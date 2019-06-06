3M Company (MMM) Management on UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference (Transcript)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference Call June 6, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Nicholas Gangestad - SVP and CFO

Peter Lennox-King - UBS

Peter Lennox-King

Okay. Good morning, everybody. My name is Peter Lennox-King. I'm one of the analysts covering the electrical equipment and multi-industry space at UBS. We're very excited to have Nick Gangestad here, 3M's CFO. And I think we'll just have a fireside chat, no prepared remarks.

Nicholas Gangestad

That's right, Peter.

Q - Peter Lennox-King

Let's dive right into it. So, Nick, would you mind starting maybe with a bit of an update on where you're seeing your businesses from a high level currently? Certainly, some of the work we've done on our site with UBS Evidence Lab has suggested incremental slowing across a broad swath of industrial end markets in not only Q1, but Q2 as well. Are you seeing anything to suggest otherwise or how are you seeing the quarter progress?

Nicholas Gangestad

Peter, I think one of the ways I can start to answer that is just to back up for a second of what we saw in Q1 and then put that on trust to what we're seeing now in Q2. First of all, in Q1, we had three markets in particular that were impacting us and we ended up with negative 1.1% organic growth in the first quarter. Those were China, automotive and electronics, those three collectively. They represent about 30% of the total company on an annualized basis, about $9 billion of our revenue.

Collectively, in the first quarter, they were down mid-single-digits, and that was even more of a downtick than we were expecting as we entered the year. As we're going in -- as we're going through the second quarter and what we're seeing is everything is progressing in aggregate as we expected. We took a conservative view of our guidance for the full year, guiding negative 1% to plus 2% organic growth for the full year. And our view is things are progressing as expected.

Some things are a little better. Some things are a little worse. Little better side, what we're seeing right now in the second quarter, I'd say electronics is just a little better than what we were anticipating as we enter the second quarter. And automotive, particularly automotive in China, I would say, is a little worse.

But on the balance, we're seeing things progress in aggregate as we've expected. Businesses such as our Health Care business and our Consumer business that I would say are less cyclical for us, both of those are progressing nicely as we expected and we expect both of those to see growth in line with what we've guided for full year growth.

Peter Lennox-King

Okay, that's very helpful. And actually, maybe if we could just come back to electronics just very briefly. You -- a few weeks ago, you'd said you're continuing to see weaker growth in electronics, now it sounds like things are a little bit less bad. I think it's decelerating or--

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes. So, we have still guided that our transportation and electronics business group that were expecting between negative three to flat growth for the full year. So, just to put things in perspective, we're not projecting a rebound, but we're just seeing things not quite as bad as what we're seeing through the end of the first quarter.

Peter Lennox-King

Okay, that's helpful clarification. And I know, and I apologize in advance, I know you're not in the habit of guiding to quarters. You've indicated a few times that your growth expectation for Q2 on an organic basis is probably somewhere in the negative 1% range. Is that still where you're coming out, two-thirds of the way through?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes. While we're not planning to change our approach to being an annual guider to a quarterly, given where we were in the first quarter, we think it's prudent that we just give even clearer direction of what we're seeing in the current quarter. And what we're seeing in the current quarter, we've been seeing since April is it would not surprise us if we see a continuation of a very similar growth pattern that we saw in the first quarter.

First quarter down organically, negative 1%, and that it's very likely we could see growth similar to that in the second quarter. It's like down slightly, down to negative one. I would point out if that happens; we've always known that second quarter for us will be, by far, our toughest comp. We grew almost 6% organically in the second quarter of 2018.

And so from one perspective growing at a similar growth rate in Q2 against a much tougher comp, we see as a bit of a progression versus where we were in the first quarter.

Peter Lennox-King

Right that make sense. Yes.

Nicholas Gangestad

We've also talked about earnings per share that we're expecting in the second quarter. We anticipate that our underlying core business operations will deliver EPS very similar to what we had in the first quarter. First quarter EPS was $2.23, and we think the underlying quarter will be very similar.

