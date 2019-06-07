Mallinckrodt Plc: Price Gouging Drug Company Due For A Dead Cat Rebound

Yet, MNK has no immediate threat of bankruptcy until at least 2023. Dead cat rebounds are thus on the table before heading to its long term value of $0.

Management has consistently prevailed over one clinical trial failure after another, despite spending nearly $1B in R&D over the past 5 years.

Cautious Note To All:

Due to its deeply convoluted set of future cash flow from debt maturities and product LOEs, MNK is a very volatile stock. Implied annualized volatility for MNK's Jan 2020, at-the-money options are at a whopping 107%. The company's management took shareholders on a stomach churning ride last year, sending the share price down to the low 10s from the high 20s; back to the high 30s; and then to single digits again. With this in mind, constant position adjustments are needed for the sake of risk management both on the long and short side. For the most seasoned of investors, however, there is ample money to be made.

So what is behind the wildest roller coaster wide in the global pharmaceuticals sector?...

Introduction

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) is a specialty-generic pharmaceuticals company focused mainly on leveraged acquisitions of development stage drug products. The company has a concentrated hospital portfolio with 4 of its major drugs about to endure a loss of exclusivity within the next 4 years (and with generics ready to come on-line), putting more than 66% of the company's total revenues and 80% of EPS at risk of catastrophic decline.

In addition, MNK's free cash flow has been steadily declining Y/Y, falling into mid 9 figures against more than 5 billion of debt maturities coinciding with the portfolio's patent expiration. In terms of R&D, MNK has paid over $500 million to acquire drugs in development, but has consistently failed to receive any nod from the FDA. Notable failures include the abysmal trial results of VTS-270 and Stannsoporfin.

On the other hand, the company's flagship asset, Acthar, is a vital therapy to treat infantile spams (about ~1,000 occurrences per year in the U.S.). Yet, MNK has a deeply unethical pricing strategy on this drug, charging $45,000 for a treatment which only cost $9 in 2007, making the drug simply unaffordable. Acthar is not included in the formulation of drugs available under Medicare Part D. This means it is not available to Medicare plan purchasers without an individually written petition by a physician for an exception, and of course its review. Recently, MNK has lost yet another 10% of its Acthar sales from lower reimbursements from Medicare.

Not surprisingly, this article will lay out how shares of MNK are headed to $0 for the long term, but may offer surprising dead cat rebounds as the stock is currently trading at only 1.5 times FY 2019 Free Cash Flow.

Charging a Drug $45,000/vial To Treat Newborns

Source: Business Insider

As we can see above, the price of H.P. Acthar gel was jacked up from just $1 in 2002, to a whopping $32,500 by the end of 2014 when MNK acquired its owner, Questcor, for $5.6 Billion. Since then, MNK has consistently raised Acthar's price every single year, causing massive financial havoc on families desperately trying to treat their newborns with this condition. Here is just one testimony:

Source: CNN, Author's Curation

After the initial diagnosis, the Foltzes wrestled with their insurance company for days to get Trevor treated with Acthar. Eventually, the treatment was fully covered, at a cost of more than $125,000. And the drug worked. The tremors stopped. But more than a year later, on that day in the backyard, the seizures had returned. Another round of treatment was in order. Again, the Foltzes ran into red tape. The insurer was balking at spending another $125,000, and Trevor's parents worried whether he would get the precious vials of medicine needed to give him a shot at a normal life.

Source: CNN, Author's Curation

It is incredible for a drug that only cost a few bucks two decades ago to cost more than raising a child from birth to age of 18 ($240,000). This is especially the case given this was a drug approved in 1953, and no other medical developments (aside from the infantile spams label expansion in 2010) have come about since then to justify the price hikes. While MNK has spent over $500 million on R&D on Acthar since its acquisition from Questcor, these are very low sample (n<50) phase 4 trials with mixed to negative results for a variety of conditions (such as RA, Multiple Sclerosis, etc). The author will discuss this more at a later section.

There has been much controversy/outrage over the cost of Acthar, with both Medicaid and insurance companies on a rising trend to refuse coverage and leaving prescriptions unfilled. Here is the latest development:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Acthar accounted for roughly ~$1 Billion ($850M Est. FY2019), or more than 60% of MNK's sales in 2018. The situation with regards to pricing outrages and drug affordability is not going away, and will be a key issue at the 2020 presidential elections. Should the pressure from civil action be enough to rescind the drug price back to its 2007 levels, MNK would see immediate and effective bankruptcy. The drug is already experiencing -10% in sales since 2018, plus the potential for an additional -10% Y/Y in FY 2020 due to continued prescription volume decline from an ongoing bribing scandal. This certainly does not help when $600 million of new Acthar restructuring liabilities are added to an already staggering $5.6 Billion debt stack.

But the problems don't stop here.....

Catastrophic Lost of Exclusivity (LOEs)

Source: IMS Health, Author's Curation

Generics play a big role in our health care system by making drugs affordable after the branded patent protection period has ended (usually 5-10 years since the drug launch). As shown in the chart, branded drug sales typically experience a decline of 90% within 12 months of the first generic coming online. This is crucial to understanding the current situation with MNK, as all 4 of the other products in its portfolio are about to experience such plunges in sales over the next 4 years.

