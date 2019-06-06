VMware, Inc. (VMW) Presents at William Blair Growth Stock Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) William Blair Growth Stock Broker Conference Call June 6, 2019 12:20 PM ET

Jason Ader

Paul Ziots

Jason Ader

Statements made in these discussions, which are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors, including those referenced in VMware's most recent SEC filings on Form 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K.

Q - Jason Ader

Rajiv, it seems that hybrid cloud models are becoming increasingly accepted by customers around the world. Can you talk about why you believe VMware is uniquely positioned here to help customers?

Rajiv Ramaswami

Yes. So customers want to be able to run their applications or workloads in multiple clouds as well as in their on-prem environments. So I think everybody has come to a conclusion that they can go fully into the public cloud for everything they need, right? They're going to always be in this mixed world of having local applications on-prem, potentially even in their edge infrastructure as well as in the public cloud. So therein lies the notion of hybrid cloud. Now the other thing about the hybrid cloud is customers also want the flexibility to be freely able to move these applications back and forth from -- they want to have the choice of running applications, either on-prem or in the public cloud.

VMware is in a unique position of enabling them to do this for a couple of reasons. The first reason is we provide a consistent infrastructure with our software stack. The same software stack runs on-prem as well as in the public cloud of their choice, right? What does this mean to the customer? The -- this means that the customer can easily take an application that's running in one place and move it to another place without having to replatform it or refactor it. That saves them a huge amount of money, right, in terms of the refactoring costs. It also saves them time. They can move these applications quickly. They don't have to retrain their people and they can use the same tools, right? That's the first point, right? The consistent infrastructure and consistent operations across all these multiple clouds.

The second truly is the multi-cloud nature of this, right? VMware also is uniquely positioned to be able to provide this environment on multiple clouds. So today, we offer this on AWS, recently announced Azure. We've been working with IBM for many years, and we have 4,000-plus cloud provider partners who also offer VMs stack as a service. So the customers have the most freedom and the most choice here with VMware to create an environment where they can run their applications freely, not be constrained.

Jason Ader

Great. And can you compare and contrast your AWS relationship with the other cloud partnerships?

Rajiv Ramaswami

Yes. So look, we -- if you look at a...

Jason Ader

The question is, can you compare and contrast the AWS relationship with the relationships that VMware has with its other cloud partners?

Rajiv Ramaswami

Yes. So we have a preferred relationship with AWS. And let me explain the differences here. With AWS, we offer a service that is VMware managed. So VMware delivers the service to our customers. We manage the service. And it's offered in AWS data centers on top of AWS hardware with the VMware stack. Now we also have, in parallel, a VMware Cloud Provider Program with multiple providers in there, including IBM. And Azure falls into that category of being a VMware Cloud Provider partner. What that means is that we take our software and provide our software stack to Azure or to other partners. Azure, in turn, runs that as a service inside their data center and offers that to their customer. So it's an Azure service offering, not a VMware service offering but using the same VMware stack. So that's the view of a different side. One is a VMware-managed offering. The other is a partner-managed offering.

Jason Ader

And the VMware-managed offering also is a lot -- is more of a full stack, right, with the other ones? My understanding is that's just -- it's just the VC or the...

Rajiv Ramaswami

No. No. Actually, both offerings are exactly the same. They're both full stack. The core of the offering is what we call VMware Cloud Foundation. That includes compute, which is vSphere; storage, vSAN; networking, NSX; cloud management, right; and a full layer of life cycle management put together, right? That same stack is deployed in Azure. It's also deployed inside AWS.

Jason Ader

Okay. Great. And how much of your overall business today is coming from these cloud partnerships?

Rajiv Ramaswami

So to give you a perspective, we have a breakout of what we call hybrid cloud, SaaS and subscription revenue. That's -- in the last quarter, that was about 12% of our total number. Now out of that 12%, about a little over half came from what we call our VMware Cloud Provider Program, right? So that's again the set of cloud providers that take our software stack and offer that as a service. So that gives you a general picture of how big this can be. And in addition, we also have our own managed offering, which is the VMware Cloud on AWS, which is -- which continues to grow. It still early days. We now have it globally available. And that's also included in that bucket.

Jason Ader

And the revenue recognition for the VMware Cloud on AWS, that is more -- that's more ratable over the life of the contract, right?

Rajiv Ramaswami

Yes. It's SaaS service, right? So it will be ratable over the life of the contract. Exactly.

Jason Ader

So you'll see it in billings before you see it in revenue, that is an investment.