But on top of that, we've also announced in April a restructuring charge, and so we anticipate approximately a $0.20 charge that we'll be taking in the first quarter -- in the second quarter that will also impact our second quarter results, and that earnings per share -- that impact of that roughly $0.20 restructuring charge is encompassed in our full year guidance of EPS that we've laid out.

Peter Lennox-King

Okay. Okay. And just keeping on the restructuring theme for a moment, the $0.20, that's all in Q2 or--

Nicholas Gangestad

Virtually all of it.

Peter Lennox-King

Most of it and that's the equivalent of $150 million charge, correct?

Nicholas Gangestad

That's exactly right.

Peter Lennox-King

And then when it comes to the phasing of the savings that you expect, I think you said $100 million in H2 this year and that annual run rate of, is it $200 million to $250 million or--

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes, well, what we've said and this is what we continue to expect, we expect savings in the second half of the year of $100 million. On an annualized basis, we expect savings from these restructuring actions to save us between $225 million and $250 million. So, the balance, the remaining $125 million to $150 million of benefit, we expect that to fall into 2020.

Peter Lennox-King

Okay. Okay. So, you reach the full run rate next year within the year?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes, we will.

Peter Lennox-King

Okay. Okay, that's great. Is there any likelihood that the program got increased other than in terms of you might spend, booking [ph] production?

Nicholas Gangestad

There can always be minor tweaks to it, but right -- what we see right now is not a major change to that of like -- I think it's very much in the range that we've laid out. What would cause that to change is in the coming quarters, if we see a significant deterioration in the macro environment, that, for example, would be a triggering event which would cause us to say, are there even more actions we should be considering?

Peter Lennox-King

Okay. Okay. Okay, great. And staying on the growth theme maybe a little bit on the nearer term impact, do you -- I know, last year, when you started rolling out the U.S. Business Transformation, the U.S. ERP transformation, you saw some customers accelerate purchases.

And correct me if I'm wrong, but I think that might have been some of the headwind that you had in the U.S. business in Q1. So, they were drawing down their inventories. Have you seen that abate? Do you think you're through that impact now, the ERP pre-buy?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes. So, in the United States, we did see a buildup of inventory in the channel in advance of our go-live in the United States. And as we progressed through the second half of 2018, we were seeing that inventory level come down very much like as we guided and expected.

As we went through the first quarter, we saw some additional drawdown of inventory in the U.S. channels like, for instance, in our industrial channels. Some of that we think is a residual of what we saw happening in the middle of last year as far as buildup of inventory in relation to our ERP go-live.

We think some of it is also just some conservatism about outlook for end demand for that, and it's very difficult for us to say how much of it is one versus the other. But we clearly see both of those as being part of what we saw as a drawdown.

Right now what we're seeing is if there's going to be a further drawdown in the second quarter, I think there's a likelihood -- more than a low likelihood, I think there will be some continued drawdown in the second quarter. I just don't think it will be as material as what we saw in the first quarter.

Peter Lennox-King

Okay. Okay. And given the severity of the destocking headwinds that you saw, mostly in the U.S., but also I recall China had severe destocking in automotive and a few other places. Is there a way that 3M can structurally change the speed with which you can react to changes, sometimes quite severe changes in demand that you see intra-quarter?

Clearly, I think some of the restructuring actions are designed around this. Are you implementing more automation in your production process to be able to scale up and down more quickly? Or is there anything you can share with us on that thing?

Nicholas Gangestad

Peter, part of our objective in our whole Business Transformation effort is to continue to get even closer to our end customer of understanding the ultimate demand there. And part of what we're deploying is giving us added insight there to give us more ability to see where inventories are in the channel and correlate that to what we see as expected end demand.

And our visibility there does vary by different geographies and by different market segments. As an example, in the Consumer business in the United States, we probably have our very best visibility there of seeing what's in the channel and what demand is going out.

In places like China, we certainly have less visibility of what's in the channel and what's -- what the end demand is. And so as we continue to work closely with our customers and with our channel partners, we're always trying to advance that to get better insight. But -- and I'm not sure it's something we'll ever declare victory on, and getting closer to our end customers is always part of our objective going forward.

