S&T Bancorp' (STBA) CEO Todd Brice on Merger of DNB Financial Corporation - Transcript

Mark Kochvar – Chief Financial Officer

Todd Brice – Chief Executive Officer

Dave Antolik – President and Chief Lending Officer

Brody Preston – Piper Jaffray

Collyn Gilbert – KBW

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mark Kochvar, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Mark Kochvar

Before beginning the presentation, I want to take time to refer you to our statement about forward-looking statements and risk factors along with other important disclosures which are found on pages 2 and 3 of the investor presentation. These statements provide cautionary language required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for forward-looking statements that may be included in this presentation as well as further details and obtain more information about the announced transaction.

I would now like to introduce Todd Brice, S&T’s CEO, who will provide further details about the merger of S&T Bancorp and DNB Financial.

Todd Brice

Thank you, Mark, and good morning everyone. By now, you’ve learned that yesterday, we’ve reached the definitive merger agreement with DNB Financial Corporation in an all-stock transaction. I, along with our management team and Board of Directors, are extremely excited about the opportunity to marry the eastern part of Pennsylvania with S&T Bank Central and the Western Pennsylvania operations, thereby creating a true statewide banking institution.

So, under the terms of the merger agreement, we will issue 1.22 shares of S&T stock for each share of DNB Financial stock, equating to a transaction value of approximately $206 million. DNB is a 160-year old community bank, headquartered in Downingtown, Pennsylvania with approximately $900 million in loans, and $1 billion in deposits. They also provide banking services across 14 retail branches that are located in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, which are some of the most affluent and fastest-growing areas in the state of Pennsylvania.

DNB shared similar characteristics to our other successful acquisitions in terms of their business focus and culture. Like S&T, they are committed to serving customers, engaging employees, and supporting their communities. With this acquisition, we will become an $8.4 billion institution with locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio and upstate New York.

We didn’t go in and perform comprehensive due diligence, which included a thorough review of credits, also the commercial banking, retail banking and risk management areas among others and are really comfortable with the results. We do view this combination as an extension of our Central Pennsylvania market as a distance from Lancaster to Downingtown is 30 miles. On a combined basis, the S&T Bank, Central Pennsylvania and Southeastern Pennsylvania markets will make up 30% of our total loan portfolio and 25% of our deposit portfolio.

The increased lending capacity along with our commercial, consumer, mortgage and business banking expertise, treasury and wealth management services, and S&T’s advanced technology will enable us to significantly grow DNB’s current market share and revenues. Their wealth division currently has about $250 million in assets under management, which will put the combined assets under management at approximately $2 billion. And we think the increased scale will expand the size of the current relationships we’re able to prospect for and also look for larger investment opportunities. And we intend to use the DNB Wealth Management sales team to support our efforts to grow our business in Central Pennsylvania.

So, in conclusion, we think the DNB market is a strong and growing market, where we can leverage our talents and technology to significantly expand our brand throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania, a place, where the economy is expanding very quickly. but many do banking opportunities. And again, we’re really, really excited about this transaction and having the opportunity to work with Bill Hieb and his team, because DNB shared similar characteristics of our other successful mergers. They are a well-established and well-run institution. Our cultures are very similar. They operate in great markets and we really think the combination of our two companies will have long-term benefits for our shareholders.

So, now I’d like to take a few minutes to walk you through the investor deck. So, we’ll go to Slide 4. But we really – again, we really think the partnership with DNB gets us into some of the most affluent and fastest-growing counties in Pennsylvania. And again, as I mentioned, we view this as a market extension from our Central Pennsylvania region. It’s 30 miles between Downingtown and Lancaster. And again, we’re going to have $2 billion in loans and about $1.7 billion in both of these markets combined. We think the increased scale of the company will really enable us to accelerate commercial small business, residential mortgage, consumer lending, and also significantly, enhance their revenue stream.

Both of our companies have deep roots in our communities. They are approximately 160 years old. We’ll be celebrating our 170th anniversary this year. And our cultures and business profiles are very similar with an emphasis on serving customers, engaging employees, and supporting our community communities. We believe that financial metrics are very compelling. We expect the transaction to be accretive their earnings in year one, and the earn back period is slightly over three years.