Rajiv Ramaswami

That is correct. That is correct.

Jason Ader

And the VCPP, is that also similar, like a SaaS model where it would be...

Rajiv Ramaswami

Yes. So VCPP is also a ratable model, right? It's a SaaS subscription model, right, where we again recognize that over the term of the contract.

Jason Ader

But it's not a -- but my understanding is at least, it's not going to -- they're not going to be like three year, five year agreements like you might have for VMware Cloud and AWS like a three year agreement whereas with VCPP is going to be more sort of on-demand. Is that correct?

Rajiv Ramaswami

Well, we basically offer this as a subscription calculated to our partners, who then offer it on whatever terms they want to. So for us, it's as they consume, we get revenue.

Jason Ader

Okay. Right. Anybody has questions, feel free to raise your hand. In your recent earnings report, you beat the Street but did not raise guidance for the year. Are you starting to see any tightening of demand or late-cycle-type behavior from customers just given how strong the spending environment has been over the last couple of years?

Rajiv Ramaswami

Look, we did say in the earnings call that we were not immune from macro environmental issues. Now that said, we are pretty happy with our performance for the quarter, and we reiterated guidance for the full year. I would also say that the -- look, many of our solutions and products provide immediate significant return on investment for our customers, even from our core VCF products, right? Save significant dollars for our customers. If you look at our VMware Cloud Foundation and our hybrid cloud services, for example, again, those offer our customers the ability to have a cloud, whether it's on-prem or inside a public cloud offering, which can save them significant costs, right? So we -- the compelling value proposition of the customer -- that we offer with our solutions we think will help us continue even if macro situations change, right? But we're not going to be immune from those changes.

Jason Ader

Right. But do you -- was it more -- your outlook for the rest of the year, was it more just sort of prudence? Or was it something that you've actually seen in the environment in terms of customer behavior shifting?

Rajiv Ramaswami

Look, we didn't change the outlook for the year, right? We reiterated our guidance for the full year, and we still see good -- we felt good about where our customers are. We feel good about where they are in terms of adopting our solutions and how our stories playing out with them. And so we maintain our guidance. And again, this is, like I said, with -- we are happy with where things are at. This is not a negative message from us.

Jason Ader

Yes. Okay. As we think about where you guys are today as a company, I'm thinking back 2.5 years or something, and it wasn't looking so good. You guys slowed down. And I think a lot of people, or you can attest to this, wrote you off. And yet the last couple of years has been tremendous. And even last quarter, you were billing 20% or something like that. So it's been a pretty remarkable turnaround over these last couple of years. How do you explain to people what you guys have done? What changed that allowed you really to turn this ship the way you have?

Rajiv Ramaswami

Yes. I think we -- I would say, it's three things, right? It's about the overall vision. It's about the offerings that we have for our customers and how they are being adopted, and it's the overall culture of the company. So if you look at the vision, we've been articulating it, fairly broad vision that remained consistent for the last several years. It is around being able to deliver any application, modern application and existing application, whatever format it's in, from any cloud, from the cloud of the choice of the customer, right? We are not limiting them to any cloud, any particular single cloud, right? Taking basically any application, delivering them from any of the cloud that they would like to use to their users on any device that the users would like to use, and all with built-in intrinsic security. So that's the vision that we've articulated. It's remained the same for the last several years, and we've been delivering on that vision. It clearly resonates with customers.

Now how does that translate into priorities for customers? I mean our strategies around helping our customers with their key priorities: hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, being able to build and operate modern applications; being able to have networking and security in this world of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud and modern applications; and finally, on the employee side, being able to have great employee engagements and create a great experience for their employees.

So the solutions that we have provided really squarely fit into all these areas. And along the way, by the way, some of these newer technologies that we brought to bear have resulted in significant year of market growth and market penetration. So if I give you a few examples out of this list, right? So we've seen, for example, with the hybrid cloud, great adoption of our VMware Cloud Foundation, right? Because the full stack offering for our customer is hybrid cloud, both on-prem and now inside the public cloud, right?

If you look at application development, the modern app development, we are still in the early stages there. We've got a full Kubernetes-based platform offering in the market. If you look at networking and security, we've had great success with NSX over the last several years with the growth rates that we've seen there. They're starting to embed security now to everything we do, including our base core high-provider platform, vCA, right?