Peter Lennox-King

Right. Right. And how -- what drives whether you have a pretty good visibility or lower visibility? Is it customer relationships or technology or just cultural differences?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes, I think all of those come into play there. Some parts of the world have more complicated supply chains where there are multiple levels of distribution partners that we're working with.

Some are more streamlined, but there's also sophistication of the technology that our distributors, our channel partners have and their ability to be sharing that information. And as we work with them, we increasingly are getting better and better visibility there.

Peter Lennox-King

Okay. Okay. On the re-segmentation effort, so for those who may not be familiar, 3M is re-segmenting from five reporting segments down to four, and so the question to you, Nick, is have you seen any customer or operational disruption as you go through that process? Or conversely, are you seeing benefits already in the relatively early days of the move?

Nicholas Gangestad

First of all, Peter, we haven't seen any kind of disruption with our customers or our operations. It's -- the way we operate is not -- would not lead to that disruption like that occurring by us creating -- going from five segments to four segments. We've built these four segments around our vision of creating better alignment with our customers through our go-to-market models.

So, as an example, our transportation and electronics business group is really built around a spec-in model of solutions for our OEM customers. We have a retail channel that's largely around our Consumer business, the Health Care go-to-market model with our Health Care business, and we've built this to create some similarities of alignment on how each of those four businesses go-to-market that we think will create some efficiencies for us in how we process and do our activities with our customers in each of those channels.

So, right now, it's a little early to say that we're seeing any financial benefit for that. We're still working through that. But it was really aligned about how do we better align with the different models we use with our different customers.

Peter Lennox-King

I see. And is the move fairly invisible to your customers, presumably?

Nicholas Gangestad

In most cases it will be invisible to our customers. In some cases, we think our customers will see this creates even more alignment. Whereas before, I had to deal with these two parts of 3M, now I deal with one part because we've organized in a way that's better aligned with them.

Peter Lennox-King

Right, right. Okay. So, moving a little bit farther out, in terms of the timing anyway, so given the company's had some top line challenges and the environment has been a bit difficult, that put pressure on guidance over the past several quarters, what indicators should investors be looking at to gain confidence both in this year's guidance but really in the long-term targets that you've put out in October? The starting point -- and its early days for a five-year target, but the starting point now is substantially below the midpoint of the long-term target.

Nicholas Gangestad

So, first of all, we have the three market segments that we've talked about that are all three down cycle and noticeably impacting our total company revenue. You see, as people work towards overcoming some of those challenges, first of all, looking of -- based on the guidance that we've laid out for 2019, our ability to deliver in line with that guidance and/or coming in on a higher, better end of that guidance, I think that can be one proof point that can -- I think can build confidence in our capability going forward to be delivering what we laid out last November. So, I see our delivery quarter-by-quarter this year as part of that confidence building.

And then going forward, I think it gets back to more of the underlying 3M business model around our Investing in Innovation, our fundamental strengths around science and technology, around manufacturing, our brand and our geographic capability and the ability that creates.

And more recently, we've talked about our 12 priority growth platforms, and that's been a bit of a change for us as we look about where we're allocating our research dollars, about how do we maximize the impact that's creating both for our customers and for our shareholders.

And so those are places that we have picked out as places where the markets are growing faster than normal, places where we think are the market is willing to reward science and innovation and advancements in technology there, places where we think 3M has the ability to be creating solutions for the future. So, some of those as an example are automotive electrification.

Our view is this is a very interesting time around automobiles of the future as more and more of the components are becoming digital or electronic, where we're taking our capabilities that we've built out often around the -- our electronic business and how can they be building relevant solutions in the automobiles of the future. So, that's one of our 12 priority growth platforms.

So, in the coming years, I think one -- some of the things people can look for is how much of an impact are those having. Are they delivering with the success that we're laying out? We laid out last November that we think there -- it's a -- our current revenue is approximately $1 billion in those 12 priority growth platforms, and we see them having the ability to be growing 10% to 15% in -- over the next five years. So, clearly, an outpaced growth to the rest of 3M.

