero Presents at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference June 6, 2019 9:30 AM ET

John Thero - President, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Michael Yee

Thank you. Good morning everyone. As you know, I am Michael Yee, Managing Director and senior biotechnology analyst at Jefferies. And I am very happy to introduce the President and CEO of Amarin, John Thero. John has had a phenomenal last 12 months. Landmark Phase 3 data for Vascepa and a huge cardiovascular outcome data that has been a huge focus in preparing for label expansion and the big launch with that label expansion.

So without further ado, I will have John come up and describe some of that data and the upcoming slides. Thanks John.

John Thero

Thank you Michael and thanks for the invitation for being here. I appreciate everybody in the audience. It has been a very positive past year for Amarin, but I think we really are just getting started and I believe we are going to make a big, have a big impact on preventing cardiovascular disease, hopefully in millions, if not tens of millions, of patients in the United States and worldwide.

But before I make additional forward-looking statements, let me remind you there are risks in such forward-looking statements. Anybody considering investing in the company should review our risks disclosed in our SEC filings.

As an overview, cardiovascular disease is really enormous and growing public health burden. It's surprising to me just given its size how infrequently it's somewhat discussed in the media. It is the highest area of healthcare spending. It accounts for more deaths than all cancers combined. And I think part of the reason why there isn't as much attention as it deserves is there hasn't been major innovation in the field for quite a while. It is difficult. Cholesterol management, the folks who study this, will recognize is important but not the complete answer.

We have, over the last seven years, done a landmark outcome study called the REDUCE-IT study which shows that our drug Vascepa, beyond the standard of care therapy, beyond cholesterol management, diabetes drugs and intensives, et cetera, provides a very significant lowering of cardiovascular risk. That result has been published now in a couple of leading journals.

We have priority review with the FDA for our submission with a PDUFA date of September 28 of this year. We are in the marketplace today with growing prescription and starting off with pretty good managed-care coverage and signs that that will expand further upon getting a label and of course being first to market in a market of this size because of its advantages as well. And this is, we believe, certainly a billion, if not multiple billion, dollar opportunity.

Turning to recent highlights. The PDUFA, we submitted to the FDA about two months ago. We have got a PDUFA that is earlier than we expected that PDUFA date being in September that will lead to a real launch of Vascepa. Vascepa has been in the market for treatment of patients with triglycerides greater than 500 milligrams per deciliter, which is the highest indication.

We, over the past year, expanded our sales force from what was essentially effectively about 300 last year, 150 of ours and 150 equivalents from our co-promotion partner to about 400. We would anticipate, upon label expansion, potentially doubling that further. Whether that will be in a one step or multiple steps, we are still doing that analysis. We are seeing very positive response from physicians who are informed of Vascepa today.

Although we recognize that with limited breadth of our current promotion most physicians have very limited knowledge of Vascepa. But just in the six months since the results were presented at the American Heart Association, the dialogue amongst the key opinion leaders has shifted from the while for them to understand these results to an acceptance of the drug works and now a lot of discussion about how do they incorporate that into their clinical practice, all of which are very encouraging. But we do need greater awareness and that awareness will come from an expanded sales force.

When we expanded last time, it took us about the 90 days with over 20,000 applicants for 265 provisions we hired. So we are looking towards expanding here aggressively. We will also do DTC and of course after we get expanded label, it will require us to go through OPDP for that. But this is a story that roughly one in three adults have cardiovascular risk beyond cholesterol management. I do think this is a very much a consumer story in that regard.

And then we will do a lot of MedEd. Some of that has started. We, for example, at the American Diabetes Association, this weekend we are sponsoring a medical education program that's sold out in advance of the ADA starting. So there is a lot of interest in this particular area.

Our Q1 results. We were first quarter out promoting with our expanded sales force. We had a 67% increase in revenues. Q1 is typically a difficult quarter for us. Q2 is a very strong rebound against Q1. So not done with Q2 yet but Q1 was good. And with the ADA recommendation hopefully that positions us for even stronger growth going forward again with the launch still coming up. So with the ADA recommendation came out before label expansion. It came out at the end of March where they are recommending for patients who were statin-treated and have triglycerides of 135 milligrams per deciliter or greater that icosapent ethyl, which is Vascepa, be recommended for treatment of those patients.