So, we’ll jump to the next slide, Slide 5. And again, DNB, as you see from the deck, they operate 14 branches and very attractive markets. The household income is approximately 36% higher than national averages in their markets. 10 of the branches are located in the affluent Chester County market. They also operate two branches in Delaware County, two branches in Philadelphia County. And their financial performance has been good, and again, by combining resources that we can really enhance the revenue stream and efficiencies.

I’ll jump to Slide 6. And again, the combined company, we’ll have approximately $8.4 billion in assets, which would include $6.9 billion in loans and $6.8 billion in deposits. Our footprint, we’ll have 74 branches and will extend from Philadelphia to Columbus, Ohio. And again, we really like how this fits with our Central Pennsylvania market and the increased presence that we’re going to have throughout these fast-growing regions.

Going to Slide 7. Again, I touched base a little bit, but if you look at the demographics, they’re very compelling with a median household income. Households earning more than $200,000 well above national averages. And DNB was the largest and best entree into the Chester County market. That 10 branch network ranks eight in overall deposit market share.

I’ll go to Slide 8. And again, if you look at the loan mix and the companies are very similar and pro forma basis, we’ll have a combined 37% in the C&I book and 38% in CRE. But more importantly, if you look at the box on the lower right, our portfolio is going to be a lot more diverse from a geographic standpoint.

On a pro forma basis, once our Pennsylvania is still going to be our biggest market at 52%. But Central and Southeast Pennsylvania will make up 30%, and we continue to grow the Ohio and New York markets. I think five or six years ago, what’s your Pennsylvania would have probably represented 90% of our entire portfolio. So again, we liked the diversity that we’ve achieved over the last five or six years.

So, if we jump to the deposit slide on page 9, and again, it’s a similar story on the loans. 23% of the deposits are in non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts. And again, with 160 years of history, DNB has developed many long-term relationships with their clients and was some of the technological advancements that we offer. We really believe that we’re going to be able to deepen these relationships and we liked the overall demographic makeup of the markets that, which will afford significant potential for deposit growth.

over to Slide 10, just as I mentioned earlier, we did spend a lot of time obviously, on the diligence process is very comprehensive and what we find really reinforced our belief that our business models are very similar and – that it’s a well run institution. the credit diligence was very extensive. We engaged an outside firm to assist us and reviewed over 63% of the commercial portfolio and also significant penetration into the criticized and classified pools. And in addition, we reviewed all the major operational divisions and are very comfortable with our findings.

So, at this point, I’ll turn it over to our CFO, Mark Kochvar, who will review the transaction structure.

Mark Kochvar

Great. Thanks, Todd. page 11 provides an overview of the transaction structure with valuations based on June 4th closing prices for both S&T and DNB. We expect the all-stock tax-free transaction to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Two current DNB directors will be appointed to the S&T board at closing. And the selection process of the new board members will be accomplished through our normal board’s selection process. The transaction will require the approval of DNB shareholders, but does not require the approval of S&T shareholders.

Next on page 12, provides many of the key assumptions used in our analysis of the merger transaction. Loan credit and rate write-downs are expected to be approximately $26.5 million in total and it created some of the year’s digits over eight years. Additionally, there is an expected OREO write-down of $1.1 million. We expect cost saves of 33% of DNB’s pretax expensive approximately $9.5 million. With the systems conversion plan for the first quarter of 2020, we expect about 60% of the savings to be realized in 2020 and then fully phased in by 2021.

merger costs of $17 million include changing control, severance, professional fees, systems conversion costs and various other contract-related items. Core deposit intangible or CDI is estimated to be about 2% of non-time deposits and amortized using some of these digits over 10 years.

There is a net $8 million write-up expected to the eight own branch facilities and the related land. This is based on appraisal and valuation works that we completed as part of our due diligence. We also expect to redeem DNB’s trust preferred and sub-debt, which total about $19 million as soon as practical after the close of the transaction.