Peter Lennox-King

Yes. And are any of those programs growing meaningfully above 10% to 15% or conversely, meaningfully below and--

Nicholas Gangestad

Some are growing meaningfully above, but I'd point out it's because they're at a very low baseline. So, as an example, one of them is around our Oral Care business, what we can do around clear tray aligners. And so that's clearly growing much faster, but it's on a very low base for us. And that's progressing exactly as we expected and for the ramp-up that we projected for the last two years for that opportunity.

Something like automotive electrification, we tend to measure that a bit more on what's the growing size of our order book because as we're working to find these technologies that are of relevance into the cars of the future, in many cases we're working to get spec in, and then production will start in another year or two, so we have a growing order book there.

But even the automotive electrification right now, that was approximately $250 million revenue in 2018 and it had been growing approximately 20% over the last two years. So, that's an example of something that is outpacing the 10% to 15% that we've been talking about.

Peter Lennox-King

And it's presumably one of the larger--

Nicholas Gangestad

It's presumed -- we see it as -- it's one of the larger ones in that that we're laying out.

Peter Lennox-King

Okay. And how big do you think the clear tray aligner opportunity.

Nicholas Gangestad

We haven't expressed externally the size what that is. It's clearly a large market and we've been week-by-week adding cases, treatment cases there and finding a high degree of success, and we'll continue around that.

I think in the next year or so, you can probably see us start to say more about how big of an opportunity we see there. But right now in the first year, we're letting that just follow the path that we internally laid out.

Peter Lennox-King

Right, right. And how should we think about the margins on the priority growth platforms? Should we be thinking that these are accretive to margins in the segments in which these businesses find themselves? Or are they dilutive but you'll making up over time?

Nicholas Gangestad

We don't typically comment on margins on a specific product line. However, I would say that the fact that these are 12 priority growth platforms, these are something that we see opportunity for new products that are at strong margins for 3M.

In the early ramp-up phase, can we see it being dilutive? Clearly, yes. But in the medium or long term, none of these are in the positions where we feel they're -- where we're having to live with lower than normal margins.

Peter Lennox-King

Okay. Okay, great. And what's the -- you've mentioned some of the ways in which you consider whether a product or an opportunity should be a priority growth or not. But what's -- what are the actual hurdles for any given product, the clear aligner maybe as an example.

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes. So, I don't want you to think that we've overcooked it, but I'll just lay it out to you because I'd say there's some art and some science. And this is going to sound more like science, but there's clearly art to this, too.

First of all, it has to be part of a market segment that we see with attractive growth rates and something that over time will be a sustained growth rate higher than normal GDP or industrial production growth.

It has to be a market segment where we see the relevance of 3M technology making a difference in it, and something where we think we can be rewarded by that market for using our science to create advances, and it has to be something that we see sustainable, that it's not a quick win now, but then abates in two or three later, but something that has a longer term sustainability to it. So, those are several of the criteria we look through -- looked at when we are deciding on these 12 priority growth platforms

Peter Lennox-King

So, a combination of high growth but long-term secular drivers, I suppose.

Nicholas Gangestad

And sustainability.

Peter Lennox-King

You're right. You're right. On a related note, research and development. We've had conversations and occasionally, we see the assertion that 3M is either overspending on R&D or is misallocating R&D dollars because the growth isn't what it could be or margins have hit peak. This is feedback that we get throughout.

How do you respond to those assertions? And is it something like, well, R&D both supports growth and supports margins or how do you maybe measure your returns on R&D?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes. So, I'll just take one step back and then jump into your question, Peter. So, 3M's business model is really built around innovation, about creating solutions where we use technologies to create solutions for our customers that -- and solving problems that just typically could not be solved. So, it's really at the heart of 3M's business model to be making these kinds of investments in research to be advancing science.

As far as the benefit that we as a company see over a period of time with this, it benefits multiple things. It does create the ability for us to grow faster than the market by creating those solutions.

And then -- and so we see it as having the ability to enhance our organic growth. There is a component of our R&D spending that also enhances our margins. The fact that we come up with new and improved versions of what we've created gives us the ability to sustain margins and, in some cases, enhance margins that if we weren't making that investment and refreshing the health of a product portfolio, we'd often be finding ourselves falling back into a more price-sensitive, more commodity status.

