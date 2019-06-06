Amazon: Dig Deeper

One should not wait for the collapse of Amazon similar to what Apple experienced at the end of last year.

I want to let you know right away that this article is not devoted to medium-term factors influencing Amazon's (AMZN) capitalization. We are going to talk about long-term markers of the fundamental state of Amazon.

In my previous article on Amazon, I pointed out to the fact that the company is undervalued in terms of the relationship between Amazon's EBITDA growth rate and its EV/EBITDA multiple. But this relationship is not the only one by which one can judge the fundamental state of Amazon. And if you dig deeper, you will discover even more interesting ones.

In the long term, companies often demonstrate a direct relationship between return on equity (ROE) and the P/BV multiple.

We can find an example of such a relationship in the case of Netflix (NFLX):

By the way, Netflix is balanced within the bounds of this model.

Another example is Apple (AAPL):

Here is also a huge deviation from the balanced state.

Amazon shows a similar relationship:

But, in this case, the current value of the P/BV multiple is well below the balanced level. And all other things being equal, Amazon's stock price should increase by 33% so that the P/BV multiple can reach the balanced state within the bounds of this relationship.

ROE is calculated based on the size of the equity of a company, which, in turn, includes a company's invested capital. Therefore, we can get one more level deeper and consider the relationship between ROI and the EV/IC multiple of Amazon:

In this case, all other things being equal, Amazon's stock price should increase by 25% so that the balanced state can be achieved.

Bottom line

Of course, the antitrust investigation that is beginning against Amazon puts tremendous pressure on the company's capitalization and it is still very early to draw any conclusions. But it is important to recognize that this pressure factor is put on the company that is fundamentally undervalued rather than overvalued. Therefore, I think you should not wait for the collapse of Amazon similar to what Apple experienced at the end of last year.