Page 13 provide the expected impacts to S&T, which includes EPS accretion, mid single digits, which – with fully phased in costs in 2021 and internal rate of return in excess of 20%. A tangible book value dilution of approximately 3% in an earn back of 3.2 years. Page 19 in the appendix provides additional details on the goodwill and tangible book value related to calculations.

And then finally, compared to our capital level today, we expect only a modest drop in regulatory capital ratios of between 20 basis points and 40 basis points depending on the metrics.

Thanks very much. back to Todd for a wrap up.

Todd Brice

Thank you, mark. And I’m picking back up on Slide 14 in the deck. but again, I just want to say how excited we are to partner with bill Hieb and his DNB team. Again, they’re well run company with a 160-year track record of serving clients or they have a very seasoned team of bankers. they operate in great markets. And again, this transaction is a logical and strategic expansion of our Central Pennsylvania market. And again, there is a lot of opportunity to significantly enhance the revenue streams, particularly in the commercial lending space with the larger balance sheet. And finally, this transaction will be very beneficial for both STBA and DNBF shareholders for many years to come.

Again, I want to thank you for your time today and I’ll turn it back over to Mark.

Mark Kochvar

Great. Thanks Todd. And at this time, we’d like to turn it back over to the operator, who will provide instructions for asking questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Brody Preston with Piper Jaffray. Please proceed.

Brody Preston

Good morning everyone. How are you?

Mark Kochvar

Hey, Brody. How are you doing?

Todd Brice

Hey, good morning.

Brody Preston

Doing well. Thank you. I guess, I just wanted to touch a little bit, Todd, on some of the – your last questions with regard to the size of the commercial loan book there. and I guess what you’re planning on doing with the platform, just wanted to get a sense or what DNBF’s current legal lending limit is?

Todd Brice

Yes. Dave Antolik is with us, Chief Lending Officer and president. So, I’ll turn it over to David for that.

Dave Antolik

Yes. There’s legal lending limits in the high teens. There’s aggregate whole limit to customers in the $10 million range. And we saw that very clearly in the – in our diligence efforts that they are disciplined about sticking to that level. A lot of those accounts are made up of multiple deals that aggregate to a $10 million level. So, we do think there’s a possibility or we do desire to move upmarket in terms of the commercial customer base and we think we can accomplish that with a combination of their staff, our staff and some improved offerings and products, C&I space moving upmarket. our platforms will allow us to do that, we think in a pretty meaningful way.

Brody Preston

Okay. All right. So, I guess on a combined basis, what do you expect the pro forma lending limit to be – for S&T as a whole?

Dave Antolik

It’s not going to change our whole limits. We don’t anticipate changing our whole limits. So, in terms of our approach to credit and whole limit, it’s not going to change.

Brody Preston

Okay, okay. And then switching gears a little bit on the $250 million in AUM driving your wealth platform over $2 billion. I guess you touched on their teams, sort of building out the business in Central Pennsylvania. Do you – I guess maybe view this as an avenue to gain some additional scale across the entire footprint? I guess I’m trying to get a sense for if wealth is going to become a larger driver of revenue in the years to come?

Todd Brice

We would anticipate that over time. So, we made the Integrity acquisition in 2015 and then we brought a new Director of our wealth division, Greg Lefever, who worked in the Central Pennsylvania market. It’s been on with us for a couple of years now, three years. But we’ve never really build out a sales platform in Central Pennsylvania. We’ve been supporting it from some of our teams in Western Pennsylvania. And the nice thing is, they have a good sales team over there. So we’re really excited about the prospect that affords to get them involved with our commercial bankers and driving some additional wealth management opportunities in the Central Pennsylvania market.

And then, I think more importantly, Bill and I have had a lot of discussions and they’ve been able to get some looks at [ph] some pretty sizeable opportunities. However, sometimes when you get to the end, there’s some reluctance to maybe pick a firm with a $250 million assets under management side. So with the $2 billion assets under management, we think it will get us into some more opportunities.

Brody Preston

Okay, great. And then, I guess when you sort of view the Southeastern Pennsylvania market as an opportunity as a whole, do you view it more as, I guess better on the lending side of the equation or more on the funding side? I know you said, there’s some opportunities on both.

