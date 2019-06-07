The Asset Allocator: A Consequential, New Economic Policy (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
Central bankers worried about inadequate inflation is new, even though it’s now over a decade old. It’s new because we’ve not yet seen how this will end.
This podcast (4:49) argues that it would seem likely that stocks and real estate will continue to climb until some unexpected shift finally occurs. So it is desirable to maintain ample cash reserves, because who knows when the shift will occur.