And on the employee engagement side, look, we've created this platform called Workspace ONE, which really creates a single environment that customers can deploy that combines identity, device management, security, a curated application store, all made available, right, on any device that the users want, right? So it's a pretty compelling set of portfolio solutions that our customers are adopting. And last but not the least, I think we do have a culture, right? Our culture, we have a strong culture of innovation. We talk about our epic values here as a company where we focus on execution, right? We've executed well over the last several years on all these fronts that I've talked about. We have passion. Our people want to work at the company. They're passionate about what we do, our culture of integrity with a strong focus on customer, right? And in terms of delivering outcomes for the customers, building a trusted relationship with those customers. And increasingly, we've gotten, over the last few years, even more relevant to our customers than we were two years ago, right, as a result of the strategy. But they, again, trust in us, right? They trust with us -- they trust us. They are with us on this journey as we help them transform. And finally, last but not the least, while we're doing all of this, we also have a strong focus on the community.

Jason Ader

Seems great. So basically, the reality of the hybrid cloud, multi-cloud coming to bear, the portfolio expansion that you guys have had, that fits really well into that as market shift and then just execution. Those were the things?

Rajiv Ramaswami

Yes. Yes. Exactly.

Jason Ader

Good. When I think about the longer-term risks for VMware, I think of 2 things really. Just public cloud migration in a sense that this is no on-prem data center and the customer just shuts it down and just go straight to the cloud. And then the emergence of containers, that's sort of potentially a threat longer term to virtual machines, which is your baby, right? So how do you see the company addressing these trends, these challenges over time?

Rajiv Ramaswami

In fact, when I came to the company 3, 4 years ago, at this point, those were both actually existential kind of fact, right? What are we going to do with the public cloud? What are we going to do with containers? And the reality is, they're no longer threats. They're opportunities for us. We've converted both of those into significant opportunities for the company on the cloud first. So it's no longer just going to be all a public cloud world. It's a hybrid cloud world and actually what customers have spoken, right? They want to be in this mix. They want to be across multiple clouds. They want to have the flexibility to run workloads on-prem. And that has translated for us into a huge opportunity with all our cloud offerings with the ability for us uniquely as a company to provide this consistent infrastructure, right, where we have the same stack now being able to provide that in all the cloud providers.

Jason Ader

Sounds like a common denominator, right?

Rajiv Ramaswami

A common denominator. A consistent environment that our customers can trust. And we're uniquely positioned to do that related to the other providers, right? Because the providers are more focused on their particular cloud, right? We operate across clouds. And I think that's something that the customers like, and we provide the flexibility.

So the public cloud is turning into an opportunity for us not just with the hybrid cloud, but also even when customers just want to go natively to the public cloud, we can provide them a good, consistent management and operations and security environment across those multiple clouds. And that, again, is a key value proposition that our customers are starting to embrace.

And just a few examples, right, with cloud help, for example, today. We provide the ability for our customers to manage their spend and optimize their resources across native public clouds, right? There's no other VMware product in the offering, but this alone helps them save significant dollars when they use the public clouds. So we feel good about -- now the cloud is held being a significant opportunity for us with a broad portfolio of solutions with our hybrid cloud story, with our multi-cloud management operations and security set of services that we provide.

Now when it comes to containers, if you look at the old days of containers, there was a concern that containers would, for example, take away from virtual machines, right? You will deploy containers on bare metals. There will no longer be any virtual machines. The reality today is almost all container deployments are on top of virtual machines. And that's not true just in on-prem. That's also true in all the major public clouds, whether you're getting a container service in AWS or Azure or at Google, you're still getting them inside of VMs. And that's because people know how to operate a VM environment. It's secure. It's isolated. And they don't really want to manage distinct environment for every different thing. You're going to run your VMs. You're going to run your containers, and you want to do all of that with a seamless single infrastructure. So containers, therefore, are now inside of VMs, and we've embraced containers as an opportunity now for us to gain additional business and additional value with our customers.

So today, we provide a full set of Kubernetes offerings in the marketplace. It's called the VMware Pivotal Kubernetes service. It's available in different forms as a basic, even open-source distribution, which, again -- by the way, from a VMware perspective, we've embraced open source, right? We're adding on top of that with key things like networking and security and life cycle management that we put together in an enterprise-grade offering. We take that into the cloud as well. And we continue to expand that portfolio. We bought a company called Heptio last year, which was founded by two or the two founders of -- three founders of Kubernetes. And today, we are the second largest contributor to Kubernetes from an open-source community perspective. So we've really transformed ourselves when it comes to containers. And we are now in a great position to be partners with our customers to enable them to build these modern applications using containers and micro services.

