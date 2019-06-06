Alibaba Group: Valuation Update

Speaking of the forward price multiples, Alibaba's underestimation is not so unambiguous now.

Alibaba's capitalization has not been reacting greatly to the growth rate of its financial indicators or to their absolute values.

1. Technical parameters

Starting from mid-2015, Alibaba's (BABA) stock price has been following, with varied success, its long-term exponential trend that acts as a specific average:

In January 2018, the deviation of the actual price of the stock from this trend exceeded 40%. After a short period of stabilization, in May, the deviation reached 40%, again. And from this point of view, Alibaba is extremely oversold... again.

The rolling annual total price return of Alibaba's shares has been fluctuating at the lower border of the standard deviation:

The rolling monthly total price return is also too low. It is worth to add that usually this indicator never stays in the negative zone for a long time:

So, in the context of the trend and return analysis, such evolution of the indicators is typical when reaching the bottom.

2. Growth drivers

As a rule, in the long term, a direct relationship is found between the growth rates of a company's financial performance indicators and its multiples. This is logical: the faster the company grows, the bigger its multiples are. But in the case of Alibaba, these relationships are inverse:

This may be due to two reasons. Perhaps in the case of Alibaba, these relationships have not formed yet. And perhaps, and most likely, the company's capitalization is influenced by factors that outweigh the value of the company's financial growth rates.

Now, let's look at how the capitalization of Alibaba responds to the growth of its absolute financial indicators.

The long-term relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and Alibaba's capitalization has been describing the company's current capitalization as undervalued for a year now:

But the interesting point is, that in the case of Alibaba, this relationship is logarithmic. This means that with the growth of Alibaba's revenue, the growth rate of the company's capitalization slows down. This is an analogue of multiple compression which reflects investors' doubts as to the stability of a company's future growth rates.

Concerning EBITDA, in the case of Alibaba, there is no strong relationship between the EBITDA absolute size and the company's capitalization:

So, recently, Alibaba's capitalization has not been reacting greatly to the growth rate of its financial indicators or to their absolute values.

3. Comparable valuation

Comparing Alibaba with other companies using multiples, I somehow got used to the fact that Alibaba generally turned out to be clearly undervalued. But, apparently, this situation is gradually becoming a thing of the past.

So, first of all, it should be noted that the comparable valuation based on the EV/EBITDA to growth multiple has shown that since the beginning of this year and until recently, the implied price was lower than the actual price:

Judging by the EV/Revenue to growth multiple, Alibaba is still quite undervalued, but not as much as it was at least three months ago:

In terms of the comparative analysis based on the EV/FCF to growth multiple, the implied price also tends to gradually come closer to the actual price:

Now, let's look at the forward-priced multiples of Alibaba.

The comparable valuation based on the P/S to growth (forward) multiple has shown that Alibaba is still undervalued:

Based on the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, Alibaba is almost fairly priced by the market:

But only six months ago, the assessment in this way indicated a highly undervalued state of the company:

As you can see, investors and analysts tend to believe in Alibaba's success less, and this is the problem.

Bottom line

From a technical point of view, Alibaba is greatly undervalued, but from a fundamental point of view, one cannot conclude so categorically.

I proceed from the assumption that no trade agreement will be concluded between China and the United States in the near future. The parties have bided their time and the status quo can last right up to the next presidential election in the United States. At the same time, it is obvious that the trade war between China and the United States affects Alibaba's capitalization more than the fundamental factors. And, in such a situation, a steady growth in Alibaba's capitalization cannot be expected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.