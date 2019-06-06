Biospecifics: Upside Not Priced In

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome John Hamblin as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Biospecifics is a biopharma company which develops injectable collagenase (Xiaflex) for multiple indications including Peyronie's disease and Dupuytren's contracture. The company has a very unique business model. They initiate the development of indications for Xiaflex, which they hold patents on. Endo Pharmaceuticals then has the option to take over the development and eventually market and sell the product. Endo pays for all R&D after taking over the development, and also have to pay for the manufacture and marketing of Xiaflex. Biospecifics receives a low teens percentage of Xiaflex sales as a royalty, along with some one time license fees.

Their only real expenses are R&D for Xiaflex indications that Endo has not opted into, which is currently only one project, and some overhead expenses. They have less than 5 employees however, and they have already realized significant operating leverage as revenues have grown. As revenues grew from $14m in 2014 to $33m in 2018, operating margins improved from 49.6% to 60.8%. While G&A have grown faster than I'd like, revenues have grown faster and R&D expenses have declined as they've passed off indications to Endo.

Xiaflex total sales by Endo were ~$265 million in 2018, and Biospecifics collected ~$33 million in royalties. Endo projects mid to high teens percentage growth for Xiaflex in 2019, and their guidance for Xiaflex has been consistently conservative.

Year Endo Xiaflex Guidance Actual Xiaflex Sales Growth 2016 double digit 14% 2017 high single digits to low teens 12% 2018 low to mid teens 24% 2019 mid to high teens ?

Source: Endo Past Presentations

Q1 2019 Xiaflex revenue grew 20% year over year, so 2019 looks like it will be another solid year for Xiaflex sales within their two current indications. I have confidence in the sales growth for PD and DC for three main reasons: the growth runway is huge, they are significantly better than surgical/invasive alternatives, and Endo is focusing their marketing efforts on Xiaflex.

Peyronie's disease and Dupuytren's contracture are both markets where Xiaflex is the only nonsurgical FDA approved medication, and they still have relatively low penetration in these markets. Peyronie's disease, a condition which causes bent penises in men (literally) affects 3-9% of males, and the diagnosis rate is only 2-3%. An estimated 85-90% of diagnosed cases go untreated. That leaves a potentially huge market, and Xiaflex is the only FDA approved treatment. Biospecifics, and more importantly Endo, both understand that they have a massive growth runway, and Endo has devoted significant marketing resources to Xiaflex. Endo has launched marketing campaigns to raise awareness about the disease, and they cited "an increase in costs related to our continued investment and promotional efforts behind XIAFLEX" in their last 10-Q.

The story for Dupuytren's contracture is very similar, though they have achieved more penetration in this market. DC is a condition in older males in which their fingers contract toward the palm, and become harder to move/use. The only treatment for DC other than Xiaflex is surgery. The diagnosis rate is only about 3%, but only 75-80% of cases are untreated. Their marketing campaign with Tim Herron, a PGA Tour golfer suffering from DC, has helped raise awareness about this disease in their target market, adult males.

Even only considering these two indications, Biospecifics seems to have a tremendous business. They don't have to reinvest any capital at all to fund growth through marketing. R&D expenses are minimal (less than $1m) and these solely fund indications that are likely to be eventually picked up by Endo. They have a strong moat as the Xiaflex patents on these two indications last until 2028, and the alternatives for these two indications are inferior and/or much more expensive and cumbersome for those affected. The markets for DC and PD are not intensely competitive, so their challenge is really just continued penetration and spreading awareness. Their operating structure is rather lean and margins will continue to grow with higher revenues. The company has ~$85m in cash/investments with no debt on a ~$420m market cap, and generated ~26m in EBITDA in 2018, reflecting a EV/EBITDA multiple around 13.

This appears to value the company somewhat fairly considering considering the runway, competitive advantage, and projected growth of their two current indications. However, the current valuation doesn't attribute value to their rich pipeline of indications which are in trials right now, particularly cellulite. Cellulite is a skin condition that causes skin dimpling on a person's thighs, buttocks, abdomen, and arms. The TAM is huge for this indication, as cellulite affects 85-90% of post pubertal females, and there is no FDA approved treatment right now.

Current options for those with cellulite include manual subcision and an extremely expensive device called Cellfina. Xiaflex has a chance for widespread adoption because it is much easier than surgery, and much less expensive than Cellfina. They recently announced positive phase 3 trials, which bodes well for their chances of FDA approval when Endo submits the BLA later this year. Assuming they gain approval, Xiaflex would be marketed for cellulite in the 2nd half of 2020.

In addition to cellulite, the company has a rich pipeline of potential indications which have already been picked up by Endo. These include adhesive capsulitis, human lipoma, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis. I won't even speculate about the time frame or significance of these indications, but I feel that they are being given to investors as free call options. These indications are all somewhere in the neighborhood of Phase 2 and 3 trials, which means actual approval and marketing is likely a few years or more away.

There is good reason to believe that at least some of them will hit the market eventually, adding more potentially lucrative revenue streams. The launches of DC and PD were very successful, Endo has realized that Xiaflex is their most valuable drug. They will have lots of motivation to accelerate the trials for these indications in the coming years, especially if we see commercial success for cellulite.

With 3 indications in the market and Endo investing heavily in marketing Xiaflex it is plausible to see total Xiaflex revenues of $500 million by 2021, which would indicate at least $55 million in Biospecifics royalties. It's impossible to say what level of revenue they'll reach if cellulite is approved, but at current prices, investors are being given that potentially lucrative option for free. This is a rare opportunity to invest in a company with a strong margin of safety, steady growth, and the potential for accelerated growth due to their pipeline.

Even if the whole pipeline of drugs were failures and never went to market, Biospecifics already collected licensing fees from Endo, and those sunk R&D costs fall on Endo, not Biospecifics. The growth in PD and DC should compensate investors enough over the long run, with or without the pipeline indications, which is why Biospecifics is an attractive investment opportunity at current levels due to a favorable risk/reward profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.