Todd Brice

We think it’s both Brody and again, so it took about 18 months, but we to integrate Integrity probably a little longer, but that really is generally a lot of growth for us across our franchise right now. And we feel we are just able to kind of bolt on some of the things that we’re doing in Central Pennsylvania, right onto the east – Southeastern Pennsylvania. And when you look at the demographics of all those markets and the growth on those markets, I mean, it’s really is exciting for us to kind of take the next step.

Brody Preston

Right, right. So I guess overall, does this sort of change your thought process around loan growth for the overall institution moving forward now that you’ll have a little bit more of a presence in some of the faster growing markets in the state?

Todd Brice

Yes, we think there’ll be some moderate upside in terms of the overall growth, applying our residential mortgage platform to that market along with our business banking and commercial lending, consumer opportunities are bound in that in those markets. We do think that it will help us get to do a little better in terms of loan growth.

Brody Preston

Okay. Great. And then just a couple more from me and then I’ll hop out, and let somebody else jump in. I just want to touch on the specific cost save opportunities that you guys have identified just because I don’t think that there’s a branch within 25 miles of your existing footprints. I’m assuming it’s not going to come from the branch footprint.

Mark Kochvar

No, it’s not. We don’t have any plans for any branch closures at this time.

Brody Preston

Okay. So could you touch on some of the things that you’re going to do?

Mark Kochvar

Yes. It’s mostly traditional approach. I mean will – there’s always some changes that take place in the structure, the management structure of the organization in the back office of the organization, also some items relative to their data processing, professional and consulting expenses. And we’ll be able to leverage a number of those items, director fees and travel and entertainment insurance, all those types of things we would expect to be able to leverage with our organization.

Todd Brice

And again, we did a very thorough analysis through the diligence process and we’re comfortable with the number that we have in for the cost saves.

Brody Preston

Okay. Great. And then last one, I’m just sort of want to get your thoughts on the Philadelphia CRE market as a whole. I guess we’ve heard some rumblings about potential overbuilding in the area and I just wanted to get a sense for if you see that and do you think that’ll maybe impact some of the growth that you’ll be able to achieve in this market moving forward?

Mark Kochvar

Yes, we’ve had pretty decent success in the market in the surrounding markets that they currently cover. We have about a $100 million in exposure to those markets is primarily CRE within existing S&P portfolio. And we see some decent growth opportunities and most of the growth is coming in the suburban markets. We’re also doing a little business in Northern Delaware as well and we’ve seen pretty strong metrics there.

Brody Preston

Okay. Great. Thank you very much guys.

Mark Kochvar

Thanks Brody.

Todd Brice

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Collyn Gilbert with KBW. Please proceed.

Collyn Gilbert

Thanks. Good morning guys.

Todd Brice

Hi, Collyn.

Mark Kochvar

Hi, Collyn.

Collyn Gilbert

Maybe, Todd, if we could start I just would curious to hear a little bit of sort of the background on how the deal came together. I mean, it’s been pretty well advertised that DNB was dealing with an activist investor, but just curious to see here a little bit more as to you coming into the deal and how you’re thinking about, southeastern expansion – southeastern PA expansion versus Ohio. And did you take advantage of this just because it was a unique opportunity with DNB or just if you could give us a little bit of color into the sort of the history and the motivation behind this deal specifically?

Todd Brice

Sure. It was somewhat opportunistic but really calling our strategic approach really is to support all of our markets and as opportunities arise. I mean, we’ve talked a lot about the Ohio markets and we’re seeing some nice traction and we’d like to find something out there and we’ll continue to look for opportunities. But as the central Pennsylvania market continues to grow for us, that market and with some of the investments that we’ve made in management and then in the team out there, that market continues to hold a lot of appeal. And when this opportunity came available, we certainly wanted to really do a thorough analysis. And the more we looked at it, it really, really, we think is compelling story and really is going to collectively between Central Pennsylvania and Southeastern Pennsylvania really create a long-term value for all of our shareholders and really provide, markets that quite frankly, we would expect to get higher growth rates out of than some of our other markets.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. Okay. That’s helpful. And then just, again with a little bit of history or just the structure of DNB. So, you mentioned you’ll bring over two Board directors. Are there other employment agreements that you intend to extend to any of the key executives? I know you’ve talked about sharing similar views to Bill, but maybe what his role will be or just, how you see some of the other executives playing out?