Turning to the need. This is for people who haven't been following us. We know that cholesterol management lowers cardiovascular risk by 25% to 35%, whether it's statins or ezetimibe or PCSK9s, however you get there. All terrific, we are not trying to replace the current standards of care in cholesterol management. But that still of course leaves 65% to 75% of the risk. Heart disease accounts for more deaths than all cancers combined, one death every 38 seconds. It cost is over trillion dollars in managing cardiovascular.

The society, I think, has been clamoring for outcomes and planning for breadth for preventative care. We have that and we are pleased to be presenting it as a therapy which we think is attractive not just due to its effect but also through its cost effectiveness. This is a big market. There are approximately 90 million patients with elevated triglycerides 135 milligrams or greater. And then roughly a quarter of patients who are on statin therapy have elevated triglycerides.

This is a card that's presented by some folks who did that. And what it shows is that cardiovascular risk against increase from about 80 milligrams per deciliter and above. In our outcome study, we studied 135 milligrams and above and showed positive results. And we are seeing genetic studies that triglycerides is about an equal predictor of cardiovascular risk as is LDL. Now the difference is that you trigs appear to be a identifier of risk but just treating trigs alone is insufficient. So we are looking at patients who have that risk factor but hen treating underlying conditions leading to the elevated triglycerides. And I will get into that in a bit further as we discuss this further.

But our outcome study, the REDUCE-IT study, has one that was conducted over a seven-year period. It did readout in the late part of last year. This was a study of patients who are being treated with the current standard of care, whether that be for diabetes or LDL or hypertensive or whatever. They were all left on those therapies. So they all had well-controlled cholesterol, 100 milligrams per deciliter or lower with the median of 75. And we randomized those patients, leaving them all on their current standard of care therapies.

We randomized them equally between Vascepa arm and a placebo arm and followed those patients for what was accumulative of over 35,000 patient years. So a robustly done study conducted under special protocol assessment agreement and the results have now been published in The New England Journal of Medicine which watchers of that called this the most important cardiovascular story of last year and then more recently in Journal of American College of Cardiology relative to the total events. And I will get into some of that data.

Starting with the primary. This is what the trial was set up to do, reduce composite MACE. When I talk about MACE, we are talking about heart attacks, strokes, cardiovascular death, revascularization, bypass, stents, et cetera or hospitalization for angina. 25% relative risk reduction there and you can see a lot of zeros for the p-value, very statistically significant. If we just reduced that to Hard MACE death, heart attacks, stroke, 26% death. You don't see a death benefit for statins, for example. And we are not competing with statins but this is significant, 20% reduction of death. Heart attack, 31%. Stroke 28%. And the PI for the study, well-respected Dr. Deepak Bhatt, out of Harvard, called this the most significant advance in preventative cardiovascular care since statins which was roughly 25 years ago.

For those who like to see it graphically, Kaplan-Meier, you can see that the divide begins pretty early on. Starting before one year and the number needed to treat of 21, which is phenomenal. It gets better. So that was all first occurrence of events. If you look at some these patients who didn't die, who had a heart attack or stroke or other events, you often go on to another. So 25% reduction in first events, 32% reduction in second, 31% reduction in third, 48% reduction in fourth and cumulatively 30% reduction in overall events over a five-year period which is effectively one fewer major adverse cardiovascular event for every six patients treated. I think that's phenomenal.

I think that's going to be a great benefit for many patients. I haven't this match by any other therapy out there. So we are very excited about this. I think the journals that are publishing were very excited about this and see that in the Kaplan-Meier here, the lighter lines, the lines shown in the earlier chart that you saw the primary results, which is the Hard MACE, which showed both the thin and the darker ones here on the total events. And again separation occurs early on and consistently which is what you like to see.

The results were consistent across multiple subgroups, including men and women, diabetic, nondiabetic, secondary, primary prevention. Just to put that number in needed to treat into perspective, again for the overall, total events is one in six. If you just took the first occurrence, 21, we not competing against Lipitor, but theirs is 45. We are not competing against Repatha, but theirs is 67. This really presents a wonderful treatment opportunity for many patients.