Source: Company Presentation, Author's Curation

By the end of 2023, all patent protection for Inomax, Ofirmev, Therakos, and Amitiza will have expired. These products account for ~40%, or $800M of MNK's FY 2018 sales. In the case of Inomax, there is already a generic competitor online made by Praxair, and MNK will only be able to keep the ship from sinking using about 1 year of contracts already signed with hospitals.

Perhaps as little as 1 in 10,000 drugs are immune to the effects of generic launches, and none of MNK's products will likely be the case. Once these products are no longer protected, MNK's total sales will likely be only 1/4th of what it is now in 2023 as shown later by the author's estimates. This is a huge problem for a company with over $3.5 B of debt maturing before then (and even worse, another $3B there after)

The Costs of a Failed M&A Strategy

Source: Company 10-K Filings, Author's Curation

Like with BHC, MNK paid lavish amounts of money to acquire companies who jacked up the price of drugs by over 600%-57,000%. The result? Comparing MNK's balance sheet from 2018 to 2019, the company wrote off over $3.6B worth of goodwill it accumulated via overpaying for other companies. This is just beginning of the nightmare for both stockholders and bondholders, however:

Source: Company 10-K Filings, Author's Curation

The only surviving grace for MNK is the medium level of debt maturities from 2019-2022, at $900M ( Plus $600M in restructuring charges) versus $500M in free cash flow that is declining 35% Y/Y going forward. Moving onto FY 2022 and forward, however, MNK is likely to meet certain death as the company's leverage ratio is simply crushing, and is worsened by the low possibility of refinancing.

Source: Company Presentation

Currently, MNK's net leverage stands at roughly 4.2x EBITDA, which is rather misleading. Since the loss of patent protection of key products are imminent, the true forward leverage ratio is probably closer to 8x-12x net debt to EBITDA, and looks to only get worse every year going forward. This is already reflected in the trading of its bonds:

Source: Bloomberg

With MNK's bonds trading at a worse status than most junk bonds, the chance of refinancing the debt is grim. The author sees no exit path for MNK post 2023 except bankruptcy. To make matters even worse, MNK's has also found itself at the epicenter of the growing opioid crisis:

Implied Cost of Opioid Litigation

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

MNK is a seller of generic API in opioid products such as hydrocodone and generates approximately ~$400M of revenue from doing so. The company has spun off this into a new business (while raising yet ANOTHER $300M of debt to do so), but faces at least $100M-$1B in implied litigation liabilities. This is of course excluding litigation expenses, which can amount to tens of millions of dollars. As the author has previously stated, troubles appear neverending with this company. Management seems to always over-promise and then consistently under-deliver (or not deliver at all).

An Remarkably Consistent Series of Clinical Trial Failures

Source:FiercePharma

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: CJASN ePress

In last year alone, MNK has had over 3+ clinical trial failures, despite spending over $700 million in general R&D expenses. The results weren't even close, with p-values for the clinical data in clinical trial ATLANTIS as high as 0.99. There is very little science behind the company aside from being a financial M&A platform, since none of the existing drugs in MNK's portfolio were developed by MNK themselves! In fact, MNK's management sold the only part of the company where they achieved some sort of independent scientific success - its nuclear imaging business, back in 2017.

Final Thoughts: New Products Will Not Be Enough To Mitigate Critical Levels of Debt

Source: Company Documents

Source: Q42017 Earnings Call, Seeking Alpha, Author's Curation

MNK's management provided guidance back in Feb 2018, expecting its pipeline to generate ~$1B in peak sales by 2024. Since then, 2 products in development have already failed (Stannsoporfin and VTS-270), and while there are some promises with Stratgraft (artificial skin to heal burns), the author estimates at best, $550 million in peak sales for the rest of the products, using management's guidance of $450 million in peak sales for the two failed products. This is simply not enough to compensate for MNK's mountain of debt it accumulated from strategic failures:

Source: Company Filings, Management Guidance, Author's Curation

MNK has just about ~$300 M of cash to offset close to $6B in debt due for the next 5 years, while generating at best $500M of FCFF per year (and declining double digits). With bonds trading below 70 cents, the author sees no way MNK would be able to push back its debt stack with refinancing, and expects complete bankruptcy by 2023.

Caveat Emptor et Venditor

Both longs and shorts need to beware the risks of this stock. As assessed by the author, MNK is on the road to bankruptcy by 2023. The hundreds of millions in potential sales from successful launch of new products will not be able to offset the massive amounts of debt MNK's management took in a series of failed M&A strategy. Close to $10B in market cap and ~$2.5B in bond market value have been wiped out.

Until 2023, however, the forward Price to FCFF multiple for MNK is the cheapest in the entire healthcare sector at approximately 1.5x (~3x in FY 2020). Hence, this may entice poorly informed value investors to buy en-mass and offset some selling pressure, causing dramatic short term share price appreciation. Both investors and short sellers should beware the dramatic volatility on this wild west stock of the health care sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.