Jason Ader

Okay. Great. I want to shift gears a little bit to VMware Cloud and AWS. It seems like this is just starting to really happen for you guys. And I know it's been talked about for a couple of years, but it feels like it's starting to move the needle. When do you think it actually becomes material to your financials? And then what are the main use cases you're seeing for VMware Cloud and AWS?

Rajiv Ramaswami

Look, this year, we expect to do over $10 billion in revenue. So for something to be material, it's got to be fairly large out there. And I think it will take a couple of years for VMware Cloud and AWS to become material. Now in terms of the use cases, what are we seeing here? So the biggest use case really is data center consolidation and migration. So customers are typically running VMware inside their on-prem data centers. They have multiple data centers. And for a variety of reasons, they want to consolidate and potentially move some of that into the cloud. And we enable that to happen better than almost anything else out there. Because in those types kind of scenarios, if you want to take an app and move it into the cloud natively, you're going to have to spend a significant amount of money refactoring the application or replatforming the application. It's going to take you time, and you're going to have to learn a whole set of tools and processes.

Jason Ader

Can you explain to the audience why that's required to replatform, refactor?

Rajiv Ramaswami

Yes. Because the underlying infrastructure -- these applications are all designed to run on a particular infrastructure, right? The infrastructure on a VMware environment is different from what's available in the public cloud. The storage is different. File systems are different. So you'd typically end up having to adopt that application that we have to go run over there.

Now if there's an application that already exists, then you were thinking, all of this effort is really for nothing, right? I mean you're spending a lot of money on an app that already works, right? Would you rather spend that money on building a net new app or something brand new that you're trying to do versus spending it on an app just to migrate it to the cloud? So that's the challenge, right, which is why from a cloud migration perspective, the compatibility and the consistent infrastructure that we provide means that we have been just lifted and shifted. Pretty easy compared to going directly to the native cloud, right? So that's a very important first use case, right? Cloud migration.

The second use case is elastic capacity expansion. So here's the situation where your demand is ebbing and flowing. You have more demand at a certain point than you have less demand and you have the ability to use the cloud as a way for you to add capacity quickly. Again, in the hybrid cloud environment, you might be running some of your workload content, and now you need more capacity for a short period of time, you go into the public cloud.

The third use case is around disaster recovery. So again, you could create multiple data centers and have a disaster recovery plan across two data centers or you could take one of those and put them in the cloud. And the cloud offers some significant economic benefits when it comes to disaster recovery. You can, for example, replicate your data into the cloud, but you don't have to be consuming compute capacity or have that sitting idle, right? So you could actually get that compute capacity on demand if you have a disaster.

So let me give you a couple of examples on how this is playing out from a customer use case's side. So I was just in India a couple of weeks ago, and there was this company that's a BPO company, a company operating out of India, but they operate like 22 data centers around the world. And they don't really want to be in the business of operating these 22 data centers around the world. It's kind of a pain for them. So they're looking to get out of operating their data centers and having somebody else run them and get that as a service.

The second thing is they're in the business of acquiring customers, right, and -- who are coming to them for call center operations or whatever, right? And one of the competitive advantages is being able to onboard a new customer very, very quickly, which means that they have to have the infrastructure available to be able to onboard customers quickly. And if the capacity is elastically addable, right, as we have in the cloud, they can onboard new customers very, very quickly compared to having to roll out new and such every time. At the same time, when a customer leaves, it's fine. They can scale down their capacity, right? So that's the second thing, a use case.

And then by the way, for disaster recovery here, if they are in the cloud, they can easily go to another availability zone, say, in AWS and have a DR plan, right, again, without having to open up a third data center for them to go do that. So it's just -- all of this is coming to play out as this one customer, right? And this is just what we see over and over again with other customers as well.

Jason Ader

Great. And then one of the things -- one of the questions I get from investors right now -- I guess the question is that is this sort of just a stack up for AWS and ultimately, they're going to steal your customers that go to VMware Cloud and AWS? What -- how do you alleviate that concern?

Rajiv Ramaswami

Yes. I mean I think the fundamental value that customers have seen in coming with us on this daily is really this notion of a consistent infrastructure, right, that they get across multiple environments. So they get the complete freedom to operate across whatever environment they want, right, on-prem, AWS. They might want to run some workloads initially on AWS to do testing and so forth and move them back and run them in their on-prem data center, right? Or they want to move more over to AWS or they may want to run some in Azure. We provide them that flexibility in a unique way, right? If they go to AWS natively, they don't quite get that. From an AWS perspective, right, they are very motivated to partner with us because that's really how they get these workloads into their infrastructure.

Jason Ader

On ramp -- on that.