One of the interesting findings and again we are using triglycerides as an identifier risk but the results were essentially independent of triglyceride levels. It was robust, whether patients had triglyceride levels that were about 200, above 150 or above 135 and really the effects of Vascepa go so much beyond the triglyceride level and get into things like the antithrombotic effect, the antioxidant, the antiplatelet, membrane stabilization and of course, the inflammation piece. And let's get into it further. There is data supporting the unique effects of Vascepa's active ingredient on all those factors contributing to atherosclerosis.

From a safety perspective, all this is published in more detail in The New England Journal of Medicine, but the biggest difference in safety was MACE which was many fewer cardiovascular events on the Vascepa arm of study versus the placebo arm. But overall, the events rates were similar between the two arms and no serious event rates greater than 2% higher on the Vascepa arm. To dig deeper, we saw a little bit of increase in bleeding on the Vascepa arm, characterized as low by The New England Journal of Medicine.

When I say low, we are talking about lower rates than what we are seeing for aspirin in many studies. You do see a little bit higher rate of AFib but really what appears to be happening there is you had a little higher AFib because on the placebo arm those patients went on the heart attacks or cardiac arrest or sudden death where the results in the REDUCE-IT study were 31%, 48% and 31%, respectively lower on the Vascepa arm. So a very good safety profile.

And just putting this in perspective against other therapies. Again, we are not competing against these, but just sort of putting in perspective, the risk reduction that we have. Statins, you get 25% to 35%. Atorvastatin is about 25%. Again, with 25% on top of that. You get into the LDL lowering therapies, whether that's the ezetimibe or the PCSK9s at 6% to 15%, terrific and I think it is should be encouraged. But we are not competing against them and we have had a larger affect.

Outside of cholesterol management, you have seen in the CANTOS study a 15% risk reduction. That drug is pretty expensive and probably not going to be used broadly. You have seen Omega-3 mixtures like Lovaza fail multiple outcome studies including two last year. The effects of these products are different. In fact, we have seen all the Omega-3 studies in the statin era with the exception of Pure EPA which is eicosapentaenoic acid, which is the active ingredient in Vascepa, fail in outcome studies.

The only successes have been with Epadel in Japan, which is 18,645 patient study and a lower risk population that we studied with in the REDUCE-IT study at a 19% relative risk reduction. And then of course, the topper of this all, Vascepa, with the 25% relative risk reduction. It is not for lack of trying. This need for lowering cardiovascular risk beyond cholesterol management has been focus of many drugs over the last several decades, notably the CETP inhibitors, but also the drugs like Fenofibrates and niacin or Lovaza. They have all failed outcome studies.

The FDA announced they no longer recommend use of Fenofibrates or niacin on top of statins because the risks outweigh the benefits. Most of these patients aren't treated with anything. This is really a new opportunity to provide treatment for patients for that risk beyond cholesterol management that's introduced by Vascepa and the results of this robust outcome study.

And sort of speaking of Vascepa, the molecule behind Vascepa is unique. It's been characterized as a new chemical entity by the FDA. It is Omega-3 but it's a shorter chain Omega-3. It appears to have the ability to get into, for example, the endothelial cells. The endothelial cell lines the vessels walls and improve the functioning and signaling of the endothelial cells, maybe in simpler term it's essentially smoothing it out making it more difficult for plaque to accumulate which probably also contributes to its reduction and inflammation.

And that's different than longer molecule like DHA, for example, which appears to have more difficulty of getting into the endothelial cells. It doesn't have that associated reduction in inflammation appears to create a bit more disturbance and is associated likely results with an increase in LDL cholesterol. So treating these patients with a therapy increases LDL cholesterol, we don't think is wise to sort of offset some of the value of your statin or with our therapy. We don't see that LDL increase.

And it's not just the uniqueness of the molecule, it's the presentation of this molecule. It's a very fragile molecule and being able to isolate it in a way where it's in our advantage and being able to present that to the patient, not just coming out of the factory but whether that's a month later, a year later. We have got four year gating which is unprecedented in the industry and a result of a lot of science.

So there is a tremendous amount of science behind us and those who choose to get more into the sort of the eight key factors in the formation of atherosclerosis, right now eicosapentaenoic acid is the only molecule that we are aware of that has data out there that shows favorable effect on each of the eight factors associated with the formation of atherosclerosis, as listed in the shaded blue section of this slide. There is some videos on this. There is dozens of publications on this on our website for those who really like to get into the science.