So, part of our investment model is to keep ourselves with innovative products and more out of that price -- more price-sensitive model. It also enhances our relationships with our customers.

By the fact that we are Investing in Innovation, investing in research, that creates a value for our customers where we enter into partnerships where we're being asked to help work with them to use our science and our technologies to create solutions that they are looking for. So, those are the number of things we look at.

As we looked over a period of time, we've also looked at where do we think it's working, where do we think it's not working. And this idea of refreshing the portfolio and enhancing our margin, that I would argue our evidence shows, it's clearly working.

In the cases of our ability to enhance growth, I'd say there's a mixed record there. Some places, it's more successful. Some, it's less. And places where we were seeing less success, that's what led us about 18 months ago to change some of our R&D prioritization to focus even more on these 12 priority growth platforms.

Because when I look over a long history of where we've created the most success and the ability to create outsized growth from R&D, it's often been around new platforms that we've established and that's where we've been seeing a shift in our R&D resources away from what I'll call one-off product development initiatives to more platform initiatives and seeing the shift in our R&D dollars more around these 12 priority growth platforms.

And that as the percentage of our total R&D spending, these 12 priority growth platforms are seeing multiple time -- they're consuming a bigger and bigger percentage of our total R&D investment. That's why you hear us talk about these 12 as being important to our future growth as a company.

Peter Lennox-King

Right, right. Okay. And do you think 3M today or through the cycle going forward, the various economic cycles, do you think the company can grow at a multiple of industrial production? One and a half times industrial production is often the number that I think of as 3M's ability to outgrow.

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes. And when we guided our five year -- our last five-year guidance last November, we started with an assumption of economic growth somewhere in the two to three percentage, and the fact that we feel we can grow 100 to 200 basis points faster or a multiple of IPI of roughly 1.5 times.

We think what we're investing in and around innovation, the changes that we've been making to our portfolio through prioritization, our enhanced go-to-market model with how we've recently organized the company, our Business Transformation efforts, we see all of those as contributing to our ability to, over time, outgrow the market, and there's nothing we're seeing today that takes us off that view that we see our potential to outgrow the market.

Peter Lennox-King

Okay. Okay. Now, turning maybe a little bit from the organic to the inorganic. M&A and capital allocation become a larger piece of -- or a larger priority for 3M over the past few years. And the strategy really appears to have changed a little bit from a large number of small deals or a fairly large number of the small deals to a smaller number of larger deals.

And I have a couple questions around this. One is how are you seeing returns on invested capital as your approach has changed? Our deals today at a certain vintage -- are your returns better than they were on deals that you did five or 10 years ago at a comparable time?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes, Peter, I like to -- I often like to look at things at a longer perspective. So, thanks for asking the question on -- versus five or 10 years ago. So as you had mentioned doing fewer larger deals, where we have been is this has not been an abrupt change. This has been a gradual movement over the course of many years, that the average deal size of what we were doing 10 years ago under $1 billion, what we've been doing five years ago, four years ago, they average over $1 billion and more recently, doing the two deals that we've announced this year averaging almost $4 billion.

So, that's been a progression that we've been working on and anticipating over probably the last decade of how we want to be shifting to fewer larger deals. So, what's changed in our own capability? There's a period of time early in that 10-year period where we looked at -- as we're doing many of these smaller deals, where we were not getting the kind of trends that we were projecting, and some of that had to do with our own internal capability about how we were integrating these, and that led to us changing our strategy and approach in integration, where we created a central stronger integration management office that controls many of the integration steps that we go through as we bring this deal in.

So, if you would ask me to compare a deal that we were doing eight years ago to a deal today, eight years ago, I would have said there is risk in the cost synergies that we have laid out that my own experience back then was saying, I need to hedge down some of these cost synergies that we're projecting because this experience shows that we're not going to successfully complete all of them.

The experience in deals that we've done in the last four or five years causes me to take a look at those and say we will absolutely deliver the cost synergy, that the process has been -- has grown that I have a high reliance on what we will do there and with a high degree of success.

