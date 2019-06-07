Stitch Fix: Stellar Margin Gains

Perhaps even more impressively, Stitch Fix drove nearly two points of gross margin improvement, thanks to a richer mix of Stitch Fix's proprietary clothing brand.

So far this year, Stitch Fix (SFIX) has been a crowd pleaser during earnings season. For the second quarter in a row, the online clothing company posted huge beats to Wall Street's growth estimates, driving its share price to jump more than 20% as a result. Now well into its second year as a public company, Stitch Fix has undoubtedly been one of the best performers among consumer internet IPOs of the past several years.

I wrote last quarter that despite good results, Stitch Fix's valuation was getting heady - and indeed, shares fell nearly 30% from their March highs during the April/May tariff scares. And while the stock still retains a full valuation, we note a couple of factors that create more bullish tailwinds for Stitch Fix at this juncture:

Growth rates have improved . Stitch Fix continues to add active clients at a high-teens pace while successfully driving repeat purchases within the existing customer cohort, driving an acceleration in revenue growth to the high 20s.

. Stitch Fix continues to add active clients at a high-teens pace while successfully driving repeat purchases within the existing customer cohort, driving an acceleration in revenue growth to the high 20s. Margins have improved. Beginning last year, Stitch Fix began heavily pushing its proprietary "Exclusive Brands"; and that's one of the major reasons behind Stitch Fix's margin gains this year. The company has one of the highest gross margins in the retail sector.

Beginning last year, Stitch Fix began heavily pushing its proprietary "Exclusive Brands"; and that's one of the major reasons behind Stitch Fix's margin gains this year. The company has one of the highest gross margins in the retail sector. Shares still remain cheaper than they were last quarter, suggesting room for upside especially with the positive incremental updates in Q3. Shares remain ~15% off their YTD highs.

In addition, note that Stitch Fix has raised its guidance for the full year:

Figure 1. Stitch Fix guidance update Source: Stitch Fix 3Q19 shareholder letter

There are two important implications from this guidance update - the first is that the company's overall revenue range for FY19 has improved by approximately $30 million, or about three points. Second, Stitch Fix's fourth-quarter guidance implies a huge acceleration in revenue growth to the mid-30s, despite already accelerating in Q3.

In my view, there are plenty of bullish drivers to support a renewed rally in Stitch Fix shares. Now is a good time to go long again.

Accelerating revenue growth is always a positive sign

Here's a glance at how Stitch Fix's revenue has trended over the past several quarters:

Figure 2. Stitch Fix top-line metrics

Source: Stitch Fix 3Q19 shareholder letter

Total revenues grew 29% y/y to $408.9 million, showing four points of growth acceleration versus Q2's growth rate of 25% y/y. Wall Street had only expected $395.1 million in revenues (+25% y/y), so the acceleration was clearly a surprise.

We began to see signs of slowing active client growth last quarter - in Q2, active client counts had shown 18% y/y growth, versus 25% y/y growth in Q1. In hitting 3.13 million active clients this quarter, Stitch Fix's active client growth continued to slow to 17% y/y. The key growth driver for Stitch Fix this quarter and in the future, however, lies in increased engagement among the existing client cohort. The company reported that average revenue per client rose 8%.

The company noted in its shareholder letter that it has been using proprietary predictive algorithms to identify the highest-potential clients in order to proactively retain them. Stitch Fix intentionally ensures that each new client's first "Fix" is a positive experience - a move that, according to Stitch Fix, has driven far improved retention, particularly in the core Women's category.

Here's some further color on sales trends from CEO Katrina Lake's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We shared in Q1 that we deliver the highest keep rate on record in Women's and in Q2 that we drove strong repeat client demand. This quarter we continue to delight existing clients, but also demonstrate improvement in our ability to attract new high quality clients we can serve well from the outset. Through predictive algorithms we believe we are better able to reach clients who are a good fit for our service and who we are able to retain for a longer period. One measure we look at is the number of clients who keep at least one item in their Fix and tell us that they are looking forward to their next Fix. This number grew 8% year-over-year in Women's in Q3 which is the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. This is a sign that the client was satisfied in finding an item that they loved and also excited about the opportunity to build a long-term relationship with us."

Aside from repeat purchases, category and market extensions also remain a key driver of growth. Stitch Fix reported continued strength in the more recently launched Men's and Kids categories. The company also launched in the UK last month, marking one of Stitch Fix's first major international pushes.

In the race for growth, profitability isn't being ignored

Unlike many other growth stocks that are seeing accelerating performance, Stitch Fix is also keeping a laser focus on costs. While overall EBITDA margins remained soft as the company leaned heavily into its advertising campaigns, investors should focus on the huge leaps in gross margin - as these will ultimately have more impact on Stitch Fix's long-term profitability.

Figure 3. Stitch Fix gross margin trends

Source: Stitch Fix 3Q19 shareholder letter

This quarter, Stitch Fix notched a 150bps gain in gross margins to 45.1%, surpassing its high gross margins in FY17. This is also the best margin gain in the fiscal year - Q2 had clocked in at just 110bps of margin improvement, while Q1 had a 140bps gain.

You'll note from the chart above that Stitch Fix saw a contraction in gross margins in FY18. The primary cause of that is the company's extension into the Kids and Men's categories - as with any product-driven company, new product introductions often present margin headwinds in the early stages post-launch.

Stitch Fix now reports that its new categories - particularly Men's - has reached maturity, while also improving the "keep rate" (or number of items that customers keep in their Fix) in every quarter since launching. In addition, Stitch Fix reported that the company's Exclusive Brands have become a richer mix of customer purchases, especially in the Men's category - driving further margin gains.

Note also that, in addition to beating Wall Street's EPS estimates (actuals of $0.07 versus expectations of -$0.03), Stitch Fix managed to grow free cash flow to $50.7 million. This is in spite of the fact that the company boosted sales and marketing expenses from 8% of revenues in 3Q18 to 12% this quarter in order to support its ad campaigns.

Figure 4. Stitch Fix FCF trends Source: Stitch Fix 3Q19 shareholder letter

How should investors react?

Stitch Fix is in a much better fundamental position post-Q3 than it was post-Q2; yet the share price remains 15% below last quarter. In my view, this is one of the best times to initiate a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SFIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.