But I think most notably it's in our outcome study. This is what we rely on to convince ourselves to do the outcome study. But now we have outcome studies results that's essentially [indiscernible] good to know the effects. Like with statins, the effect is multifactorial. But that multifactorial effect is unique and now proven.

In terms of the commercial side of things. I talked earlier about the U.S. opportunity and our plans for a robust launch once we have expanded indication. Unlike some other therapies, when they launched that didn't have good managed care coverage, the approval rate for Vascepa scripts today is already approaching 80% in terms of adult lives on insurance coverage, over 90% of patients with Medicare Part D have coverage for Vascepa, predominantly Tier 2, predominantly unrestricted. Over 80% of commercial plans have coverage for Vascepa, again predominantly Tier 2, predominantly unrestricted.

There are some holdouts that are waiting for the label expansion. We have been making presentations to them. I think they appreciate the fact that it's going to be approved and they are planning accordingly. Right now, we are not signaling that they are looking to put up roadblocks. We will see when we get there. We have priced this product affordably. So we have priced this product where patients can get it with insurance for an average of $3 per month. The [indiscernible] price is comparable to where statins were priced when they were still branded and adjusted for inflation. We have seen statins did quite well at that kind of a pricing. So we think this is much more a volume play than a pricing play. But we are proud to be able to present this drug affordably and I think managed-care appreciates that as well.

And as I talked about, we already have strong relationships developing where the focus is on how to implement Vascepa and ADA recommending this for use in patients with elevated triglycerides 135 or greater. We came into this year with a strategy that we haven't changed, which is to use third-party suppliers. Their business is to supply and we had the capacity at the beginning of this year to support roughly $1 billion in revenues for those suppliers. So this is an opportunity to expand and they are trying to impress us with how they can satisfy what we anticipate to be demand that would be significantly greater than that. So they are steps to expand their capacity.

We now have over 200 patents on the Vascepa, I think it's over 70 in the United States. And those patents expand internationally. We have partners in the Middle East. There have already been a couple of approvals, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates there. We have got a partner in Canada, which they have got priority review by Health Canada. We have got a clinical trial going on in China through a partner there. And our aim is to have a submission in Europe sometime around the end of this year.

Heart disease is a global phenomenon and we look forward to helping patients with Vascepa globally.

Hopefully this has sort of become clear from my earlier comments, but we look at where Vascepa is today to be similar to where statins were roughly 25 years ago. And at that point in time for cholesterol management, people were using resins and other therapies which weren't particularly effective. And now we see lots of different therapies and tens of millions of patients being treated. I think the opportunity for what Vascepa is doing is as large as the current therapies out there have all had failed outcome studies.

It's not just that they haven't shown they work. They have all shown that they don't work. The need is significant and we think with expanded label and our ability to educate both healthcare professionals and consumers to remind them that the risk doesn't end with cholesterol management, the risk is significant, existing therapies don't work and ours does, will lead to both expanded revenues for Vascepa, but more importantly an improved healthcare for millions, if not tens of millions, of patients in the United States and globally.

Financially, we ended our last quarter with about $211 million in cash. Our commercial business, frankly, we have been managing in a smart way where it's roughly over the last two years has been cash flow neutral, if you strip out the R&D side of things and the inventory build, as talked about earlier. We will expand our sales force upon label expansion and we will expand the DTC. R&D expenses have been high. We have spending $50 to $60 million per year in R&D. That will go down now with the label expansion. We are building up supply in anticipation of being success. We have no traditional debt. We do have of a financial royalty that we will pay 10% over the next $810 million in revenues until that obligation is expired. And we have got over $700 million in tax loss carryforwards. So I look forward to eating through.

And with that, I conclude my comments. Hopefully, this has been helpful to you. We look forward to updating you on further progress of Amarin as we continue today to educate healthcare professionals and to prepare for the broader launch of Vascepa upon PDUFA date of September 28.

So I thank you for your interest.

And I heard there is a breakout, Michael. What room is the breakout in? Broadway, New York. Broadway. Thank you everybody.