As far as the returns that we've been seen, if I look over the last four or five deals, we typically want a deal to be generating at least its cost -- our cost of capital by the fifth year, and that's been very typical of what we've done over the last four or five years of where we've been investing in Capital Safety, Scott Safety, our Membrana acquisition and most recently, our Acelity acquisition that we expect to consummate in the second half of this year. So, all of those have been very similar in that and delivering to expectations of what we're expecting. So on that front, I'd say there's been very, very little change.

Peter Lennox-King

That's it, great. And the decision earlier -- well, it was last month; to reduce the buyback and scale back on CapEx for this year, the announcement really came in conjunction with the Acelity deal. How much of that decision was driven by Acelity, well, by your acquisition of Acelity? And how much of -- maybe on the CapEx side was driven by the growth challenges that you're seeing in the environment?

Nicholas Gangestad

So, in April and early May, we announced a couple of changes in capital allocation for the full year. I'll take the second part of it first on from a CapEx spending. We had originally been guiding CapEx for the year between $1.7 billion at $1.9 billion. We then moved that down to $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion. That is really a function of the slower growth environment.

That's really the only thing behind that roll down in CapEx, but there were some things, as we looked at our CapEx spending with the lower growth expectation, we just felt it would be wise to be deferring some of these capacity expansion, capital investments until we are in a stronger growth position.

In terms of share buyback, at the time that we announced Acelity, we had been in an expectation that we would deploy between $2 billion and $4 billion of capital this year to share buybacks.

We then moved that down to $1 billion to $1.5 billion. That's really 100% a function of our decision to be acquiring Acelity and because -- and let me explain that a little more. Our approach around share buyback and the amount of capital that we're deploying to it is twofold.

First of all, we're at any given time looking at our view of the intrinsic value of the company and how we see our share price trading. And then further below intrinsic value that we see our share price trading, we will increase our share purchases, the more it gets closer to our view of intrinsic value, we will scale that back.

And as you look at our trading pattern over that capital allocation to share buyback over the last four or five years, you can see that ebb and flow based on that relative, but it's also impacted by other draws on capital where an M&A deal can have the ability for us to scale back share repurchases.

So, right now, we're in a position where we have more capital being deployed to M&A in the second half of the year, which is causing us to take a slower, more cautious path on share buyback.

Absent that other call on capital for M&A, as we digest this, then we see ourselves resuming the normal approach with share buyback, which is based on the relative valuation.

Peter Lennox-King

Great. And one of the -- one of my last point of question on capital allocation is we've heard some rumblings about the dividend. How committed are you to the dividend at the current level, where you see -- to grow the dividend. Maybe you can address that a little bit.

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes. In November, I laid out our priorities around capital allocation that over the course of the next five years, generating $70-plus billion of deployable capital. And then our first priority is investing in the organic business, investing in CapEx, investing in research and development. That remains our highest priority.

We had a second tier of priority, and that's around dividend, that we expect our dividend to grow in line with earnings over time. And we've had a track record of over 100 years of paying a dividend and I think its 61 years of increasing that dividend each year. And so that's second-tier priority.

After those priorities, we still see approximately 40% of our deployable capital remaining for what we call more discretionary capital, and that's what we'll put into share buyback or M&A.

And part of what we communicated in November is between those two, we have a bit of a bias if we can find the right opportunities for more to M&A than share buyback. And so as I think about our overall capital allocation plans, I put them in that order of priority for us.

And so if they were to become a more constrained cash environment for us, it would probably have more impact on that bottom category of M&A and share buyback than it would have an impact on the top two categories of organic investment or our dividend.

Peter Lennox-King

Great, great. Shifting gears maybe to a less fun topic for you, but PFAS. You know they're coming. I'm sure there's frankly not a huge amount you can tell us about the PFAS litigation, but I do have a few things that, I think, maybe you should just help distinguish for people.

There are a couple of different pieces here in terms of litigation. There's -- there are suits around your manufacturing of the product and then suits around use of the product itself. And maybe you could address how you're addressing both of those two pieces because they are fairly distinct.