Todd Brice

Yes. Bill will be involved through a transition period. All the customer facing – for the most part, all the customer facing employees will still be with us. As Mark alluded to earlier, unfortunately a lot of the operations and some of the support areas are where we have the infrastructure in place to support that at a very nominal incremental costs. In our model, we did include, there were some add backs that we added in. So those are factored in as well. But we’re still pulling it together. And again, with their combination of people and the investments we made in Central Pennsylvania, we like how it’s going to line up to move forward. And as you mentioned, we’re going to be adding two directors and we’ll go through the normal – our normal governance process. But Bill is providing a list of candidates from their directors that will be sitting down and having conversations with.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. Okay. That’s helpful. And then just in terms of maybe Mark for you, the accretion expectations that you guys are assuming. Can you just give us a little bit of color as to what assumptions are going into that, I guess in terms of what you think the growth rate would be or what you’re expecting for DNB – standalone DNB to get to the 2020 EPS accretion as well as the 2021 EPS accretion, and then also what you were assuming happens to their margin during that period as well?

Mark Kochvar

Yes. So on the – for them – we have balance sheet growth in kind of 8% area and income growth around 10% for them as a standalone. Our numbers, we’re using a consensus and we’re comfortable with those. And for our net interest margin, for them we were fairly stable and maybe a little bit of dip going into this year, but overall a pretty stable with their current levels, which are a little bit below our margin numbers.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. And I know you’d mentioned that the paydown of the sub-debt and TruPS. Any other sort of balance sheet movements you’re expecting, perform after the close. I mean is there anything else, any kind of restructuring or any other meaningful balance sheet changes you’re anticipating?

Mark Kochvar

Nothing significant, there’s a few things in the investment portfolio that we’ll take a closer look at. But with those being marked, we wouldn’t expect those to have much of an impact on the dealer on our earnings going forward.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. Okay. That’s helpful. And then I guess finally, Todd, just back to you on, get to close to $8.5 billion or so of assets, brings $10 billion into the discussion. Can you just talk about how you’re thinking about that $10 billion costs and where you are today in terms of preparation for that and sort of what your willingness is to cross it, the timing for which you cross it or just how you’re thinking about $10 billion both from a strategic and financial perspective for the bank?

Todd Brice

Yes. So obviously, it gets us a little bit closer, but we’ve been staying in close contact with our regulators and we’re well positioned with them. And we’re going to continue to make incremental investments as we move to the $10 billion level and to meet the regulatory expectations. Again, the way we set the bank up is really, we would just want to grow it organically because you don’t know when an opportunity like a DNB arises. So, we again focus on the organic growth and try and keep the operating metrics up, what you will help shareholder or our stock price and valuations and be opportunistic when deals come up.

The $10 billion, obviously if you get over it’s going to impact us on the – really on the interchange side that’s probably about a $5 million number today. But again, as we get a little closer, we’ll evaluate M&A. And the one thing I don’t want to do is just when you get to $9.5 billion and think you need to do a deal just to get across, it’s going to be a bad deal. I mean we've been a disciplined acquirer for many years and will continue to do so and will do what’s in the best interest of our existing shareholder base.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. Okay. Okay, that’s all I had. Thanks. I’ll leave it there.

Todd Brice

Thanks, Collyn.

[Operator Instructions] There are no questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Mark Kochvar

Yes. Just real quick, we had one question come in online about the tangible book-value dilution and earn back. I’ll just refer you to Page 13, which has the detail, but as a reminder that dilution was about 3%, and then earn back was 3.2 years.

Todd Brice

So great. Well, again, I want to thank everybody for participating in the call today. And again, we really think this is a great partnership and looking forward to getting the deal closed. And then really serving the Downingtown community and the Chester County community. So thanks again and if any further questions, please feel free to follow-up.