Rajiv Ramaswami

But once they are there, right, AWS also sees the opportunity to share additional services on top of these workloads and all the other services that they share. And by the way, more recently, I mean just in a gestural form, how important it is for them, but they are actually starting to resell -- they just started reselling our VMware on AWS service, right? AWS is actually starting to show that. So I think there's a clear win-win here between both companies to make this a sustainable thing as opposed to just something, "We are okay. You bring the workloads in. You can work them over, right?" That doesn't necessarily drive the value proposition that the customers are looking for.

Jason Ader

A question in the back. Okay. So the question was, can you talk about the network virtualization opportunities? And how early are you in the marketplace with this?

Rajiv Ramaswami

So NSX, which is our network virtualization platform [indiscernible], some on the success in the marketplace, it's now on a $2 billion run rate exiting last quarter. If you look at the broad opportunity in terms of what we are looking at here, we see a fundamental opportunity to be the networking leader for the next 20 years, what perhaps CISCO was for the last 20 years. And here's the rationale. If you look at the last 20 years, networking was all about connecting with boxes together, right? You had a data center network to connect servers to servers and storage. You had a campus network to connect your desktop to the laptop. You had a branch network to connect to your branch offices together with routers, right? So that was a problem that traditional vendors were solving.

Now if you look at the world that we live in today, we talked about hybrid cloud, we talked about multi-cloud, we've talked about applications going to the edge, people want to run applications everywhere. Their users are coming from everywhere, and their data are stored everywhere. So what do you need from a network? You need a network that connects and secures application, users and data regardless of where they are present. Now that's a fundamentally different paradigm than this old view of, "Hey, I've got to build switches and routers and boxes." And this is a view that can be done -- entirely has to be done in software, right, because only a software-defined network can really stretch across all the places where applications run, right, all the places that users are coming in from regardless of what's running underneath, right? It doesn't matter what you're sitting underneath with. So that is the fundamental big value proposition that we're going after with our networking portfolio.

Now imagine, right? So there's a rich set of network services that we can provide here, right, established networking, of course; base connectivity; then you do add-on security; you add on a load balancing. So you just keep adding and increasing list of services on top of this platform and then increasing set of use cases. So that's what we've done with NSX.

So I would say we have -- we're past the first couple of stages, but the opportunity ahead of us is huge. So if you look at the use cases today for the portfolio, we're looking at automating, right, the building of cloud and connecting all these end points, whether they be a bare metal end point, whether they be a virtual less end point, whether it be a container end point, right, because these apps can run anywhere. They can run on bare metals. They can run on containers. They can run on VMs. All of them need to be connected, securing them at a very, very fine-grained level, right? So the automation that we provide, the security that we provide, the application continuity and disaster recoveries that we can bring to the table, those are all use cases. And the scope of those use cases continue to increase over time, right, as we get into the public cloud, as we get into the edge, as we get into containers. So that, in a nutshell, is the huge opportunity for networking. We are reasonably well along, but we've got a long way to go still ahead of us.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Rajiv Ramaswami

So I think if I were to paraphrase their question, does NSX only kind of work with a VMware environment? Or does it really extend beyond that, right? So the answer absolutely is NSX is kind of everywhere portfolio, right? We started out, by the way, with that running only inside of a VC environment, working with VMs. But if you look at where it is today, it runs in the public cloud natively. There's no other VC or no other VMware products in that environment, but it runs natively on AWS, runs natively in Azure. It extends up into container end points, right? It even extends into bare metal. So it's truly a cross-platform, right? It works across multiple hypervisors, right, multiple clouds. It's not tied to any particular VMware stack.

Jason Ader

Great. We have to wrap up. I want to just -- I want to ask one final question to you as you -- what are the main takeaways you want to leave people with from this session?

Rajiv Ramaswami

Look, I think we've got the vision that we've articulated. It's resonating well with the customers around delivering any application from any cloud to any device or to any user. And within that, we map very well with our solutions to the IT priorities of our customers. They are committed to the hybrid cloud. They want to be able to operate in multiple clouds. They need to be able to manage all of this from a networking and security perspective, and they want to create an environment where their employees are engaged and productive. So we have solutions that clearly map to those IT priorities and are increasingly trust our partners with our customers.

Now that said, we're also very focused on execution. We had a good last year. We had a good start to the fiscal year here with our first quarter, and we continue to very much focus on execution on the strategy, right? That's really what we do as a company.

Jason Ader

Next one? All right. Well, thank you for being here and thank you, everyone, for coming.