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes, yes. Yes, they are, Peter. And let me just start out by saying something just about the philosophy about this that 3M does take seriously our responsibility to our customers, to our employees, their families and to the communities in which we operate. So, that's part of our overall guiding principle as we're looking at where we are with PFAS right now. And so I just want to make people aware, this is a responsibility we take seriously.

In -- from the 1950s until the early 2000s, we manufactured long-chain PFAS, a compound that tends to not break down very quickly in the environment. We manufactured that in five manufacturing sites in the world, and we've had settlements with different government agencies around reducing the amount of this particular compound in groundwater to make -- to ensure that the drinking water is not containing that particular compound, and that first started with the settlement with the state of Minnesota early in 2018, $850 million settlement there.

And then over the last year, continuing litigation and settlement discussions with the four remaining manufacturing sites where, over this time, we manufactured. That resulted in us in the first quarter taking -- of 2019, taking a $235 million charge that we believe is our best estimate of our liability around litigation and environmental matters for all of our manufacturing sites.

What it does not encompass is litigation involving cases where, after we've manufactured this product and there's places around the world where we've manufactured -- where we've sold product containing PFAS and then that has been -- found its way into the environment. And our -- look, what we have shown as a reserve -- taken as a reserve, does not show a liability there.

At this point, we don't think it's something that we can assess as both probable and estimable. And as these litigations proceed, we believe we'll be getting into a position where we can better assess how probable a liability there is, and if it is probable, what we think is the likely liability -- a better estimate of the liability.

But right now, we just don't see ourselves in that position and we think it could take several quarters before we are in a position where we think we'll have better clarity on whether there is a probable and estimable liability.

Peter Lennox-King

And is part of the complexity on that side trying to determine where the liability sits, whether it's with 3M or the other manufacturers or your customers? Is it that--

Nicholas Gangestad

That is part of the complexity in this. That is because unlike our own manufacturing where we were the only defendant, almost all of these other cases involved multiple defendants.

Peter Lennox-King

Right. Right. And I suppose there's used and disposal and multiple issues on that side of things. Well, maybe just with the two or three minutes we have remaining, Mike has been pretty clear that he has four priorities for 3M to build around: innovation, transformation, people and culture and portfolio management.

I think unless I've missed some of my questions, the only one of these we haven't addressed is people and culture. And maybe it's a good one to end on because it's forward-looking over a long period of time. But what, in your opinion, is changing on the culture front at 3M? And/or what you think needs to change? And how will the culture of the company will be different than five or 10 years' time?

Nicholas Gangestad

So, as Mike Roman laid out these four priorities, three of them are very closely aligned with what already had been priorities in the company around innovation, transforming or Business Transformation in our business processes, managing our portfolio.

As Mike took over as CEO, I believe part of what he looked at is to see all of these things aren't going to happen if we don't create an environment in which we have people growing, developing and a culture that supports all of this happening.

So, part of what Mike's doing as CEO and paying attention to this fourth priority from people and culture is looking at what is it we need about our people developing and what is it we need about our culture to ultimately be able to make all of our other strategies successful. So as an example, part of our culture is one where we're highly, collaborative culture, right, and that creates many good attributes in how we operate as a company, that we have thoughtful discussion and engagement from multiple dimensions to make sure 3M comes up with the very best solution.

As we look at where we're going as a company, we also want to make sure the very things we're good at in our culture and the way we develop people don't end up becoming a weakness as well. So, one of the downsides of a collaborative culture can be how quick are we to respond, how agile are we? So, part of our process in the last several months has been defining parts of our culture that we want to continue to keep and develop and what are parts of our culture we want to take and move to a competitive strength for us.

So, as an example, creating a culture that's very focused on our end customers, and how do we create our culture that supports an environment in 3M that's always focused on our end culture? How do we create a culture that supports people being agile and being quick to respond the business conditions when we need to?

Those are examples of what we're working on in our culture to take what we think is a strong culture and move it even to a more competitive or zone in the next five or 10 years.

Peter Lennox-King

Great, great. Well, with that, I think we're out of time.

Nicholas Gangestad

Great. Peter, thanks for the questions.

Peter Lennox-King

Thank you very much for having us -- for coming here.